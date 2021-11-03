Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / State of Things: Chappelle, NIH, Critical Race Theory, and Exploitation

State of Things: Chappelle, NIH, Critical Race Theory, and Exploitation

Dr. Vibe hosts Aisha K. Staggers and Jill Jones to discuss the politics and ethics of current events.

by Leave a Comment

On the October 23, 2021 episode of State Of Things With Aisha & Jill, the conversation included:

– Netflix workers walk out over the handling of Dave Chappelle’s special.
– In a major shift, NIH admits funding risky virus research in Wuhan.
– AG Garland’s son-in-law’s education company supports critical race theory.
– How many animals are being exploited for likes and monetization on social media.

 

Watch the full conversation (Transcript below):

 

Listen to the audio-only version:

Transcrip provided by YouTube (unedited):
00:16
whatever milestones that black people
00:18
make against hate it ends up benefiting
00:23
all the other people of color i can’t
00:25
see what his endgame is the republican
00:27
party is the party of racism is the
00:30
party of white supremacy is the party of
00:33
hate this is wrong and it needs to stop
00:38
everybody wants to go back and drag that
00:40
piece of history up but they don’t want
00:42
to go back and deal with what their
00:43
ancestors did to the indigenous people
00:46
and to black people in this country uh
00:48
uh you got to go and you got
00:51
billionaires talking about going to
00:52
space and jeff bezos go
00:54
never come back i hope you get lost this
00:57
man has lost his mind
01:01
come on girlfriend
01:03
[Music]
01:10
what is up everybody it’s dr vibe here
01:13
host and producer of the ordering doctor
01:15
vibe show the home of epic conversations
01:17
and i’m the host of epic conversations
01:19
2020 best podcast news award winner 2018
01:23
innovation award winner given out by the
01:25
canadian ethnic media association
01:27
also i host the only online show in the
01:29
world for dads and fathers that is
01:31
sponsored by dove men care it’s also
01:33
co-sponsored by dad central canada’s
01:36
national fatherhood organization
01:38
and i am the board chair well gold board
01:41
chair for the global food and drink
01:42
initiative which is a multimedia
01:44
not-for-profit that’s that’s highlights
01:47
and focuses on blocks in the diaspora
01:49
they’re doing their thing in food wine
01:51
and travel and again we are broadcasting
01:54
live it’s a saturday night october 23rd
01:57
getting chilly here in toronto fall has
01:59
actually hit but we don’t care how cold
02:02
it is because aisha and jill are gonna
02:04
bring the heat so let’s welcome aisha
02:07
jill speed of things what’s going on
02:09
ladies hey there hey
02:11
hey how’s you how’s your week how’s your
02:14
week been
02:16
oh
02:17
uh interesting
02:20
it’s been good how’s yours
02:23
mine has been fine like i said yeah it’s
02:26
gotten a little bit cooler actually i
02:27
stopped by a neighbor’s uh birthday
02:30
party issue it’s 83 years old
02:33
and
02:34
had uh come into the room and there was
02:36
a bunch of
02:37
people her age they were all singing
02:39
she’s part of a choir so they’re doing
02:41
some singing and things like that i hung
02:44
out with their daughter her daughter and
02:45
i are a few years apart age-wise some
02:48
other neighbors came by so we had a
02:49
great time
02:50
that’s so cool 83. god bless her yeah
02:55
well and uh and believe it or not there
02:57
were her daughter told me there’s some
02:59
admirers of there of hers there men and
03:02
like
03:04
like one guy’s 68 another one 71.
03:08
it’s gone going okay so i started
03:10
calling this lady so you’re you’re not
03:12
gonna call you the it girl and she just
03:14
smiled
03:15
she had a good time she was having her
03:17
glass of red wine and just smiling a lot
03:21
yeah she was traveling she was having a
03:23
ball so uh it was really really good
03:25
stuff really enjoyed the conversation
03:27
but now it’s your lady’s time so we’re
03:29
looking forward to tonight’s
03:31
conversation and you know what we’re
03:33
gonna do something interesting tonight
03:35
folks
03:36
we forgot was it last week to have a
03:40
cockroach
03:42
so we’re gonna put it out right here
03:44
right here right now folks
03:47
who do you think is the cockroach for
03:49
this episode
03:50
so by the time we get to the end of the
03:52
conversation you know if you’re watching
03:54
live type your nominees
03:58
into the uh into your comments section
04:00
and we’ll pick one and we’ll um and
04:02
we’ll say so-and-so is nominated the
04:05
cockroach of the week and jaylen naisha
04:07
will address the cockroaches
04:17
when you turn on the lights they all go
04:18
scattering everywhere yes
04:22
we’ve been turning on lights right yeah
04:25
so definitely when as always we say hey
04:29
jen myers great to see you
04:32
and uh anyone else let’s make sure that
04:34
you
04:35
say hello if you’re watching live
04:37
so folks we’re going to take a look at
04:39
our first conversation piece and i think
04:41
it’s we haven’t talked about it till now
04:43
but certainly it’s been in the news for
04:45
the last week
04:47
the whole issue of
04:49
dave chappelle
04:50
and netflix
04:52
so who wants to start off in that
04:54
conversation p
04:57
you go aisha
04:58
[Laughter]
05:01
well i have to admit i haven’t seen the
05:03
netflix special
05:05
and so
05:07
i don’t exactly
05:08
know what the comments are i know that
05:11
he compared
05:12
um
05:13
trans women to impossible meat
05:17
i do know that much i heard that part
05:20
but um
05:22
you know it’s
05:23
it’s um
05:26
my best friend i’m at her house right
05:27
now we had a conversation earlier and
05:29
she was like you know comedians aren’t
05:31
really supposed to be
05:33
politically correct they’re supposed to
05:34
be comedians and give commentary but
05:37
then you have to ask the question at
05:38
what point does
05:41
comedy
05:42
become offensive
05:45
and i think that’s the
05:47
the idea here now about the
05:49
netflix workers walking out
05:52
um
05:54
is netflix wrong
05:55
for for just you know digging your heels
05:58
in and saying okay we’re gonna keep
05:59
special um
06:03
i just really i
06:04
i’m still trying to get a grasp on the
06:06
whole
06:09
issue because there’s like so many
06:10
moving parts to it
06:14
okay well i saw this special
06:18
and
06:21
i know you’re asking the question about
06:23
what should what you know what did you
06:26
say like at what point does comedy
06:28
cross the line or should it be censored
06:31
i mean i grew up in an era where
06:34
my family listened to richard pryor
06:36
records went to see him
06:38
um there were people even before that
06:42
you know moms maybe was incredibly
06:45
filthy dirty on her albums um and you
06:49
know
06:50
i i think that
06:52
if you can’t to a degree if you can’t
06:55
laugh at yourself about anything or find
06:58
some humor
06:59
in some of it or something and maybe not
07:02
that comedy but don’t forget eddie
07:04
murphy was talking about guna gugu
07:06
things like that and
07:08
it’s really how people take it on
07:10
anything um
07:12
you could write a song about a sewing
07:14
kit and it depends on how it’s received
07:18
and into what brain absorbs it and knows
07:21
that there’s a boundary on this to have
07:23
the question is is have we reached a
07:25
point in our society
07:27
where people don’t know that it’s
07:31
entertainment and it’s a boundary
07:33
and you don’t go out and act out on
07:36
these you know they’re trying to accuse
07:38
dave chappelle of like inciting more
07:42
violence against women uh trans women
07:46
and uh trans people and uh forgive me if
07:50
i am offending anyone by not using the
07:52
right pronouns or any of that i don’t i
07:54
don’t know enough of it and somebody
07:56
needs to put out a pamphlet for us
07:58
because i really am you know i was
08:00
making a
08:01
kind of a weird thing i was talking to
08:03
someone in german um today and
08:07
uh
08:08
the pronoun thing came up and i honestly
08:11
was like it took me forever to try to
08:13
even learn memorize all these freaking
08:15
verbs in
08:16
german let alone trying to figure out
08:20
now
08:20
what i’m going to do with because you
08:22
know it’s so gender specific in a lot of
08:24
the italian french
08:27
german latin languages are very uh
08:29
gender specific so it’s like really
08:32
relearning and i’m freaking 59 years old
08:34
it’s like give me a break cut me some
08:36
slack please i don’t mean to offend but
08:40
i also don’t really believe in
08:41
censorship i i think that netflix has
08:43
had a lot of things on their shows that
08:46
people get triggered by
08:49
and um
08:51
i think before it gets to the level
08:54
where it’s put on the on the actual
08:56
platform is where the decisions have to
08:59
be made about what they’re willing to
09:01
purchase and buy and air
09:04
i don’t really feel that just throwing
09:06
something out there and you know this is
09:08
a forum
09:10
where there’s all types of people in the
09:11
world and they relate to different
09:13
things
09:14
um
09:15
it it just is kind of a form of
09:17
censorship we’ve even watched videos of
09:20
with white supremacists
09:22
uh doing their own documentaries and
09:24
showing how they feel about something
09:26
and i just don’t feel i think it’s a
09:27
slippery slope i may not like it but
09:31
it’s not
09:32
you know for me to go and try to prevent
09:35
people from
09:37
sharing their voice because on one level
09:40
i do believe that
09:42
um
09:44
we we have to listen a little bit to
09:46
what’s being said both sides all sides
09:49
you know and um you know and what’s so
09:52
crazy for me is that
09:55
a lot of what we’re seeing online is is
09:57
a lot of histrionics or a lot of
09:59
outbursts that sometimes they’re genuine
10:02
and sometimes they’re disingenuous
10:04
uh let me get this attention or this
10:06
acclaim or let me try to fight for this
10:09
and i mean they even went after margaret
10:10
atwood today from the trans community
10:13
who are protesting um
10:15
because she’s
10:17
very concerned about one of um
10:20
ruth bader ginsburg’s
10:23
writings was
10:25
edited
10:26
and they changed the whole setting of
10:29
where it was that women
10:31
uh in
10:32
it was a law about abortions and and
10:35
women who have abortions well they don’t
10:38
say women anymore they say people or
10:40
persons and now in certain hospitals
10:42
they’re calling them
10:44
birthing people and that’s been
10:47
sort of co-signed by the uh biden
10:50
administration and the progressive women
10:53
that now you don’t say
10:55
women
10:56
administrating you say
10:59
administrating people
11:01
i think that it’s a little hard all this
11:03
for a lot of people to get their heads
11:05
around older people as well and i think
11:07
that
11:08
anytime you’re
11:10
pushing for some kind of change that you
11:12
need to sometimes your your elderly
11:16
great grandmother is not going to get it
11:17
and maybe she will
11:19
but
11:20
i don’t think aggression is the is the
11:21
means for it or to uh take out um dave
11:25
chappelle’s
11:27
story because his story is his journey
11:30
and um if you have another journey then
11:32
make a movie go do it
11:35
it’s not that you know he he i don’t
11:37
like the fact that joe rogan is opening
11:39
for him in new orleans but it’s not my
11:41
place and i think that’s the thing we
11:43
got to kind of there’s a little bit of
11:45
decorum here that we have to get back to
11:47
the way it’s not my place don’t go don’t
11:49
put your money into it don’t invest in
11:51
it
11:52
but
11:52
we are all going on these places to
11:54
manipulate
11:56
an outcome
11:58
and
11:59
and with that it can be quite dangerous
12:02
because you know he had his experience
12:04
with his trans friend who ultimately
12:07
they found a make peace moment and sadly
12:10
that individual went and took their own
12:12
life
12:12
dave spoke about that how that affected
12:15
him
12:16
he made jokes that were completely
12:19
blue and dark and you’re like oh my gosh
12:22
but he said that his friend would have
12:23
appreciated it
12:25
um
12:27
and uh
12:28
he spoke up about you know where was the
12:30
trans community when uh
12:33
they dragged this person online for
12:36
defending dave for days and days and
12:38
days and six days later after getting
12:40
dragged for defending dave chappelle
12:42
went and jumped off of a roof
12:44
and so dave has created a um
12:48
a
12:48
trust fund for the child that this
12:50
person had and you know like he said his
12:53
community
12:55
is to comedians first and she was a
12:58
comedian this person
13:00
and um so for him that was he’s clearly
13:04
struggling with it
13:05
i don’t think the people are trying to
13:07
understand where someone’s coming from
13:08
he’s struggling with it he’s struggling
13:10
with his obsession maybe a little bit
13:12
with trans he had to think about trans
13:15
men tricking
13:17
trans women tricking men
13:19
now i don’t know the depth of that but
13:22
you know we know that it’s happened i
13:24
know there are three cases in new york
13:26
where that was claimed to have happened
13:28
i don’t know completely but i think it’s
13:30
a fear i think a lot of people operate
13:33
from fear of things they don’t
13:34
understand so for me personally
13:37
i just think people work things out
13:40
through their art and their creativity
13:42
and um
13:44
i don’t i just don’t believe in
13:46
censoring to me i didn’t mean to blab on
13:48
like that but
13:49
i don’t believe that i i look at
13:51
somebody with a form with empathy so
13:53
it’s very difficult for me to see an art
13:56
piece
13:57
turned into you know
13:59
i mean really there were people that uh
14:02
you know put
14:04
poop all over
14:06
jesus and it was offensive to many
