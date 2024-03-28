Get Daily Email
Spoon Chair Improves Lives of Kids With Cerebral Palsy [Podcast]

Spoon Chair Improves Lives of Kids With Cerebral Palsy [Podcast]

David Kibirige, who helped develop the device, tells us how the chair was produced and what features are coming next.

by Leave a Comment

 

Season 4, Episode 31

In this episode of Africa Science Focus, we feature an innovative device called the SPOON Chair, designed to improve feeding for children with the movement and posture disease cerebral palsy.

David Kibirige, who helped develop the device, tells us how the chair was produced and what features are coming next. We also hear from Jacinta Nakazzi, a mother who witnessed firsthand the positive impact of the SPOON Chair on her son with cerebral palsy.

Speech therapist Daniel Seremba emphasizes the importance of proper positioning during feeding for children with disabilities.

————————————————————————————————————

This project was funded by the European Journalism Centre, through the Solutions Journalism Accelerator. The fund is supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation.

Do you have any comments, questions or feedback about our podcast episodes? Let us know at [email protected]

This piece was produced by SciDev.Net’s Sub-Saharan Africa English desk.

 

This article was originally published on SciDev.Net. Read the original article.

Previously Published on scidev.net with Creative Commons License

Photo credit: iStock

About Sci Dev Net

SciDev.Net is the world’s leading source of reliable and authoritative news, views and analysis about science and technology for global development.

Our Mission is to use independent journalism to help individuals and organisations apply science to decision-making in order to drive equitable, sustainable development and poverty reduction. SciDev.Net is part of CAB International (CABI) - a not-for-profit organisation that improves people’s lives worldwide by providing information and applying scientific expertise to solve problems in agriculture and the environment.

