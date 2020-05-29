Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Stake in the Ground

Stake in the Ground

Choices. Decision making. These involve putting one’s stake in the ground. 

by Leave a Comment

While attending a “Reversing Panic Attacks” workshop facilitated by Belleruth Naparstek, I sat next to a striking woman whom I mentally calculated to be in her early eighties. She was so obviously comfortable in her own makeup-free, beautiful skin.

I asked her if she was attending the workshop alone or with someone else. She shared, “I’ve been married for fifty-six years, and while I’m aging as a natural result of living, my husband has chosen to become old. He’s content to sit and do nothing, so I came by myself.”

Those few sentences told me that she is true to herself and has a healthy sense of personal power—a building block of self-definition.

I remember when I was seven years old and in the throes of defining myself. A friend and I had gone fishing, and when she cast her hook, it accidentally caught my left ear. We ran to my dad, who discovered it had more than caught my ear; it had gone through—shanks and all—and he had to work it out carefully with a pair of needle-nose pliers.

My parents decided that I needed to have a tetanus shot. They took me kicking and screaming to the hospital, where I swung at and bit everything within my reach.

Once the process was over and we were back home, I went fuming to my room. I remember thinking about how “mean” they were and that the process had taken place against my will (another building block of self-definition).

My vocabulary was that of any ordinary seven-year-old. I knew the word “suffocate,” and I knew the word “smother.” I decided to give my parents a piece of my mind. As I marched down the hall, I worked up a good head of steam.

I stood at the end of the hall, looking into the living room, with my shoulders squared, legs apart, and hands firmly on my hips, stating, “The next time either one of you tries to do anything to me against my will, I’ll smuffocate you in your sleep!”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

In my haste and anger to define myself, display my personal power, and establish future authority in this area, I got my words confused. I’m sure my parents had a difficult time containing their laughter as I marched back to my bedroom and slammed the door.

t’s essential to have a healthy sense of self—to acknowledge and embrace personal value. However, when this becomes excessive, we function from ego, which can hold us captive in a limited perspective—one that a sense of entitlement often fortifies.

Our viewpoint on the world is a direct result of our thinking and inner beliefs. In the Talmud, we read, “We do not see things as they are. We see them as we are.”

Thoughts and beliefs are an accumulation of learning (knowledge) and life experience (wisdom) from birth until now—the current place on our life’s journey.

A Stake in the Ground

Our personality is governed by our mind, which is composed of three separate yet interdependent aspects:

  • The mental/thinking aspect is cognitive; it’s where thinking takes place. It pertains to perception, memory, judgment, and reasoning. It’s where logic resides.
  • The emotional/feeling aspect is an affective state of consciousness; it’s where feeling takes place. It pertains to emotions such as joy, sorrow, fear, and hate. It’s where passion resides.
  • The volition/will aspect is the act of willing, choosing, or resolving; it’s where preference is established, and decisions take place. It’s where choice resides.

Choices. Decision making. These involve putting one’s stake in the ground. 

Our lives have many facets, including relationships, career path, health and wellness, our geographic location, finances, and spirituality, to name but a few.  And each facet requires us to make choices, to get very clear on what it is that we do and don’t want to do. Once clear, we need to place our stake in the ground, to make a commitment and see it through—to own it.

Previously Published on Unbound Northwest

Shutterstock

About Laurie Buchanan, PhD

A cross between Dr. Dolittle, Nanny McPhee, and a type-A Buddhist, I'm an active listener, observer of details, payer of attention, reader and writer of books, kindness enthusiast, and an unabashed optimist.

I'm a former holistic health practitioner and transformational life coach. My doctorate is in holistic health with an emphasis in energy medicine.

My published works include Note to Self: A Seven-Step Path to Gratitude and Growth; The Business of Being: Soul Purpose in and Out of the Workplace; and the forthcoming Indelible (April 2021).

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.