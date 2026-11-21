I’m in love with this quote.

If it doesn’t happen the way you wanted, it’s going to happen in a way better than you imagined. That’s the beauty of God’s plan.

The more I think about it, the more I realise how true it is.

We all want something from life. We work hard for it. We give our time, energy, and sometimes even our peace of mind to achieve it.

We want a particular job. We dream of building our own home. We want to marry a certain person. We want a promotion or a particular position in the office.

We make plans. We imagine how our lives will look when everything falls into place.

But life doesn’t always follow our plans.

Sometimes, despite all our efforts, we don’t get what we want. We fail an interview. We lose an opportunity. A relationship doesn’t work out. A promotion goes to someone else.

And it hurts.

We start questioning ourselves. We wonder why things didn’t work out even after giving our best.

Sometimes, we even feel that life is being unfair to us.

But what if things not working out is not always a bad thing?

What if life is simply taking us in a different direction?

Sometimes, Life Knows Better

Let me share a personal example.

When I was in college, I was in a relationship with a guy. I wanted to marry him, and he wanted the same thing too.

At least, that’s what we both thought we wanted.

But there was a difference between us. I was much more emotionally invested in the relationship than he was.

He wanted to get married, but he wasn’t ready to take the emotional responsibility that comes with building a life together.

At some point, we broke up.

Of course, when you’re in love with someone and imagine spending your life with them, a breakup is painful. You don’t just lose a person. You also lose the future you had imagined with them.

Back then, I couldn’t have imagined how my life would turn out.

But here we are in 2026.

I got married to the person of my dreams, and I am genuinely glad that life turned out the way it did. Today, I am super happy in my life.

Sometimes, I look back and think about how differently things could have turned out if my college relationship had worked out.

And honestly, I am grateful that it didn’t.

The person I once thought I wanted so badly wasn’t necessarily the person who would have been right for me in the long run.

Life had something different planned for me, and today, I am happy with how things unfolded.

Sometimes, what feels like a heartbreak today becomes a reason to be grateful tomorrow.

Keep Going. Your Story Isn’t Over.

This is not just about relationships.

Sometimes, we desperately want a particular job but don’t get selected. Months later, we find a better opportunity.

Sometimes, we don’t get the promotion we worked so hard for. Later, we find a role that helps us grow even more.

Sometimes, our plans for our home, career, or future fall apart. With time, we discover new possibilities we couldn’t see before.

Of course, this doesn’t mean every disappointment will automatically turn into something wonderful. Life can be difficult, and some losses take time to heal.

But we shouldn’t assume that one bad chapter defines our entire story.

So, if something isn’t working out for you right now, have patience.

If you didn’t get the job, keep improving your skills.

If a relationship didn’t work out, give yourself time to heal.

If your plans have failed, take a deep breath and try again.

You don’t have to understand everything today.

Have faith in yourself. Keep working towards the future you want. And trust that life can still surprise you.

I live my life with this belief.

I still make plans. I still work hard for the things I want. But I have learned that not everything needs to happen according to my timeline.

Sometimes, we are so busy crying over what we didn’t get that we fail to see what life has in store for us.

Maybe the thing you are crying over today is something you will be grateful for losing tomorrow.

So keep going. Be patient. Trust the process.

Your story isn’t over yet.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

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