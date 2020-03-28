Quarantined? Unmask Everyday Beauty!

Beauty may seem masked,
but in fact it’s all around,
if I choose to look.
How did I not see
our lawn replete with daisies,
neighbors’ distant smiles?
The everyday blah
became unfamiliar,
quarantine refreshed.
With no place to go,
treasures beg discovery
where I stand right now.
On the shortest walk
a flower or a snowflake
offers its sweet charms.
I feel more of me,
stretching wide and breathing deep,
than I knew before.
Diversion deprived,
habits, pale shoulds, put aside,
reality glows.
At social distance,
there is more of you to see;
you see more of me.
Fresh materiel,
together, being apart,
we build new kinship.
—
—
Photo credit: iStock
.