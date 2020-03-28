Quarantined? Unmask Everyday Beauty!

Beauty may seem masked,

but in fact it’s all around,

if I choose to look.

How did I not see

our lawn replete with daisies,

neighbors’ distant smiles?

The everyday blah

became unfamiliar,

quarantine refreshed.

With no place to go,

treasures beg discovery

where I stand right now.

On the shortest walk

a flower or a snowflake

offers its sweet charms.

I feel more of me,

stretching wide and breathing deep,

than I knew before.

Diversion deprived,

habits, pale shoulds, put aside,

reality glows.

At social distance,

there is more of you to see;

you see more of me.

Fresh materiel,

together, being apart,

we build new kinship.

—

This post was previously published on Linkedin.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

—

Photo credit: iStock