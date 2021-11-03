State of Things: Chappelle, NIH, Critical Race Theory, and Exploitation

On the October 23, 2021 episode of State Of Things With Aisha & Jill, the conversation included:
– Netflix workers walk out over the handling of Dave Chappelle’s special.
– In a major shift, NIH admits funding risky virus research in Wuhan.
– AG Garland’s son-in-law’s education company supports critical race theory.
– How many animals are being exploited for likes and monetization on social media.
Watch the full conversation (Transcript below):
Listen to the audio-only version:
Transcrip provided by YouTube (unedited):
what is up everybody it’s dr vibe here
01:13
host and producer of the ordering doctor
01:15
vibe show the home of epic conversations
01:17
and i’m the host of epic conversations
01:19
2020 best podcast news award winner 2018
01:23
innovation award winner given out by the
01:25
canadian ethnic media association
01:27
also i host the only online show in the
01:29
world for dads and fathers that is
01:31
sponsored by dove men care it’s also
01:33
co-sponsored by dad central canada’s
01:36
national fatherhood organization
01:38
and i am the board chair well gold board
01:41
chair for the global food and drink
01:42
initiative which is a multimedia
01:44
not-for-profit that’s that’s highlights
01:47
and focuses on blocks in the diaspora
01:49
they’re doing their thing in food wine
01:51
and travel and again we are broadcasting
01:54
live it’s a saturday night october 23rd
01:57
getting chilly here in toronto fall has
01:59
actually hit but we don’t care how cold
02:02
it is because aisha and jill are gonna
02:04
bring the heat so let’s welcome aisha
02:07
jill speed of things what’s going on
02:09
ladies hey there hey
02:11
hey how’s you how’s your week how’s your
02:14
week been
02:16
oh
02:17
uh interesting
02:20
it’s been good how’s yours
02:23
mine has been fine like i said yeah it’s
02:26
gotten a little bit cooler actually i
02:27
stopped by a neighbor’s uh birthday
02:30
party issue it’s 83 years old
02:33
and
02:34
had uh come into the room and there was
02:36
a bunch of
02:37
people her age they were all singing
02:39
she’s part of a choir so they’re doing
02:41
some singing and things like that i hung
02:44
out with their daughter her daughter and
02:45
i are a few years apart age-wise some
02:48
other neighbors came by so we had a
02:49
great time
02:50
that’s so cool 83. god bless her yeah
02:55
well and uh and believe it or not there
02:57
were her daughter told me there’s some
02:59
admirers of there of hers there men and
03:02
like
03:04
like one guy’s 68 another one 71.
03:08
it’s gone going okay so i started
03:10
calling this lady so you’re you’re not
03:12
gonna call you the it girl and she just
03:14
smiled
03:15
she had a good time she was having her
03:17
glass of red wine and just smiling a lot
03:21
yeah she was traveling she was having a
03:23
ball so uh it was really really good
03:25
stuff really enjoyed the conversation
03:27
but now it’s your lady’s time so we’re
03:29
looking forward to tonight’s
03:31
conversation and you know what we’re
03:33
gonna do something interesting tonight
03:35
folks
03:36
we forgot was it last week to have a
03:40
cockroach
03:42
so we’re gonna put it out right here
03:44
right here right now folks
03:47
who do you think is the cockroach for
03:49
this episode
03:50
so by the time we get to the end of the
03:52
conversation you know if you’re watching
03:54
live type your nominees
03:58
into the uh into your comments section
04:00
and we’ll pick one and we’ll um and
04:02
we’ll say so-and-so is nominated the
04:05
cockroach of the week and jaylen naisha
04:07
will address the cockroaches
04:17
when you turn on the lights they all go
04:18
scattering everywhere yes
04:22
we’ve been turning on lights right yeah
04:25
so definitely when as always we say hey
04:29
jen myers great to see you
04:32
and uh anyone else let’s make sure that
04:34
you
04:35
say hello if you’re watching live
04:37
so folks we’re going to take a look at
04:39
our first conversation piece and i think
04:41
it’s we haven’t talked about it till now
04:43
but certainly it’s been in the news for
04:45
the last week
04:47
the whole issue of
04:49
dave chappelle
04:50
and netflix
04:52
so who wants to start off in that
04:54
conversation p
04:57
you go aisha
04:58
[Laughter]
05:01
well i have to admit i haven’t seen the
05:03
netflix special
05:05
and so
05:07
i don’t exactly
05:08
know what the comments are i know that
05:11
he compared
05:12
um
05:13
trans women to impossible meat
05:17
i do know that much i heard that part
05:20
but um
05:22
you know it’s
05:23
it’s um
05:26
my best friend i’m at her house right
05:27
now we had a conversation earlier and
05:29
she was like you know comedians aren’t
05:31
really supposed to be
05:33
politically correct they’re supposed to
05:34
be comedians and give commentary but
05:37
then you have to ask the question at
05:38
what point does
05:41
comedy
05:42
become offensive
05:45
and i think that’s the
05:47
the idea here now about the
05:49
netflix workers walking out
05:52
um
05:54
is netflix wrong
05:55
for for just you know digging your heels
05:58
in and saying okay we’re gonna keep
05:59
special um
06:03
i just really i
06:04
i’m still trying to get a grasp on the
06:06
whole
06:09
issue because there’s like so many
06:10
moving parts to it
06:14
okay well i saw this special
06:18
and
06:21
i know you’re asking the question about
06:23
what should what you know what did you
06:26
say like at what point does comedy
06:28
cross the line or should it be censored
06:31
i mean i grew up in an era where
06:34
my family listened to richard pryor
06:36
records went to see him
06:38
um there were people even before that
06:42
you know moms maybe was incredibly
06:45
filthy dirty on her albums um and you
06:49
know
06:50
i i think that
06:52
if you can’t to a degree if you can’t
06:55