14:08
people i still
14:10
feel that people should be able to
14:12
express their art
14:15
i think that um
14:17
this is the problem that i have with
14:19
people
14:20
you give people an inch they’ll take a
14:22
mile
14:23
and so
14:24
we we’re on the what
14:28
dawn of halloween
14:30
so
14:31
you know it’s like well james chappelle
14:33
he makes jokes he made a joke so what
14:35
happens when we see the white people in
14:36
blackface saying oh it’s just it was
14:38
just a joke i was just kidding it’s like
14:41
it’s kind of like where do you
14:43
draw that line so that people know
14:46
this is not a joke versus someone who
14:49
makes who’s making
14:51
jokes about something now like you said
14:53
it was he was talking about his
14:55
experience
14:56
that’s that’s one thing the other part
14:58
of it is when um
15:01
i think
15:04
freedom of speech is not free of
15:06
consequences
15:07
so the consequence of you speaking up is
15:10
that people
15:11
may may take offense to it and they may
15:14
react and they may react in ways that
15:16
you don’t anticipate me personally i
15:19
think netflix actually is embroiled in
15:22
this drama and likes it because all it
15:24
does is really hype up the show make
15:26
people want more people want to see it
15:28
and it’s it’s a money thing for them i
15:31
don’t think there’s anything else
15:33
um
15:34
to it when it comes to netflix itself
15:36
dave chappelle like i said and like you
15:39
said it was his personal experience
15:41
but i think we look we live in a society
15:44
where people are just plain old stupid
15:46
and they take things and they run with
15:49
them and they make excuses for well you
15:53
know um you know uh
15:56
columbine made me do this well how did
15:58
that make you shoot up your school
16:00
you know it’s like
16:02
people don’t know
16:03
where to draw the line between reality
16:06
and make make-believe anymore
16:08
and things kind of merge
16:11
and just it’s very detrimental to
16:13
society that way but again
16:15
is that dave chappelle’s fault no it’s
16:16
not dave chappelle’s fault that’s the
16:18
fact that the human condition as it
16:20
stands right now is really really
16:22
fragile people are fragile people aren’t
16:25
using their brains the way that they
16:27
should be using them to think for
16:28
themselves and think through these
16:30
issues themselves and think you know
16:32
okay
16:33
this is his job he’s a comedian but in
16:36
real life
16:38
how does this operate
16:39
yeah but i mean there was one part where
16:42
you know his basic reluctance to
16:46
bend for the lgbtq community as he said
16:51
you know he’s amazed at how they have
16:54
organized
16:55
and how incredibly organized they are
16:58
and uh what they’ve accomplished
17:01
precision
17:02
and if black people’s movement had have
17:05
been even uh
17:07
10th organized where did that
17:09
organization come from well we know it
17:11
wasn’t people of color in the lgbtq that
17:14
created that
17:16
strong um power-based strong power base
17:20
you’re looking at the harvey milk based
17:22
you’re going all the way back a money
17:26
of where you can fracture it off into
17:30
you know people who acquired money
17:34
because of systemic racism and they were
17:36
able to do that but black folks weren’t
17:39
able to do that we didn’t have that
17:42
remember they burnt down our communities
17:44
where we had a fundament a foundation of
17:48
money where we had old money we don’t
17:50
have it they do now some people miss
17:54
those parts because they’re so busy
17:56
being outraged
17:58
but it’s really true
18:00
for black men
18:02
at this time where they have targets are
18:05
literally on their backs every damn day
18:07
in america and it has not stopped in
18:10
canada in canada too canada
18:12
and maybe maybe around the world let me
18:14
just maybe put it that way just maybe
18:16
around the world yeah might it not be
18:19
just a little difficult
18:22
for them to want to get and jump start
18:26
in another
18:28
another organization another let’s try
18:31
to get you your rights when most most
18:33
black people really don’t have any here
18:35
that was his point
18:37
and it was kind of his point in there
18:39
and and even though i may might not
18:41
agree with that what i can say is
18:44
it was definitely a topic of
18:46
conversation that needs to be discussed
18:48
because we need solutions on these
18:49
things you know we need solutions for
18:52
the fact that women are not even paid at
18:55
equal pay
18:56
right with men
18:58
we can date that all the way back to
19:00
when
19:01
women started to go into the workforce
19:03
and a lot of their own oppressors were
19:05
wives sitting at home while their
19:06
husbands were working with women in the
19:08
workplace
19:10
but the the issue is
19:12
here we are
19:14
and we are now being you know
19:19
shape-shifted where where the culture
19:23
it’s culture wars versus
19:27
the quality of work people are doing
19:29
how good they’re doing it and you know
19:32
and everybody and that this whole thing
19:34
it’s a lot to ask
19:36
it’s a lot to like as soon as you go
19:40
wow well i just read something really
19:42
horrifying that on the film rust i don’t
19:45
know if it’s true they wanted to fire
19:47
the girl who was the prop master
19:49
one of the reasons they didn’t fire this
19:51
24 year old who’d never worked on a film
19:53
but one before
19:55
was because they didn’t want diversity
19:58
issues
19:59
because the man they wanted to hire was
20:01
cisgendered young white whatever they
20:04
didn’t want that
20:05
so the culture wars got if that’s true
20:09
then we sometimes are letting these
20:11
culture wars overshadow
20:14
somebody who if you fire them you’re
20:16
like god it had nothing to do with your
20:19
color your gender you’re nothing what
20:22
you do and a story but you can’t even
20:24
say that
20:25
so don’t tell me that a lot of us don’t
20:27
feel that way we tiptoe around and
20:30
people like me suddenly just don’t want
20:32
to talk about it just don’t even want to
20:35
deal with it because there’s got to be a
20:37
better way to talk to people and what’s
20:38
happening at netflix people running out
20:40
in the streets aren’t we all done with
20:43
that aren’t we tired of it
20:45
screaming and yelling uh being
20:47
aggressive with people on the street
20:50
i
20:50
don’t think that’s the way
20:53
to get people’s attention they’ve
20:55
actually everybody’s now ruined
20:56
protesting because they’re so freaking
20:59
hostile
21:00
and i get you’re upset but this is not
21:03
the way
21:04
it’s just not the way
21:05
because you know i’ve made comments
21:08
before
21:09
about even the vmas where you have um um
21:14
celebrities who are straight
21:17
porn
21:18
with the pornification of the gay uh
21:21
lifestyle rub and all fallen all over
21:24
each other two women just to exploit it
21:27
we have gotten to the place where we
21:29
exploit something to our own advantages
21:33
you got joe rogan going after dr fauci
21:35
today
21:36
about
21:38
experiments on dogs
21:40
and joe rogan’s big
21:42
big self
21:43
goes and kills elk uh
21:46
eats animals uh and you’re gonna
21:49
get people all riled up over puppies
21:51
today i mean we don’t know where
21:54
everybody’s coming from and i don’t even
21:56
know who half these people are online
21:57
anymore
21:58
and who who’s paying them what’s their
22:00
agenda what’s the deal so we have a lot
22:03
more to worry about
22:04
than dave chappelle
22:06
upsetting
22:08
the community because what they do is
22:10
they just give him more power
22:12
and they give the people that follow him
22:14
for the wrong reasons more power
22:17
because he wasn’t saying
22:19
go hurt trans people he was just saying
22:22
if you can see my side i can see your
22:24
side can we find a happy medium
22:29
well you know um you say dave
22:31
chappelle’s name five times and out
22:32
comes little boosie talking about um
22:35
little na’s ex like you know um
22:38
i don’t know who little busy is
22:41
did we talk about him once before what
22:43
what is that yeah he’s he’s suspended
22:45
off of twitter now because of the of a
22:47
rant that he went on that was really
22:49
really homophobic and really it was it
22:52
was just out there um
22:55
but
22:57
i think
22:58
with
22:59
the culture wars the way that they are
23:02
is
23:03
people are
23:04
using them
23:06
to
23:07
make a political point
23:09
people are using them
23:11
to
23:12
uh change how we educate people in this
23:14
country they’re using them
23:17
for how we employ people they’re using
23:20
them for things that they just should
23:21
not be used for anymore when people
23:24
decide to politicize the
23:26
um culture
23:29
that became our problem
23:32
that’s where the problem lies and when
23:34
people try to politicize it too much now
23:36
where i think
23:37
i think
23:40
with jay chappelle
23:42
if people i think
23:44
people
23:45
coming out and saying and expressing
23:48
how they feel he was one who
23:51
could sit and say okay i see i i can see
23:55
your side he was willing to have the
23:56
conversation the problem comes when you
23:59
have someone who is like a joe rogan
24:01
who’s not willing to come to the table
24:04
and talk and see both sides
24:07
so that’s um one of the challenges that
24:10
you have
24:11
i think that um
24:14
i think this issue here is going to be
24:17
one that’s going to continue
24:18
because we’re going to we’re going to
24:20
see other things happening for example i
24:21
mean
24:24
is is this the worst that
24:26
is is going to be said
24:28
about trans people
24:30
in um
24:32
film or television
24:36
what what role does
24:38
cancel culture have in all of this
24:42
they don’t cancel because they keep
24:44
talking about people it’s just to say
24:46
they canceled you but if they didn’t
24:48
cancel anything they keep resurrecting
24:50
what they cancelled
24:52
it’s like if you didn’t like it once
24:53
what makes you want to go back and look
24:55
at it again but you can’t tell me
24:58
what i can’t listen to or what i can’t
25:00
watch
25:02
because all he has to do is create a
25:04
special network and we can all subscribe
25:06
to it and we can all still see it you’re
25:09
not going to get your way
25:11
and you’re not going to make something
25:12
disappear just because i don’t like the
25:14
ku klux klan doesn’t mean that they went
25:16
away
25:17
you know you they we tried that in this
25:19
country it doesn’t work
25:22
there has to be you know and everybody’s
25:25
so pc every
25:28
newscaster every this every no one wants
25:31
to really touch on certain subjects that
25:33
are offensive
25:35
people may have an issue with certain
25:37
aspects of your lifestyle
25:40
mine too mine now you know but it
25:43
doesn’t mean that they’re worth throwing
25:45
out the whole bath water with the baby
25:47
there are things that you might have to
25:49
make
25:50
clear to other people
25:53
there are still people who are not clear
25:55
on you know sports and trans
25:59
young men and women they don’t know but
26:01
it doesn’t mean to it it’s an actual
26:04
discussion and both sides need to agree
26:08
to come together
26:09
and have a discussion
26:11
but
26:12
as long as they uproot and destroy
26:14
science then we’ll never really get to
26:16
that point unless we just have a
26:19
separation in society altogether and
26:21
then you know and that’s really what’s
26:23
happening
26:24
but
26:25
it literally is like the tower of babel
26:28
fell and everybody is running around and
26:30
speaking in tongues and doesn’t
26:31
understand what another person is saying
26:33
because what’s so crazy about it is
26:35
where one person’s oppression is another
26:37
person’s victory or whatever everybody i
26:40
could put all these different groups in
26:42
a room
26:44
and tell them one thing and they that
26:46
they all agreed on yes we can’t stand
26:48
donald trump
26:49
hate him but the minute i start bringing
26:51
in other elements of different cultural
26:53
things they’ll all be eating each other
26:54
at the end of the night over something
26:56
else it could be because the the liberal
26:59
left and will go a little too freaking
27:02
far
27:03
and then it turns into well i don’t
27:05
think all the kids should have ice cream
27:08
or because my kid has you know then it
27:10
just goes too damn far where it is so
27:14
restrictive it it does
27:16
keep making the whole
27:18
country have to you know
27:21
i don’t know there’s no balance they’re
27:24
not finding balance in this
27:28
i i think what’s interesting too was
27:30
during this past week the co-ceo of
27:32
netflix basically was trying to
27:34
backtrack a little bit saying that you
27:36
know what i
27:37
may could have probably should have used
27:39
better judgment
27:40
so i’m going to say now
27:43
what’s what’s the future see dave
27:44
chappelle is very smart
27:46
like he he’s a very smart individual
27:49
he’s not your average comedian and he
27:51
knows that didn’t he leave
27:54
comedy central to come to netflix if i’m
27:57
not mistaken well he left a long time
28:00
ago yeah he left them a long time ago a
28:02
60 million dollar deal just because we
28:05
didn’t want to do it anymore right and
28:06
he didn’t like he didn’t like the terms
28:09
that they were trying to get him to
28:11
confine to but i think
28:13
i think um
28:15
you know going to netflix
28:17
was a good was a good deal for him
28:19
it ended up being a much better deal
28:21
much more feasible for him and with his
28:23
family and wanting to take that time
28:25
because the chappelle show was taking up
28:27
a lot of his time that he was saying was
28:29
taken away from his family and it was
28:31
like he said it was it was really um
28:34
doing a number on insanity right
28:37
so do we think
28:40
that netflix will want to part ways or
28:43
we’ll try to
28:45
i almost see that the next thing dave
