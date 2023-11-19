Post Mortem: How Do I Stop Destroying My Friendships?

Every once in a while, I get a letter that requires a much longer, more involved, more point-by-point discussion than a typical Ask Dr. NerdLove column. These are often after-the-fact breakdowns as we try to help someone figure out just what went wrong and where and, critically, how to not end up in this mess again. A “post-mortem”, if you will.

So welcome to the return of The Post Mortem. Today, we’ve got a follow-up letter from a reader who wants to know not just where things went wrong but where to go from here, and we’re going to scrub up and get up in them guts to find out the wheres and whys.

So come down to the lab and let’s see what’s on the slab.

Let’s do this…

Hey Doc, in need of some advice.

To preface this letter, I was the one who reached out back in late 2018/early 2019 about whether a friend of mine was being abused (I believe that she was referred to as “Annie” in that specific post).

So here I am not only to follow up with what immediately happened but also offer some extra context and what I’ve been doing in the aftermath of everything.

To begin, a few years before this all went down (I was barely in my 20s then):

I ended up befriending someone. Not only were they quite an interesting person to befriend, they ended up being one of the first people to have ever been physically affectionate with me (they were quite a hugger). It got to the point where even though they were in a committed relationship, I still ended up developing a crush on them.

OK, so I’m going to point out something obvious here: your developing a crush on them is almost certainly in no small part because you were getting the endorphin rush of being in regular physical contact with someone.

This isn’t snark; Americans in general and straight men in particular are especially touch-deprived compared to other cultures, and skin-hunger is a very real thing. It’s not that surprising that the rush of dopamine and oxytocin that comes with physical contact lead to a crush; the two feel very much the same.

Then a bunch of stuff happens which caused my mental health to severely decline. One day, my lizard brain gets the idea to reflexively go “WELP TIME TO CONFESS FEELINGS I MAY OR MAY NOT ACTUALLY HAVE BECAUSE REASONS”. Apparently, the logic there was that this would somehow make the friend like me (which I still don’t get to this day).

… I would point out that maybe, just maybe, it’s a good idea to know what the fuck you’re feeling before you confess to actually having those feelings. That’s going to be a bigger issue than “my confession will make the other person like me”, which is something I’ve ranted about enough, recently.

This friend ended up being very weirded out by this,

Shocking.

and I got very upset (not with this friend, but with myself). I ended up blocking the friend because I wanted to stop myself from telling this friend anything that I would have a hard time taking back.

Too late.

A few days after this, I saw this person again and tried to explain myself, but they weren’t having any of it and basically told me to go fuck myself.

The friendship died right then and there, and no further contact was attempted (aside from an apology sometime later which was accepted, but the friend just wanted nothing more to do with me). I went into a deep depression spiral after that, knowing that was the first time I ever had a falling out with someone.

Anyway, put a pin in this little anecdote I just told you.

So, you know of my friendship with Annie. You might also know that when it started, things were pretty good; great, even.

Remember last week when you asked me what the definition of the word “irony” was…?

It turned out we had a ton of things in common, and we were on similar emotional and intellectual wavelengths. It wasn’t uncommon for me to frequently show her stuff she might take interest in, be it various media or just your garden-variety memes or shitposts. Hell, she followed me back on social media after I helped her deal with a compromised account.

This isn’t something I would take as a sign of anything serious. While someone following you (or unfollowing or not following) can feel momentous, depending on the person, it almost never means as much as one would hope. Taking this too seriously is how parasocial obsessions get started.

However, the rest of that particular year hadn’t been particularly kind to me. It was a lot more than just “I had problems at home and at college”.

A mutual friend of Annie and I had died by suicide. Someone close to me had been sexually assaulted. The national/international news at the time could not have felt more dire.

That sucks and I’m really sorry you went through this. I’m sorry for your loss, and what happened to your friend. I sincerely hope they’re doing ok.

In spite of all this, I did what I could to keep on going. Some days were more manageable than others.

During this time, I heavily leaned on my friends for support. It was at this time, I especially started reaching out to Annie more and more often (on top of my other friends).

