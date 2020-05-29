Rejection Is a Blessing in a Disguise

If you think that your opportunities are over after having a loss, you have made a big mistake. Yes, it is true that you will take a lot of time to get what you want, but you end up getting it for sure. Whether you have been rejected by the hiring manager or by your partner, you will be eventually directed to something better and nicer.

Achievements are pleasant if you try hard, and for that reason, you should never give up. There could be many other ways to achieve success. Maybe, another better person is waiting to be your soul mate or partner. So, you need to change your mind and focus on what matters.

Turn your world upside down, mess up everything and reorder your priorities. You should also evaluate different ways to get something or someone extraordinarily special.

Things You Need To Remember

Remember that nobody is free from defeat and that failure and rejection are part of life. Whether you are an athlete, politician, writer or an entrepreneur, you will know what I mean.

Although rejection does not affect only those professions, I will give you some examples based on them.

When you compete with someone who got a better job performance, you may end up getting poor results. However, it doesn’t mean you should give up. Strive, change the way you usually do things, and go to someone who can help you learn more. I assure you that you will get better results.

You have probably voted against a politician and have seen how he or she was defeated in a vote. Do you think he or she will stop trying? Each time they compete, they have more experience and a reputation for the new life and career.

If you are a writer, you will understand how difficult it is to reach a large number of people and how complicated it is to find new stories to tell. Don’t give up; keep writing about what you love. You will eventually reach the point where your readers will wait for your new stories.

If you are the entrepreneur who doesn’t know what to do, remember that you will be exposed to many job opportunities. Remember to be constant. If you take rejections seriously and don’t remain consistent, you will get nothing but disappointments.

In a relationship, things don’t always work as planned. Maybe, you will find a person who is not ready to commit for a lifetime or someone who is cheating on you. They may reject you, but this doesn’t mean your story ends here. Keep on moving as you will definitely find someone who is actually made for you.

What I want you to understand through these examples is that nobody has a determined life. Every person has his or her own battles, challenges, and expectations. You should never assume that you will get everything easily because God has a plan for everybody. Remember that He is the only one who knows where you are going. Listen to Him and let Him guide you.

What Should You Do?

You can find your true passions, develop new skills and realize who your true friends are. You can eliminate your blind spots and stop doubting yourself. Try to improve your self-confidence; if you develop these traits, it will be easy for you to achieve success.

How Far Can You Go?

As already mentioned, if you are not consistent with your goals and work, it will never be possible to get satisfactory results. The hardest part is getting the first person to trust you, so hold on to that goal. Whether you are looking for a job, trying to find a partner or learning a new language, you need to eat healthy food and work for your mental and physical health.

Takeaway

Remember that the first step will always be difficult. If something is not for you, let it go and get your focus back. You can do it!

Have you ever been rejected by someone?

