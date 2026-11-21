There is something strange about the way we talk about self-worth.

I constantly heard that I shouldn’t demonstrate my self-worth.

It was almost presented as a reward.

A badge.

A sign that you had finally reached some higher level.

I never really liked that idea.

For one simple reason: if people don’t see my value on their own, I am not obligated to demonstrate it to them.

I can simply leave.

In my country, we have an expression that roughly means, “Don’t throw pearls before swine.”

I don’t mean it in the sense that I am above anyone.

I mean that sometimes it is simply pointless.

I found myself in situations like that again and again.

And eventually I had the strange feeling that I wasn’t chasing the situation.

The situation was chasing me.

So eventually, I just stopped paying attention to it.

And I directed that attention back toward my own life.

That’s when I realized I should have done it much earlier.

I didn’t need to keep explaining myself.

I didn’t need to justify myself for something I hadn’t done.

Because that was part of someone else’s story about me — a story I didn’t even realize I was participating in.

And I think this applies to everyday life too.

We are constantly told to choose ourselves and our values.

Set boundaries without feeling guilty.

Don’t be afraid to say “no.”

Know your worth.

Stop chasing.

And not just a man.

Stop chasing anything that requires you to abandon yourself.

We are also told that feminine energy is about calmness and ease.

That when we enter a race, we lose something — almost like a precious veil that makes us desirable, attractive, even mysterious.

But maybe there is something much simpler underneath all of that.

When a woman is internally at peace, she feels good in her own company.

That doesn’t mean she doesn’t need anyone.

It means she doesn’t need someone else in order to feel whole or happy.

We are told:

Walk away from places where you aren’t valued.

Become independent.

Stop needing validation.

And all of that can be useful.

But somehow, so many of these conversations eventually become about a man.

In my case, it wasn’t really about getting someone to choose me.

It was about wanting to explain that I wasn’t guilty.

I wanted people to understand.

I wanted people to believe me.

Eventually, I realized how pointless that was.

Not because nobody believed me.

My people knew who I was.

They could see it in what I create.

They read my essays.

They watch my videos.

They see how I live.

And the people who need me to look a certain way will continue to tell whatever story suits them anyway.

So I simply left the situation.

Sometimes I wonder what happens when self-worth itself becomes something we have to demonstrate.

Especially now, in the age of social media, it is incredibly easy to do.

You can make a huge banner and write in enormous letters:

I DON’T NEED ANYONE.

You can announce your independence.

Your healing.

Your boundaries.

Your detachment.

Your new life.

But real self-worth doesn’t need that kind of demonstration.

You can see it in the little things we do every day.

In the way a person behaves.

In what they say.

In what they no longer do.

You don’t have to show that you don’t need anyone.

You don’t have to show that you are strong.

You don’t have to show that you can leave.

You don’t have to show that you are unbothered.

You don’t have to show that you have healed.

You don’t have to show that you have chosen yourself.

You simply do it.

Otherwise, you are performing self-worth for an imaginary audience:

Look at me.

I don’t care.

Look how much I’ve grown.

Look how easily I can walk away.

Look how independent I am.

Look how nobody can hurt me anymore.

But if you have to keep showing it, who are you showing it to?

And why?

We demonstrate things because we want to be seen.

It is such a deeply human, almost childlike need that sometimes I don’t even want to criticize it.

I just want to hug that person and say:

You don’t need to do this. You are already worthy.

I think real self-worth might be much quieter.

It doesn’t necessarily look like confidence.

Sometimes it looks like putting your phone face down on the table.

Or turning on airplane mode.

Sometimes it looks like quietly leaving a situation and not explaining yourself to anyone.

Sometimes it looks like making coffee, sitting at the table, and drinking it slowly.

Eating a piece of your favorite chocolate.

Making something you loved as a child.

When I’m sad, I make myself sweet semolina porridge with raspberry jam.

My father used to make it for me when I was sick as a child.

There is something about making it for myself now that feels almost like saying:

I’m here. I know what you need.

Self-worth can also look like writing something nobody asked you to write.

Even if it never becomes a proper essay.

Painting something nobody understands.

I actually love art that nobody understands.

For me, there is almost nothing better.

Making a ridiculous carousel because it makes you laugh.

I can spend hours laughing at my own stupid memes.

I like crowns because I love rhinestones.

Because they’re beautiful.

Anyone can wear a crown.

I can wear one, or I can choose not to.

But without my ridiculous memes, my life would feel incomplete.

Right now, I am in a period of creating only what I actually want to create.

