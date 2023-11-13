Spread Your Butter to the Edges

Occasionally, I am at a restaurant for breakfast. I order toast with my hash, sourdough if they have it.

This butter job, no joke, makes me tense and cringe. Photo by Ayako S. Pexels.com

I participate in conversation, crack jokes, and smile with whomever is unfortunate enough to be my company. But I am not paying attention. I am thinking about my toast. It is either going to be a petrified hunk of stone-age dough, or it will be a slice of heaven, creamy, salty, and crispy.

The difference? Butter.

I appreciate well-made, high-fat butter, but it doesn’t even matter in this case.

Did they spread the butter across the entire toast surface?

If not, I condemn them. They should be shut down by the FDA, EPA, and any other government institutions that may have even a modicum of control over their operation.

…

Spreading butter across the entirety of your toast isn’t a culinary preference, it is a way of life.

…

It is empathy.

In everything, you are choosing how you will impact the lives of others. To the extent that your energy allows, you should be intentional in how you impact others.

In every choice, even as simple as toast, you have the opportunity to change the course of someone’s day.

We owe that to each other.

…

It is accountability.

We can’t always control where we are or what we are doing. Occasionally, hopefully less often than more, we have to do just enough to get by. We must accept jobs we don’t like. We must flex our identity.

We can control how we do it though.

If you are going to butter bread, are you going to do it half-ass or will you craft the best butter experience a person has had? Or, with minimal extra effort, will you create a butter experience that is in the top tier that person has ever had?

…

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

When you are faced with something that appears dismissive, trivial, or meaningless, find some way to make it better for the people around you.

…

Subscribing would make my day! You will get poetry, personal stories, and analysis of our progress towards a greater society!

You might like this one.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Seriously Low Carb on Unsplash