laugh at yourself about anything or find
06:58
some humor
06:59
in some of it or something and maybe not
07:02
that comedy but don’t forget eddie
07:04
murphy was talking about guna gugu
07:06
things like that and
07:08
it’s really how people take it on
07:10
anything um
07:12
you could write a song about a sewing
07:14
kit and it depends on how it’s received
07:18
and into what brain absorbs it and knows
07:21
that there’s a boundary on this to have
07:23
the question is is have we reached a
07:25
point in our society
07:27
where people don’t know that it’s
07:31
entertainment and it’s a boundary
07:33
and you don’t go out and act out on
07:36
these you know they’re trying to accuse
07:38
dave chappelle of like inciting more
07:42
violence against women uh trans women
07:46
and uh trans people and uh forgive me if
07:50
i am offending anyone by not using the
07:52
right pronouns or any of that i don’t i
07:54
don’t know enough of it and somebody
07:56
needs to put out a pamphlet for us
07:58
because i really am you know i was
08:00
making a
08:01
kind of a weird thing i was talking to
08:03
someone in german um today and
08:07
uh
08:08
the pronoun thing came up and i honestly
08:11
was like it took me forever to try to
08:13
even learn memorize all these freaking
08:15
verbs in
08:16
german let alone trying to figure out
08:20
now
08:20
what i’m going to do with because you
08:22
know it’s so gender specific in a lot of
08:24
the italian french
08:27
german latin languages are very uh
08:29
gender specific so it’s like really
08:32
relearning and i’m freaking 59 years old
08:34
it’s like give me a break cut me some
08:36
slack please i don’t mean to offend but
08:40
i also don’t really believe in
08:41
censorship i i think that netflix has
08:43
had a lot of things on their shows that
08:46
people get triggered by
08:49
and um
08:51
i think before it gets to the level
08:54
where it’s put on the on the actual
08:56
platform is where the decisions have to
08:59
be made about what they’re willing to
09:01
purchase and buy and air
09:04
i don’t really feel that just throwing
09:06
something out there and you know this is
09:08
a forum
09:10
where there’s all types of people in the
09:11
world and they relate to different
09:13
things
09:14
um
09:15
it it just is kind of a form of
09:17
censorship we’ve even watched videos of
09:20
with white supremacists
09:22
uh doing their own documentaries and
09:24
showing how they feel about something
09:26
and i just don’t feel i think it’s a
09:27
slippery slope i may not like it but
09:31
it’s not
09:32
you know for me to go and try to prevent
09:35
people from
09:37
sharing their voice because on one level
09:40
i do believe that
09:42
um
09:44
we we have to listen a little bit to
09:46
what’s being said both sides all sides
09:49
you know and um you know and what’s so
09:52
crazy for me is that
09:55
a lot of what we’re seeing online is is
09:57
a lot of histrionics or a lot of
09:59
outbursts that sometimes they’re genuine
10:02
and sometimes they’re disingenuous
10:04
uh let me get this attention or this
10:06
acclaim or let me try to fight for this
10:09
and i mean they even went after margaret
10:10
atwood today from the trans community
10:13
who are protesting um
10:15
because she’s
10:17
very concerned about one of um
10:20
ruth bader ginsburg’s
10:23
writings was
10:25
edited
10:26
and they changed the whole setting of
10:29
where it was that women
10:31
uh in
10:32
it was a law about abortions and and
10:35
women who have abortions well they don’t
10:38
say women anymore they say people or
10:40
persons and now in certain hospitals
10:42
they’re calling them
10:44
birthing people and that’s been
10:47
sort of co-signed by the uh biden
10:50
administration and the progressive women
10:53
that now you don’t say
10:55
women
10:56
administrating you say
10:59
administrating people
11:01
i think that it’s a little hard all this
11:03
for a lot of people to get their heads
11:05
around older people as well and i think
11:07
that
11:08
anytime you’re
11:10
pushing for some kind of change that you
11:12
need to sometimes your your elderly
11:16
great grandmother is not going to get it
11:17
and maybe she will
11:19
but
11:20
i don’t think aggression is the is the
11:21
means for it or to uh take out um dave
11:25
chappelle’s
11:27
story because his story is his journey
11:30
and um if you have another journey then
11:32
make a movie go do it
11:35
it’s not that you know he he i don’t
11:37
like the fact that joe rogan is opening
11:39
for him in new orleans but it’s not my
11:41
place and i think that’s the thing we
11:43
got to kind of there’s a little bit of
11:45
decorum here that we have to get back to
11:47
the way it’s not my place don’t go don’t
11:49
put your money into it don’t invest in
11:51
it
11:52
but
11:52
we are all going on these places to
11:54
manipulate
11:56
an outcome
11:58
and
11:59
and with that it can be quite dangerous
12:02
because you know he had his experience
12:04
with his trans friend who ultimately
12:07
they found a make peace moment and sadly
12:10
that individual went and took their own
12:12
life
12:12
dave spoke about that how that affected
12:15
him
12:16
he made jokes that were completely
12:19
blue and dark and you’re like oh my gosh
12:22
but he said that his friend would have
12:23
appreciated it
12:25
um
12:27
and uh
12:28
he spoke up about you know where was the
12:30
trans community when uh
12:33
they dragged this person online for
12:36
defending dave for days and days and
12:38
days and six days later after getting
12:40
dragged for defending dave chappelle
12:42
went and jumped off of a roof
12:44
and so dave has created a um
12:48
a
12:48
trust fund for the child that this
12:50
person had and you know like he said his
12:53
community
12:55
is to comedians first and she was a
12:58
comedian this person
13:00
and um so for him that was he’s clearly
13:04
struggling with it
13:05
i don’t think the people are trying to
13:07
understand where someone’s coming from
13:08