Even when it doesn’t look perfect.

I can choose not to post something because I don’t feel like posting.

And I can post something because I like it, even if nobody reacts.

I can do absolutely nothing.

Especially on weekends.

Right now, I actually like being rested.

And I don’t have to explain to anyone why I want that.

We don’t need to orient our lives around an audience that, most of the time, we have never even met.

Because when we do that, we start losing ourselves and our own creative voice.

We start shrinking our voice for a reaction we haven’t even received yet.

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Someone likes your work?

Nice.

Someone doesn’t?

Okay.

Someone misunderstands you?

You don’t immediately start writing a ten-page explanation.

Someone admires you?

You don’t have to become their example.

Being an example is actually much harder than it sounds.

When I was a child, I was often held up as an example to other children.

But I wasn’t an example to them.

I was a trigger.

And I didn’t want to be a trigger.

I didn’t want to be different from the other children.

I just wanted to have friends.

My daughter also experienced the consequences of being held up as an example to other children.

She was very bright and active.

She was a trigger not only for other children, but for adults as well.

I’m trying to teach my daughter that our brightness is not something we can simply give up.

It wasn’t given to us so that we could illuminate someone else’s path.

It was given to us so that we could illuminate our own.

Everything in this life is given to us for a reason.

And we shouldn’t be ashamed of any of our qualities.

And we certainly shouldn’t make ourselves smaller just to make other people feel comfortable.

Someone doesn’t like you?

You don’t have to become their enemy.

They’re simply not your person.

You simply continue living.

There is enough space in this world for everyone to exist in the way they choose, as long as they aren’t harming others.

And maybe this is the part I wish I had understood much earlier.

Self-worth doesn’t always need to be expressed.

Sometimes it is simply the absence of the need to prove anything.

Not because you are above it or because you don’t care, but because it simply isn’t necessary.

For a while, I used to think freedom meant not reacting.

Even at school, teachers used to tell me not to react:

“Don’t answer back. Be the bigger person.”

Now I think it can be much simpler.

Sometimes you just stop being interested.

Not because you have finally become strong enough.

Not because you have won.

Not because you have gone through all the transformations and your vibrations are now flying into outer space.

You simply remembered that your own life is more interesting.

And it really is.

We can put that energy into creativity instead of giving it away to someone else’s drama.

And that’s when the kind of creativity people call crazy begins to appear.

Idiotic.

Weird.

Unmistakably yours.

And I think that is some of the best creativity there is, because it is completely ours.

And that realization surprised me.

Because I didn’t become someone else.

I didn’t suddenly become wiser.

I didn’t turn into some perfectly healed version of myself.

I remained myself.

The same person who started this journey.

I just didn’t know then what I know now.

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And that’s precisely why I entered it in the first place.

Now I know.

I actually feel like I became more ordinary again.

Or maybe I became even more of a child.

More ridiculous.

More curious.

More interested in making things.

Maybe I simply knocked on the door of that little girl inside me who once preferred not to answer because she thought it was the smarter thing to do.

And then I remembered something.

Years ago, I used to run my social media like this.

I made whatever I wanted.

I played with ideas.

I created weird things.

I made jokes.

I experimented.

And somehow, my content was constantly at the top.

Not because I had a strategy for demonstrating my value.

I was just having fun.

Maybe that is what I was missing.

Not confidence.

Not another lesson.

Not another transformation.

Interest.

My own interest.

Because when your attention is completely occupied with proving who you are, you don’t have much left for actually being who you are.

And maybe real self-worth begins somewhere there.

Not where you want to write it on a huge banner in enormous letters and hang it in the middle of Instagram:

“Look at me. I know my worth.”

But where you don’t need to explain what you are doing here.

You can simply live, make things, change your mind.

Be ridiculous.

Be serious.

Be brilliant one day and completely useless the next.

Make a beautiful picture.

Make a stupid one.

Show it to everyone or show it to nobody.

Write something profound.

Write something completely absurd.

Delete it.

Write it again.

We don’t have to turn any of it into evidence.

It doesn’t have to prove that we’ve healed.

It doesn’t have to prove that we are strong enough.

It doesn’t have to prove that we are worthy.

It can just be yours.

And maybe that’s what self-worth feels like when nobody is watching.

Not a crown.

Not a declaration.

Not a performance.

Just a quiet certainty:

I am here. I like my life. And I don’t need to convince anyone of that. Because I don’t have to. Because other people’s opinions won’t change the fact that I simply feel good here. The way I live. The way I write. The way I want to live.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

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