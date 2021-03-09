Replace ‘Florida Man’ With ‘Exasperated Father of a Newborn’ in Local Headlines and Watch What Happens

Naked exasperated father of a newborn man tells deputies he’s ‘Batman’ — Kiro7

…

Exasperated father of a newborn arrested after allegedly hitting deputy in face with a Bible — Fox News

…

Exasperated father of a newborn arrested for eating pancakes in crosswalk — NBC15

…

Whole or almond milk? Fight over which is better lands exasperated father of a newborn in jail — CBS47

…

Exasperated father of a newborn grabs golf ball that landed on alligator’s tail — CBS Chicago

…

Exasperated father of a newborn who was naked stole, crashed police car — NY Post

…

Exasperated father of a newborn accused of trying to steal horses, riding them home— Orlando News

…

Exasperated father of a newborn found aboard makeshift raft — NBC News

…

Exasperated father of a newborn charged in alleged monkey trafficking scheme — The Hill

…

Exasperated father of a newborn wearing gloves steals all the chicken wings at 7-Eleven— Kiro7

…

Exasperated father of a newborn arrested for allegedly stealing floating tiki bar — NY Post

…

Exasperated father of a newborn defrosts Thanksgiving turkey in swimming pool — 1011Now

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info?

A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Erik Mclean on Unsplash