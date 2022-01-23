Pods [Video]

By Omeleto

Dave has recently lost a close friend Lucas to a gang conflict. Overcome by grief and guilt, he has withdrawn from his family and friends and is falling into a deep depression.

But as he contemplates ending his own life, memories of his friendship with Lucas surface, full of happy memories and honest conversations. But he also reckons with the more difficult memories and must come to terms with the past.

Written and directed by Michael Junior Onafowokan, this heartfelt short drama explores the emotional landscape of a young Black man, riven with grief and pain that he can’t share with others. Bottled up, it proves too much, pushing Dave to the edge of self-destruction.

The storytelling operates in a poetic register of emotion and memory, weaving in flashbacks whose warmth and amiability capture the trust and affection between Dave and Lucas. It’s a warm, even tender portrait of friendship, unfurling with a sense of visual naturalism and intimate handheld camerawork.

But it also co-exists with memories of conflict, such as when Dave tries to stop Lucas from retaliating after a fight with a rival gang. The writing doesn’t focus on the violence; it instead draws its dramatic tension from Dave’s attempts to set his friend right, and his resulting agony when Lucas dies. He blames himself and is helpless in his guilt. The visuals also shift into a more impressionistic, emotional register, almost as if reflecting Dave’s disintegrating inner world.

Actor Faisal Dacosta’s performance ably traverses the range of emotions that Dave must navigate throughout the film, particularly as he descends into depression and grief. But at a key juncture, those memories coalesce into a pristine memory of Dave and Lucas at their most honest, open and caring — the power of which pulls Dave back from the brink.

The key insight of “Pods” is in its final epitaph: suicide doesn’t stop the pain, only moves it. Unchecked and unacknowledged suffering can isolate us, which only compounds the original grief and trauma. We can’t erase the pain or ignore it, as Dave comes to learn. Instead, he learns the power of putting it into words and honoring the full sweep of our emotions, story and relationships as we do so. Through this profound act of expression, we can find hope and meaning again, even after heartbreaking loss.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:15 hmm

00:21 [Music]

00:36 [Music]

00:48 so

00:53 [Music]

01:01 [Music]

01:11 [Music]

01:21 i told you not to leave

01:35 [Music]

01:45 [Music]

01:50 so

01:53 [Music]

01:55 you have eight new messages and four

01:58 saved messages

01:59 dave

02:00 you there

02:02 look i know it’s been crazy since lucas

02:05 passed away

02:09 i just hope you’re doing all right

02:12 but you need to call me back and speak

02:14 to me okay

02:15 to return the call

02:18 to delete key 4 to save key five

02:22 hey it’s me again um

02:25 i came by your house

02:27 you probably know that your mum said you

02:29 needed time

02:31 time to get yourself back together i

02:33 understand um

02:34 please call me when you come okay to

02:37 return the call key 2 to delete key 4 to

02:42 save key 5.

02:46 you probably already know

02:48 we’re having the nine nights for him

02:51 starting at asbury to pack up

02:57 [Music]

03:04 oh

03:08 [Music]

03:27 what’s up

03:31 [Music]

03:58 um what’s good everyone

04:02 i’m just

04:05 i’m just saying this message to say

04:10 thank you

04:13 thank you for the happiest moments

04:15 in my life

04:17 [Music]

04:39 what are you saying

04:43 [Music]

04:50 [Music]

05:00 how’d you expect me to believe you don’t

05:02 lie to ya

05:04 i just ain’t got time for that honey

05:06 you’ve always got time bro

05:08 [Music]

05:17 don’t try to change the subject for are

05:19 you on pity or not

05:22 no these just wings are buffing it yeah

05:24 i just appreciate what i’ve got exactly

05:26 bro like to yeah i appreciate what you

05:27 got

05:32 i didn’t appreciate what i had

05:35 i could have done

05:36 i could have done something

05:43 [Music]

