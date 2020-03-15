Sex, Love, Etc: Honesty

–How do we create a culture of honesty within our relationship?

–What are some reasons someone might be dishonest?

–Why do we say “brutally honest”? Does being honest really have to be “brutal”? Can’t we be honest and kind at the same time?

–Does anyone practice “radical honesty”? Radical Honesty means simply to report out loud to another what you notice in front of you, in your body, and in your mind in the present moment.

–Even if your goal is to be honest 100% of the time, are there times you haven’t been honest?