28:46
chappelle wants to do if netflix says
28:48
well i don’t know he can just leave them
28:50
again because he’s he’s in a position of
28:52
power he’s not doing anything else for
28:54
them this was his this was his that’s
28:56
real that’s right i mean sorry it’s
28:58
called the closer he’s definitely a
29:00
provocateur and he knows how to straddle
29:03
the fence
29:04
we’re not still a hundred percent i mean
29:07
he
29:08
he arouses conversation
29:11
and i think that’s not a bad thing
29:13
i don’t think it’s a bad thing i think
29:16
that um
29:18
i don’t think so i mean
29:20
at all i think we have to learn how to
29:22
live with each other
29:24
so jillian let me ask you an interesting
29:26
both of you on the actual engine
29:27
question say there was
29:29
a prominent white comedian
29:31
and they did the same sort of context
29:35
in their referral to blocks
29:40
would it garner do you feel this well
29:43
[Music]
29:45
what would your reaction be of all of us
29:48
being black and sec and again well i’ll
29:50
use that as the first question i have
29:52
another question on top of that but do
29:54
you think they were saying jokes like
29:56
he’s gonna be late because he’s black
29:58
yeah so for me
30:00
i’m okay with that because
30:03
we say it
30:04
i’m not cool with the n-word but i’m not
30:07
i i
30:08
don’t believe in that because i gotta
30:10
say i have some issues in our own in our
30:12
own group of people with accountability
30:15
but that we’re not dealing with
30:17
but you know i think that um
30:20
and and i guess this is probably where
30:24
uh the trans community is because you
30:26
raise that question my question always
30:29
is
30:30
where is this coming from with that
30:32
person
30:34
is it something that are they just
30:36
making a joke or is it coming from
30:38
something deep down
30:40
in them
30:41
that they really you know
30:44
that they really feel
30:45
and that has that’s the question i think
30:48
that usually you have to ask when
30:50
someone when when something is said or
30:54
um
30:55
that seems so outrageous when you have
30:58
to look at the source and then you have
30:59
to wonder
31:00
where is it coming from
31:02
i think it’s comedy it’s like if i’m if
31:05
it’s going to make me laugh because it’s
31:07
that’s a truth laughter inside yourself
31:11
is a truth
31:13
it is a something you recognize
31:15
immediately it’s visceral
31:17
if you sit up and laugh at something or
31:19
you’re gonna go that’s not then then
31:21
those things you should go by your
31:23
judgment of yourself
31:25
but like i said if people can’t laugh at
31:27
certain things look
31:30
about themselves
31:31
we’re we got a really horrible world
31:33
coming up there has to be a way that you
31:36
can take the piss out of yourself and
31:38
and you know but there will always be
31:40
people around why do we care so about
31:42
what everybody else
31:45
well here’s an thinks
31:46
eastwood thought he was being funny
31:48
doing the doing the joke with the chair
31:52
he thought he was being funny when you
31:54
know deep down he was being racist
31:57
and he was being um he was being
32:00
facetious so the question like i said
32:02
the question is where is it coming from
32:05
in the person who’s delivering it you
32:07
you want to know what their motivation
32:10
is and and if there’s anything else
32:12
behind it
32:15
well then you know what then i guess the
32:18
whole then i’m just not gonna laugh but
32:20
i will say
32:22
then it’s then there we shouldn’t have
32:23
any comedy we shouldn’t have any
32:25
performers
32:26
i don’t i think that
32:28
if you can’t take in everybody
32:31
on the planet all races all shades and
32:34
stop
32:36
stop for a second and try to have an
32:40
olive branch moment from both sides
32:42
we’re doomed
32:44
we’re doomed
32:46
but i are doomed
32:48
i think the most important part with
32:49
this was that and then we get to cherry
32:51
pick which people are the select few
32:54
that can make these comments because
32:56
i’ll tell you you’re not stopping
32:57
anything
32:58
you’re not stopping it because that
33:00
means it just goes home and everybody’s
33:02
so pent up that they didn’t get a chance
33:04
to express it i’ve seen
33:06
kids who have been all different races
33:08
get along so well they have their own
33:10
jargon with each other that’s what they
33:12
do
33:13
but you bring in somebody else to go
33:16
that wasn’t right and that’s racist and
33:18
that’s that right now you know it’s like
33:20
i can’t even say you know dan there were
33:23
a lot of people at rikers the other
33:25
night that they didn’t put them all in
33:26
the same they put them all in the same
33:28
cell
33:30
okay well
33:31
you know
33:32
damn we’ve talked about
33:34
uh systemic racism for a while but are
33:37
we really going to address the fact that
33:40
we do have a lot of crime in our
33:41
neighborhoods are we really going to
33:43
ever
33:44
deal with that
33:46
because we don’t we make excuses for it
33:49
and i’m sick of defending and fighting
33:51
for for everybody’s
33:53
and then there they are
33:55
there it is again oh but you know they
33:56
didn’t have anything their great great
33:58
great great great great great great
33:59
great grandmother didn’t you know she
34:01
was a slave but it’s time
34:04
everybody’s got to come clean come
34:06
straight and just be like okay we’re
34:08
here
34:09
you know that this is wrong
34:11
and this is not acceptable
34:14
but the way the media and the marketing
34:16
and all of this is shifting it it’s
34:18
making people just walk away like
34:20
they’re blameless just above it all oh
34:23
not me
34:24
yeah i stole that car we have
34:26
car chases every day in los angeles
34:29
sometimes six and seven
34:32
and i’m sorry to say the majority who
34:34
are who are actually caught in the car
34:37
they’re usually black
34:39
now i know somebody’s going to get
34:40
pissed off with me but unfortunately
34:43
it’s true
34:45
so until i can go a whole month without
34:47
it
34:49
then we talk but you’ve got to
34:51
understand the anger on both sides
34:54
it’s just everywhere
34:56
you know you make too many excuses
34:58
create a bunch of enabled people
35:01
they’re fighting really hard to get
35:03
justice from the police and then it’s
35:05
like you know it’s just
35:06
it’s like people set you back
35:11
okay
35:12
we’re gonna move on to another
35:14
conversation top i think that one day
35:16
we’re gonna i know we brought it up
35:17
before on the program that we should
35:19
talk about the whole thing about
35:22
budget media
35:24
and uh media restriction freedom of
35:27
speech
35:28
i think that we’ve we’ve chat about this
35:31
for a while while this with this whole
35:33
section of cancel culture then we may
35:35
need to just do one conversation on
35:37
cancer culture and the media i think
35:39
that would be a good conversation topic
35:42
so
35:43
we’re broadcasting live
35:45
october 23rd and we’re asking our
35:48
audience which there’s a number of
35:49
people watching audience who do you
35:51
think the [ __ ] who’s the cockroach is
35:53
for this episode so we normally at the
35:55
end of each episode have the cockroach
35:57
of the week or cockroach yeah cockroach
35:59
of the week we do have someone that’s
36:01
already nominated somebody so i’d love
36:03
to take some more nominations so we can
36:05
make a decision but we’ve got one in
36:07
already so let’s do our next
36:09
conversation piece
36:11
in a major shift the nih admits funding
36:14
risky virus research in wuhan
36:18
didn’t know about this one until today
36:20
jill told me about what is this going on
36:22
about this
36:25
aisha is the expert on gain of research
36:28
because we spoke about it in the middle
36:29
of the week and she kind of briefed me
36:32
on
36:33
how this played out actually
36:36
yeah um
36:37
we have to remember that dr fauci was
36:39
not head of the nih
36:41
okay and that this research they’re
36:43
talking about occurred in 2019
36:47
that was under the trump administration
36:50
so the trump administration gave nih the
36:53
money to fund the research in muhan
36:58
the coronavirus research so
37:00
while
37:02
um you have rand paul and
37:04
um all these republicans coming out matt
37:06
gates talking about this and that and
37:08
jim jordan pitching a fit
37:10
the fact of the matter is that it was
37:13
their leader
37:15
who
37:16
appropriated those dollars gave those
37:18
dollars for the nih to do this kind of
37:20
research it was not dr fauci when dr
37:22
fauci testified before congress and they
37:25
asked about this he he answered what the
37:28
information that he had the information
37:30
he had was that no we’re not doing this
37:32
to the best of his knowledge and the
37:34
fact of the matter is that
37:37
he um
37:39
he tried very very hard to be as honest
37:42
as he could the entire time that trump
37:44
was in office so he was being above
37:46
board
37:47
what trump wasn’t doing was being honest
37:50
the nih under trump was not being honest
37:53
because remember when coronavirus when
37:55
the first thing happened with the
37:56
coronavirus and it first started was in
37:59
2019
38:01
in wuhan
38:03
and people were trying to figure out how
38:05
they fund this research where did they
38:07
get this from the research
38:08
apparently they got it from us
38:11
and it makes you start to wonder all
38:13
kinds of things because remember trump
38:16
immediately after they started talking
38:18
about coronavirus before it even got
38:20
here
38:21
they hit him and jared and
38:23
all of them were buying up
38:25
all these medical they were buying up
38:27
all the ppe
38:29
they were buying up all these possible
38:31
um
38:32
trademarks
38:33
often trademark yeah and trademarking
38:36
things ventilators exactly they were
38:38
storing all of these things because why
38:41
they intended to make money off of it
38:43
that’s the bottom line so dr fauci is
38:47
the shiny red object they want you to
38:49
look at
38:50
the truth that they don’t want you to
38:52
get to
38:53
is
38:54
when this happened
38:55
under whose watch it happened
38:58
and that the result ended up in a global
39:00
pandemic
39:03
true
39:04
well and and before jill speaks to oh
39:07
it’s all about follow the money again
39:10
and i i listened to a report this week
39:12
that
39:14
the commentator was doing a little
39:17
expose on
39:18
the stock or the companies
39:21
that members of congress
39:24
own
39:25
shares in
39:27
guess what is in the top five what
39:30
company what medical what pharmaceutical
39:34
pfizer is the
39:35
fifth most held stock by members of
39:38
congress and the senate i went
39:41
oh boy miser also has ivermectin by the
39:45
way i believe it’s pfizer and merc
39:48
joined somehow and this is why they want
39:50
to pull that part of the um
39:52
the
39:53
infrastructure bill that joe biden has
39:56
that would um
39:58
help with the medical costs
40:00
they don’t want that’s that’s one of the
40:02
things that they’re strongly against you
40:04
would think that in a country where it
40:06
costs like thousands and thousands of
40:08
dollars just to pay for something like
40:10
insulin versus you can go to canada and
40:12
it’s not as expensive you would think
40:14
that in this country where we have a
40:16
serious type 2 diabetes problem that
40:19
they would try to make it as affordable
40:20
as possible to everyone but not as long
40:23
as the um those politicians have stock
40:25
in it they’re getting their money
40:27
same with the epi pen because you know
40:29
from experience directed joe manchin
40:31
we’ve talked about this many times it’s
40:33
like when the price of the epi pen went
40:35
up i got very scared because
40:39
you know they were
40:40
they were not it was five hundred and
40:43
fifty something dollars yeah i remember
40:45
you telling me yeah epipen yes i
40:47
remember you mentioned that yeah that’s
40:49
crazy and then they weren’t making any
40:51
additional right the schools didn’t even
40:54
have but like two or one you told me
40:56
yeah i remember going through this jill
40:58
and i had this conversation and i was
40:59
down to one epipen
41:01
and i was like searching and searching
41:03
and searching for them like i keep going
41:05
to different pharmacies and every last
41:07
one tells me they don’t have an epipen
41:08
it’s like god forbid i have some kind of
41:10
reaction and i have to use it because
41:12
the next reaction
41:14
that’s it there’s nothing
41:18
wow and so the nih funds a lot of things
41:21
and i think because they fund so much
41:23
research that it was easy to kind of
41:27
kind of kick this under the carpet
41:30
you have to ask the question why now
41:33
why now does the nih is nih coming
41:36
forward in saying all of this
41:40
and then they backtrack some of this and
41:42
then they back they backtrack some of it
41:43
too because they
41:46
it’s like i said it’s to create
41:47
confusion
41:49
it’s to create confusion and now you
41:52
you’ve done that and the right they take
41:54
it now they’ve politicized the whole
41:56
thing because articles one of the
41:58
articles that um
42:00
i saw i think it was jill was asking
42:02
about the article the article comes from
42:03
a fake news
42:05
publication and they’ve written they’ve
42:07
written this up about dr fauci and the
42:10
nih as if it’s real news and they didn’t
42:14
they just threw in a bunch of stuff in
42:16
there it’s like they threw in everything
42:17
but the kitchen sink
42:19
and it trended like here it was full of
42:22
you’re kidding full of bugs were
42:24
everywhere every there were so many bots
42:26
like outrage oh my god
42:28
they rand paul was fueling it because i
42:31
could see like
42:33
in jail
42:34
you know these are these are really
42:37
dangerous times these are times that you
42:39
know rand paul basically is a spoiled
42:42
brat and like
42:44
you know uh
42:46
