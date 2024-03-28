Spoon Chair Improves Lives of Kids With Cerebral Palsy [Podcast]

Listen on Apple PodcastsListen on SpotifyListen on Google PodcastsListen on StitcherListen on OvercastListen on Amazon MusicListen on CastboxListen on Podcast AddictListen on Pocket CastsListen on iHeartRadioListen on PandoraRSS Feed

Season 4, Episode 31

In this episode of Africa Science Focus, we feature an innovative device called the SPOON Chair, designed to improve feeding for children with the movement and posture disease cerebral palsy.

David Kibirige, who helped develop the device, tells us how the chair was produced and what features are coming next. We also hear from Jacinta Nakazzi, a mother who witnessed firsthand the positive impact of the SPOON Chair on her son with cerebral palsy.

Speech therapist Daniel Seremba emphasizes the importance of proper positioning during feeding for children with disabilities.

