Replace 'Florida Man' With 'Exasperated Father of a Newborn' in Local Headlines and Watch What Happens

Replace ‘Florida Man’ With ‘Exasperated Father of a Newborn’ in Local Headlines and Watch What Happens

Exasperated father of a newborn arrested for allegedly stealing floating tiki bar.

by

 

Naked exasperated father of a newborn man tells deputies he’s ‘Batman’ — Kiro7

Exasperated father of a newborn arrested after allegedly hitting deputy in face with a Bible — Fox News

Exasperated father of a newborn arrested for eating pancakes in crosswalk — NBC15

Whole or almond milk? Fight over which is better lands exasperated father of a newborn in jail — CBS47

Exasperated father of a newborn grabs golf ball that landed on alligator’s tail — CBS Chicago

Exasperated father of a newborn who was naked stole, crashed police car — NY Post

Exasperated father of a newborn accused of trying to steal horses, riding them home— Orlando News

Exasperated father of a newborn found aboard makeshift raft — NBC News

Exasperated father of a newborn charged in alleged monkey trafficking scheme — The Hill

Exasperated father of a newborn wearing gloves steals all the chicken wings at 7-Eleven— Kiro7

Exasperated father of a newborn arrested for allegedly stealing floating tiki bar — NY Post

Exasperated father of a newborn defrosts Thanksgiving turkey in swimming pool — 1011Now

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Erik Mclean on Unsplash

 

About Andrew Hutchinson

Live on the west coast and enjoy coffee and sunrises :) https://andrewahutch.medium.com/