remember when fauci responded to him
42:49
well now we see how rand paul retaliated
42:52
he didn’t get over that day when fauci
42:54
read him
42:56
so then they must have called out every
42:58
kentuckian who has an internet and isn’t
43:00
rubbing sticks together and trying to
43:01
figure out how to type
43:04
to tweet that day
43:08
then they called in a few coal miners to
43:11
start sending out some smoke signals to
43:13
uh the rest of them
43:15
uh for a joke
43:18
they’re another one because this is
43:20
where i keep saying what we’re seeing
43:22
online is very disingenuous and i
43:25
honestly always believe that if the
43:27
people the right powers ever really got
43:30
a chance to really communicate you’d see
43:32
where really the people are kind of on
43:35
the same page but they keep us outraged
43:37
with this nonsense truth is i have
43:40
always
43:42
felt and i do feel that something is
43:44
going to come out
43:45
about
43:47
covid
43:50
maybe next year
43:52
i just feel
43:53
that we don’t even know the half
43:56
of what
43:58
the trump administration’s involvement
43:59
was in this i just i have to tell you
44:02
because
44:03
remember those two guys that were
44:05
stopped in florida for conspiracy to
44:08
take a virus out there were two men that
44:11
either got stopped or they got let go
44:13
and they went back to china you know
44:15
they have a thing called the thousand
44:16
talents and
44:18
there was an investigation into
44:21
this uh where all of these asian
44:24
researchers who’d been over here
44:26
suddenly started going back to china and
44:28
leaving and there was some accusation
44:31
that some took back some information or
44:34
brought some here i don’t recall
44:36
everything but all of these things were
44:38
not just you know stories
44:41
they’re connected somehow
44:43
we’re missing a few threads here but
44:46
they’re now all starting to come out and
44:48
when like aisha said to me the other day
44:50
about this nih thing
44:52
she goes what else is going on for this
44:55
to be trending when with the republicans
44:57
and it’s a friday she goes what shoe is
45:00
about to drop on them that they’re
45:02
already trying to stir up and get
45:04
everyone’s brains somewhere else and
45:07
they’re on fouchy hard today they’ve got
45:09
a mic killing puppies i mean you know
45:12
he’s freaking you know cruella deville
45:14
today so what is happening that
45:18
they’re laying in
45:20
and it’s not they they’re they’re
45:22
pushing for some kind of momentum
45:24
because the reality is what does he know
45:27
remember he was hired by donald trump
45:29
and i feel he might have been hired as a
45:31
patsy that they always knew yeah that
45:35
was originally hired by um barack obama
45:38
and right by other organizations but
45:40
when he brought him on
45:43
to with the other the woman with the
45:45
scarves i believe that he was kind of
45:48
set up as a patsy and they always knew
45:51
you know
45:52
that they could always because they kind
45:55
of ground him down anyway at the
45:56
beginning one minute he was saying don’t
45:59
wear masks i believe a lot of that came
46:01
from trying to respect the president’s
46:03
wishes let’s not
46:05
create fear and panic and that was his
46:08
leader the commander-in-chief that is
46:10
our president but then in the middle of
46:12
it it seemed like dr fauci and dr burke
46:14
started being like oh my god
46:16
we’re ill and we can’t forget that those
46:18
were things that were happening and the
46:20
little ways they try to eke out that you
46:23
know all the faces that he was making
46:25
behind trump and i don’t think that
46:27
trump let go of that i think
46:29
that
46:30
there’s still because of his faulcy’s
46:33
professionalism i do believe there’s
46:35
information he still knows about things
46:38
seriously that he won’t say just for
46:41
everybody else who gets close to donald
46:43
trump they don’t say nothing you know
46:46
it’s like there’s a hit out on your
46:47
whole freaking family or something it’s
46:50
very very weird it’s like merrick
46:51
garland has that vibe too like did
46:53
somebody contact you you know like
46:56
something up because you don’t seem
46:58
straight
46:59
so you know there is just that feeling
47:01
for me that trump’s involvement and his
47:04
party and pompeo had met with the
47:06
chinese before
47:08
covet kind of broke there it’s just too
47:11
weird
47:12
those are the dots that are actually
47:14
quite fascinating and and
47:17
and i just believe that
47:19
they’re fighting too hard to defend to
47:21
to create other crap as aisha said the
47:23
fact that way too hard it’s easy to get
47:26
their people on board that quick because
47:29
the nih is not the organization dr fauci
47:32
was it was the ni
47:35
and ni nia
47:40
yeah so if they look at it real quick
47:42
it’s like oh they don’t know the
47:44
vegetable soup here you know
47:46
they’re not thinking about it they just
47:48
see the ni and that’s dr fauci right um
47:51
the nih just so people are clear they
47:54
fund
47:56
um medical research research the cdc
48:00
actually does
48:02
the actual you know they do a lot of
48:04
follow-ups right they do the testing
48:07
they do the tracking and the treatment
48:09
and he fires all of them remember and dr
48:12
his organization was closer to the the
48:15
cdc rather than the nih and so here’s
48:18
the thing if the nih had granted funding
48:21
dr fauci was not in charge of that study
48:25
he would not have known the person that
48:27
would have known would have been the
48:29
secretary of the nih
48:32
and that person was appointed by donald
48:34
trump yes because remember he fired
48:36
everybody and he got rid of 700 people
48:39
with the cdc
48:41
before
48:42
covet broke out so for me
48:45
it’s like
48:47
if you see somebody like surgeon general
48:49
knew yeah if you have somebody in your
48:51
office let’s say and they keep bringing
48:53
like a big old bag to work and then you
48:55
know a couple months and then all of a
48:56
sudden they break out and they leave and
48:58
you’re like damn they took the computer
49:00
and
49:01
everything everything’s gone they’ve
49:02
been stealing like over these periods a
49:04
month so for me
49:06
that’s what all that was because donald
49:09
trump also never stopped the white house
49:11
completely and the reason that he didn’t
49:13
is because those other positions
49:16
were the checks and balances that would
49:19
have alerted another system and another
49:22
system in another department because he
49:24
totally unraveled them well what was the
49:27
first thing he got rid of
49:28
he got rid of the office of pandemic
49:32
yes that’s from 700 700 people got rid
49:36
of that entire office that was part that
49:39
was in the oval office it was part of
49:40
the oval office yeah the entire the
49:43
entire part which means
49:46
he was able to control the money that
49:48
was appropriated to them
49:50
and how it got spent and where it went
49:53
to
49:54
because
49:56
they started talking about coronavirus
49:58
in
49:58
um 2019 and they called it novel
50:01
coronavirus at the time which meant it
50:03
was a new
50:05
virus that’s what novel coronavirus
50:07
basically means it’s an it’s a new virus
50:10
and so they i don’t think they intended
50:14
for it to get out of
50:17
um
50:18
the
50:19
the labs
50:21
but somehow you remember think about how
50:23
contagious coronavirus is right and how
50:26
easy it is to catch even if you’re
50:28
vaccinated so
50:30
the people working with this
50:32
were probably the first people getting
50:34
it
50:36
getting it and then going
50:38
then going home going out in public this
50:40
is starting and it’s starting to spread
50:42
and remember we have we have researchers
50:45
who were in the wuhan
50:48
um lab facility new facilities doing
50:51
research and they’re coming back and
50:52
forth and back and forth
50:54
and so this is something that got out of
50:56
hand like with like everything with
50:58
donald trump he puts his hands in
51:01
something these little tiny little man
51:03
hands into something and then
51:05
it goes
51:09
it’s true because we did have a lot of
51:11
deaths
51:12
um
51:13
that just sort of
51:14
you know he didn’t close the borders and
51:18
we know that but and and remember he
51:20
always he always wants people to say i
51:23
closed the border to china
51:26
why did you close the border to just
51:28
china if this is a global
51:30
thing what do you know that we don’t
51:33
know like i said dr fauci flashy little
51:35
red object there’s something else that’s
51:37
gonna there’s something else underneath
51:39
all of this that is going to come out
51:42
and as long as they have as long as they
51:44
can build up the
51:46
the with their people the disbelief it’s
51:49
it’s the big lie part two okay this is
51:52
what this is what we’re doing now as
51:54
long as they can give them another big
51:55
lie
51:57
when the truth actually comes out they
51:59
know their people won’t believe it
52:01
yeah i mean the first debts were
52:02
february 2nd so you know that trump had
52:05
been noah that we know of and you know
52:08
that he’d been briefed on this back in
52:11
uh october and november or november
52:13
because scientists were saying they were
52:16
seeing it they were seeing there was
52:17
something occurring with a pneumonia
52:20
that was getting reported but donald
52:22
trump doesn’t didn’t listen to anybody
52:24
and here we are today
52:26
and uh so the rand paul back to that
52:28
thing going after fauci
52:30
they’re going in hard and heavy and for
52:32
what it’s worth wuhan is one of the
52:34
biggest research places in the whole
52:36
world partly because they have the the
52:39
species of bats that they have and and
52:42
different wildlife and things that
52:44
actually could impact our future
52:46
health uh it’s the largest location to
52:49
do any of this research uh other than
52:52
like maybe austin when it comes to bats
52:55
but not the different variety of species
52:57
china in this wuhan area has it
53:01
and we have to be present trump didn’t
53:03
send anybody over there remember
53:05
to
53:06
shut it down
53:07
and that’s the part he was supposed to
53:09
send
53:10
um people over there to shut it down
53:12
with the um with the world health
53:13
organization and he did not and here’s
53:16
the other thing that you need to um
53:18
remember too when it comes to this is
53:20
that they could never figure out where
53:23
the virus started they thought it might
53:26
have a risk
53:28
when it goes back and they’re like well
53:30
we’re not sure it originated with bats
53:31
because we just had a virus and a person
53:34
jump over to a bat and the virus is
53:36
jumping over to animals so it’s like
53:39
you know which came first the chicken or
53:40
the egg the virus obviously came first
53:43
and you cannot tell me that they don’t
53:45
have a cure for it because oftentimes
53:47
when viruses are man-made and they’re
53:49
created they always have the antidote
53:52
first
53:54
all right
53:55
well
53:56
it’s interesting
53:58
we through the whole of all this going
54:02
on
54:03
we’re not hearing a peep from china
54:07
i’ve read some stuff that china’s
54:08
written about america
54:11
and their news programs and they’re not
54:13
very flattering they’re ridiculing the
54:15
country of course they are because they
54:16
they said donald trump trashed it it’s
54:19
done it’s over biden’s struggling to put
54:22
the pieces together and it’s you know i
54:24
can’t say they’re wrong i mean they can
54:26
say that you know what we owe them a lot
54:28
of money yeah and let’s not let’s not
54:31
say that you know they weren’t in on the
54:35
shindig either
54:36
because that’s what i’m saying they
54:38
benefited from trump’s
54:41
either deals side deals or whatever was
54:44
going on but you know since since the
54:47
behaviors of trump have never been
54:49
upstanding or honorable or decent i’m
54:52
going with my thing that there was a
54:54
side deal made and even if the virus
54:57
was coming down the pipeline because
54:59
many scientists had been speaking about
55:01
this and it was just mother nature going
55:04
i’ve had it with you you you jerks uh
55:07
the thing is
55:09
they didn’t do it they took they saw it
55:11
as an opportunity
55:12
and not so much as like oh my god you
55:15
know
55:16
trump saw this as an opportunity to make
55:20
some coins make some deals and
55:24
you know and kill some democrats along
55:26
the way because we see how he you know
55:28
had cuomo fighting and negotiating and
55:31
and uh and knew some online with these
55:35
auctions for these ventilators yeah that
55:37
was like some craziness i didn’t even
55:39
know trying to drive up like this so
55:40
that he could be yeah and everything
55:42
about that was just disgusting so that’s
55:45
my whole point about it you know anyone
55:48
who still supports trump it’s like just
55:50
just really you can like the man but
55:52
just be honest about that that was some
55:54
deep dank dark
55:57
bs
55:58
that went on it was the it was just
56:01
everybody was up for the slaughter okay
56:04
everybody you know people who are people
56:06
and this goes back to the the whole um
56:08
vaccination thing you know it’s like we
56:11
have our people are talking about oh
56:12
it’s like this he said no the big
56:14
tuskegee study was on all of us with the
56:17
coronavirus the virus was the study
56:21
and
56:23
if donald trump didn’t have he had
56:25
very vested interest in letting it go on
56:28
because if he didn’t he would have
56:31
stopped it he would have stopped it to
56:33
win the election and he did not he knew
56:37
this was out of control he knew it was
56:40
going to cost him the election he knew
56:41
early on when we got to a hundred
56:44
thousand dead people that was going to
56:45
cost him the election why did he let it
56:47
continue
56:49
because there’s there had to be money to
