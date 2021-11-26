Self-acceptance in Writing [Podcast]

If you struggle with getting content out of your head and onto the paper or laptop, keep reading and listening. On this episode of Go Book Yourself, the podcast that helps you Master Writing, Marketing, and Publishing One Byte at a Time, we’re creating the optimal environment in which to create your book and get your ideas and content flowing.

.

.

How you think about and talk to yourself has everything to do with your success in writing. Think about it this way: when was the last time you reached a goal after berating yourself to get there? Probably never. Because negative self-talk stops you from making any forward momentum no matter what you are trying to do.

When you sit down to create, keep these three takeaways from this episode of Go Book Yourself in mind (of course, there are more in the show).

Walk away to clear your head and get busy doing something else so your brain won’t buckle under pressure. There’s no such thing as writer’s block… What Hilary shares will change the way you think about approaching the white page forever–or the white bull, as Ernest Hemingway used to say. Love yourself enough to suck.

Judgment of any kind hurts you, and it even hurts your writing. In some cases, it plugs up your creative channel so that new ideas can’t flow. Our brains inform our progress and success. So start working on loving yourself despite any missteps you might take. We all take wrong turns; it’s how we get back on the road to our goals that have the most impact on our productivity and futures.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Thanks for tuning in! If you like what we have to say, please share this episode, and leave us a review—especially if it’s a nice one. And if you really liked this episode, subscribe and get updates on upcoming episodes, as well as read all the show notes.

Don’t let intimidation stop you from becoming an author.

Now, it’s time to close this chapter until next week. In the meantime, write on!

Support Go Book Yourself by becoming a donor.

Subscribe to Go Book Yourself on your favorite podcast platform:

Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | PocketCasts | Breaker | RadioPublic

—

This post was previously published on Jhillmark.com.

***