Overcoming Self-Doubt & Perfectionism

Our behavior, habits, and emotions don’t just manifest out of the ether, it all comes from somewhere.

My conversation with Natalie Moore was such a fun and fulfilling opportunity to explore the source of where it all comes from and to take a deep dive into the steps, actions, and journey of healing and personal growth.

As a Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist, Natalie’s holistic approach to therapy is about empowering her clients to make positive changes and exploring the thoughts, feelings, beliefs, and body sensations that can influence their quality of life.

This episode is an honest and vulnerable chat about the origin of self-doubt, perfectionism, fear of judgment, and rejection, and the steps that we can all take to envision and create the future we desire.

Welcome to the Own Your Truth Podcast, a show that highlights individuals who’ve embraced the dark lessons of life, and used these difficult moments as fuel for growth and success. These are the artists, entrepreneurs, creators, leaders, survivors, and thrivers who have made it to the other side of hardship with unique knowledge, and inspirational insights. I’m your host Ken Cervera, and I believe a good conversation can change your life. So if you’re curious to explore the gritty business of living your purpose, then I invite you to step into the present moment, remove the mask, and Own Your Truth.

