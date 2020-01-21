Get Daily Email
Realize Planet 50/50

Brilliant women and great men in partnership at work.

UN Women have declared that reaching the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 requires 50/50 partnership of men and women at every decision-making table. Beyond diversity numbers, “partnership” results in increased “collective intelligence,” innovation, productivity, retention, and bottom-line results and comes from understanding and skills to include and integrate complementary mindsets, communication styles and competencies of a spectrum of gender and other culture mindset differences.

Bridge the gap between power and empowerment, fire fighting and fire prevention, knowledge and empathy. Included in your skills will be a new capacity to prevent gender-linked miss-communication by turning difficult situations into “teachable moments”.

On this call, Bonita will introduce the number one gender communication difference that has made the biggest difference for men and women working together and also for other underrepresented groups who often have a more “relational” mindset and competencies.

Learning these skills will be an important source of your own, your group and your organizational accomplishments. You will have greater confidence in utilizing new competencies and increase your ability to be a catalyst for dynamic partnership and collaboration.

Bonita Banducci developed her curiosity about the difference women bring to business from her own experience as an entrepreneur. She researched “What is the Contribution Women Make that can be the Strategic Advantage in the Global Marketplace” for the Vice President of a major Silicon Valley tech company. Her work Unmasking the Gender Effect in global companies, government, academic, and non-profit organizations developed her framework of Gender Competence®. Her chart of Differences in Complementary Leadership Competencies is available from [email protected] or [email protected]

#StopSexism
SPECIAL GUEST Bonita Banducci

Realize Planet 50/50: Brilliant Women and Great Men in Partnership at Work

WED Jan 22 at 8 pm EST / 5 pm PST
Dial-in: 701-801-1211
Access code: 934-317-242
Email reminders here: https://goodmenproject.lpages.co/stop-sexism/

About Bonita Banducci

Bonita Banducci teaches Gender and Engineering and Men and Women Building Effective Teams at Work and Gender and Engineering in Santa Clara University’s Graduate School of Engineering. She is President of Banducci Consulting based in Silicon Valley, California. Her original research in one of Silicon Valley's Fortune 500 companies launched her specialization in Unmasking the Gender Effect. and the development of Gender Competence®. In 2014, she was named a Woman of Influence by the Silicon Valley Business Journal. In 2017 She led a panel/workshop “Realize Planet 50/50 Brilliant Women and Great Men in Partnership—for the fulfillment of the Sustainable Development Goals” for the UN Women Parallel Forum. She was a founding faculty of the SCU Global Women's Leadership Network, and the Women Leaders for the World program originally sponsored by the Leavey School of Business and the School of Engineering, now a program of How Women Lead. She co-authored an Executive Handbook for the Royal Bank of Canada (now RBC), Making the Differences Work: Closing the Gender Gap-What We Can Do that was distributed to all employees, vendors, and customers as a guideline for the Bank's commitment available on her website www.genderwork.com/publications. As a consultant, she has delivered workshops at Santa Clara University, USF, Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley, and Stanford's Institute for Research on Women and Gender (now the Clayman Institute) as well as a variety of engineering companies of Silicon Valley and companies throughout the US.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