he’s struggling with it he’s struggling
13:10
with his obsession maybe a little bit
13:12
with trans he had to think about trans
13:15
men tricking
13:17
trans women tricking men
13:19
now i don’t know the depth of that but
13:22
you know we know that it’s happened i
13:24
know there are three cases in new york
13:26
where that was claimed to have happened
13:28
i don’t know completely but i think it’s
13:30
a fear i think a lot of people operate
13:33
from fear of things they don’t
13:34
understand so for me personally
13:37
i just think people work things out
13:40
through their art and their creativity
13:42
and um
13:44
i don’t i just don’t believe in
13:46
censoring to me i didn’t mean to blab on
13:48
like that but
13:49
i don’t believe that i i look at
13:51
somebody with a form with empathy so
13:53
it’s very difficult for me to see an art
13:56
piece
13:57
turned into you know
13:59
i mean really there were people that uh
14:02
you know put
14:04
poop all over
14:06
jesus and it was offensive to many
14:08
people i still
14:10
feel that people should be able to
14:12
express their art
14:15
i think that um
14:17
this is the problem that i have with
14:19
people
14:20
you give people an inch they’ll take a
14:22
mile
14:23
and so
14:24
we we’re on the what
14:28
dawn of halloween
14:30
so
14:31
you know it’s like well james chappelle
14:33
he makes jokes he made a joke so what
14:35
happens when we see the white people in
14:36
blackface saying oh it’s just it was
14:38
just a joke i was just kidding it’s like
14:41
it’s kind of like where do you
14:43
draw that line so that people know
14:46
this is not a joke versus someone who
14:49
makes who’s making
14:51
jokes about something now like you said
14:53
it was he was talking about his
14:55
experience
14:56
that’s that’s one thing the other part
14:58
of it is when um
15:01
i think
15:04
freedom of speech is not free of
15:06
consequences
15:07
so the consequence of you speaking up is
15:10
that people
15:11
may may take offense to it and they may
15:14
react and they may react in ways that
15:16
you don’t anticipate me personally i
15:19
think netflix actually is embroiled in
15:22
this drama and likes it because all it
15:24
does is really hype up the show make
15:26
people want more people want to see it
15:28
and it’s it’s a money thing for them i
15:31
don’t think there’s anything else
15:33
um
15:34
to it when it comes to netflix itself
15:36
dave chappelle like i said and like you
15:39
said it was his personal experience
15:41
but i think we look we live in a society
15:44
where people are just plain old stupid
15:46
and they take things and they run with
15:49
them and they make excuses for well you
15:53
know um you know uh
15:56
columbine made me do this well how did
15:58
that make you shoot up your school
16:00
you know it’s like
16:02
people don’t know
16:03
where to draw the line between reality
16:06
and make make-believe anymore
16:08
and things kind of merge
16:11
and just it’s very detrimental to
16:13
society that way but again
16:15
is that dave chappelle’s fault no it’s
16:16
not dave chappelle’s fault that’s the
16:18
fact that the human condition as it
16:20
stands right now is really really
16:22
fragile people are fragile people aren’t
16:25
using their brains the way that they
16:27
should be using them to think for
16:28
themselves and think through these
16:30
issues themselves and think you know
16:32
okay
16:33
this is his job he’s a comedian but in
16:36
real life
16:38
how does this operate
16:39
yeah but i mean there was one part where
16:42
you know his basic reluctance to
16:46
bend for the lgbtq community as he said
16:51
you know he’s amazed at how they have
16:54
organized
16:55
and how incredibly organized they are
16:58
and uh what they’ve accomplished
17:01
precision
17:02
and if black people’s movement had have
17:05
been even uh
17:07
10th organized where did that
17:09
organization come from well we know it
17:11
wasn’t people of color in the lgbtq that
17:14
created that
17:16
strong um power-based strong power base
17:20
you’re looking at the harvey milk based
17:22
you’re going all the way back a money
17:26
of where you can fracture it off into
17:30
you know people who acquired money
17:34
because of systemic racism and they were
17:36
able to do that but black folks weren’t
17:39
able to do that we didn’t have that
17:42
remember they burnt down our communities
17:44
where we had a fundament a foundation of
17:48
money where we had old money we don’t
17:50
have it they do now some people miss
17:54
those parts because they’re so busy
17:56
being outraged
17:58
but it’s really true
18:00
for black men
18:02
at this time where they have targets are
18:05
literally on their backs every damn day
18:07
in america and it has not stopped in
18:10
canada in canada too canada
18:12
and maybe maybe around the world let me
18:14
just maybe put it that way just maybe
18:16
around the world yeah might it not be
18:19
just a little difficult
18:22
for them to want to get and jump start
18:26
in another
18:28
another organization another let’s try
18:31
to get you your rights when most most
18:33
black people really don’t have any here
18:35
that was his point
18:37
and it was kind of his point in there
18:39
and and even though i may might not
18:41
agree with that what i can say is
18:44
it was definitely a topic of
18:46
conversation that needs to be discussed
18:48
because we need solutions on these
18:49
things you know we need solutions for
18:52
the fact that women are not even paid at
18:55
equal pay
18:56
right with men
18:58
we can date that all the way back to
19:00
when
19:01
women started to go into the workforce
19:03
and a lot of their own oppressors were
19:05
wives sitting at home while their
19:06
husbands were working with women in the
19:08
workplace
19:10
but the the issue is
19:12
here we are
19:14
and we are now being you know
19:19
shape-shifted where where the culture
19:23
it’s culture wars versus
19:27
the quality of work people are doing
