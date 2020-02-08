Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Should New Dads Take Paternity Leave? | Dad University

Should New Dads Take Paternity Leave? | Dad University

Paternity leave for men is a hot topic.

by Leave a Comment

Paternity leave for men is a hot topic. Men are wanting equal rights as women to be able to take off of work and care for their newborn babies. The difficulty is that so few companies offer paternity leave and the US government doesn’t cover it.

The United States has the Family and Medical Leave Act which allows for 12 weeks of unpaid time off. But this covers less than 2/3 of the US population and because it doesn’t offer compensation, it’s difficult for many families to utilize it. There are some companies trying to make a change by offering coverage to men on parental leave.

Dove Men’s Care has been putting resources into paternity leave, promoting how important it is and also donating funds to help men take it. One of the issues we discuss in this video is the pressure to take it when financially it would be a real burden or it’s not something that you feel is right for you. If you have feedback on whether men should take paternity leave, leave your feedback in the comments section below.

 

 

__

Previously Published on YouTube

About Jason Kreidman

Jason Kreidman is the Founder of Dad University which helps dads learn what they are not taught in school. Through videos, podcasts, articles, and social media, Jason is educating dads on parenting, self-development, and relationships.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.