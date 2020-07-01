Q&A: Sustaining Your Small Business in These Times

I hosted 2 free public Q&A’s to support small business owners during these difficult times. In this first video, I discussed:
- How to survive as a solopreneur in this climate of social distancing?
- How do we offer our work online? Suggested tools?
- Paypal buttons: any advice on using them? What about pay-what-you-can?
- FB Ads: tips for how to know whether it’s working or not?
- Any tips for just getting started with business? Who is our ideal audience?
Here are the topics of the 2nd video:
- Time-management related… In unsettling times — how do you keep up with the schedule and with discipline?
- How do you consistently keep writing every day?
- How to make offers during this unsettling time, and not be taking advantage of the vulnerable?
- Webinar, FB live, Zoom, YouTube, Instagram live… pro’s and con’s of each?
- Facebook Ads 101
Previously published on georgekao.com under Creative Commons.
Photo credit: istockphoto.com
