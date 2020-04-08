By Omeleto

An overconfident understudy lets a taste of fame go right to his head in this smart, sophisticated comedy about the highs and lows of show business.

“Places, Thank You Places” packs many advantages into its 21-minute runtime. A fantastic lead performance by Gary Richardson — who is also a writer on SNL — anchors the film, as he ironically demonstrates a rare charisma in a role about a man desperate for it.

There’s also great showbiz send-ups, including a fake musical, as well as fantastic camerawork that is both polished and agile, keeping viewers apace with a well-timed story and jokes.

But what really works is the character-based storytelling, charting the arc of a man whose hubris proves to be his downfall. It’s a tale as old as Greek theater, given fresh new life in this nimble production.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:05

[Music]

00:26

yo Milo what’s that what’s up fellas

00:29

just one baby miles to help you out with

00:31

that weekend shit oh yeah miles sir my

00:33

mom’s coming into town this weekend hmm

00:35

what should I do with her um you got to

00:37

go to the theater there’s so many

00:39

wonderful stories being told right now

00:40

it’s really an amazing place to be go

00:42

see like deep down Virginia that site

00:44

persons is awesome flying downwards dope

00:46

oh Carlos Velez’s new play it’s amazing

00:49

I’m actually under studying here which

00:50

is awesome yeah yeah songs are so good

00:53

that dancing is unbelievable

00:54

but it’s not up up right now he’s just

00:56

showing it to industry so you’re not

00:57

gonna get in there with your mom oh but

00:59

sweeping the nation is dope and moms

01:01

love it you could just say go see a show

01:03

I’m not gonna remember all that man I

01:05

can write them down for you that’s easy

01:06

you don’t have to do that doc you just

01:08

take the food out done yeah yeah for

01:10

sure yeah really appreciate that wife

01:14

I’m gonna talking to this clown

01:16

[Music]

01:24

all right guys we’ve got five orders of

01:28

grits and a side toast coming over here

01:33

I’ll get you guys some ketchup some hot

01:35

sauce isn’t what we ordered what yeah I

01:39

mean like there’s no way you think we

01:41

all just came here and just ordered some

01:42

damn grits

01:44

yeah yeah right there was fun

01:48

okay we’re telling you that we didn’t

01:50

order grits okay yeah I’m just gonna

01:53

give the bottom of this

01:53

whassa everything okay here yeah I think

01:57

so no like he’s accusing us of being

01:59

liars

02:00

no I’m not I’m not accusing you of lying

02:02

at all actually I wouldn’t do that

02:05

I also saw your cell phone I thought we

02:12

agreed that there would be no cell

02:14

phones on the dance floor right you’re

02:16

right yeah okay sir about that guys it’s

02:18

kind of a quick for with miles if that’s

02:19

cool so uh hey why don’t you go out back

02:22

clean yourself up here you’re crying a

02:24

lot okay through their phone call

02:26

get yourself together okay you hear me

02:27

yeah okay whoa that was fucked up so

02:33

what can I get you guys um I think I’m

02:36

just gonna go to town on these grits

02:37

actually if that’s okay

02:41

[Music]

02:52

it reflects

02:53

[Music]

03:03

hello hello miles

03:07

it’s Carlos yes hello what’s poppin

03:11

Soulja Avery is stuck on set in the

03:13

snowstorm in Minnesota without our lead

03:16

this show is a zero so answer me this

03:18

question now can you be my hero

03:22

wait oh my god uh are you are you asking

03:27

me to go in for Avery and your play

03:29

tonight or then just go in my brother I

03:31

want you to be my star yes absolutely oh

03:36

my goodness of course Oh huh speak Oh

03:39

hip hop hooray all right come on down so

03:43

that we can run through scenes in order

03:45

to attack this play like kings and

03:47

queens I’ll see you there

03:49

yes okay holla back

03:54

[Music]

03:59

I all feeling better yeah I’m feeling

04:07

great actually

04:08

we have some puke on your face you want

04:10

to clean that out bring it out there the

04:11

place what’s happening miles I just

04:14

found out that I’m going into the new

04:15

Carlos Velez play what okay he’s gonna

04:22

split right now they’re having to put in

04:24

rehearsal for me so yeah sorry no that’s

04:27

not gonna work

04:28

see I’m already understaffed as it is

04:29

and I need you here to work your chop

04:31

miles gotcha but this is my dream this

04:33

is why I moved here so I gotta go do

04:35

this nice righteous me this is your job

04:38

I pay you to be here I need you to be

04:40

here this is not my job I quit I’m sorry

04:45

what

04:45

yeah I quit what miles yeah miles excuse

04:49

me

05:06

Oh

05:11

yes

05:20

[Applause]

05:22

[Music]

05:26

look I love you okay but I cannot stand

05:30

by idly in a country that in a country

05:34

that we built against our wills with the

05:37

tears in our eyes the sweat on our brows

05:39

and the blood on our backs no in the

05:42

country

05:42

that’s far as I can tell encourages the

05:44

violence that we see every day no I will

05:48

not stand by as we are massacred

05:58

see miles fantastico

06:02

banks think this is still a really great

06:04

it’s still nice to work yeah you doing

06:05

really good work miles

06:06

mark my words brother you are a star

06:10

[Music]