19:29
how good they’re doing it and you know
19:32
and everybody and that this whole thing
19:34
it’s a lot to ask
19:36
it’s a lot to like as soon as you go
19:40
wow well i just read something really
19:42
horrifying that on the film rust i don’t
19:45
know if it’s true they wanted to fire
19:47
the girl who was the prop master
19:49
one of the reasons they didn’t fire this
19:51
24 year old who’d never worked on a film
19:53
but one before
19:55
was because they didn’t want diversity
19:58
issues
19:59
because the man they wanted to hire was
20:01
cisgendered young white whatever they
20:04
didn’t want that
20:05
so the culture wars got if that’s true
20:09
then we sometimes are letting these
20:11
culture wars overshadow
20:14
somebody who if you fire them you’re
20:16
like god it had nothing to do with your
20:19
color your gender you’re nothing what
20:22
you do and a story but you can’t even
20:24
say that
20:25
so don’t tell me that a lot of us don’t
20:27
feel that way we tiptoe around and
20:30
people like me suddenly just don’t want
20:32
to talk about it just don’t even want to
20:35
deal with it because there’s got to be a
20:37
better way to talk to people and what’s
20:38
happening at netflix people running out
20:40
in the streets aren’t we all done with
20:43
that aren’t we tired of it
20:45
screaming and yelling uh being
20:47
aggressive with people on the street
20:50
i
20:50
don’t think that’s the way
20:53
to get people’s attention they’ve
20:55
actually everybody’s now ruined
20:56
protesting because they’re so freaking
20:59
hostile
21:00
and i get you’re upset but this is not
21:03
the way
21:04
it’s just not the way
21:05
because you know i’ve made comments
21:08
before
21:09
about even the vmas where you have um um
21:14
celebrities who are straight
21:17
porn
21:18
with the pornification of the gay uh
21:21
lifestyle rub and all fallen all over
21:24
each other two women just to exploit it
21:27
we have gotten to the place where we
21:29
exploit something to our own advantages
21:33
you got joe rogan going after dr fauci
21:35
today
21:36
about
21:38
experiments on dogs
21:40
and joe rogan’s big
21:42
big self
21:43
goes and kills elk uh
21:46
eats animals uh and you’re gonna
21:49
get people all riled up over puppies
21:51
today i mean we don’t know where
21:54
everybody’s coming from and i don’t even
21:56
know who half these people are online
21:57
anymore
21:58
and who who’s paying them what’s their
22:00
agenda what’s the deal so we have a lot
22:03
more to worry about
22:04
than dave chappelle
22:06
upsetting
22:08
the community because what they do is
22:10
they just give him more power
22:12
and they give the people that follow him
22:14
for the wrong reasons more power
22:17
because he wasn’t saying
22:19
go hurt trans people he was just saying
22:22
if you can see my side i can see your
22:24
side can we find a happy medium
22:29
well you know um you say dave
22:31
chappelle’s name five times and out
22:32
comes little boosie talking about um
22:35
little na’s ex like you know um
22:38
i don’t know who little busy is
22:41
did we talk about him once before what
22:43
what is that yeah he’s he’s suspended
22:45
off of twitter now because of the of a
22:47
rant that he went on that was really
22:49
really homophobic and really it was it
22:52
was just out there um
22:55
but
22:57
i think
22:58
with
22:59
the culture wars the way that they are
23:02
is
23:03
people are
23:04
using them
23:06
to
23:07
make a political point
23:09
people are using them
23:11
to
23:12
uh change how we educate people in this
23:14
country they’re using them
23:17
for how we employ people they’re using
23:20
them for things that they just should
23:21
not be used for anymore when people
23:24
decide to politicize the
23:26
um culture
23:29
that became our problem
23:32
that’s where the problem lies and when
23:34
people try to politicize it too much now
23:36
where i think
23:37
i think
23:40
with jay chappelle
23:42
if people i think
23:44
people
23:45
coming out and saying and expressing
23:48
how they feel he was one who
23:51
could sit and say okay i see i i can see
23:55
your side he was willing to have the
23:56
conversation the problem comes when you
23:59
have someone who is like a joe rogan
24:01
who’s not willing to come to the table
24:04
and talk and see both sides
24:07
so that’s um one of the challenges that
24:10
you have
24:11
i think that um
24:14
i think this issue here is going to be
24:17
one that’s going to continue
24:18
because we’re going to we’re going to
24:20
see other things happening for example i
24:21
mean
24:24
is is this the worst that
24:26
is is going to be said
24:28
about trans people
24:30
in um
24:32
film or television
24:36
what what role does
24:38
cancel culture have in all of this
24:42
they don’t cancel because they keep
24:44
talking about people it’s just to say
24:46
they canceled you but if they didn’t
24:48
cancel anything they keep resurrecting
24:50
what they cancelled
24:52
it’s like if you didn’t like it once
24:53
what makes you want to go back and look
24:55
at it again but you can’t tell me
24:58
what i can’t listen to or what i can’t
25:00
watch
25:02
because all he has to do is create a
25:04
special network and we can all subscribe
25:06
to it and we can all still see it you’re
25:09
not going to get your way
25:11
and you’re not going to make something
25:12
disappear just because i don’t like the
25:14
ku klux klan doesn’t mean that they went
25:16
away
25:17
you know you they we tried that in this
25:19
country it doesn’t work
25:22
there has to be you know and everybody’s
25:25
so pc every
25:28
newscaster every this every no one wants
25:31
to really touch on certain subjects that
25:33
are offensive
25:35
people may have an issue with certain
25:37
aspects of your lifestyle
25:40
mine too mine now you know but it
25:43
doesn’t mean that they’re worth throwing
25:45
out the whole bath water with the baby
25:47
there are things that you might have to
25:49
make
25:50
