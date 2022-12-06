Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / On Fatherhood

On Fatherhood

Poetry: "I will push you forward, out of the fire."

by Leave a Comment

 

I am the one who will come to you
With a smile and a wink and a big bear hug.

I am the one who will make your day brighter,
Despite all storms abound.

I am the one who can make you laugh,
Though I will also make you fume.

I am the one who will give you advice,
When it’s needed most,
And when it’s not requested, too.

I am the one who will push you forward,
Out of the fire, towards perspective,
And support you every step of the way.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

About Christopher Massimine

Christopher Massimine is a recovering entertainment executive of more than a decade, who's turned a new leaf as an entrepreneur and writer. He blogs about business, humor, mental health, poetry, love, the market, science, technology, and creative lifehacks. Chris suffers from mental health disorders and is an advocate for educating the public on dispelling the stigma associated with topic.