56:51
be gained and two it would have come out
56:54
eventually it would have come out during
56:57
the election
56:58
that um
57:00
he did this so he had he had to let it
57:03
go he had to let it go and the
57:05
unfortunate part is that remember
57:09
and
57:10
this is the part i want people to hear
57:11
this part i want black people to hear
57:15
the covid
57:17
virus
57:18
was not a problem
57:20
for them to even look at or try to fix
57:23
when they thought it was just black and
57:25
brown people dying
57:27
and that was propaganda
57:29
remember that trump was very big on
57:31
saying that and they were when the fires
57:34
first hit all you heard back to back on
57:37
news programs was it’s more deadly in
57:39
the black and latino communities
57:41
and nobody did anything there were no
57:44
mass mandates there were there was no
57:46
quarantining there was nothing and this
57:48
is in every state across the board until
57:52
that first little white lady died
57:54
but at first remember they said
57:57
there was uh some russian propaganda
57:59
stuff that started coming out saying
58:01
black people couldn’t get it
58:04
yeah and that’s how messed up these
58:06
people are that they then then they
58:08
switch the game you see when people are
58:10
lying i mean that was crazy you don’t
58:13
need to do this then he brought up that
58:15
like crazy voodoo woman i mean the the
58:18
the to get rid of us
58:20
was a huge objective he talked every day
58:24
for a freaking year
58:28
from five o’clock to 6 30
58:31
every freaking day to give some kind of
58:34
update on on this right
58:37
no solutions to answer no questions just
58:40
to be on television he wanted this to be
58:43
his moment he wanted to cut he wanted to
58:46
create this and come in and save america
58:50
because guess what i have all the ppe i
58:52
have the um
58:54
i have the uh cure i have the cure and
58:57
remember he kept pushing it as the three
58:59
would have never god
59:01
and he thought that that was going to
59:03
help him win the election and it
59:05
backfired and it killed almost a million
59:08
people yeah okay well we’re gonna go for
59:12
a break in just a moment we got a
59:13
comment here from rio django exactly 45
59:17
systematically tore down the pandemic
59:19
response team
59:20
uh black beauty is saying good thing dr
59:22
fauci did go ahead and keep working on
59:24
research or else we may not have the
59:27
coveted vaccines
59:29
doctor fauci deserves a bronze star
59:33
so
59:34
on that note we’re going to take a
59:35
little halftime break
59:37
on state of things with aisha and jill
59:39
we’re going to be back in just a moment
59:41
keep it locked whether you’re watching
59:43
live or watching on replay so
59:47
ladies what is going on
59:50
just that he needs to get it together
59:52
sick of that i am sick of it something
59:54
is seriously wrong with you is that i
59:57
mean why is he still there
59:59
shouldn’t she shouldn’t be near congress
60:02
you need an exorcism because i don’t
60:04
know
60:05
what
60:06
is wrong with you people
60:08
it was so powerful and i really wish
60:11
everybody would stop bowing down to this
60:14
what is he talking about
60:16
this makes no sense they know they are
60:19
not the oppressed party but they love
60:21
being the superior ones and they want to
60:24
flaunt it so it was always made
60:26
political particularly for people of
60:28
color
60:29
um and the lgbtq
60:31
population we end off every episode
60:34
for the cockroach this afro episodes
60:37
cockroach
60:39
ah
60:40
everything
60:42
all the things are going on all the
60:44
things
60:51
okay we are back and jim’s back
60:54
jill is back with us i you should be
60:56
back here
61:00
are you shooting through the house oh i
61:02
i usually be back with us in just a
61:04
moment folks so we’ll just wait for her
61:06
to come back but again we are asking our
61:10
audience
61:12
who do you think is the cockroach for
61:14
this episode so we’re still taking
61:16
nominations we have one we want some
61:19
more so we want some nominations in
61:21
regards to cockroach of the week but
61:23
let’s continue on with our hit parade
61:26
and now
61:28
a g garland’s son-in-law education
61:31
company sus education company supports
61:34
critical race theory or as as
61:37
joe would go
61:39
here garland mayor garland where are you
61:44
so uh what do you ladies think about
61:46
this one
61:48
well well i
61:50
think gop decided that they needed to
61:54
find some stuff to set they were already
61:56
when he was testifying like we got to
61:58
have something to go for him about right
62:01
so they did a little digging and they
62:03
found that you know his daughter’s
62:05
husband
62:06
um
62:07
is at this foundation uh
62:10
a co-founder of this uh foundation
62:13
called the panorama education
62:16
um and so it sells surveys to school
62:20
districts across the country that focus
62:22
on the local
62:24
social and emotion climate
62:27
so these surveys are used as a
62:29
justification
62:31
for
62:31
some of the new curriculum that these
62:33
parents are having
62:35
uh
62:36
just uh different things with new
62:38
correct new curriculum
62:40
so they
62:41
basically have dumped all over him
62:44
and
62:46
basically started saying uh that merrick
62:49
garland when he sent out that letter to
62:51
the school
62:53
what is it the education the parent
62:57
something defense education league
63:00
jumped in and uh was outraged uh by uh
63:06
the fact of this sort of you know that
63:08
there’s a conflict of interest and blah
63:10
blah blah because merrick garland said
63:12
these parents were acting like um
63:14
domestic terrorists
63:16
so
63:18
then uh
63:20
that’s basically what triggered them now
63:22
what’s really interesting is the woman
63:25
who is a part of the parental education
63:28
thing what her name is azra
63:32
nomani
63:33
and she
63:35
is uh about my age
63:37
and i actually tweeted her today and
63:40
said do you even have school age
63:42
children anymore
63:43
uh because
63:45
she is in charge of the pearl project
63:48
which was daniel pearl the
63:50
journalist she knew him back in the day
63:53
uh and when he had gotten killed by the
63:55
taliban
63:56
but uh so she heads up the pearl project
64:00
but then she created this uh parental
64:03
uh
64:04
defense league uh she’s one of she’s the
64:07
head of it but everybody needs to know
64:09
that this group is funded by the koch
64:11
brothers
64:12
so you know after a while when you see
64:14
all these people who’ve been in
64:15
washington for a long ass time
64:19
they all know they’re all kind of
64:20
filtered around that’s why i think we
64:23
get a little tripped up there’s always
64:25
you know they are
64:27
the creme de la creme they all have the
64:29
jobs their kids go and get jobs you can
64:31
go and look and see what her son is
64:32
doing it’s somewhere politically
64:35
affiliated you know it’s like it’s their
64:37
own little bubble their own little
64:39
bubble and why
64:41
the people on the right defending these
64:43
people
64:44
don’t just go you know screw you all
64:46
you’re all in in on this making a buck
64:49
somehow you know seriously these
64:52
grassroots companies funded by the koch
64:55
brothers what grass roots
64:58
i don’t even think do the koch brothers
65:00
have that one’s dead that’s the only
65:02
grassy scene
65:04
but
65:06
you know let’s just be real it’s like
65:08
it’s just too divisive and it’s so
65:11
you know once you connect
65:13
i always look at the people pointing the
65:14
fingers and then go let me go look back
65:16
the parents have been acting like crazy
65:18
people in these town meetings they’ve
65:20
been losing it they’ve been saying the
65:22
craziest stuff in front of their
65:24
children
65:25
this is what’s so like i keep saying
65:28
american parents really do not care
65:30
about their children they they don’t
65:33
because they wouldn’t say half the
65:34
things they say in front of them
65:36
um
65:38
they that the laws they they want some
65:40
to eat and they don’t want the others
65:42
too they want others to get an education
65:44
and then they don’t want the other ones
65:46
to get it um
65:48
dc has a bubble
65:50
and everybody working in that climate go
65:52
look at all their kids so just hear
65:55
about mera garland’s son having you know
65:57
a founder it doesn’t trip me out it’s
65:59
only you know what did i think he was
66:01
going to be like you know picking up my
66:02
garbage every week
66:04
no
66:05
they don’t do that the elites that’s
66:08
what this is about and
66:10
on one level i’m still perplexed by
66:13
merrick garland because i wasn’t
66:14
impressed by his testimony
66:16
i can’t get a read on him and
66:19
unfortunately
66:22
i don’t think he’s going to do anything
66:24
you guys know how i’ve been feeling and
66:27
unfortunately
66:28
i think we’re in a lot of trouble
66:30
because if he does not prosecute
66:32
trump and his people
66:34
and what went on
66:37
we’re in trouble because you cannot have
66:39
people who are in the system you know
66:42
they’re all they’re all
66:45
hens they’re all foxes in the hen house
66:48
all of them you put them all in one one
66:51
job and they all have a conflict of
66:53
interest all of them are all conflicted
66:55
out yeah biden has issues with your son
66:58
this one has issues we all have issues
67:00
but i’m not working side by side with my
67:03
daughter or getting this one or that you
67:06
know neither are you none of us are so
67:09
they’re not us
67:10
but if if
67:13
garland does not take this on with trump
67:16
and he wants to be the big man about
67:19
this school um
67:20
we’re in a lot of trouble because he is
67:22
a federalist and i don’t i think he will
67:24
be as disappointing as mueller was
67:27
well you know and you guys know i love
67:29
them i was waxing and waning yes yes
67:31
we’re going to have justice
67:34
and i’m not so sure
67:36
i’m really not and it’s really very
67:38
concerning
67:40
why
67:40
i’m looking at this and
67:42
here’s the thing again shiny red object
67:45
okay
67:46
they want to point the finger at merrick
67:48
garland um oh his son-in-law is at the
67:51
company supports critical race theory
67:54
um and
67:58
your your point what does that have to
68:00
do merrick garland isn’t over in the
68:01
department of education he’s over the
68:03
department of justice and so
68:06
right now they’re just they’re just
68:08
screaming anything into the ether that
68:11
they think will like pop the ears of the
68:14
people who support them and you know
68:17
they get on this whole critical race
68:19
theory thing it’s like you know what
68:21
they don’t even know what it is
68:23
no because wasn’t that two months ago
68:25
the crt thing exactly yeah they don’t
68:28
know they don’t even know what it is at
68:30
this point they just know that people of
68:34
color are involved right that’s it in
68:36
the end it’s a way for them to show
68:38
their racism
68:39
it’s a way for them to to to have a
68:42
catch phrase that they can use in other
68:45
words to say black history
68:48
yesterday
68:49
latino history asian history they don’t
68:52
have to say that so it’s just critical
68:54
race theory
68:55
and no one and they don’t know what it
68:57
means and to say merrick girl oh to say
69:00
merrick garland we’re going after
69:02
merrick garland for what
69:04
because merrick garland is over the
69:06
department of justice and if he
69:09
gets off his lazy behind
69:12
he will persecute them prosecute them
69:14
persecute them too but but they didn’t
69:16
care when trump had all his kids going
69:19
and wheeling and dealing and how much
69:20
money did ivanka make 217 million or 300
69:24
million i mean they don’t care about
69:26
that you know this is a group of people
69:29
as aisha said they will pick the catch
69:31
phrases and they’ll hop on to it they
69:34
are they will exploit
69:36
anything they will all of a sudden
69:39
you know they started liking kyrie
69:41
whatever his name is and then before
69:43
couldn’t stand him because you know
69:45
maybe he knelt or whatever you know all
69:47
of a sudden kyrie who’s like going on
69:49
about being an indigenous person every
69:51
damn day
69:53
um yet uh he doesn’t what yeah he does
69:56
on his page he’s indigenous right
69:59
isn’t that the basketball player who
70:01
doesn’t want because he’s got that he’s
70:03
blown
70:04
the girl no i know
70:06
um but
70:08
but
70:08
and and and and here’s the thing on his
70:10
thing it was like dude do you do you
70:12
know that whatever that’s a whole other
70:14
topic but she’s right about the whole
70:17
thing with merrick garland that they
70:18
reach for everything and
70:21
the
70:22
right wingers or the people that they
70:25
hit that button and trigger in their
70:27
heads the ones with the lobotomies to go
70:30
out
70:31
send a tweet
70:32
go do it
70:35
they automate
70:38
because you have people on the street
70:39
like like uh the um daily show um trevor
70:43
noah does this and he’s done it before
70:45
and a lot of other people have gone
70:47
through and asked them well what is
70:49
critical race
70:50
theory um
70:58
so why why are you against it
71:00
well because i don’t want my children
71:02
learning about critical race theory but
71:04
what is critical race theory
71:06
it’s just bad just bring the machines
71:09
just bring the machines on we don’t have
71:12
to bring the ai
71:14
and let them you know i think the
71:17
artificial intelligence is just going to
71:19
turn around and go these people are so
71:20
damn dumb
71:22
i think we should just take them out of
71:24
here because unfortunately
71:26
uh we’re really
71:28
it just shows that we don’t we don’t uh
71:31
we’re not evolving and we’ve got like
71:34
you know groups of people
71:36
like we have shackles and lead
71:38
lead shoes on in the in the swimming
71:41
pool and we can’t get up because they’re
71:44
so stuck in their ways and that has to
71:47
do with you know by the time biden cuts
71:49
down this bill to appeal to cinema
71:52
mansion
71:53
we are literally looking at what else is
71:56
in the bill i i’m actually trying to
71:58
took out the child care they don’t want
72:00
this they don’t want the coal they don’t
72:02
what’s left
72:04
oh that we can’t tax the rich people not
72:06
a damn thing
72:07
biden can sit up there and grin all he
72:09
wants and try to tell us you know one
72:10
thing i do like about him is he was
72:12
really straight up about that gas
72:13
situation and how bad it’s going to be
72:16
until next year but the reality is that
72:19
gas situation is happening globally
72:22
right now and i really want somebody to
72:24
tell me why it’s across the board it’s
72:27
every country everybody has this gas
72:30
situation
72:32
but you know
72:34
but you know then uh it’s so interesting
72:36
about this whole supply chain thing too
72:38
because i was watching something the
72:40
other day briefly
72:42
and do you know how many tankers and
72:44
containers we accidentally lose in the
72:46
ocean just in the in years uh throughout
72:49
the years because they started to ship
72:52
these huge containers they got bigger
72:55
and bigger and bigger and when they
72:57
would hit waves and stuff containers
72:59
would just drop to the bottom of the sea
73:02
we
73:02
have so much karma to pay back we did
73:06
not take care of this
73:07
world this planet
73:09
and if we missed that deadline on the
73:11
climate change which i kind of feel that
73:13
we might have already
73:15
um because people are working with this
73:17
static mindset that mother nature is on
73:20
hold like okay
73:21
i’m giving you
73:23
i think she just let the let it all go
73:25
or they i’m going to give her a
73:27
non-gender binary thing
73:31
yes i think you know you’re learning
73:34
yes an old dog can learn some new tricks
73:37
but
73:38
but
73:39
unfortunately um
73:41
we
73:42
we’ve got to see some results from the
73:45
doj and not right when they’re getting
73:48
ready to go on a vacation
73:50
because that’s what always happens
73:52
thanksgiving’s about to come up again or
73:54
are we not calling it thanksgiving
73:56
anymore
73:57
friendsgiving i call it friendsgiving
74:00
you guys had your thanksgiving yes we
74:02
had it yeah we started a few weeks ago
74:04
so we’re good yeah and that’s another
74:05
thing we’re going to get ram get ready
74:07
because we’re going to hear about the
74:08
pilgrims and the places
74:12
they already saw
74:15
yeah
74:16
so that’s just my thing all right well
74:18
let’s move on
74:20
next conversation topic
74:22
how many children and animals are being
74:24
exploited for likes and monetization on
74:27
social media
74:30
yes
74:31
um i don’t know if you guys have noticed
74:33
it or felt it going on
74:35
first of all i feel like i’m walking
74:37
through a bazaar in morocco
74:40
buy this by this place hey hey lady hey
74:42
ladies
74:44
that’s what instagram feels like it used
74:47
to be so chill just to go and look at
74:49
some pictures and see my friends and do
74:52
funny stuff
74:53
but once they brought in that algorithm
74:57
economy thing and everybody’s on
74:59
e-commerce and i mean i’m afraid to even
75:02
put up a t-shirt a prince t-shirt and
75:04
sell it you know because
75:06
it’s it’s really become um
75:10
crazy but but jill jill
75:12
let let’s look at it this way
75:16
north america is not a democracy nor
75:18
commit north america is a capitalistic
75:21
democracy oh absolutely
75:23
but it but that’s where the rub comes
75:26
because if you’re looking for a caring
75:29
community
75:30
i mean
75:31
or that’s why it’s so disingenuous
75:34
i looked at some things with animals
75:37
doing things and i’m like oh this is
75:39
really cute and whatever and then i saw
75:41
something today that was uh like a
75:44
rabbit really feared for its life and
75:46
somebody was filming it and
75:48
i thought to myself wow
75:51
i don’t know what people are doing
75:52
behind the scenes to get the content
75:54
that they’re really pushing for
75:56
and i’m a little bit hesitant and a
75:58
little bit more
76:00
reticent about giving my time and my
76:03
likes to it because i think it
76:05
encourages people to be completely mad
76:08
and they’ve got their kids saying crazy
76:10
things and i feel that your children’s
76:13
rights might be violated if you are
76:15
monetizing off of them and you go viral
76:18
i think the money should go into a trust
76:20
fund for your children i don’t believe
76:23
that this should be occurring i think
76:26
that the union should be involved
76:27
because social media is becoming very
76:30
performance based these are performances
76:32
we’re watching these are setups these
76:35
are scripted
76:36
events for the most part now because
76:40
there are people who teach classes on
76:42
how to get more likes on tick tock i
76:45
know a guy who was a musician and when
76:47
he started putting like stuff all over
76:50
his pizzas and just making really yucky
76:52
food
76:53
his music was getting a hundred likes uh
76:56
he like now makes a ton of money just
77:00
eating the worst things possible
77:03
but that’s my point is that
77:05
i don’t feel that a child growing up
77:08
would grow up and go why was my life
77:11
exposed on social media like that you
77:13
have no right you had no right we saw
77:16
what happened to michael jackson
77:18
i mean let’s be let’s just really have a
77:20
little bit more
77:21
self-control and respect for some of the
77:24
children they’re minors and they need to
77:26
be protected
77:28
you can’t just put people’s stuff out
77:30
there i don’t care they are children and
77:33
they need to be protected and i think
77:34
the unions need to come in and i also
77:37
think that the that it needs to be
77:39
regulated the same for animals because i
77:42
don’t really know
77:43
what people are doing to get those
77:46
animals to film them for whatever and if
77:49
if it is legit then i think that a
77:52
percentage of the money should go to
77:53
education platforms for children or for
77:56
animals or you know i really do because
77:59
i don’t feel that uh
78:02
at the end of the day 20 years fast
78:04
forward mark my words you will see some
78:06
stories about what people
78:09
did to terrorize their children with
78:11
this nonsense
78:13
growing up with a camera in your face
78:15
like the truman show is pretty distinct
78:18
okay so
78:19
jen’s let’s totally agree with you drew
78:21
jill aisha what do you have to say i
78:24
don’t really care about people
78:27
[Laughter]
78:32
my point is i think we’re just
78:34
exploiting to the level of like people
78:37
say the craziest things this is why when
78:39
there is a protest there are some people
78:42
who are solely seeking uh attention
78:45
narcissism all of those things and then
78:47
there are some people who should be the
78:49
spokesman in the in the group to make a
78:52
sound point and then you got somebody on
78:54
the side who’s just dressed a little
78:56
crazier who gets more of the attention
78:58
and totally derails the whole thing just
79:00
derails what your achievement or what
79:03
your intention behind like we were
79:05
talking about the uh trans netflix
79:08
protests
79:10
what you know and it’s not it’s not
79:13
there’s something wrong with not having
79:17
it regulated and i don’t see what would
79:19
be wrong with that we got everybody
79:21
you know i don’t know
79:25
tamara is saying people will do anything
79:28
and everything to be famous there are no
79:29
limits today everyone has quote a brand
79:33
unquote
79:34
everyone wants everyone wants to be
79:37
famous for simply breathing uh black
79:39
beauty is saying where does the madness
79:42
end with america’s greed fill frenzy for
79:44
monetization even on social media
79:46
platforms welcome to the modern
79:48
gladiator aids so the pharisee gross
79:51
just gross it is and i’m i’m telling you
79:55
i can feel it
79:56
when i go and a few friends
79:59
we’ve been chatting about this like yo i
80:02
i don’t know what’s coming into my feed
80:04
but i
80:05
literally feel like you know i’m being
80:07
hawked for something and
80:10
and you know they have a lot of nerve
80:12
you know getting upset when i tell
80:13
somebody but you know that that’s that
80:16
goes against the community standards
80:17
well how about you guys get some
80:19
community standards about the
80:20
exploitation of children oh you don’t
80:22
think that’s considered trafficking
80:24
you’re trafficking something through the
80:26
regions
80:27
across the globe
80:29
you know america has the worst
80:32
privacy
80:34
rules in the whole world when it comes
80:36
to social media
80:38
germany is tight france is tight italy
80:41
as well
80:42
they hardly let google go around and
80:44
take pictures of their language for
80:46
people
80:48
but not america
80:50
yeah europe has been much more
80:52
aggressive on capitol hill they’re in
80:54
court every day
80:55
with google every day in germany they
80:57
are hammering them and you have to
81:00
because social as barack obama made a
81:02
very important comment these are
81:05
not
81:06
just innocent you know
81:09
uh platforms they are media outlets they
81:12
are media outlets and they need to be
81:15
under the restriction and the
81:17
regulations that that comes into they
81:19
went past little newsletters a long time
81:22
ago a long time ago and they need to be
81:24
regulated
81:26
yeah don’t agree with that part
81:29
okay
81:30
lots of commentary for each on that one
81:33
so what i’m gonna i’m just gonna add
81:34
here cinnamon canela goes i think those
81:37
kids will grow up to crave attention 25
81:39
hours a
81:41
this way the first generation to have
81:43
gone there already does they’re already
81:47
there it’s like you can’t pull them away
81:49
from making videos it’s like everybody
81:51
sees making these videos and going viral
81:54
as a viable career option
81:56
and then cinema canelo adds future
81:59
politicians
82:00
[Laughter]
82:02
yeah but i i i know that in the world
82:04
that things what goes around comes back
82:07
around
82:08
and there will be a move back to
82:11
people pulling away from it and it’ll
82:13
just be garbage land because if real
82:16
brands want to move into that arena and
82:21
continue on i mean and really monopolize
82:24
it more they they it’s it’s too much
82:27
it’s just too much it’s garbage it’s
82:29
absolute garbage because they’re paying
82:31
for it
82:33
i don’t i disagree i think that it’s no
82:35
i don’t mean it’s gonna go back i think
82:37
it’s gonna be worse we’re gonna we’re
82:39
like looking at a wasteland
82:42
well i think you’re right about that but
82:43
i do feel that
82:45
there will be people opting out
82:48
you know because i’m about to opt out
82:49
and they’ll be older they’ll be older
82:51
but we you know i don’t know i thought i
82:54
think we’re leaving a lot of the
82:55
i’ve seen a lot of younger people opting
82:57
out i have seen that
83:00
you know
83:01
i’ve seen some but not to the not to the
83:03
degree that i think
83:05
um
83:06
that you’re talking about because think
83:08
of it the majority of their life has
83:10
been spent online they have they that
83:13
that they have more friends online than
83:15
we have in person we we come from a
83:18
generation and generations of you know
83:21
what you want to talk to your friend
83:23
your mother says you can’t talk to your
83:24
little friend on the phone because i’m
83:26
waiting for a phone call you have to get
83:28
up and go to your friend’s house and
83:31
hope that their mother lets you play
83:32
with them and lets them come outside
83:34
and talk to them and it’s like it’s not
83:37
the same i
83:39
everyone who’s a friend of mine knows
83:41
this about me
83:42
i am the worst at keeping in touch with
83:45
people i do not call anybody okay i
83:48
don’t do it
83:50
and
83:51
jill will know this because there are
83:52
times i forget to quote you
83:54
i’m the worst person at that but i am of
83:57
that
83:58
mindset where it’s like i like
84:00
face-to-face conversation
84:03
i like sitting and talking with people
84:05
and engaging their emotions and seeing
84:07
their you know how they react to things
84:09
and you know that’s why i’m like
84:11
my best friend here
84:13
she knows if i haven’t called her in
84:15
like a month
84:17
she’ll call me just i just can’t see
84:19
that you’re still alive because that’s
84:20
that’s that but these kids now
84:23
their entire world is on this well then
84:27
they’re trash because the girl who got
84:29
raped on the train the other day in
84:30
philly for 30 minutes and all they did
84:33
was film them they even had the audacity
84:35
to come back and say we only film for
84:37
the police uh so they could get a the
84:40
guy and now the reality the reality is
84:43
nobody stopped it if that’s where gen z
84:46
is taking us they can go straight to
84:47
hell
84:48
okay i’m gonna just i’m just gonna catch
84:51
up there were some comments we missed in
84:52
the last on the nih story cinnamon
84:54
canela goes and now russia has a fourth
84:57
strength of covet 19. they do delta plus
85:01
and then all yes i’ve been hearing about
85:03
that and black beauty is going i’m i am
85:05
totally with the ladies as i
85:08
i as of well great concern for the
85:09
future of our democracy usa at this
85:12
point has two core choices support or
85:15
prolonged democracy
85:18
that the people in this country
85:21
want democracy
85:23
actually
85:24
when i look at the behaviors
85:26
i don’t know if that constitutes
85:28
democracy not what democracy really is i
85:31
think everybody wants their way
85:33
but they don’t want to bend the other
85:34
way and that’s why we don’t have it
85:36
because all of the actions and behaviors
85:39
of me me me me what about my group what
85:41
about my group i’m the wheelchair group
85:44