clear to other people
25:53
there are still people who are not clear
25:55
on you know sports and trans
25:59
young men and women they don’t know but
26:01
it doesn’t mean to it it’s an actual
26:04
discussion and both sides need to agree
26:08
to come together
26:09
and have a discussion
26:11
but
26:12
as long as they uproot and destroy
26:14
science then we’ll never really get to
26:16
that point unless we just have a
26:19
separation in society altogether and
26:21
then you know and that’s really what’s
26:23
happening
26:24
but
26:25
it literally is like the tower of babel
26:28
fell and everybody is running around and
26:30
speaking in tongues and doesn’t
26:31
understand what another person is saying
26:33
because what’s so crazy about it is
26:35
where one person’s oppression is another
26:37
person’s victory or whatever everybody i
26:40
could put all these different groups in
26:42
a room
26:44
and tell them one thing and they that
26:46
they all agreed on yes we can’t stand
26:48
donald trump
26:49
hate him but the minute i start bringing
26:51
in other elements of different cultural
26:53
things they’ll all be eating each other
26:54
at the end of the night over something
26:56
else it could be because the the liberal
26:59
left and will go a little too freaking
27:02
far
27:03
and then it turns into well i don’t
27:05
think all the kids should have ice cream
27:08
or because my kid has you know then it
27:10
just goes too damn far where it is so
27:14
restrictive it it does
27:16
keep making the whole
27:18
country have to you know
27:21
i don’t know there’s no balance they’re
27:24
not finding balance in this
27:28
i i think what’s interesting too was
27:30
during this past week the co-ceo of
27:32
netflix basically was trying to
27:34
backtrack a little bit saying that you
27:36
know what i
27:37
may could have probably should have used
27:39
better judgment
27:40
so i’m going to say now
27:43
what’s what’s the future see dave
27:44
chappelle is very smart
27:46
like he he’s a very smart individual
27:49
he’s not your average comedian and he
27:51
knows that didn’t he leave
27:54
comedy central to come to netflix if i’m
27:57
not mistaken well he left a long time
28:00
ago yeah he left them a long time ago a
28:02
60 million dollar deal just because we
28:05
didn’t want to do it anymore right and
28:06
he didn’t like he didn’t like the terms
28:09
that they were trying to get him to
28:11
confine to but i think
28:13
i think um
28:15
you know going to netflix
28:17
was a good was a good deal for him
28:19
it ended up being a much better deal
28:21
much more feasible for him and with his
28:23
family and wanting to take that time
28:25
because the chappelle show was taking up
28:27
a lot of his time that he was saying was
28:29
taken away from his family and it was
28:31
like he said it was it was really um
28:34
doing a number on insanity right
28:37
so do we think
28:40
that netflix will want to part ways or
28:43
we’ll try to
28:45
i almost see that the next thing dave
28:46
chappelle wants to do if netflix says
28:48
well i don’t know he can just leave them
28:50
again because he’s he’s in a position of
28:52
power he’s not doing anything else for
28:54
them this was his this was his that’s
28:56
real that’s right i mean sorry it’s
28:58
called the closer he’s definitely a
29:00
provocateur and he knows how to straddle
29:03
the fence
29:04
we’re not still a hundred percent i mean
29:07
he
29:08
he arouses conversation
29:11
and i think that’s not a bad thing
29:13
i don’t think it’s a bad thing i think
29:16
that um
29:18
i don’t think so i mean
29:20
at all i think we have to learn how to
29:22
live with each other
29:24
so jillian let me ask you an interesting
29:26
both of you on the actual engine
29:27
question say there was
29:29
a prominent white comedian
29:31
and they did the same sort of context
29:35
in their referral to blocks
29:40
would it garner do you feel this well
29:43
[Music]
29:45
what would your reaction be of all of us
29:48
being black and sec and again well i’ll
29:50
use that as the first question i have
29:52
another question on top of that but do
29:54
you think they were saying jokes like
29:56
he’s gonna be late because he’s black
29:58
yeah so for me
30:00
i’m okay with that because
30:03
we say it
30:04
i’m not cool with the n-word but i’m not
30:07
i i
30:08
don’t believe in that because i gotta
30:10
say i have some issues in our own in our
30:12
own group of people with accountability
30:15
but that we’re not dealing with
30:17
but you know i think that um
30:20
and and i guess this is probably where
30:24
uh the trans community is because you
30:26
raise that question my question always
30:29
is
30:30
where is this coming from with that
30:32
person
30:34
is it something that are they just
30:36
making a joke or is it coming from
30:38
something deep down
30:40
in them
30:41
that they really you know
30:44
that they really feel
30:45
and that has that’s the question i think
30:48
that usually you have to ask when
30:50
someone when when something is said or
30:54
um
30:55
that seems so outrageous when you have
30:58
to look at the source and then you have
30:59
to wonder
31:00
where is it coming from
31:02
i think it’s comedy it’s like if i’m if
31:05
it’s going to make me laugh because it’s
31:07
that’s a truth laughter inside yourself
31:11
is a truth
31:13
it is a something you recognize
31:15
immediately it’s visceral
31:17
if you sit up and laugh at something or
31:19
you’re gonna go that’s not then then
31:21
those things you should go by your
31:23
judgment of yourself
31:25
but like i said if people can’t laugh at
31:27
certain things look
31:30
about themselves
31:31
we’re we got a really horrible world
31:33
coming up there has to be a way that you
31:36
can take the piss out of yourself and
31:38
and you know but there will always be
31:40
people around why do we care so about
31:42
what everybody else
31:45
well here’s an thinks
31:46
eastwood thought he was being funny
31:48
