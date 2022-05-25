Reagan Myers – Depression Is Funny Like That [Video]

By Button Poetry

Reagan Myers, performing at Rustbelt 2019 in St. Louis, MO.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

last week i sat in an autozone parking

lot and cried for 10 minutes straight

because i couldn’t change my headlight

which sounds like a lead-up to a

terrible stand-up routine

one where the joke is always on me

like ha ha

i ate half a bag of pretzel m m’s at 11

30 in the morning in bed or i’ve watched

the pilot of gossip girl 10 times in the

past two weeks because i keep falling

asleep halfway through

being sad is a goddamn joke sometimes

my headlight went out my first thought

was

seems right

and i couldn’t change it by myself

because i’d have to take off the whole

bumper or something and i thought of

course or i wish i was dead

being sad is funny that way

no inconvenience is a minor

inconvenience it’s all the end of the

world or might as well be

depression is a silent film

a monologue shot under water

depression is sulking because i won’t

talk to it anymore by which i mean about

it there are some days when i am so sad

i don’t remember what it’s like to not

be

like when you have a bad cold and you

can’t breathe through your nose and

you’re so sure you’re never going to

breathe through your nose again and i’m

so sure i’m never going to feel joy

again

except when you have a cold you can call

in sick to work

and people tell you to get well soon and

there’s a whole soup genre dedicated to

your well-being

i can’t call in sad to work

can’t go to the grocery store and go to

the sad aisle which would only have like

already stale popcorn and tea your best

friend swears is good for you

so

sometimes all i can do is laugh

if i don’t

there might be nothing left

there’s a crack in my bathtub in the

shape of the platte river

and i know this because i spend so much

time on my shower floor it’s become a

permanent imprint in my thigh

i’m there because

i have a bad cold

or i’ve been sad since graduation not

this most recent one the one before that

or maybe it’s both but the cold makes

the most sense for sympathy purposes

i wish i could stay on the floor of my

shower forever

when i get out i have to be a person

again

have to put lotion on my legs brush my

hair eat a bowl of cereal at least take

care of this terrible body that refuses

to take care of me back i am so tired of

talking about my depression as something

else

a ghost that haunts me and i am afraid

of the seance afraid of what it might

want from me

my depression doesn’t ask for much but

when it does it is something i cannot

give and that’s the joke my depression

is just me asking for something i cannot

give i ask to come back to my body and

it’s just me saying no

when people ask me how i am they might

as well be asking me where i’ve gone

i’m driving down a dirt road

no headlights when it curves i will not

know just

drive on into the fields my own voice

playing on the radio telling me there is

no place for me here

[Applause]