06:19

[Music]

06:25

OPP don’t touch other people’s props or

06:30

costumes oh I’m so blue today so this is

06:33

my costume actually sorry kid those are

06:36

specifically for Avery yours are over

06:38

here

06:39

no way pretty cool huh why can’t I wear

06:42

what every where’s Avery’s kind of weird

06:44

about other people’s body sweat getting

06:46

on him but this is like a wheat version

06:48

of that those are so much more

06:49

believable you’re gonna wear what I put

06:52

you in no I don’t give I got to cobble

06:54

together some random shit from you

06:57

exactly what hey don’t forget to spit

07:02

your gum out before performing I don’t

07:03

want anything I’ll hear you everyone

07:05

let’s give a hand to Myles for stepping

07:07

in house

07:08

[Applause]

07:11

I know tonight’s going to be amazing

07:14

you’re all beautiful shining stars and I

07:16

can’t wait to watch you be great

07:19

okay we’re done here till show time I’ll

07:22

see you all in a few hours

07:24

miles can I talk to you for a sec yeah

07:29

[Music]

07:32

how are you feeling I feel great

07:35

actually

07:35

yeah good I wouldn’t have called you if

07:37

I didn’t think you could do this

07:39

you’re star now so act like it

07:42

you’re right I gotta act like it I’m a

07:43

star say it again I’m a star roar for me

07:49

roar louder roar my lion star now grab

07:59

some lunch before it is too late for

08:00

brunch tonight you will kill give it all

08:03

your will a microphone check Nick and

08:05

Mickey Mickey man oh

08:07

[Music]

08:42

what are you doing here I want you back

08:45

Mia no we’re through I’m different now I

08:48

doubt it you still got old ass playbills

08:50

all over your apartment irrelevant are

08:52

you still crying excuse me do you still

08:55

cry a lot

08:57

no I don’t do that anymore I doubt it

09:00

when I became an adult I put away

09:02

childish things

09:03

yeah I can’t do it I can’t be with such

09:09

shit away a bitch you’re a bitch

09:14

I hate saying it but I can’t hear

09:16

someone so sensitive now you got the

09:18

wrong one baby girl no miles you’re the

09:21

baby no uh-huh uh-huh uh-huh

09:30

look I’m the lead the new Carl’s the

09:33

last play really yeah

09:40

the one on Broadway it’s actually on the

09:43

west side right now he’s working out

09:45

some kinks making sure the songs hit and

09:47

shit like that but if I crushed tonight

09:48

I’m pretty much gonna be his guy when he

09:50

goes to Broadway Wow Congrats it’s

09:54

amazing okay I gotta get back to work I

09:58

haven’t sold a lighting fixture this

09:59

month so let me help you out

10:01

let me help you out let me get one of

10:02

these really daddy use one of these okay

10:07

$46 you know I don’t really have my

10:11

wallet on me right now it’s at the

10:13

theater I’ll tell you what hey come to

10:16

the theater tonight I’ll leave you come

10:19

to the box office and you’ll see that

10:20

I’m the man you need to be with man

10:24

what’s the worst that could happen you

10:26

have a good time enjoying the theater

10:27

maybe fall in love again with somebody

10:31

that you already fell in love with

10:32

before

10:34

[Music]

10:41

I’m gonna see you tonight I promise you

10:44

that I’m gonna see you tonight

10:52

[Music]

11:13

hey Paul just the man I wanted to talk

11:16

to miles buddy how fast can you go rent

11:19

Elsie today my man you’re going straight

11:21

to the callback I can’t make it today

11:23

actually okay it seems like you could if

11:28

you left now you should be able to get

11:29

there by the time they wrap that last

11:30

slot oh you’re not listening I’m not

11:32

going in okay dude it you know it’s for

11:35

TGI Friday so this could be like a

11:37

pretty big payday for you yeah I’m going

11:40

in for the new Carlos the last play

11:41

tonight so that’s what I’m focused on

11:43

right now I did not know you were doing

11:46

that dude that is so cool can I can I

11:50

come see that you gotta tell me this

11:51

stuff buddy of course you can come see

11:53

you just say my name at the box office

11:54

and cut this buddy shit out okay oh okay

11:57

I’m sorry yeah no need to apologize

11:59

you’re my agent you’re not my fucking

12:01

friend okay

12:02

and another thing I want a book bigger

12:04

and better shit all right I’ve dealt

12:06

with commercials I want t v– I want

12:08

movies give me an alleged stuff yeah I

12:11

know I’m just a commercial agent

12:15

assistant and you don’t really aren’t

12:21

even left here okay so maybe you need to

12:23

figure that out yeah I don’t know how to

12:25

do that okay that’s not my problem

12:28

kind of it is if that is that really how

12:31

you gonna talk to me your star client

12:33

right now miles no I think maybe we’re

12:35

through here I mean listen here’s what

12:38

we can do you’re fucking fired piles

12:40

that I don’t wanna hear it

12:41

any hung up what an asshole

12:45

[Music]