doing the doing the joke with the chair
31:52
he thought he was being funny when you
31:54
know deep down he was being racist
31:57
and he was being um he was being
32:00
facetious so the question like i said
32:02
the question is where is it coming from
32:05
in the person who’s delivering it you
32:07
you want to know what their motivation
32:10
is and and if there’s anything else
32:12
behind it
32:15
well then you know what then i guess the
32:18
whole then i’m just not gonna laugh but
32:20
i will say
32:22
then it’s then there we shouldn’t have
32:23
any comedy we shouldn’t have any
32:25
performers
32:26
i don’t i think that
32:28
if you can’t take in everybody
32:31
on the planet all races all shades and
32:34
stop
32:36
stop for a second and try to have an
32:40
olive branch moment from both sides
32:42
we’re doomed
32:44
we’re doomed
32:46
but i are doomed
32:48
i think the most important part with
32:49
this was that and then we get to cherry
32:51
pick which people are the select few
32:54
that can make these comments because
32:56
i’ll tell you you’re not stopping
32:57
anything
32:58
you’re not stopping it because that
33:00
means it just goes home and everybody’s
33:02
so pent up that they didn’t get a chance
33:04
to express it i’ve seen
33:06
kids who have been all different races
33:08
get along so well they have their own
33:10
jargon with each other that’s what they
33:12
do
33:13
but you bring in somebody else to go
33:16
that wasn’t right and that’s racist and
33:18
that’s that right now you know it’s like
33:20
i can’t even say you know dan there were
33:23
a lot of people at rikers the other
33:25
night that they didn’t put them all in
33:26
the same they put them all in the same
33:28
cell
33:30
okay well
33:31
you know
33:32
damn we’ve talked about
33:34
uh systemic racism for a while but are
33:37
we really going to address the fact that
33:40
we do have a lot of crime in our
33:41
neighborhoods are we really going to
33:43
ever
33:44
deal with that
33:46
because we don’t we make excuses for it
33:49
and i’m sick of defending and fighting
33:51
for for everybody’s
33:53
and then there they are
33:55
there it is again oh but you know they
33:56
didn’t have anything their great great
33:58
great great great great great great
33:59
great grandmother didn’t you know she
34:01
was a slave but it’s time
34:04
everybody’s got to come clean come
34:06
straight and just be like okay we’re
34:08
here
34:09
you know that this is wrong
34:11
and this is not acceptable
34:14
but the way the media and the marketing
34:16
and all of this is shifting it it’s
34:18
making people just walk away like
34:20
they’re blameless just above it all oh
34:23
not me
34:24
yeah i stole that car we have
34:26
car chases every day in los angeles
34:29
sometimes six and seven
34:32
and i’m sorry to say the majority who
34:34
are who are actually caught in the car
34:37
they’re usually black
34:39
now i know somebody’s going to get
34:40
pissed off with me but unfortunately
34:43
it’s true
34:45
so until i can go a whole month without
34:47
it
34:49
then we talk but you’ve got to
34:51
understand the anger on both sides
34:54
it’s just everywhere
34:56
you know you make too many excuses
34:58
create a bunch of enabled people
35:01
they’re fighting really hard to get
35:03
justice from the police and then it’s
35:05
like you know it’s just
35:06
it’s like people set you back
35:11
okay
35:12
we’re gonna move on to another
35:14
conversation top i think that one day
35:16
we’re gonna i know we brought it up
35:17
before on the program that we should
35:19
talk about the whole thing about
35:22
budget media
35:24
and uh media restriction freedom of
35:27
speech
35:28
i think that we’ve we’ve chat about this
35:31
for a while while this with this whole
35:33
section of cancel culture then we may
35:35
need to just do one conversation on
35:37
cancer culture and the media i think
35:39
that would be a good conversation topic
35:42
so
35:43
we’re broadcasting live
35:45
october 23rd and we’re asking our
35:48
audience which there’s a number of
35:49
people watching audience who do you
35:51
think the [ __ ] who’s the cockroach is
35:53
for this episode so we normally at the
35:55
end of each episode have the cockroach
35:57
of the week or cockroach yeah cockroach
35:59
of the week we do have someone that’s
36:01
already nominated somebody so i’d love
36:03
to take some more nominations so we can
36:05
make a decision but we’ve got one in
36:07
already so let’s do our next
36:09
conversation piece
36:11
in a major shift the nih admits funding
36:14
risky virus research in wuhan
36:18
didn’t know about this one until today
36:20
jill told me about what is this going on
36:22
about this
36:25
aisha is the expert on gain of research
36:28
because we spoke about it in the middle
36:29
of the week and she kind of briefed me
36:32
on
36:33
how this played out actually
36:36
yeah um
36:37
we have to remember that dr fauci was
36:39
not head of the nih
36:41
okay and that this research they’re
36:43
talking about occurred in 2019
36:47
that was under the trump administration
36:50
so the trump administration gave nih the
36:53
money to fund the research in muhan
36:58
the coronavirus research so
37:00
while
37:02
um you have rand paul and
37:04
um all these republicans coming out matt
37:06
gates talking about this and that and
37:08
jim jordan pitching a fit
37:10
the fact of the matter is that it was
37:13
their leader
37:15
who
37:16
appropriated those dollars gave those
37:18
dollars for the nih to do this kind of
37:20
research it was not dr fauci when dr
37:22
fauci testified before congress and they
37:25
asked about this he he answered what the
37:28
information that he had the information
37:30
he had was that no we’re not doing this
37:32
to the best of his knowledge and the
37:34
fact of the matter is that
37:37
he um
37:39
he tried very very hard to be as honest
37:42
as he could the entire time that trump
37:44
was in office so he was being above
37:46
board
37:47
