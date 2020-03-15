Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Sex, Love, Etc: Honesty

Sex, Love, Etc: Honesty

Here are some thoughts from our Monday night call on "Honesty".

by Leave a Comment

–How do we create a culture of honesty within our relationship?

–What are some reasons someone might be dishonest?

–Why do we say “brutally honest”? Does being honest really have to be “brutal”? Can’t we be honest and kind at the same time?

–Does anyone practice “radical honesty”? Radical Honesty means simply to report out loud to another what you notice in front of you, in your body, and in your mind in the present moment.

–Even if your goal is to be honest 100% of the time, are there times you haven’t been honest?

LISTEN TO THE DISCUSSION HERE:

Sex, Love, Etc
Monday 9 pm EST / 6 pm PST
Dial-in: 701-801-1211
Access code 934-317-242
https://goodmenproject.lpages.co/love-sex-relationships-sig-sign-up/

About Nina Rubin

Nina Rubin is a Gestalt Coach, and is trained as a Psychotherapist in Gestalt Therapy, with a focus on movement and relational connections. She lives and works in Southern California and sees clients in person and remotely. She loves learning about people and connecting, sun, exercise, baking and cooking, travel, and Howard Stern.

She can be found at her website, Coaching By Nina Rubin .