05:50 yo

05:59 i need

06:06 what are you doing man

06:12 why are you getting your levels on

06:14 what you’re riding out now

06:20 fine that man stabbed up my boy

06:23 of course i’m riding now

06:25 asking dumb questions

06:30 so

06:31 you’re trying to follow your life right

06:32 now bro i don’t need no lecture man no

06:34 big man i think he means

06:36 is that what you’re trying to do

06:39 move out come on bro man you need to

06:41 just sit down and relax and think about

06:42 your actions relax about what

06:45 well what you think i’m gonna sit back

06:47 here whilst what they’ve stabbed up my

06:48 way

06:50 come on man move out of the way bruh

06:52 stop come on man i can’t let you go man

06:54 this guy bro you just need to sit down

06:55 and relax and think there’s no things

06:57 you’re too angry right now bro bro get

07:00 out the [ __ ] wavy

07:03 [ __ ] sake

07:05 bro just chill man

07:07 bro i said come on man bro don’t come on

07:09 me family don’t [ __ ] come on me fam

07:14 don’t

07:28 just chill [ __ ] you know [ __ ] up man

07:34 i’m not letting you go man i ain’t

07:35 letting you go

07:37 no no no no no

07:40 oh don’t you [ __ ] get it

07:44 [ __ ] you come from

07:56 i’ll be trying to get rid of this pain

08:15 just won’t go away

08:19 i can feel it

08:21 every day

08:34 bro

08:48 dave i have

08:50 really bad news

09:21 i don’t want to be a burden to you

09:23 to my family to my friends

09:27 all i can ask is that

09:29 you

09:30 you don’t think i’ve done this because

09:33 you are good you are great

09:37 so please

09:39 just

09:42 just live your life and be happy

09:46 please

09:50 thank you

10:08 [Music]

10:42 i just taken president

10:46 over my thoughts

10:49 it’s all about the journey not the money

10:51 spent

10:53 when the purpose is sold

10:56 raising both

11:07 [Music]

11:10 just wanna take my time

11:26 i thought he didn’t want anyone around

11:28 because i tried harder

11:30 what’s going on

11:32 thank you for coming here today

11:35 to celebrate the sad loss

11:37 of david rigerus i’m not dead i’m here

11:41 what’s going on

11:42 i lost lucas now what do you do

11:45 i never thought that man would actually

11:46 kill himself

11:49 lord please help me take this pain away

11:52 i can’t take it

12:07 [Music]

12:18 i keep on telling you forget about this

12:19 whole player life bro

12:21 like girls come and go but when a

12:23 special one comes you gotta keep it

12:25 no it’s not even that it’s not even that

12:27 you know

12:28 you know my life starts

12:30 but separately and if i even need to

12:33 speak to you

12:33 [Music]

12:36 i even need you to rise up i need you to

12:39 step up as a man

12:41 what’s wrong

12:42 no nothing nothing i just need to know

12:44 that you’ve got me in it

12:47 you got me right

12:49 where are you going

12:50 nowhere

12:53 so he’s saying

12:59 [Music]

13:01 this this is just not man who’s dumb bro

13:04 like you’re all hesitating that i need

13:06 to know that you have me

13:09 furthermore [ __ ] that

13:13 obviously you’re gonna check everyone

13:14 make sure they’re good

13:17 [Music]

13:21 so you’re going to make sure yeah

13:22 [Music]

13:27 yeah

13:29 promise me

13:34 i found it

13:44 [Music]

13:50 [Music]

14:00 come

14:02 i promise

14:16 [Music]

14:35 [Music]

14:49 i just taking precedence

14:54 over my thoughts

14:56 it’s all about the journey not the money

14:58 spent

15:00 when the purpose is sold

15:04 raising both hands

15:07 still trying to be the man i was meant

15:10 to be

15:12 [Music]

15:25 and you ever know

15:27 if you’re ever ready i’mma take my time

15:31 just wanna take my time

15:34 [Music]

15:51 if

15:55 suicide but this show

16:00 [Music]

—

