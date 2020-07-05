Promise of a Lifetime

God now pronounces you ‘Mom & Dad’ or ‘Mumma & Papa’ for this Lifetime…Let the Beautiful Journey begin.

We usually hear similar words but in a totally different scenario and context…yeah you guessed it right, ‘a Marriage Ceremony 😀.’

In my opinion, the only relationship that holds ‘a Lifetime Selfless Promise’ right from its roots is a Parent-Child relation.

Well ,talk about marriages; most hold their promise for a Lifetime, while with some the promise is given a break for mutually valid reasons. The Parent-Child promise on the other hand is rooted and nurtured well in most of the families; while in some ,scenarios might be different within families.

The promising moment and journey begins the very moment this beautiful thought of bringing and raising a little human being in this world is instilled. This promise doesn’t end when the child gets a job or gets married. It is meant to continue till parents are able and alive.

Being a Parent myself, I will always be emotionally present for my child, if not physically present all the time ,whenever my child needs me, irrespective of my expectations as a parent.

Being Parents is being the Nurturers, the Selfless ones, oceans of love and much much more. Since Parents decide to bring a part of themselves…this human being, their child into this world, its their responsibility to be always emotionally present for their child till they are able & alive without any expectations.

This promise as a parent might be an Enigma for many of us, but we keep going and try to fulfill most responsibilities attached with raising our kids and be there for them in every possible way.

No other relation in this world is selfless enough to make sacrifices with a happy pure heart just to see that smile & happiness in someone else’s life…like your child’s .This is God’s created Logic & Beauty for this Promise.

Everything done right, sometimes this godly promise starts to quiver and the roots of a parent-child relation might start to rotten overtime with certain unintentional parenting actions; (My reference to Child here being a Toddler ,a Teenager ,a Young or an older Adult);

Snubbing your child when they need you the most instead of being empathetic

Comparisons drawn continually between Siblings, Cousins or other kids of similar or different age groups

Constant reminders of the sacrifices or troubles you’ve been through to raise your child.

Mentioning for their knowledge sake and gratitude expression is comprehensible; but constantly … it might affect child’s psychology in an adverse manner. Moreover, if parents make any kind of sacrifices for their child, it should never be called a favor ,its their voluntary selfless decision for their child , their responsibility and not something to be resentful about later

Not giving your best in understanding your child’s ambitions and passions , rather pushing them onto something society wants or you expect from them.

Being more empathizing definitely helps here

Creating Expectations bar for your Child to reach in terms of family or social circles instead of letting them be, grow and reciprocate as they want to.

Never overwhelm your child with social obligations of your own

Demeaning your child’s decisions even when they are older adults, instead of gently coaxing into a better decision for them or initiating healthy conversations

Not Acknowledging your child’s little endeavors because they don’t fit in your higher expectations set for them

This list can go on; these are some of the scenarios I’ve observed around or talked to people about which in their case had led this beautiful Promise to quiver eventually.

Having expectations from your child is very understandable, but the quality of your presence in their Life and an understanding attitude towards them is the most important aspect to an obvious display of Regard, Respect, Love and much expectations fulfillment from your child for you.

Many Parents, even with their Best intentions at heart are surrounded by some kind of Abysmal ignorance which makes them completely unaware of HOW their involvement is fabricating their words and actions, hence affecting their child’s emotional growth and overall personality ; whether the child is a toddler, a teenager , a young Adult or an older Adult.

So, all you Wonderful Parents out there…Lets keep this Promise sacred and stronger than ever and try harder to be the Parents we are meant to be…Selfless, Nurturing, Loving, Understanding, Guiding & most importantly Empathizing towards our own Child in any damn circumstance that prevails at any stage in their Life.

We brought our Child into this world being very much Responsible for their Happiness. Lets Be the Parents who’ll be available for them Emotionally if not always Physically at any stage of their Life till we are able & breathing…

…that my Friends is Promise of a Lifetime 🙂

—

