Connecting with like-minded people heightens awareness of our inherent unity. When we’re warmly included—validated—it nurtures a warm sense of belonging; a sense that we’re part of something bigger than ourselves.

There are many times in life when other people agree with our principles, beliefs, and/or choices we make. I suspect that to some degree this “sameness” strengthens our sense of validation.

However, there are times when we find ourself standing alone. Maybe we took a different stance while serving on jury duty, or in the workplace, at home or school, with family, or friends.

Be strong enough to stand alone, be yourself enough to stand apart, but be wise enough to stand together when the time comes.

— Mark Amend

When was the last time you stood alone?

© Laurie Buchanan

Previously published on tuesdayswithlaurie

Photo credit: Laurie Buchanan