Of course, this was around the time Annie had started to communicate less and less. It got to the point where she responded maybe once in a blue moon, and that’s if I was lucky.

At one point, she claimed that something had gone wrong with her phone and that things should be relegated to social media DMs.

OK, so this right here? This is warning sign number one. While yes, phones can be finicky pieces of tech and the more advanced they get the more fragile they become, this screams “you’re blowing up my texts please stop” to me, not “I’m having a peculiar software issue.” Moving you to DMs on social media is not just moving you down the intimacy ladder but also making it much easier to put those messages aside. It’s easy to turn off notifications for DMs without missing out on much. It’s much harder to do the same for texts.

In spite of everything, I was finally graduating from college that year and going to this particular cosplay convention was essentially going to be my graduation present.

I really needed one more person to come to my graduation ceremony, and it didn’t help that I already contacted several other friends who were unable to show up. That, and I had been wanting to go to that con that was close to where Annie lived.

My logic was that I could knock out two birds with one stone, and I didn’t really think anything else of it (aside from me running short on time for a time-sensitive thing back then).

OK, as someone who’s made the mistake of “I just happen to be going to the thing that’s going on where you are”, I’m going to go ahead and say that this was a mistake, it was always a mistake and it was never going to work the way you hoped. It’s almost always a Hail-Mary desperation move of someone who knows that coming specifically to see them isn’t going to be taken well, but thinks that a coincidence is entirely different and “oh hey, while I’m here let’s hang out” isn’t going to seem like an incredibly obvious ploy.

I’ll give you three guesses how that inevitably turns out, and the first two don’t count.

So, that’s why I decided to contact her via email when texting or DMs was usually the way to go.

Email… would be faster than direct messages or texts. Ok… remember what I said about turning off notifications to DMs?

So anyway, you know of what had initially went down with Annie and why she initially rejected both of my offers. Based off of what I said back then, I completely understand why it left the impression that I was just desperate to have this person as a romantic or sexual partner (when that wasn’t really the case at all).

The truth is: I really did think highly of Annie as an individual, though not quite to the level of putting her on a pedestal. Hell, it wasn’t even like I thought that she somehow was “the one” or that I even wanted to get into her pants at any point. Hell, I really was more than happy to just have Annie as a platonic friend.

Look, I’ve had platonic crushes where I’ve sincerely just wanted to be friends with someone who I thought was really cool and I’ve never used the conditional “just to…” to describe them. That almost always means that there’s another thing you want to happen. But for the purposes of this, I’ll pretend right along with you.

(Just to give you an idea of how “sexual” our conversations got, all I asked was if there was something that could address sexual frustration and she replied that trying mindfulness techniques would be one way to go. Seriously, that was it.)

That is another wave-off on her part. A big, unsubtle, “not going there” one. So we’re going to just file this under “warning #2”, even if it’s not in chronological order.

Anyway, if you think that sounds somehow familiar, you can remove that pin now because that was somehow enough for my lizard brain to reflexively go “WELP TIME TO CONFESS FEELINGS I MAY OR MAY NOT ACTUALLY HAVE BECAUSE REASONS”.

Remember two paragraphs ago when I called bullshit on “just” being friends with her? This is precisely why.

I realize this is jumping to the end, but part of understanding where you fucked up and how to avoid doing it again in the future is recognizing and owning what you’ve done that brought you to this point. Right now, you’re using distancing language here – “somehow”, “my lizard brain” – when you know exactly what you were doing and why. You got shot down on your Hail Mary pass and decided to go for broke in the hopes that maybe this would engender some sympathy (or pity) and it failed.

Upon realizing what I had essentially done, I basically scrambled like hell to send her a bunch of successive emails trying my best to explain myself.

Oh God.

However, I also let it slip that due to things in my life, I had been struggling with suicidal ideations.

Anyway, Annie did respond to all of that with one last email.

In Annie’s last email, she had told me not to worry because we were still good friends.

However, she also told me:

-people with autism were “not normal” (knowing that I’m on the spectrum myself)

BRUH.



