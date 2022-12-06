On Fatherhood

I am the one who will come to you

With a smile and a wink and a big bear hug.

I am the one who will make your day brighter,

Despite all storms abound.

I am the one who can make you laugh,

Though I will also make you fume.

I am the one who will give you advice,

When it’s needed most,

And when it’s not requested, too.

I am the one who will push you forward,

Out of the fire, towards perspective,

And support you every step of the way.

—

***

***

—–