under this group i’m this i identify
85:46
with this we’re not going to get there
85:48
because nobody’s willing to make
85:50
uh come in the middle
85:53
it’s called compromise this is why
85:54
people don’t have relationships they
85:56
don’t know about compromise they don’t
85:58
know about it and that’s okay they can
85:59
all be alone i don’t really give a [ __ ]
86:01
the other part of that too is that um
86:03
maybe they need an authoritarian leader
86:05
maybe that’s what’s gonna need it
86:17
isn’t that why the republican party
86:19
becomes so effective is because they
86:22
don’t have the diversity
86:23
yep and the diversity of opinion
86:26
no they do not not the diversity of
86:28
thought or opinion it’s like the
86:30
democrats have such a diverse diverse
86:33
you know spectrum of people and the base
86:36
you have people who are far this way
86:38
people are part of that in the
86:39
republican party they are a monolith
86:42
they speak well nothing like unity
86:45
and they pretty much all look alike and
86:46
when you’re unified the unified front
86:49
winds yeah
86:51
always
86:52
all right well let’s go so we were
86:55
asking people tonight
86:57
for a
86:59
cockroach and we did have someone
87:03
offer a cockroach so let me scrun it’s
87:06
gonna scroll up was way a long time ago
87:10
so
87:11
jen says i would like to nominate for
87:12
cockroach the folks who are still
87:14
refusing to get vaccinated we all need
87:16
to work together to overcome this
87:18
pandemic and just
87:19
and some just outright ref and some just
87:22
outright refuse my grandparents were
87:24
around in 1918 and barely made it
87:26
through the first pandemic at the tender
87:28
age of 18. my grandmother did lose her
87:30
twin brother to that pandemic so this
87:33
issue cuts very deep for me my family is
87:36
very large and thank god my grandparents
87:39
did survive at that time true because
87:41
jen wouldn’t be here
87:43
yeah
87:44
there you go it’s a miracle and she’s
87:47
right i mean i i think that
87:51
the misinformation disinformation the
87:53
fears the selfishness
87:56
i don’t know what she’s right they
87:58
should be cockroaches but at some point
88:02
um this is going to be survival of the
88:03
fittest
88:05
and it is like a gladiator race we’re
88:07
really getting ready to go there
88:08
especially with delta the delta plus
88:11
happening i think that the virus in
88:13
itself there is something very spiritual
88:15
about this there is something now
88:17
coming into the aspect of you know the
88:20
virus wants to do what it wants to do
88:22
and it wants to eradicate the problems
88:25
that keep it and also it’s a feeding
88:27
frenzy as well but it’s so funny that
88:30
the virus is almost synonymous with the
88:33
virus of the mind in in in the world uh
88:37
so it’s a pretty apropos it’s you know i
88:40
i don’t even know if shakespeare could
88:42
have written this
88:44
well it’s interesting up here in ontario
88:46
in the province i live in here in canada
88:48
they announce on friday they have a step
88:50
program
88:51
so they are now
88:53
uh as of monday
88:55
though you’ll be allowed the gyms and
88:57
restaurants will have filled capacity
88:59
software
89:01
your mass inside and then they’re
89:03
targeting for march of next year to
89:05
get rid of
89:06
people wearing masks and doors so
89:08
we’ll see the government said yeah
89:10
that’s a tentative you know it depends
89:12
what happens during the winter
89:14
but they’re saying
89:15
yeah so they’re saying we’re looking at
89:18
least march at the earliest where people
89:20
if everything goes good if everything
89:22
goes good people will
89:25
not have to wear a mask in indoor
89:26
facilities so they’re just now we’re
89:28
just now getting full capacity in
89:31
restaurants
89:32
just now and the funny thing is many
89:34
restaurants have said hey we’ve lost
89:36
half our revenue already this year
89:39
well that’s the problem with this
89:40
country and that’s why
89:42
we’re not we’re not any close to getting
89:44
this under control is because people
89:47
were like after a month of being
89:49
quarantined we’re like
89:50
oh you know the economy the money this
89:53
and that we need to go back to making
89:55
money we need to go back to this and
89:57
this and trump thought he could win on
89:59
the economy so what does he do let’s
90:01
open everything up and
90:04
just
90:06
planted the virus
90:07
thought he could make it shoot up the
90:08
economy
90:10
and the whole thing like i said and now
90:13
everybody has decided i don’t want to go
90:15
back to work i think i’m just going to
90:16
sell flip-flops online
90:19
you know i’m going to just be an
90:20
ecommerce or i’m just going to go for it
90:23
and fulfill my dreams but what what’s so
90:26
interesting is that there’s a lot of
90:28
like
90:29
multi deeper layers that are happening
90:31
in all of this with with with our our
90:34
people and the brains and thinking and
90:36
the mental health issues that are going
90:38
on and people who can’t be alone and
90:39
then people who only want to be alone
90:42
and then people who
90:44
it’s it’s it’s really just bizarre it is
90:48
totally unraveling but like i said
90:52
we just got to try to hang in there the
90:54
best we can but uh
90:56
you know i got to tell you guys
90:57
something funny so
91:00
you know dr vibe you’ll appreciate this
91:02
says a lot about american people so you
91:04
know my husband’s place tennis right
91:07
and uh
91:08
and
91:09
he’s pretty modest about his rating
91:11
there is an international rating you
91:14
know right like people say i’m a three
91:16
point five or a four yeah i think five
91:19
five is the highest really when you’re
91:20
just having the conversation
91:23
so you go and you sign up to play tennis
91:25
with people in america right
91:27
because he’s from europe
91:29
what what are you hubs i’m a 3.5 he goes
91:32
and tells people they’re like
91:35
okay i’m a four let’s go play he goes
91:38
out there kicks their butt kicks their
91:40
butts it’s embarrassing like 6-1 6-0
91:45
yeah and he comes back and he goes i
91:47
just want to play with somebody better
91:49
so i can get better
91:51
because i playing with these people who
91:52
can’t and i’m like
91:53
well i don’t know i said you’re going to
91:55
have to
91:56
make yourself higher
91:58
because i said
92:00
american people do that they will
92:02
overestimate wha what’s your i’m a i’m a
92:05
10 i’m a 9. i’m a 10. and it’s really
92:08
true it’s happened so many times with
92:10
him even at work even in jobs the ethics
92:13
like when you’re talking to people when
92:14
they’re working here in america
92:16
you do 150 percent like my girlfriend
92:19
who took a job in germany she’s american
92:22
she said i don’t you know it’s it’s
92:24
business business business
92:26
she goes and they had some american
92:28
person there who didn’t last like two
92:30
weeks
92:31
she’s like
92:32
because they can’t couldn’t function
92:35
it’s like you know but when you’re done
92:38
you’re done it’s like you can’t call
92:39
people on the weekends like hey do you
92:41
got those files that happen but there’s
92:44
really something that’s happened in our
92:45
country with the work ethic
92:48
with um the way we
92:51
i don’t know i mean people are going to
92:53
going to their jobs with all these
92:55
things in their heads
92:56
and it is called
92:58
do the freaking work and go home
93:01
but some things change and as one of the
93:03
comments had said people want to be
93:04
famous they want to do this they want to
93:07
believe that people are making 15 000 a
93:10
day online
93:12
there’s a problem with this country
93:14
overestimation of itself
93:16
and it’s really scary
93:18
i think again that braids another full
93:20
show topic america american ethics
93:24
you know
93:25
and abilities abilities and quality
93:28
and quality because we don’t buy quality
93:31
anymore we don’t even hire quality
93:33
we don’t even listen to music that’s
93:34
quality now all right
93:38
listen to canned music it is fabricated
93:42
manufactured crap
93:44
and we’re all like oh wow you know i i
93:47
mean seriously yes it’s another
93:48
conversation but it’s really for real
93:51
everything is so artificial
93:54
and it’s not intelligent
93:58
i think we’re gonna have to do a
94:00
ai but we’re gonna have to think of an
94:02
another word for into intelligence than
94:05
the eye oh maybe ai artificial
94:08
artificial insipids
94:11
artificial intelligence versus actual
94:14
intelligence
94:15
right hold on to that
94:17
remember that i think we should have
94:18
definitely a conversation about that
94:21
on that note ladies we gonna end because
94:23
you’re gonna you’re gonna fire you’re on
94:25
fire tonight and uh aisha’s at another
94:28
remote location
94:29
and he’s just becoming our traveling
94:31
correspondent you know south carolina
94:35
yeah yeah thank you yes the jet sitter
94:37
you know i’m looking strong
94:39
maryland you know just did night in
94:41
maryland looking so sharp in her orange
94:43
i know folks that’s a sharp
94:45
i’m going okay let me just get some last
94:48
comments here cinema canelo says i need
94:50
to move to canada
94:53
yeah we also have a coming in the near
94:55
future vaccine passports are coming too
94:57
uh
94:58
it’s a black beauty saying at the rate
95:00
my country is going futuristically we
95:02
will still be welcomed
95:04
will we still be welcome to participate
95:06
in student exchange programs unicef etc
95:09
america’s thirsty for cavemen mentality
95:12
makes us a prior pariah
95:15
and
95:16
oh tamara’s saying don’t even get me
95:18
started with music
95:20
terrible uh
95:23
dj king this is these are so fun i just
95:25
can’t get over it well we appreciate
95:27
that
95:29
from from twitch wonderful and then
95:32
saying great show as always
95:35
so ladies you hit it out of the park
95:36
again tonight well that’s another thing
95:38
the other day i was told albeit don’t
95:40
call me a lady call me a woman so now
95:42
i’m thinking what am i going to call a
95:44
lady i do so what do i call
95:49
i’m going okay
95:52
i don’t like aisha said it’s the
95:54
intention behind some things i think we
95:56
kind of
95:56
know that you know all that you could
95:59
call me the queen of sheba but it
96:01
however you treat me is the most
96:03
important
96:04
okay
96:05
well as usual we’d like to say thank you
96:07
and you’re always so kind
96:10
you pay a price for being a nice person
96:13
you’re a stand-up
96:15
or a stand-up
96:17
they
96:18
[Laughter]
96:19
stand up person
96:21
okay
96:22
well it’s always like to say thank you
96:24
to
96:25
aisha our roving correspondent you know
96:28
good night and roving and i can’t even
96:30
see that word you’re going to say what
96:32
does that mean
96:33
you know like i can’t even i i are
96:36
i don’t even i whatever right this is
96:38
just the game
96:42
you know
96:43
okay
96:44
dg king is saying my brother went on a
96:46
date and his date got so upset he called
96:48
her a woman so you can’t win oh my god
96:54
and
96:55
yeah yeah call hey you and see who
96:58
responds
96:59
[Laughter]
97:04
oh
97:05
my and my grandmother would have
97:08
cringed at even hay
97:11
oh
97:12
hey you hey hey
97:14
yeah thank you
97:15
yeah exactly you know it’s so funny as
97:19
always want to get
97:20
the final say well we just want to shout
97:22
out sign off here we’re going to say
97:24
jill how can people get a hold of you
97:27
well i am on twitter as you can see jill
97:29
d jones and then on instagram uh jill
97:32
jones music
97:34
yeah and on facebook i think it’s the
97:36
same
97:36
absolutely and what we’re gonna do is
97:39
i’m gonna get to the lydian orange
97:42
is it was that for pumpkin was that
97:44
because halloween are you guys your
97:46
halloween
97:52
you can reach me at aisha staggers on
97:54
twitter or ak staggers on instagram and
97:57
you know i try to leave facebook alone
97:59
okay
98:01
excellent and myself
98:04
i am dr vibe host and producer of the
98:06
winning doctor vibe show
98:08
and uh blessed to be in the middle of
98:10
these two ladies again you can take that
98:12
any way you want because obviously
98:13
anything we say is going to be held to
98:15
like scrutiny uh the best way to get a
98:18
hold of me go to my website the
98:20
d-r-v-i-b-e-s-h-o-w
98:22
dot com other than that probably twitter
98:24
at d-r-v-i-b-e-s-h-o-w
98:28
like to thank everyone who helped make
98:29
this an epic conversation that we had so
98:32
many people on tonight so thank you so
98:34
much wanted to shout out
98:36
uh cinnamon
98:38
dg king from twitch that’s one of the
98:40
platforms we broadcast on uh black
98:43
beauty jen as always real django thank
98:46
you for stopping by
98:48
uh de quita
98:50
quita
98:51
i hope i got that right if i got it
98:52
wrong it’s my head not my heart
98:54
so you can watch replays of these epic
98:56
conversations if you want to go to the
98:58
dr vibe youtube page or the dr vibe
99:01
facebook page i want to encourage you to
99:03
subscribe to the dr vive facebook page
99:06
because that will tell you
99:08
when upcoming shows are coming up you
99:10
get notified not only these ones but
99:12
other epic conversations that i host as
99:14
always i like to end off with this live
99:16
your life as a dream if you can dream it
99:17
you can make it sometimes you have to
99:19
get small to get stronger block
99:21
assumptions that aim bigger and better
99:23
aim higher and wider love faith and
99:25
respect remember to give yourself grace
99:28
always
99:29
and be kind and work let’s all just work
99:31
on being
99:33
a better human each and every day
99:36
if we could do that i think
99:39
the world be a better place
99:41
so again huge thanks all things great
99:43
we’ll see you next saturday nine p.m
99:46
eastern time state of things with each
99:48
and jill god bless peace well keep the
99:50
faith and walk good
99:54
[Music]
101:14
you