-if I were to ever mention having suicidal ideations again, she would have no choice but to call the cops on me (she wasn’t even the only friend who I disclosed this to, but she was the only one to have this reaction)

I am honestly torn between thinking “What the fuck” and pointing out that this seems to be her saying “it feels like you’re using your talk of self-harm as an attempt to get and keep my attention, so I’m going to call your bluff if you keep using it like that.”

I suspect that I’m going to start leaning towards the latter as things go on.



-if her partner found out I communicated with her in any way, she would have no choice but to take the Nuclear Option

This is… making me reconsider my stance on whether she was being abused in your last letter.

-my frequently messaging her was making her deeply uncomfortable (while I did message her far more than I needed to, she didn’t communicate this at all until it was way too late)

OK, no, sorry, I’m not going to let this one pass. She may not have been as clear as she could have been, because she was trying to avoid this being a whole Thing, but she was making it very clear that you were messaging her too much. As soon as she said “hey, phone’s busted, better just DM me instead”, that was the sign that you were blowing up her texts way too often.

Because, hey, you know what also can receive texts from Android and iOS phones? COMPUTERS. The same one she was using to log in and check her DMs.

While all of this was going on, I had another friend who I’ll call “Betty” who was deeply involved throughout this entire incident.

Oh good, there weren’t enough Dramatis Personae in this Drama.

Betty was there to congratulate me when Annie and I exchanged phone numbers. And, Betty was there as an additional support system when Annie had started to act weird.

“Act weird” sure seems to be covering a lot of “Didn’t like how I was pushing the lines of our friendship” here.

At this point, Betty helped me to draft a response to that last email so that I could at least better collect my thoughts.

While it turned out Betty had thought that Annie having a partner like that was BS, I wanted to err on the side of “Annie’s partner is real and I’m worried about her”.

As for Betty’s thoughts that it was weird that Annie had all these rules and regulations on contacting someone, I wanted to empathize with Annie in regards to boundaries.

Betty’s not wrong… that is, only if you don’t see it as someone making it clear that you’re messaging them too much about too many things that are making them uncomfortable and they’re trying to limit the access you have to them.

But it seems pretty clear that this is what Annie was doing, so Betty isn’t actually helping here.

But one thing was for sure: it was indeed weird that Annie thought people on the spectrum were “not normal”.

Yeaaaaaah, I’m still not happy with Annie on this one. At all. What the fuck.

It was probably the first and only time I disagreed with Annie on something.

Needless to say, Annie did not respond at all.

Shocking.

Anyway, after all of that, I made the promise to myself that I would only resume communication with Annie if she was comfortable with it.

…only to immediately break that resolution, am I right?

Except one day, when I had decided to buy this thing from her online store (I don’t remember what it was, exactly).

CALLED IT!

All that I know was that I bought it because I was in need of assurance at the time that Annie and I were still on good terms, and that things would be ok.

Oh I could answer that for you: you weren’t and it wouldn’t.

Little did I realize back then that this one action caused Annie to take the Nuclear Option weeks later.

It was about as sudden as it could all get,

Trust me: no, it wasn’t sudden. At all.

and later I realized that I had received a refund for the thing I purchased from her shop along with a message that pretty much read “you are making me extremely uncomfortable, so don’t ever contact me again”.

This is the least surprising thing in this entire message.

Needless to say, I was beyond devastated. While I was there wondering what I could’ve done different, Betty had been trying to figure out ways to help me move forward (especially because she was under the impression that Annie didn’t share everything with me).

Was she? Was she really? Because right now I’m torn between wondering if Betty was equally clueless or if she was someone who likes to watch the world burn.

Betty then encouraged me to essentially make a burner account on this forum where Annie frequented (but I didn’t), and there “I” kind of asked a question as to why the forum had been not as active as it used to be.

I am starting to understand how ghosts feel when they’re yelling at people who can’t hear them. HOW DID YOU NOT SEE THIS DISASTER COMING FROM A MILE AWAY, WAVING BIG BANNERS THAT SAID “HELLO, I AM A TOTAL DISASTER IN THE MAKING?”

