Naked exasperated father of a newborn man tells deputies he’s ‘Batman’ — Kiro7
…
Exasperated father of a newborn arrested after allegedly hitting deputy in face with a Bible — Fox News
…
Exasperated father of a newborn arrested for eating pancakes in crosswalk — NBC15
…
Whole or almond milk? Fight over which is better lands exasperated father of a newborn in jail — CBS47
…
Exasperated father of a newborn grabs golf ball that landed on alligator’s tail — CBS Chicago
…
Exasperated father of a newborn who was naked stole, crashed police car — NY Post
…
Exasperated father of a newborn accused of trying to steal horses, riding them home— Orlando News
…
Exasperated father of a newborn found aboard makeshift raft — NBC News
…
Exasperated father of a newborn charged in alleged monkey trafficking scheme — The Hill
…
Exasperated father of a newborn wearing gloves steals all the chicken wings at 7-Eleven— Kiro7
…
Exasperated father of a newborn arrested for allegedly stealing floating tiki bar — NY Post
…
Exasperated father of a newborn defrosts Thanksgiving turkey in swimming pool — 1011Now
—
This post was previously published on medium.com.
***
—
Photo credit: Erik Mclean on Unsplash
.