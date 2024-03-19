Seth Maniscalco: Prohibited Profits

In this series of Championship Leadership, we had a very interesting conversation with Seth Maniscalco, a Hedge Fund Owner of Modern Wealth Management, a Crypto Wealth Coach, and author of Prohibited Profits. With over 25 years’ experience as an Investor, Seth will tell us that there is no clear-cut path to success as he opens up his losses and wins in the past that ultimately change the direction of his present life.

Also, he will give us a preview of his latest work- Prohibited Profits, which will give a reader a massive knowledge when it comes to investing and 11 Fundamental steps that have been honed to help secure the generational wealth for you and for your future generations. These and more!

Tune in!!!!

In This Episode:

[1:49] What does Championship Leadership mean to Seth?

[2:24] Who is Seth Maniscalco and what brought him to where he is today?

[23:48] A turning point inside of his life.

[27:49] Episode takeaways.

Important Quotes:

“Championship Leaders are action takers who are willing to take a risk and jump in with both feet and somebody who puts action above the thought process and takes one step forward.”

“Be a doer not a talker.”

“I don’t follow the crowds, I do the opposite of what the masses generally tend to do and think.”

“You need to take action and you need to take more risks now that most people would probably find uncomfortable so that you can live the LIFE later that most people don’t have.”

“History doesn’t always repeat, but it definitely rhymes again and again and again in history.”

“Let your winners run.”

“The only reason I recommend something is because I believe in it, you know I put my money where my mouth is.”

“Being first to take action.”

“Standing still is not taking action.”

“Lead from the front.”

“Strategy is more or less gambling like you’re just kind of throwing money at the wall and hoping something sticks.”

About The Guest:

Seth Maniscalco is a financial investment and modern wealth manager with over 20+ years of hands-on experience in all the financial markets. His professional experience ranges from technology investing, to foreign exchange currency markets, to futures commodities markets, to owning and managing a small hedge fund. His training and professional experience have allowed Seth to learn and hone the skills necessary to leverage money to make more money. Now, he takes that same can-do attitude and extensive training to bat for his clients at Modern Wealth Management, LP.

As owner and manager of Modern Wealth Management, LP, Seth assists clients with their short- and long-term investments. He takes a hands-on approach to manage hedge fund limited partnerships and collaborates with other money managers to offer a higher level of service and results.

Resources:

Website

Prohibited Profits Book

Facebook

Instagram

Youtube

Twitter