About Dr. Vibe

Dr. Vibe has been the host and producer of his own online show The Dr. Vibe Show™ for the last decade. He has done over 2000 interviews with people from all over the world. He has gotten into the minds of powerhouses such as: Mario Armstrong – TV Host and Motivator for the Modern World, ESPN Radio’s Freddie ColemanThe Honourable Ahmed Hussen – Canadian Minister of Families, Children and Social DevelopmentMarie-Claude Landry – Chief Commissioner – Canadian Human Rights Commissioner and Kenneth Braswell – is the Executive Director of Fathers Incorporated. His main mission is to peel back the layers of the mainstream media’s construct around Black males, to reveal the positivity that is often clouded. He’s been featured on platforms such as CTV News Channel because of his candid and informed opinions.

Please feel free to email us at [email protected]

Please feel free to “Like” the “The Dr. Vibe Show” Facebook Fan Page here

2020 Podcast News Award Winner – Canadian Ethnic Media Association
2018 Innovation Award Winner – Canadian Ethnic Media Association
The Dr. Vibe Show™ At “The Good Men Project”
One of the first Brand Ambassador’s – Cuisine Noir Magazine
Dr. Vibe – Producer And Co-host of Black Men Talking On WJMS Radio
Dr. Vibe on HuffPost Live – August 2, 2013
2013 Black Weblog Awards Finalist (Best Podcast)
2012 Black Weblog Awards Winner (Best International Blog)
2012 Black Weblog Awards Finalist (Best Podcast)
2011 Black Weblog Awards Finalist (Best International Blog and Best Podcast Series)
Black Blog Of The Day – Black Bloggers Network – June 23, 2011
Twitter
Twitter hashtag: #DrVibe
The Dr. Vibe Show™ – iTunes
The Dr. Vibe Show™ – Spotify
Dr. Vibe Media – You Tube
The Dr. Vibe Show™ – Stitcher Radio
The Dr. Vibe Show™ – TuneIn Radio
The Dr. Vibe Show™ – Google Play Music
The Dr. Vibe Show™ – iHeartRadio
The Dr. Vibe Show™ at Anchor
Linkedin – The Dr. Vibe Show™
Instagram
The Dr. Vibe Show Facebook Fan Page

