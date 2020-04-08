By Omeleto
.
.
An overconfident understudy lets a taste of fame go right to his head in this smart, sophisticated comedy about the highs and lows of show business.
“Places, Thank You Places” packs many advantages into its 21-minute runtime. A fantastic lead performance by Gary Richardson — who is also a writer on SNL — anchors the film, as he ironically demonstrates a rare charisma in a role about a man desperate for it.
There’s also great showbiz send-ups, including a fake musical, as well as fantastic camerawork that is both polished and agile, keeping viewers apace with a well-timed story and jokes.
But what really works is the character-based storytelling, charting the arc of a man whose hubris proves to be his downfall. It’s a tale as old as Greek theater, given fresh new life in this nimble production.
Transcript provided by YouTube:
00:05
[Music]
00:26
yo Milo what’s that what’s up fellas
00:29
just one baby miles to help you out with
00:31
that weekend shit oh yeah miles sir my
00:33
mom’s coming into town this weekend hmm
00:35
what should I do with her um you got to
00:37
go to the theater there’s so many
00:39
wonderful stories being told right now
00:40
it’s really an amazing place to be go
00:42
see like deep down Virginia that site
00:44
persons is awesome flying downwards dope
00:46
oh Carlos Velez’s new play it’s amazing
00:49
I’m actually under studying here which
00:50
is awesome yeah yeah songs are so good
00:53
that dancing is unbelievable
00:54
but it’s not up up right now he’s just
00:56
showing it to industry so you’re not
00:57
gonna get in there with your mom oh but
00:59
sweeping the nation is dope and moms
01:01
love it you could just say go see a show
01:03
I’m not gonna remember all that man I
01:05
can write them down for you that’s easy
01:06
you don’t have to do that doc you just
01:08
take the food out done yeah yeah for
01:10
sure yeah really appreciate that wife
01:14
I’m gonna talking to this clown
01:16
[Music]
01:24
all right guys we’ve got five orders of
01:28
grits and a side toast coming over here
01:33
I’ll get you guys some ketchup some hot
01:35
sauce isn’t what we ordered what yeah I
01:39
mean like there’s no way you think we
01:41
all just came here and just ordered some
01:42
damn grits
01:44
yeah yeah right there was fun
01:48
okay we’re telling you that we didn’t
01:50
order grits okay yeah I’m just gonna
01:53
give the bottom of this
01:53
whassa everything okay here yeah I think
01:57
so no like he’s accusing us of being
01:59
liars
02:00
no I’m not I’m not accusing you of lying
02:02
at all actually I wouldn’t do that
02:05
I also saw your cell phone I thought we
02:12
agreed that there would be no cell
02:14
phones on the dance floor right you’re
02:16
right yeah okay sir about that guys it’s
02:18
kind of a quick for with miles if that’s
02:19
cool so uh hey why don’t you go out back
02:22
clean yourself up here you’re crying a
02:24
lot okay through their phone call
02:26
get yourself together okay you hear me
02:27
yeah okay whoa that was fucked up so
02:33
what can I get you guys um I think I’m
02:36
just gonna go to town on these grits
02:37
actually if that’s okay
02:41
[Music]
02:52
it reflects
02:53
[Music]
03:03
hello hello miles
03:07
it’s Carlos yes hello what’s poppin
03:11
Soulja Avery is stuck on set in the
03:13
snowstorm in Minnesota without our lead
03:16
this show is a zero so answer me this
03:18
question now can you be my hero
03:22
wait oh my god uh are you are you asking
03:27
me to go in for Avery and your play
03:29
tonight or then just go in my brother I
03:31
want you to be my star yes absolutely oh
03:36
my goodness of course Oh huh speak Oh
03:39
hip hop hooray all right come on down so
03:43
that we can run through scenes in order
03:45
to attack this play like kings and
03:47
queens I’ll see you there
03:49
yes okay holla back
03:54
[Music]
03:59
I all feeling better yeah I’m feeling
04:07
great actually
04:08
we have some puke on your face you want
04:10
to clean that out bring it out there the
04:11
place what’s happening miles I just
04:14
found out that I’m going into the new
04:15
Carlos Velez play what okay he’s gonna
04:22
split right now they’re having to put in
04:24
rehearsal for me so yeah sorry no that’s
04:27
not gonna work
04:28
see I’m already understaffed as it is
04:29
and I need you here to work your chop
04:31
miles gotcha but this is my dream this
04:33
is why I moved here so I gotta go do
04:35
this nice righteous me this is your job
04:38
I pay you to be here I need you to be
04:40
here this is not my job I quit I’m sorry
04:45
what
04:45
yeah I quit what miles yeah miles excuse
04:49
me
05:06
Oh
05:11
yes
05:20
[Applause]
05:22
[Music]
05:26
look I love you okay but I cannot stand
05:30
by idly in a country that in a country
05:34
that we built against our wills with the
05:37
tears in our eyes the sweat on our brows
05:39
and the blood on our backs no in the
05:42
country
05:42
that’s far as I can tell encourages the
05:44
violence that we see every day no I will
05:48
not stand by as we are massacred
05:58
see miles fantastico
06:02
banks think this is still a really great
06:04
it’s still nice to work yeah you doing
06:05
really good work miles
06:06
mark my words brother you are a star
06:10
[Music]
06:19
[Music]
06:25
OPP don’t touch other people’s props or
06:30
costumes oh I’m so blue today so this is
06:33
my costume actually sorry kid those are
06:36
specifically for Avery yours are over
06:38
here
06:39
no way pretty cool huh why can’t I wear
06:42
what every where’s Avery’s kind of weird
06:44
about other people’s body sweat getting
06:46
on him but this is like a wheat version
06:48
of that those are so much more
06:49
believable you’re gonna wear what I put
06:52
you in no I don’t give I got to cobble
06:54
together some random shit from you
06:57
exactly what hey don’t forget to spit
07:02
your gum out before performing I don’t
07:03
want anything I’ll hear you everyone
07:05
let’s give a hand to Myles for stepping
07:07
in house
07:08
[Applause]
07:11
I know tonight’s going to be amazing
07:14
you’re all beautiful shining stars and I
07:16
can’t wait to watch you be great
07:19
okay we’re done here till show time I’ll
07:22
see you all in a few hours
07:24
miles can I talk to you for a sec yeah
07:29
[Music]
07:32
how are you feeling I feel great
07:35
actually
07:35
yeah good I wouldn’t have called you if
07:37
I didn’t think you could do this
07:39
you’re star now so act like it
07:42
you’re right I gotta act like it I’m a
07:43
star say it again I’m a star roar for me
07:49
roar louder roar my lion star now grab
07:59
some lunch before it is too late for
08:00
brunch tonight you will kill give it all
08:03
your will a microphone check Nick and
08:05
Mickey Mickey man oh
08:07
[Music]
08:42
what are you doing here I want you back
08:45
Mia no we’re through I’m different now I
08:48
doubt it you still got old ass playbills
08:50
all over your apartment irrelevant are
08:52
you still crying excuse me do you still
08:55
cry a lot
08:57
no I don’t do that anymore I doubt it
09:00
when I became an adult I put away
09:02
childish things
09:03
yeah I can’t do it I can’t be with such
09:09
shit away a bitch you’re a bitch
09:14
I hate saying it but I can’t hear
09:16
someone so sensitive now you got the
09:18
wrong one baby girl no miles you’re the
09:21
baby no uh-huh uh-huh uh-huh
09:30
look I’m the lead the new Carl’s the
09:33
last play really yeah
09:40
the one on Broadway it’s actually on the
09:43
west side right now he’s working out
09:45
some kinks making sure the songs hit and
09:47
shit like that but if I crushed tonight
09:48
I’m pretty much gonna be his guy when he
09:50
goes to Broadway Wow Congrats it’s
09:54
amazing okay I gotta get back to work I
09:58
haven’t sold a lighting fixture this
09:59
month so let me help you out
10:01
let me help you out let me get one of
10:02
these really daddy use one of these okay
10:07
$46 you know I don’t really have my
10:11
wallet on me right now it’s at the
10:13
theater I’ll tell you what hey come to
10:16
the theater tonight I’ll leave you come
10:19
to the box office and you’ll see that
10:20
I’m the man you need to be with man
10:24
what’s the worst that could happen you
10:26
have a good time enjoying the theater
10:27
maybe fall in love again with somebody
10:31
that you already fell in love with
10:32
before
10:34
[Music]
10:41
I’m gonna see you tonight I promise you
10:44
that I’m gonna see you tonight
10:52
[Music]
11:13
hey Paul just the man I wanted to talk
11:16
to miles buddy how fast can you go rent
11:19
Elsie today my man you’re going straight
11:21
to the callback I can’t make it today
11:23
actually okay it seems like you could if
11:28
you left now you should be able to get
11:29
there by the time they wrap that last
11:30
slot oh you’re not listening I’m not
11:32
going in okay dude it you know it’s for
11:35
TGI Friday so this could be like a
11:37
pretty big payday for you yeah I’m going
11:40
in for the new Carlos the last play
11:41
tonight so that’s what I’m focused on
11:43
right now I did not know you were doing
11:46
that dude that is so cool can I can I
11:50
come see that you gotta tell me this
11:51
stuff buddy of course you can come see
11:53
you just say my name at the box office
11:54
and cut this buddy shit out okay oh okay
11:57
I’m sorry yeah no need to apologize
11:59
you’re my agent you’re not my fucking
12:01
friend okay
12:02
and another thing I want a book bigger
12:04
and better shit all right I’ve dealt
12:06
with commercials I want t v– I want
12:08
movies give me an alleged stuff yeah I
12:11
know I’m just a commercial agent
12:15
assistant and you don’t really aren’t
12:21
even left here okay so maybe you need to
12:23
figure that out yeah I don’t know how to
12:25
do that okay that’s not my problem
12:28
kind of it is if that is that really how
12:31
you gonna talk to me your star client
12:33
right now miles no I think maybe we’re
12:35
through here I mean listen here’s what
12:38
we can do you’re fucking fired piles
12:40
that I don’t wanna hear it
12:41
any hung up what an asshole
12:45
[Music]
13:01
hi how are you hey I’m doing just great
13:04
how are you I’m doing well I’m doing
13:06
well thank you I’m wandering like a leaf
13:07
some comps here for the show tonight oh
13:09
I’m sorry baby
13:10
we reserved comps 24 hours in advance
13:13
and then we release all the other
13:14
tickets and you know this is a Carlos
13:17
Velez musical so those tickets were sold
13:20
out oh my gosh a long time yeah yeah
13:22
well you know what I can put your people
13:27
at the top of the standby line yes not
13:30
gonna work you see I’m the star tonight
13:32
so and I kinda need my folks to get in
13:35
oh my hands are tied I’m sorry
13:37
mm-hmm yeah you can say them fucking
13:39
sorry you better watch your mouth
13:42
okay um I was talking to myself so I
13:46
guess I’m sorry
13:47
yeah but I heard you so you better watch
13:49
your mouth boy okay I’ll type you know
13:52
but it’s like calling me boy I called
13:54
you whatever I want and as long as you
13:56
pouting like a little boy that’s what
13:57
i’ma call you boy I heard you like it if
14:00
I called you an old-ass lady Oh nigga
14:01
you wouldn’t excuse me
14:03
nigga try me and see what happens the
14:06
fuck’s gonna happen you don’t give me
14:07
less fucking tickets fuck you no fuck
14:09
you bitch you ain’t nothing but a old
14:12
huh you know what you better step the
14:13
fuck off or get laid the fuck out and
14:15
that’s for real look I’m gonna roll up
14:18
in here cuz I got shit to do tonight
14:20
important shit I can’t be out here
14:22
fucking around with you now with my
14:23
folks walk tonight they better get in
14:25
plain and simple
14:26
i’ma raise hell in this bitch whatever
14:28
my nephews will be here tonight and I
14:30
better not see you afterwards
14:32
man bring them bitch has nephews do I’m
14:33
gonna give him an autograph oh yeah yeah
14:35
real hmm well then imma doing that damn
14:37
bitch I ain’t coos are we good no go be
14:41
on the same page
14:43
[Music]
15:05
[Applause]
15:06
[Music]
15:10
[Applause]
15:10
[Music]
15:25
Carlos this is my shot what is going on
15:28
do you said I was your star look I do
15:30
apologize and understand your pain but
15:32
you need to realize this is all in the
15:33
game
15:34
cut the flemish it out now you can trap
15:41
I’m sorry no I’m sorry thanks for
15:45
showing up big time today I hope we’ll
15:47
get you in in the future the future what
15:49
are you talking about yes today is just
15:52
not your day
15:52
Carlos today is my day I wrote it down
15:54
it was written look I’m sorry miles
15:57
I’ve got to get everybody else ready for
15:58
tonight hey listen that I know this must
16:03
be weird but you’re gonna be alright
16:04
no you need to back the fuck up off me
16:06
for real cuz you’re fucking my shit up
16:08
right now sorry to play it baby
16:10
you could get out my face I nigga keep
16:15
talking like that you know get dropped
16:16
by some Broadway nigga backstage though
16:19
you’re lucky you showed up for real
16:20
night cuz if you didn’t and I hit that
16:23
stage I take that spot and nigga easy
16:25
money but you get your ugly ass on watch
16:28
as real actors to work this is what I do
16:32
hoorah nigga
16:43
[Music]
16:56
[Music]
17:07
mommy what has been andante like that
17:10
cops don’t need no reason Stokely they
17:13
do just as they please but mama that
17:17
ain’t right no it’s not
17:20
hey what are you gonna do about I don’t
17:22
know but I’m gonna do something mom I
17:25
said man crazy if you think I’m leaving
17:28
Oakland at night
17:29
[Applause]
17:36
[Music]
17:41
you take your stinky ass out of here
17:43
because you have caused enough trouble
17:45
button ID I think do you have any idea
17:47
who you’re talking to
17:48
you’re you are supposed to protect US
17:55
citizens and but you come around and
17:58
terrorize us
18:10
[Music]
18:21
they pick on us
18:23
pick on them
18:29
[Music]
18:33
[Applause]
18:56
[Music]
19:05
what the fuck is going on everything is
19:08
going wrong what’s the world coming to
19:11
the streets on fire lit the flames
19:14
growing higher is there anything I can
19:16
do try to I fight for my bride do I
19:21
stand up what huh
19:23
somebody help me there’s no way I can
19:28
decide and it should’ve been me
19:33
[Music]
19:36
just me alone knowing all individually
19:41
[Music]
19:42
[Applause]
19:44
and it was me
19:49
[Music]
20:12
there is you fucking nobody how dare you
20:16
step on my stage and ruin my performance
20:20
you asshole you shouldn’t even be here
20:23
your damn understudy now you fuck that
20:25
off
20:26
you’ll never act again ever I’m black
20:29
forever I wrote that I don’t even know
20:32
your damn name get the fuck out of my
20:34
dressing room you non-acting bitch oh
20:42
she’s gonna cry
20:49
[Music]
20:56
okay me cry
21:00
whatever catches a
21:08
[Music]