13:01

hi how are you hey I’m doing just great

13:04

how are you I’m doing well I’m doing

13:06

well thank you I’m wandering like a leaf

13:07

some comps here for the show tonight oh

13:09

I’m sorry baby

13:10

we reserved comps 24 hours in advance

13:13

and then we release all the other

13:14

tickets and you know this is a Carlos

13:17

Velez musical so those tickets were sold

13:20

out oh my gosh a long time yeah yeah

13:22

well you know what I can put your people

13:27

at the top of the standby line yes not

13:30

gonna work you see I’m the star tonight

13:32

so and I kinda need my folks to get in

13:35

oh my hands are tied I’m sorry

13:37

mm-hmm yeah you can say them fucking

13:39

sorry you better watch your mouth

13:42

okay um I was talking to myself so I

13:46

guess I’m sorry

13:47

yeah but I heard you so you better watch

13:49

your mouth boy okay I’ll type you know

13:52

but it’s like calling me boy I called

13:54

you whatever I want and as long as you

13:56

pouting like a little boy that’s what

13:57

i’ma call you boy I heard you like it if

14:00

I called you an old-ass lady Oh nigga

14:01

you wouldn’t excuse me

14:03

nigga try me and see what happens the

14:06

fuck’s gonna happen you don’t give me

14:07

less fucking tickets fuck you no fuck

14:09

you bitch you ain’t nothing but a old

14:12

huh you know what you better step the

14:13

fuck off or get laid the fuck out and

14:15

that’s for real look I’m gonna roll up

14:18

in here cuz I got shit to do tonight

14:20

important shit I can’t be out here

14:22

fucking around with you now with my

14:23

folks walk tonight they better get in

14:25

plain and simple

14:26

i’ma raise hell in this bitch whatever

14:28

my nephews will be here tonight and I

14:30

better not see you afterwards

14:32

man bring them bitch has nephews do I’m

14:33

gonna give him an autograph oh yeah yeah

14:35

real hmm well then imma doing that damn

14:37

bitch I ain’t coos are we good no go be

14:41

on the same page

14:43

[Music]

15:05

[Applause]

15:06

[Music]

15:10

[Applause]

15:10

[Music]

15:25

Carlos this is my shot what is going on

15:28

do you said I was your star look I do

15:30

apologize and understand your pain but

15:32

you need to realize this is all in the

15:33

game

15:34

cut the flemish it out now you can trap

15:41

I’m sorry no I’m sorry thanks for

15:45

showing up big time today I hope we’ll

15:47

get you in in the future the future what

15:49

are you talking about yes today is just

15:52

not your day

15:52

Carlos today is my day I wrote it down

15:54

it was written look I’m sorry miles

15:57

I’ve got to get everybody else ready for

15:58

tonight hey listen that I know this must

16:03

be weird but you’re gonna be alright

16:04

no you need to back the fuck up off me

16:06

for real cuz you’re fucking my shit up

16:08

right now sorry to play it baby

16:10

you could get out my face I nigga keep

16:15

talking like that you know get dropped

16:16

by some Broadway nigga backstage though

16:19

you’re lucky you showed up for real

16:20

night cuz if you didn’t and I hit that

16:23

stage I take that spot and nigga easy

16:25

money but you get your ugly ass on watch

16:28

as real actors to work this is what I do

16:32

hoorah nigga

16:43

[Music]

16:56

[Music]

17:07

mommy what has been andante like that

17:10

cops don’t need no reason Stokely they

17:13

do just as they please but mama that

17:17

ain’t right no it’s not

17:20

hey what are you gonna do about I don’t

17:22

know but I’m gonna do something mom I

17:25

said man crazy if you think I’m leaving

17:28

Oakland at night

17:29

[Applause]

17:36

[Music]

17:41

you take your stinky ass out of here

17:43

because you have caused enough trouble

17:45

button ID I think do you have any idea

17:47

who you’re talking to

17:48

you’re you are supposed to protect US

17:55

citizens and but you come around and

17:58

terrorize us

18:10

[Music]

18:21

they pick on us

18:23

pick on them

18:29

[Music]

18:33

[Applause]

18:56

[Music]

19:05

what the fuck is going on everything is

19:08

going wrong what’s the world coming to

19:11

the streets on fire lit the flames

19:14

growing higher is there anything I can

19:16

do try to I fight for my bride do I

19:21

stand up what huh

19:23

somebody help me there’s no way I can

19:28

decide and it should’ve been me

19:33

[Music]

19:36

just me alone knowing all individually

19:41

[Music]

19:42

[Applause]

19:44

and it was me

19:49

[Music]

20:12

there is you fucking nobody how dare you

20:16

step on my stage and ruin my performance

20:20

you asshole you shouldn’t even be here

20:23

your damn understudy now you fuck that

20:25

off

20:26

you’ll never act again ever I’m black

20:29

forever I wrote that I don’t even know

20:32

your damn name get the fuck out of my

20:34

dressing room you non-acting bitch oh

20:42

she’s gonna cry

20:49

[Music]

20:56

okay me cry

21:00

whatever catches a

21:08

[Music]