As it turned out, Annie did respond.

And there, I found out what Annie had actually thought of me:

…and here. We. Go!

It turned out that Annie never thought of me as a friend, or never even thought highly of me in the first place. In fact, it turned out she had been spreading rumors about me which were demonstrably untrue and just made me go “what the actual fuck” (one specific rumor I remember was that I was somehow stalking her).

OK, so I’m going to go ahead and point out that rather than her using “stalking” to mean that you were showing up unannounced at work or following her on dates, she was describing your being omnipresent in her online life and feeling like she can’t get away from you. It’s hyperbole, describing how it felt when it seemed as though she couldn’t get away from you because you were trying to get her attention, even when she demonstrably wasn’t interested in talking.

(Just to disprove the “stalking” thing alone, a thing that might sometimes happen at the time was the my family was going to vacation not far from the city where she lived, and I would be like “hey just wanted to let you know I might be in town”, only for those plans to fall through consistently.

THIS. IS. NOT. HELPING. WITH. THE. “STALKING.” THING.



When this kept happening, one friend of mine suggested to just dump everything and go there anyway, I actually remember thinking then “I’m not sure that’s a good idea because that’s actually kind of creepy”.

TO PUT IT FUCKING MILDLY AND ALSO WHO IS THIS FRIEND, I JUST WANT TO TALK…



Aside from that, Annie and I never actually met in person.)

Wait, I thought you said she was a hugger.

Betty wasted no time in telling me what a horrible person Annie turned out to be, but even after that revelation, I still wanted to give Annie the benefit of the doubt.

Jesus Christ dude, there comes a point where you just take the L and go.

After what happened, I ended up reaching out to a close friend of Annie who I’ll just call “John”.

THIS. IS. STILL. NOT. HELPING. WITH. THE. STALKING. THING.

By all accounts, John seemed to be a pretty nice and laid-back guy, and his advice for me basically amounted to “just feel what you need to feel, and then you need to let her go”.

Oh thank Christ, someone giving you good advice for once.

It wasn’t easy at the time, but that was exactly what I did at the time.



Was it, though? Was it really?

However, I ended up neglecting to tell John about that thing I saw (the one where Annie tells someone what she really thought of me).

Literally none of that would have made a difference. He was right: you needed to let this shit go and you didn’t. Her having shitty ideas about neurodivergent people has pretty much no bearing on what he was telling you. Nor would his finding out that she never thought you two were friends. He was giving you the honest advice: get the fuck over her and move the fuck on, stop trying to pull a win out of this increasingly large and precariously stacked pile of Ls that you were taking.

Then one day out of the blue, John completely blocked me from all social media.

I can promise you: this wasn’t out of the blue. This was John recognizing a pattern in your behavior that was playing out and it was only going to get worse. You were trying to keep any thread of connection to Annie, he either realized it or Annie told him what was going on and he did the only sensible thing: he cut ties without a word of warning so you wouldn’t waste his time trying to plead your case.

John was there to provide at least a solid measure of emotional support and guidance while I was reeling from it all, until he wasn’t.

…which you weren’t taking.

In the meantime, there really wasn’t much else to be done.

Aside from an apology that was typed out and “sent”, no further contact was attempted with Annie…

…until several months later.

Because after being told over and over by several other friends that what Annie did and said was actually kind of shitty (not just by Betty, who just kind of disappeared after the John thing), I made the decision to confront her on a social media platform neither of us had used in a long time.

Dude. My dude. Duderino. Dude. This is the Kobyashi Maru. This is the no-win scenario. There is no hacking the simulation to win this. There is no way, in any way, shape or form, that this will result in anything good for you. This is, at best, the whipped topping on the shit sundae you’ve set up for yourself.

And at that point, I didn’t care about getting a response at all (assuming I would even get one).

Sorry, no, I’m calling bullshit on this. If you want to understand what happened, what you did wrong and how to avoid doing this in the future, you have to be honest with yourself, and this is a straight up lie. You may have convinced yourself in the moment that you were doing something else, but what you were aiming for is to avenge your hurt pride by hurting her instead and you absolutely were hoping that she would see it and respond.

