Open the Windows and Let the Fresh Air In

Have you ever had those bad days when all you want to do is curl up in bed and wish the world would disappear? Yeah, me too. I’ve had those days.

You just want to keep the windows shut and avoid any rays of sunshine from entering your life. The darkness of your room provides some sort of comfort.

And for a moment, it resembles your perspective in life — a quiet hellhole.

So you think to yourself, “I’m going to stay here forever”.

Trust me, those days will pass and a new, better day comes. And when those good ones arrive, you need to welcome it into your life. Accept it with all of your heart.

But what if the bad days seem to last forever?

What if this darkness is all there is in life?

Acknowledge the darkness

Then, open the damn window. Let the rays of sunshine in.

Breathe in the fresh air and clear your mind. You have no idea how effective this is until you try it yourself.

I used to close my windows all the time because I hate the bugs that fly in.

After a while, I start to feel lethargic in my own home. The air feels heavier and it just feels wrong. It’s quite difficult to explain the feeling but if you’ve experienced it, you’d understand.

You’re constantly tired and stressed about nothing & everything.

That’s what I used to think… until I opened the windows.

It felt magical

The breeze was wonderful. I felt as though the room came alive.

The air smelled… fresh. I know what you’re thinking. How fresh can the air in the city-state, Singapore, be? Well, it’s a whole lot better than the musty air in my room.

Out with the bad; in with the good.

Everything will be okay. You will be okay.

P.s You can also light a scented candle and turn on some soothing sounds of ocean waves for more calming effects.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

Previously published on Medium.com.

—

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: By Adrien Siami on Unsplash