what trump wasn’t doing was being honest
37:50
the nih under trump was not being honest
37:53
because remember when coronavirus when
37:55
the first thing happened with the
37:56
coronavirus and it first started was in
37:59
2019
38:01
in wuhan
38:03
and people were trying to figure out how
38:05
they fund this research where did they
38:07
get this from the research
38:08
apparently they got it from us
38:11
and it makes you start to wonder all
38:13
kinds of things because remember trump
38:16
immediately after they started talking
38:18
about coronavirus before it even got
38:20
here
38:21
they hit him and jared and
38:23
all of them were buying up
38:25
all these medical they were buying up
38:27
all the ppe
38:29
they were buying up all these possible
38:31
um
38:32
trademarks
38:33
often trademark yeah and trademarking
38:36
things ventilators exactly they were
38:38
storing all of these things because why
38:41
they intended to make money off of it
38:43
that’s the bottom line so dr fauci is
38:47
the shiny red object they want you to
38:49
look at
38:50
the truth that they don’t want you to
38:52
get to
38:53
is
38:54
when this happened
38:55
under whose watch it happened
38:58
and that the result ended up in a global
39:00
pandemic
39:03
true
39:04
well and and before jill speaks to oh
39:07
it’s all about follow the money again
39:10
and i i listened to a report this week
39:12
that
39:14
the commentator was doing a little
39:17
expose on
39:18
the stock or the companies
39:21
that members of congress
39:24
own
39:25
shares in
39:27
guess what is in the top five what
39:30
company what medical what pharmaceutical
39:34
pfizer is the
39:35
fifth most held stock by members of
39:38
congress and the senate i went
39:41
oh boy miser also has ivermectin by the
39:45
way i believe it’s pfizer and merc
39:48
joined somehow and this is why they want
39:50
to pull that part of the um
39:52
the
39:53
infrastructure bill that joe biden has
39:56
that would um
39:58
help with the medical costs
40:00
they don’t want that’s that’s one of the
40:02
things that they’re strongly against you
40:04
would think that in a country where it
40:06
costs like thousands and thousands of
40:08
dollars just to pay for something like
40:10
insulin versus you can go to canada and
40:12
it’s not as expensive you would think
40:14
that in this country where we have a
40:16
serious type 2 diabetes problem that
40:19
they would try to make it as affordable
40:20
as possible to everyone but not as long
40:23
as the um those politicians have stock
40:25
in it they’re getting their money
40:27
same with the epi pen because you know
40:29
from experience directed joe manchin
40:31
we’ve talked about this many times it’s
40:33
like when the price of the epi pen went
40:35
up i got very scared because
40:39
you know they were
40:40
they were not it was five hundred and
40:43
fifty something dollars yeah i remember
40:45
you telling me yeah epipen yes i
40:47
remember you mentioned that yeah that’s
40:49
crazy and then they weren’t making any
40:51
additional right the schools didn’t even
40:54
have but like two or one you told me
40:56
yeah i remember going through this jill
40:58
and i had this conversation and i was
40:59
down to one epipen
41:01
and i was like searching and searching
41:03
and searching for them like i keep going
41:05
to different pharmacies and every last
41:07
one tells me they don’t have an epipen
41:08
it’s like god forbid i have some kind of
41:10
reaction and i have to use it because
41:12
the next reaction
41:14
that’s it there’s nothing
41:18
wow and so the nih funds a lot of things
41:21
and i think because they fund so much
41:23
research that it was easy to kind of
41:27
kind of kick this under the carpet
41:30
you have to ask the question why now
41:33
why now does the nih is nih coming
41:36
forward in saying all of this
41:40
and then they backtrack some of this and
41:42
then they back they backtrack some of it
41:43
too because they
41:46
it’s like i said it’s to create
41:47
confusion
41:49
it’s to create confusion and now you
41:52
you’ve done that and the right they take
41:54
it now they’ve politicized the whole
41:56
thing because articles one of the
41:58
articles that um
42:00
i saw i think it was jill was asking
42:02
about the article the article comes from
42:03
a fake news
42:05
publication and they’ve written they’ve
42:07
written this up about dr fauci and the
42:10
nih as if it’s real news and they didn’t
42:14
they just threw in a bunch of stuff in
42:16
there it’s like they threw in everything
42:17
but the kitchen sink
42:19
and it trended like here it was full of
42:22
you’re kidding full of bugs were
42:24
everywhere every there were so many bots
42:26
like outrage oh my god
42:28
they rand paul was fueling it because i
42:31
could see like
42:33
in jail
42:34
you know these are these are really
42:37
dangerous times these are times that you
42:39
know rand paul basically is a spoiled
42:42
brat and like
42:44
you know uh
42:46
remember when fauci responded to him
42:49
well now we see how rand paul retaliated
42:52
he didn’t get over that day when fauci
42:54
read him
42:56
so then they must have called out every
42:58
kentuckian who has an internet and isn’t
43:00
rubbing sticks together and trying to
43:01
figure out how to type
43:04
to tweet that day
43:08
then they called in a few coal miners to
43:11
start sending out some smoke signals to
43:13
uh the rest of them
43:15
uh for a joke
43:18
they’re another one because this is
43:20
where i keep saying what we’re seeing
43:22
online is very disingenuous and i
43:25
honestly always believe that if the
43:27
people the right powers ever really got
43:30
a chance to really communicate you’d see
43:32
where really the people are kind of on
43:35
the same page but they keep us outraged
43:37
with this nonsense truth is i have
43:40
always
43:42
felt and i do feel that something is
43:44
going to come out
43:45
about
43:47
covid
43:50
maybe next year
43:52
i just feel
43:53