And you were hoping that your words were going to hurt her in such a way that she would see that she’d done you wrong and, if she didn’t beg your forgiveness or ask to be taken back, she at least would regret her actions in a way that she didn’t before and you could take some satisfaction in that.

This turned out to not be a good idea when I went through with it.

It didn’t get to full-blown insults, but I did end up telling her the kinds of things that are virtually impossible to just take back.

The kinds of things I ended up regretting having ever said even to this day.

I didn’t bother to check for a response back then, and it was probably one of the few times I ever blew up at someone just like that.

OK, here’s the thing. I understand the impulse. I understand the desire to confront someone you feel wronged you and try to put them in their place, to rub their nose in the sins that they committed against you.

It never works. Certainly not the way you hope it would. It only ever makes things worse, and you look like an asshole for doing it.

What you do with those feelings is to write them all down in a physical letter, on paper – ideally written longhand, which not only accesses a different part of the brain, but also ensures that you don’t “accidentally” send it.

Then you take that physical letter, and you set it on fire. Let it burn and take everything you wanted to say with it; as it burns away, you let that represent your getting the metaphorical last word and let it be the last you dwell on any of this.

Airing your grievances on a public forum, no matter how little you or your target may use it, is almost always a bad idea under the best of circumstances. And these were far from the best of circumstances.

After the confrontation, no further contact was attempted with Annie (for real this time).

OH THANK CHRIST.

Now go back and delete every social media account, phone number and address you have for her. You need to put as many barriers between you and being able to reach her as you possibly can because hoo boy, you have screwed this pooch but good.

Looking back, I’ve long since realized that while my logical brain saw Annie as an awesome person (before all of that went down), my lizard brain essentially saw her as a life raft (not even as a potential partner).

I hate to tell you this but no, you were wrong here. Logic wasn’t involved. There was no bicameral mind action going on here. This was straight emotion. You may have been telling yourself a different story in order to make it acceptable, but this wasn’t a duel between logic and emotion. This was an emotional connection and an emotional response and not recognizing it for what it is – even now – is part of how you ended up in this mess.

You were emotionally invested in someone who was a brief and sympathetic ear, rounded it up to a relationship that didn’t exist, behaved in a way that made her uncomfortable, missed the various times she tried to wave you off and it blew up in your face. And then you went back for another couple of passes in the hopes that you were going to salvage something out of this, if only soothing your wounded pride, and it just kept getting worse.

At that point in time, it really seemed like Annie had her life together whereas I was dealing with a life that had more or less fallen apart completely. A bevy of personal issues had gotten so bad for me at that time that it was not uncommon for me to stave off suicidal ideation.

Yeah, a note for next time: if you’re dealing with suicidal ideation, you need to talk to a professional, not random people online – folks who are actually trained to help you and talk you down. What you were doing was trauma dumping – unloading these deeply painful and complex issues on someone else, seemingly without invitation or so much as a warning. There’s a very real difference, and it’s important that you understand this.

But none of it justifies what I did.

Explanation is *not* justification.

While I didn’t have the full knowledge of what women have to put up with on a regular basis like I do today (from online BS to interpersonal BS), I still had some semblance of an idea of how that feels. Everything from unsolicited pics, to friends of the opposite sex coming on to them, to legit stalking.

(I mean, I myself went through an incident long before all of this in which a girl I barely knew ended up sending me weirdly sexual messages which left me deeply uncomfortable.)

Yet I did what I did with Annie anyway, and as you can see, I want to make sure I never do this again.

Alright, I’m going to be real with you here: I understand what you’re going for with this, but in the context of everything else that you’ve written, this is coming off more as self-aggrandizing and not fully recognizing or owning what you’ve done.

This has been a trend in your letter, and your next few paragraphs don’t seem to indicate that there’s going to be a sudden change or moment of understanding.

To wit:

On top of that, I still hurt someone who I openly called a friend. And regardless of whatever she did, I still made her distrustful of others (based off of what I had seen for myself, even before she took the Nuclear Option).

