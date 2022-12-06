On Fatherhood

I am the one who will come to you
With a smile and a wink and a big bear hug.
I am the one who will make your day brighter,
Despite all storms abound.
I am the one who can make you laugh,
Though I will also make you fume.
I am the one who will give you advice,
When it’s needed most,
And when it’s not requested, too.
I am the one who will push you forward,
Out of the fire, towards perspective,
And support you every step of the way.
