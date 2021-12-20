Overcoming Ingrained Sexism and Gender Stereotypes–A Photo Call for Submissions

Baby Boomers, including myself, will likely remember that “the old days” were simpler in some ways and troubling in others. On the plus, for me, was non-electronic entertainment. After weekend or holiday family dinners, casual entertainment such as playing cards or a board game was commonplace. It’s been a while since I’ve considered the sexism in advertising related to this pastime activity.

In 1967, game maker Milton Bradley (MB) introduced their Battleship game in a paperboard flat box with plastic game pieces. Although I have not been able to verify that their slogan was “fun for the entire family,” the meme circulating on social media reminded me that it was, indeed, the sentiment MB promoted. Based on then-current gender stereotypes, the two family members in the foreground are, presumably, father and son enjoying the game requiring strategy while the two family members in the background—the mother/wife and daughter/sister of the two players—wash the dinner dishes while looking on toward the game.

The updated game’s box in 1970 depicted the table set up in the same manner, but with a boy in the father’s position, and a girl in the position of the 1967 boy. Future editions of the box’s art continued to depict boy-girl pairs playing the war-based strategy game except for the “Retro” version, which uses the same photo in this meme but with the dishwashing family members removed.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Sexism in advertising was the norm back then—not that it has yet been fully eliminated, although the UK is actively working on it. This is highlighted by the NYT article, In a Long History of Sexist Ads and Outrage, It’s the Apology That’s New and the independent writer Rara Avis’s article on Medium, Horrifying sexism in advertising. Historical Perspective.

***

Thinking back, how were you affected by the advertising that reinforced the sexist social norms of your youth? Did you question or object to what was presented, or did you take it for granted? What did you learn from it all that you can share with other readers?

We want to read your point of view. When writing, be sure to include your “AHA!” moment! Click the red button to submit your essay to us when you’re ready. If you are already working with an editor at GMP, please be sure to name that person on the form. If you are not currently working with a GMP editor, one will be assigned to you.

***

Are you stuck on what to write? Sign up for our Writing Prompts emails, you’ll get ideas directly from our editorial team. If you already have a final draft, then click the red box above to send your post through our submission system.

***

Improve your writing, expand your reach, and monetize your craft.

We welcome all experience levels.

***

Here are more ways to become a part of The Good Men Project community:

If you’ve already been published on GoodMenProject.com, or if you are a Premium Member, request to join our private Facebook Group for Writers—it’s like our virtual newsroom where you connect with editors and other writers about issues and ideas.

The Good Men Project is different from most media companies. We are a “participatory media company”—which means we don’t just have content you read and share and comment on but it means we have multiple ways you can actively be a part of the conversation. As you become a deeper part of the conversation—The Conversation No One Else is Having—you will learn all of the ways we support our Writers’ Community—community FB groups, weekly conference calls, classes in writing, editing platform building, and How to Create Social Change.

Click here to become a Premium Member of The Good Men Project Community. Have access to these benefits:

Get access to an exclusive “Members Only” Group on Facebook View the website with no ads Be invited to an exclusive weekly “Call with the Publisher” with other Premium Members Commenting badge. Join our Social Interest Groups—weekly calls about topics of interest in today’s world (Platinum level membership, only) Get free access to classes, workshops, and exclusive events (Platinum level membership, only)

NOTE: Platinum-level membership in our Premium Community is included as a benefit of membership in our Writers’ Community via Patreon. Learn more here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Community members are encouraged to discuss the issues of the week, get story ideas, meet other members, and get known for their ideas. To get the call-in information, either join as a member or wait until you get a post published with us.

While you’re at it, get connected with us on social media:

However, you engage with The Good Men Project—you can help lead this conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century. Join us!

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock