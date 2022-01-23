Get Daily Email
Pods [Video]

A young man falls into a deep depression after losing a close friend to a gang conflict.

By Omeleto

Dave has recently lost a close friend Lucas to a gang conflict. Overcome by grief and guilt, he has withdrawn from his family and friends and is falling into a deep depression.

But as he contemplates ending his own life, memories of his friendship with Lucas surface, full of happy memories and honest conversations. But he also reckons with the more difficult memories and must come to terms with the past.

Written and directed by Michael Junior Onafowokan, this heartfelt short drama explores the emotional landscape of a young Black man, riven with grief and pain that he can’t share with others. Bottled up, it proves too much, pushing Dave to the edge of self-destruction.

The storytelling operates in a poetic register of emotion and memory, weaving in flashbacks whose warmth and amiability capture the trust and affection between Dave and Lucas. It’s a warm, even tender portrait of friendship, unfurling with a sense of visual naturalism and intimate handheld camerawork.

But it also co-exists with memories of conflict, such as when Dave tries to stop Lucas from retaliating after a fight with a rival gang. The writing doesn’t focus on the violence; it instead draws its dramatic tension from Dave’s attempts to set his friend right, and his resulting agony when Lucas dies. He blames himself and is helpless in his guilt. The visuals also shift into a more impressionistic, emotional register, almost as if reflecting Dave’s disintegrating inner world.

Actor Faisal Dacosta’s performance ably traverses the range of emotions that Dave must navigate throughout the film, particularly as he descends into depression and grief. But at a key juncture, those memories coalesce into a pristine memory of Dave and Lucas at their most honest, open and caring — the power of which pulls Dave back from the brink.

The key insight of “Pods” is in its final epitaph: suicide doesn’t stop the pain, only moves it. Unchecked and unacknowledged suffering can isolate us, which only compounds the original grief and trauma. We can’t erase the pain or ignore it, as Dave comes to learn. Instead, he learns the power of putting it into words and honoring the full sweep of our emotions, story and relationships as we do so. Through this profound act of expression, we can find hope and meaning again, even after heartbreaking loss.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:15
hmm
00:21
[Music]
00:36
[Music]
00:48
so
00:53
[Music]
01:01
[Music]
01:11
[Music]
01:21
i told you not to leave
01:35
[Music]
01:45
[Music]
01:50
so
01:53
[Music]
01:55
you have eight new messages and four
01:58
saved messages
01:59
dave
02:00
you there
02:02
look i know it’s been crazy since lucas
02:05
passed away
02:09
i just hope you’re doing all right
02:12
but you need to call me back and speak
02:14
to me okay
02:15
to return the call
02:18
to delete key 4 to save key five
02:22
hey it’s me again um
02:25
i came by your house
02:27
you probably know that your mum said you
02:29
needed time
02:31
time to get yourself back together i
02:33
understand um
02:34
please call me when you come okay to
02:37
return the call key 2 to delete key 4 to
02:42
save key 5.
02:46
you probably already know
02:48
we’re having the nine nights for him
02:51
starting at asbury to pack up
02:57
[Music]
03:04
oh
03:08
[Music]
03:27
what’s up
03:31
[Music]
03:58
um what’s good everyone
04:02
i’m just
04:05
i’m just saying this message to say
04:10
thank you
04:13
thank you for the happiest moments
04:15
in my life
04:17
[Music]
04:39
what are you saying
04:43
[Music]
04:50
[Music]
05:00
how’d you expect me to believe you don’t
05:02
lie to ya
05:04
i just ain’t got time for that honey
05:06
you’ve always got time bro
05:08
[Music]
05:17
don’t try to change the subject for are
05:19
you on pity or not
05:22
no these just wings are buffing it yeah
05:24
i just appreciate what i’ve got exactly
05:26
bro like to yeah i appreciate what you
05:27
got
05:32
i didn’t appreciate what i had
05:35
i could have done
05:36
i could have done something
05:43
[Music]
05:50
yo
05:59
i need
06:06
what are you doing man
06:12
why are you getting your levels on
06:14
what you’re riding out now
06:20
fine that man stabbed up my boy
06:23
of course i’m riding now
06:25
asking dumb questions
06:30
so
06:31
you’re trying to follow your life right
06:32
now bro i don’t need no lecture man no
06:34
big man i think he means
06:36
is that what you’re trying to do
06:39
move out come on bro man you need to
06:41
just sit down and relax and think about
06:42
your actions relax about what
06:45
well what you think i’m gonna sit back
06:47
here whilst what they’ve stabbed up my
06:48
way
06:50
come on man move out of the way bruh
06:52
stop come on man i can’t let you go man
06:54
this guy bro you just need to sit down
06:55
and relax and think there’s no things
06:57
you’re too angry right now bro bro get
07:00
out the [ __ ] wavy
07:03
[ __ ] sake
07:05
bro just chill man
07:07
bro i said come on man bro don’t come on
07:09
me family don’t [ __ ] come on me fam
07:14
don’t
07:28
just chill [ __ ] you know [ __ ] up man
07:34
i’m not letting you go man i ain’t
07:35
letting you go
07:37
no no no no no
07:40
oh don’t you [ __ ] get it
07:44
[ __ ] you come from
07:56
i’ll be trying to get rid of this pain
08:15
just won’t go away
08:19
i can feel it
08:21
every day
08:34
bro
08:48
dave i have
08:50
really bad news
09:21
i don’t want to be a burden to you
09:23
to my family to my friends
09:27
all i can ask is that
09:29
you
09:30
you don’t think i’ve done this because
09:33
you are good you are great
09:37
so please
09:39
just
09:42
just live your life and be happy
09:46
please
09:50
thank you
10:08
[Music]
10:42
i just taken president
10:46
over my thoughts
10:49
it’s all about the journey not the money
10:51
spent
10:53
when the purpose is sold
10:56
raising both
11:07
[Music]
11:10
just wanna take my time
11:26
i thought he didn’t want anyone around
11:28
because i tried harder
11:30
what’s going on
11:32
thank you for coming here today
11:35
to celebrate the sad loss
11:37
of david rigerus i’m not dead i’m here
11:41
what’s going on
11:42
i lost lucas now what do you do
11:45
i never thought that man would actually
11:46
kill himself
11:49
lord please help me take this pain away
11:52
i can’t take it
12:07
[Music]
12:18
i keep on telling you forget about this
12:19
whole player life bro
12:21
like girls come and go but when a
12:23
special one comes you gotta keep it
12:25
no it’s not even that it’s not even that
12:27
you know
12:28
you know my life starts
12:30
but separately and if i even need to
12:33
speak to you
12:33
[Music]
12:36
i even need you to rise up i need you to
12:39
step up as a man
12:41
what’s wrong
12:42
no nothing nothing i just need to know
12:44
that you’ve got me in it
12:47
you got me right
12:49
where are you going
12:50
nowhere
12:53
so he’s saying
12:59
[Music]
13:01
this this is just not man who’s dumb bro
13:04
like you’re all hesitating that i need
13:06
to know that you have me
13:09
furthermore [ __ ] that
13:13
obviously you’re gonna check everyone
13:14
make sure they’re good
13:17
[Music]
13:21
so you’re going to make sure yeah
13:22
[Music]
13:27
yeah
13:29
promise me
13:34
i found it
13:44
[Music]
13:50
[Music]
14:00
come
14:02
i promise
14:16
[Music]
14:35
[Music]
14:49
i just taking precedence
14:54
over my thoughts
14:56
it’s all about the journey not the money
14:58
spent
15:00
when the purpose is sold
15:04
raising both hands
15:07
still trying to be the man i was meant
15:10
to be
15:12
[Music]
15:25
and you ever know
15:27
if you’re ever ready i’mma take my time
15:31
just wanna take my time
15:34
[Music]
15:51
if
15:55
suicide but this show
16:00
[Music]

