Reframe the Problem by Replacing Logic With Emotion

In business we are trained to be analytical. We respect data, targets, percentages, market shares and ratios. MBA students analyse case studies with detailed spreadsheets. We frame problems in terms of metrics and numbers. For example we might ask:

How can we increase sales by 10%?

How can we double brand awareness in our target market?

How can we reduce the time to develop new products from 10 months to 6 months?

How can we improve productivity in the workplace?

How can we reduce attrition rates for our key technical staff?

These are all good questions which start from an analytical and factual standpoint and will generate analytical thoughts and ideas. But we have to remember that our staff and our customers are people. And people are driven by feelings more than by numbers. So a fruitful avenue of approach is to replace logic with emotion and reframe each question. Instead we might now ask:

How can we make our customers much happier with our products and services?

How can we get people to smile when they hear our brand name?

How can we reduce the frustrations people feel in new product approvals and progress delays?

How can we get rid of the things that annoy and irritate our people at work?

How can we make our technical staff feel proud and happy to work here?

By starting from a more personal and emotional level we are likely to come up with more and different ideas. Anything we can do to make our customers or people feel delighted with us or proud of us is worth exploring. Any idea which stops our customers or people feeling angry, frustrated, disappointed or sad is also worth exploring.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

At your next management meeting, for a change, focus on feelings and emotions rather than data and logic. It will get you thinking in new ways. It will lead you to novel and productive ideas.

BUY PAUL’S NEW BOOK LATERAL THINKING FOR EVERY DAY

Not every problem has an obvious solution. Utilize the power of lateral thinking to think imaginatively and creatively to tackle everyday problems in a new, fresh way.

Lateral thinking is about re-thinking your approach to problem solving and using an indirect method to come up with innovative results. But how easy is it to do it?

In Lateral Thinking for Every Day, acclaimed writer Paul Sloane clearly explains how you can benefit from using a lateral thinking approach. Using inspiring examples from great lateral thinkers including Lady Gaga, Elon Musk and Tim Berners-Lee, this collection of practical tips, techniques, examples and challenges is guaranteed to help you deploy powerful reasoning techniques, become more persuasive and convincing and to come up with fresh solutions to creative challenges.

—

This post was previously published on Destination Innovation.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock.com