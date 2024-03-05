Relationships Are the Only Thing of Real Value in Life Even if You Prefer Living Life Online

It’s in our human nature to create, to be occupied, to produce. We do it because our brains and brawn require movement and use.

We also do it because the mind lives in the past and future but seldom in the present, and therefore wants to stay busy. It pulls us away from relationship with the people directly in front of us, to some limbo area of regret from the past, or fantasies of the future.

All the striving we do in life seems so important at the time. Striving for money, which most of us are forced to do the majority of our lives in one form or another. That striving occupies our days, minds, hands, bodies. Like the food, water, shelter, clothing, and basic health which we require to live, we require money to obtain all those essentials.

Fame is another consuming pursuit. Even if we prefer to call it legacy, we writers are hoping to be remembered, or at least have people remember our words. We also don’t mind when money comes along with it. Don’t lie.

When our toddler tugs at us while we’re writing, cooking dinner, or doing something else that feels urgent — what is actually urgent? Our oft repeated and “necessary” project, or the look in our child’s eyes when we gaze into theirs and pay actual attention?

How many work deadlines are actually important deadlines? Some, maybe, but others are arbitrary ones created by managers with no concern for your family and your time. Are those deadlines worth your family feeling ignored and neglected? Especially when we meet the deadline and nobody bothers to move the completed project forward.

In one of my mother’s last phone calls to me, she apologized for bothering me because she knew I was busy. I was. I was presenting a training the next day and hadn’t finished writing my introduction. She wanted me to talk to my niece about what seemed to my mother to be a controlling relationship.

I could have told her I was too busy. I almost did. Instead, I decided to listen to her concerns and agree to be available for my niece. Mom died unexpectedly a few days later. I’m so glad I didn’t tell her I was too busy to talk.

A young man I took in when he and my son entered high school texted me five years ago. We communicated rarely by then. I had moved closer to where my son went to college two years after they graduated high school. The young man dropped out of college and was selling drugs. He thanked me for everything I’d done for him. He said he wished he’d paid more attention to what I tried to teach him. I was deeply moved. He’s always been strong-willed, quiet, tough to talk with, and likely depressed.

I texted back, thanking him for letting me know how he felt, and asked if he was okay, or needed to talk. He said he was okay, just realizing what mistakes he had made. I told him I’d made mistakes, too, and that I believed in him.

He was murdered two years after that. It turns out he had been shot at a day or so before he texted me. That scare got his attention, but it didn’t stop him from continuing to sell drugs. Could I have prevented his death if I’d insisted we talk more that day he texted? I’ll never know, but I do wish I’d tried harder to keep the communication going.

Sometimes as our children grow into adulthood, we walk a tightrope between too much reaching out and too little. Like my mother before me, I don’t want to bother my son while he’s busy. So I send him Bitmojis, random texts, articles he may or not ever read, and little up-dates. To his very great credit and my delight, he does the same.

It may help that we are both creators. Also that he is an only child. I think it’s primarily that we are good friends. We genuinely like each other. We have wicked and even twisted senses of humor. Don’t know where he got his.

A year-and-a-half ago, though, he visited and one night told me,

I miss my Mama’s voice.

Believe that from then on I called him more often.

I moved from Fort Worth to Austin ten years ago. For a year, I went back once a month to see a few clients, to stay with my sister, and to hang out with friends. Later, those visits became farther apart, and because not all of my friends are friends with one another, I was often spread thin, and didn’t get to see all of them each visit.

Then COVID hit. Suddenly, like all of us, I couldn’t go to Fort Worth whenever I wanted. I went months without seeing my sister, and almost three years without seeing my other sister who lives further away. One friend and I began texting much more often, with the occasional phone call when we were both free.

Since I’m a therapist, I’m seldom free during the days. Even though I no longer work nights or weekends, my days are full.

One of my other best friends is also a therapist, and for no reason either of us understands, we’ve chosen opposite days off. I miss her terribly. We did start virtual “happy hours,” during COVID, that usually lasted three hours or more. She is my touchstone and my resting place, although when we’re together there isn’t much resting happening. Laughter and dancing, yes, but not much resting.

She spends a lot of time with her granddaughters at their volleyball tournaments, and I visit my son when he’s in California. We don’t see each other often, but we have two hour phone calls when she is driving to or from a volleyball game.

During COVID’s worst ravages, the family that adopted my sister, my son and me stopped having their large holiday gatherings. We finally celebrated with them again this Christmas Eve, complete with posole, tamales, ribs, and outdoor fireplace, in a home decorated to the hilt with art from Mexico. I was suffering from diverticulitis, and others have had health scares, but there were also weddings and births to celebrate. Life and time are precious with those we love.

Through everything, loss, financial gain, work struggles, education, raising children to the point where they can leave home and take care of themselves, retirement, fame, fortune, reversal of fortune, up to and including a world-wide pandemic, the only thing that ever really matters is relationship.

You don’t have to wait for the end of a pandemic, or a loss, to embrace the joy and comfort of relationship with others. When a parent calls during work, take fifteen minutes to talk. I promise you the world of work won’t end.

When your child tugs at you, turn away from what you’re doing and look into their eyes to listen. You’ll assure they grow up with healthy self-esteem, and you won’t burn dinner or miss a writing deadline. Even if you do, it will be worth it.

If your partner needs you, take a few minutes to listen or cuddle or reassure. There really is nothing more important than helping someone feel loved.

When you have a sense that someone who looks up to you needs your direct and immediate interaction, act on it. Don’t let them slip away by giving you mild assurances that they are “okay,”

Keep up with friends. Social media lets you know what they’re doing, but it doesn’t substitute for interaction.

A Purdue University study about social relationships and wellbeing states, “Even though the effects are small, they are robust and reliable across different studies, as well as other domains of well-being. There may be no single secret to happiness but there may be a recipe, and, if so, good social relationships would be one ingredient.”

On a higher plane, we truly do only have ourselves and our relationships. If all the spiritual teachers offer any truth, it’s that we need one another and must love one another. Not just for happiness but for survival. Ours and that of all humanity.

This post was previously published on New Choices.

Photo credit: iStock