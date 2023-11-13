Get Daily Email
Spread Your Butter to the Edges

Lessons For My Children

by Leave a Comment

 

Occasionally, I am at a restaurant for breakfast. I order toast with my hash, sourdough if they have it.

This butter job, no joke, makes me tense and cringe. Photo by Ayako S. Pexels.com
I participate in conversation, crack jokes, and smile with whomever is unfortunate enough to be my company. But I am not paying attention. I am thinking about my toast. It is either going to be a petrified hunk of stone-age dough, or it will be a slice of heaven, creamy, salty, and crispy.

The difference? Butter.

I appreciate well-made, high-fat butter, but it doesn’t even matter in this case.

Did they spread the butter across the entire toast surface?

If not, I condemn them. They should be shut down by the FDA, EPA, and any other government institutions that may have even a modicum of control over their operation.

Spreading butter across the entirety of your toast isn’t a culinary preference, it is a way of life.

It is empathy.

In everything, you are choosing how you will impact the lives of others. To the extent that your energy allows, you should be intentional in how you impact others.

In every choice, even as simple as toast, you have the opportunity to change the course of someone’s day.

We owe that to each other.

It is accountability.

We can’t always control where we are or what we are doing. Occasionally, hopefully less often than more, we have to do just enough to get by. We must accept jobs we don’t like. We must flex our identity.

We can control how we do it though.

If you are going to butter bread, are you going to do it half-ass or will you craft the best butter experience a person has had? Or, with minimal extra effort, will you create a butter experience that is in the top tier that person has ever had?

When you are faced with something that appears dismissive, trivial, or meaningless, find some way to make it better for the people around you.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Photo credit: Seriously Low Carb on Unsplash

 

