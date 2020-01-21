UN Women have declared that reaching the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 requires 50/50 partnership of men and women at every decision-making table. Beyond diversity numbers, “partnership” results in increased “collective intelligence,” innovation, productivity, retention, and bottom-line results and comes from understanding and skills to include and integrate complementary mindsets, communication styles and competencies of a spectrum of gender and other culture mindset differences.

Bridge the gap between power and empowerment, fire fighting and fire prevention, knowledge and empathy. Included in your skills will be a new capacity to prevent gender-linked miss-communication by turning difficult situations into “teachable moments”.

On this call, Bonita will introduce the number one gender communication difference that has made the biggest difference for men and women working together and also for other underrepresented groups who often have a more “relational” mindset and competencies.

Learning these skills will be an important source of your own, your group and your organizational accomplishments. You will have greater confidence in utilizing new competencies and increase your ability to be a catalyst for dynamic partnership and collaboration.

Bonita Banducci developed her curiosity about the difference women bring to business from her own experience as an entrepreneur. She researched “What is the Contribution Women Make that can be the Strategic Advantage in the Global Marketplace” for the Vice President of a major Silicon Valley tech company. Her work Unmasking the Gender Effect in global companies, government, academic, and non-profit organizations developed her framework of Gender Competence®. Her chart of Differences in Complementary Leadership Competencies is available from [email protected] or [email protected]

NEW DAY, NEW TIME, LIVE CALL!!

#StopSexism

SPECIAL GUEST Bonita Banducci

Realize Planet 50/50: Brilliant Women and Great Men in Partnership at Work

WED Jan 22 at 8 pm EST / 5 pm PST

Dial-in: 701-801-1211

Access code: 934-317-242

Email reminders here: https://goodmenproject.lpages.co/stop-sexism/