(Yes, in this case, even saying “I may have or have had romantic feelings for you” was enough for Annie to start distrusting others.

And that’s still on me, especially since those kinds of words carry a certain power and gravity to them.)

I’m deeply afraid that it might happen again with a *different* person, despite the progress I’ve already made in the years after this entire shitshow. I’m afraid that I’ll somehow be doomed to repeat this cycle, and I know for a fact I want to break it.

I was deeply hurt and experienced things I wouldn’t wish upon anyone, but I lashed out.

Now I have to contend with what I did and all the resulting fallout, end of story.

So here’s the thing. If you’re sincere in this, you’re going to have to stop what you’re doing and actually pay attention. Because right now, you’re trying to walk a line between minimization and self-flagellation, and trust me when I say that I recognize the “I’m so sorry and upset about this, please be moved by my being upset about this” part very well. In my bad old days, I’ve done that myself and I can tell you from experience: it never works. It’s a way of trying to get the credit for taking responsibility without actually doing so, because part of what you’re doing is trying to sound so sorry and remorseful that people will take pity and not be as angry as they could be.

But that doesn’t actually work, not if you’re sincere about not wanting to do this again. You have to be bluntly, coldly honest with yourself. That means not just taking full ownership of what you did and why, but also not making it more than it actually is. You don’t make it better by making yourself out to be history’s greatest monster. But neither do you make it better by not taking actual ownership of what happened and why.

Since then, I’ve been putting in active work to make sure I never repeat this behavior ever again. And of course, it’s been a process that’s taken several years thus far.

Obviously, it wasn’t as simple as “just move halfway across the country and all your problems will be over”.

Yes because no matter where you go, there you are. That is: you’re not going to run away from yourself, no matter how fast or how far you go. Your issue isn’t “I need to go some place where people don’t know me or know my shame”, it’s “I need to understand how and why I fucked this up”.

I’ve made it a point to take good care of myself on a physical and emotional level, I’ve not only joined entire new circles of friends but also surrounded myself with people willing to call me out in case I step out of line (in a positive but assertive manner).

Have you? Because if you’re giving them the same story you’ve been giving me, I’m going to guess that they still think that Annie was more at fault here than she actually was.

I’ve exercised much more restraint in messaging people and applying more patience, since I know that not everyone within my proximity is going to be able to immediately respond.

That. Is. Not. The. Lesson. To. Take. From. This.

And in the event of the news being too much to handle, I can even just go cold turkey from social media and just keep in touch with friends.

I was even able to finally seek out professional help.

I hope you’ve been clearer and more honest with them than you have been here…

I’m not really there yet, but I know for sure I’m much farther along than I used to be. I don’t think I’ll ever be back to where I once was, but that’s ok.

After all of this time, am I ready to finally jump back into a new relationship? Perhaps, perhaps not. Either way, I know I’ve always been of the opinion that “if it happens, that’s good, and if not, that’s ok too.”

See, this is what I mean when I say you haven’t taken full ownership and understanding. Clearly it isn’t cool. If nothing happened and that had been cool, you wouldn’t have been making burner accounts to get the “inside scoop”, reaching out to her friends to try to get access to her (and hope that he’d plead your case for you) or blow up at her online because you were pissed that you got things wrong.

If it really was a “if nothing happens, that’s cool too” kind of vibe, you would have accepted her ‘go away’ at face value and left it. You did not.

Now, you mentioned that you’re autistic, and it certainly would’ve helped if Annie had been blunter with some of her wave-offs. It sounds like she was doing more soft-nos and socially polite excuses that were really “I’m not interested and please stop asking”, because either she didn’t realize that you weren’t going to take them the way she meant or because she was trying to minimize the likelihood of drama erupting if she were as blunt as she likely should have been. That was likely a mistake on her part.

However, there were plenty of times where she was very firm and up front about the fact that she wanted to have no contact with you, no matter how indirect, and you very pointedly ignored it. That you don’t seem to recognize that’s what you were doing and that it was unacceptable then and now, is what makes me wonder if you’ve actually processed this correctly, or if there’s going to be another chapter to this story in the future, either with Annie or someone else.

