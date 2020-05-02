Resisting COVID: A Trio of Poems for the Pandemic

Patriots Day 2020

There is no heaving chest busting a ribbon

no bomb defying marathon

no heroes running

no champions today

in Boston who are not masked.

We cover to coexist-

cannot run from this

coast to coast undoing.

Our miss

standing under

Lady Liberty

foisted on a slab

as if freedom is frozen.

You flew in, sipped sweet tea with a smirk

bought tickets from a sidewalk vendor-

fellow patriot who struggled to pay rent-

thumbed your nose

said you paid too much

and you were being taken

to mount her isle

you entered beneath her robe

shimmied up, breathless

stone intimacy, poked around-

slinging your sweat 3-hundred

45 steps to the coronaless crown

because of your rights, by God,

your money, your rights-

a stubborn standoff.

She stands today with torch- Hers

we cannot climb in quarantine

a freeze-frame scorched idea

her copper shimmerless

like a dirt-caked penny fallen by a meter

and forgotten while we fished

gloveless for a quarter.

We scrounge for

dull invisible luck-

heads down, tails up

tired and spent sea to sea

no winners crowned with Covid

No mercy in this marathon ‘merica.

Liberate Virginia! Shooting Blanks in the Time of Covid

He texts,

“Let’s grab two pistols

and go on a stroll.”

I think, pistils

and answer,

“The daylilies have not yet bloomed.”

The U.S. takes the Lead in Deaths Due to Corona: The Mourning After We Were Crowned

I swallowed three birthday candles

in the frenzy to eat the cake

and briefly thought

dollar store wax might stick

to my bowel.

I see red

swirling in white

in tact

blue

on the other end.

My gut not toothed enough,

still not hot enough,

to soften

the design.

Firey wicks snubbed out by soiled breath-

saliva sprayed, I sang

while washing my hands

moments before I gulped.

My shame spit out

nubby well wishes,

wanton dreams.

—

Shutterstock