One might think this is a storybook ending, but this is where the request for advice comes in.

The one thing that remains from the ashes of that friendship is the guilt over my past actions, as well as concerns over making sure that this truly never happens again.

While I’m already making headway with my therapist on where exactly to go from here, I would like an outside perspective on what’s recommended.

So with all of that, I would like some advice on how to make sure that I never carry that kind of behavior with me into the future especially if I’m to ultimately start seeking out relationships again. Preferably, I’d like to make sure that whatever I need to do isn’t sugarcoated.

If the Chair Leg of Truth must be applied, then so be it.

Well, you asked for it…

As you can surmise, any chance at forgiveness from Annie has long since passed. The next best thing I can hope for is redemption, and everything I do is in the hope that I can become a better person for my friends and family.

And hopefully, a future partner-in-crime.

Regards,

On A Redemption Quest

Here’s the thing: Based on what you’ve told me, I still have to wonder if you’ve fully accepted what you’ve done.

What you need to do is stop using the distancing language, the tu-quoque of how Annie “really” was, the seemingly deliberate missing of the point of what John was saying and why he blocked you, the weird investment of Betty in all of this and just take it in plain terms, without the salves and balms for the ego or the little things you told yourself to make it all ok in the moment.

You had feelings for Annie. You wanted a relationship with her and lied to yourself about what you actually wanted, because you knew to one degree or another what you were doing wasn’t cool. By saying that it was more about being friends or not knowing why you said X, you were giving yourself a permission structure that let you ignore just how you were acting and how it was coming off to others. Not being honest with yourself made it much easier to ignore the signs of what was going on and to believe that how you were acting wasn’t out of pocket.

I understand all of that. I have been there and done that, and I know from whence I speak. And it took me a long goddamn time to come to terms with the fact that I knew I wasn’t being honest with myself about it but still chose to believe it anyway. Until I accepted that I was lying to myself in the past and in that present, I wasn’t able to move forward in ways that actually helped.

And so it is here. You went way overboard trying to make something happen with her, missed her repeated attempts to get you to back off, kept pushing despite her stated discomfort, repeatedly ignored her plainly stated requests not to contact her in any way, shape or form or to be involved in her life in any way and basically acted like an asshole on all of it.

You aren’t doing yourself any favors by, say, repeating minimizing things about trying to see her over and over again when she clearly didn’t want to or rules-lawyering about whether you were actually stalking her and so on. You’ve been trying to walk a line between admitting you fucked up but also make yourself more sympathetic in this than your behavior warrants, and I’ve had to cut a lot of the justification from your letter because most of it wasn’t relevant and didn’t actually help.

If you want to do better, you have to be honest. You don’t make yourself out to be a martyr or a devil, you don’t diminish or minimize or distance. You accept the embarrassing, ugly parts that are uncomfortable to admit to and recognize that they’re why you made the choices – and they were choices – that you did. While there may be reasons for them and while the intent may have been different from the outcome, intent doesn’t change how they affected others. And the intent means less when you haven’t accepted and taken the rest on board.

I’m not saying all of this to beat up on you, to make you feel worse about yourself or to say “here we go boys, it’s open season!” It’s to point out that while you may feel bad about what you did, you’re still holding much of it at bay and things aren’t going to improve until you’re willing to face it head on.

Now, it’s good that you’re talking to a therapist, but it’s going to be important that you’re real with them. And hopefully they’re going to be real with you and call you out when you’re engaging in this sort of distancing behavior.

You’re going to need to recognize these sorts of behavior for what they are and make the deliberate and conscious choice to stop, and you’re going to have to keep consciously recognizing and choosing to stop until not doing those behaviors becomes muscle memory. Until then, it’s going to be very easy to slide back into old behavior, and every time you excuse it the way you did before, the easier it becomes to excuse the next step too.

If you want to do better, you have to recognize the cycle and break the cycle.

And to start that process, you have to get real with yourself. Asking for help was a step. Now its on you to take the next one.

—