that we don’t even know the half
43:56
of what
43:58
the trump administration’s involvement
43:59
was in this i just i have to tell you
44:02
because
44:03
remember those two guys that were
44:05
stopped in florida for conspiracy to
44:08
take a virus out there were two men that
44:11
either got stopped or they got let go
44:13
and they went back to china you know
44:15
they have a thing called the thousand
44:16
talents and
44:18
there was an investigation into
44:21
this uh where all of these asian
44:24
researchers who’d been over here
44:26
suddenly started going back to china and
44:28
leaving and there was some accusation
44:31
that some took back some information or
44:34
brought some here i don’t recall
44:36
everything but all of these things were
44:38
not just you know stories
44:41
they’re connected somehow
44:43
we’re missing a few threads here but
44:46
they’re now all starting to come out and
44:48
when like aisha said to me the other day
44:50
about this nih thing
44:52
she goes what else is going on for this
44:55
to be trending when with the republicans
44:57
and it’s a friday she goes what shoe is
45:00
about to drop on them that they’re
45:02
already trying to stir up and get
45:04
everyone’s brains somewhere else and
45:07
they’re on fouchy hard today they’ve got
45:09
a mic killing puppies i mean you know
45:12
he’s freaking you know cruella deville
45:14
today so what is happening that
45:18
they’re laying in
45:20
and it’s not they they’re they’re
45:22
pushing for some kind of momentum
45:24
because the reality is what does he know
45:27
remember he was hired by donald trump
45:29
and i feel he might have been hired as a
45:31
patsy that they always knew yeah that
45:35
was originally hired by um barack obama
45:38
and right by other organizations but
45:40
when he brought him on
45:43
to with the other the woman with the
45:45
scarves i believe that he was kind of
45:48
set up as a patsy and they always knew
45:51
you know
45:52
that they could always because they kind
45:55
of ground him down anyway at the
45:56
beginning one minute he was saying don’t
45:59
wear masks i believe a lot of that came
46:01
from trying to respect the president’s
46:03
wishes let’s not
46:05
create fear and panic and that was his
46:08
leader the commander-in-chief that is
46:10
our president but then in the middle of
46:12
it it seemed like dr fauci and dr burke
46:14
started being like oh my god
46:16
we’re ill and we can’t forget that those
46:18
were things that were happening and the
46:20
little ways they try to eke out that you
46:23
know all the faces that he was making
46:25
behind trump and i don’t think that
46:27
trump let go of that i think
46:29
that
46:30
there’s still because of his faulcy’s
46:33
professionalism i do believe there’s
46:35
information he still knows about things
46:38
seriously that he won’t say just for
46:41
everybody else who gets close to donald
46:43
trump they don’t say nothing you know
46:46
it’s like there’s a hit out on your
46:47
whole freaking family or something it’s
46:50
very very weird it’s like merrick
46:51
garland has that vibe too like did
46:53
somebody contact you you know like
46:56
something up because you don’t seem
46:58
straight
46:59
so you know there is just that feeling
47:01
for me that trump’s involvement and his
47:04
party and pompeo had met with the
47:06
chinese before
47:08
covet kind of broke there it’s just too
47:11
weird
47:12
those are the dots that are actually
47:14
quite fascinating and and
47:17
and i just believe that
47:19
they’re fighting too hard to defend to
47:21
to create other crap as aisha said the
47:23
fact that way too hard it’s easy to get
47:26
their people on board that quick because
47:29
the nih is not the organization dr fauci
47:32
was it was the ni
47:35
and ni nia
47:40
yeah so if they look at it real quick
47:42
it’s like oh they don’t know the
47:44
vegetable soup here you know
47:46
they’re not thinking about it they just
47:48
see the ni and that’s dr fauci right um
47:51
the nih just so people are clear they
47:54
fund
47:56
um medical research research the cdc
48:00
actually does
48:02
the actual you know they do a lot of
48:04
follow-ups right they do the testing
48:07
they do the tracking and the treatment
48:09
and he fires all of them remember and dr
48:12
his organization was closer to the the
48:15
cdc rather than the nih and so here’s
48:18
the thing if the nih had granted funding
48:21
dr fauci was not in charge of that study
48:25
he would not have known the person that
48:27
would have known would have been the
48:29
secretary of the nih
48:32
and that person was appointed by donald
48:34
trump yes because remember he fired
48:36
everybody and he got rid of 700 people
48:39
with the cdc
48:41
before
48:42
covet broke out so for me
48:45
it’s like
48:47
if you see somebody like surgeon general
48:49
knew yeah if you have somebody in your
48:51
office let’s say and they keep bringing
48:53
like a big old bag to work and then you
48:55
know a couple months and then all of a
48:56
sudden they break out and they leave and
48:58
you’re like damn they took the computer
49:00
and
49:01
everything everything’s gone they’ve
49:02
been stealing like over these periods a
49:04
month so for me
49:06
that’s what all that was because donald
49:09
trump also never stopped the white house
49:11
completely and the reason that he didn’t
49:13
is because those other positions
49:16
were the checks and balances that would
49:19
have alerted another system and another
49:22
system in another department because he
49:24
totally unraveled them well what was the
49:27
first thing he got rid of
49:28
he got rid of the office of pandemic
49:32
yes that’s from 700 700 people got rid
49:36
of that entire office that was part that
49:39
was in the oval office it was part of
49:40
the oval office yeah the entire the
49:43
entire part which means
49:46
he was able to control the money that
49:48
was appropriated to them
49:50
and how it got spent and where it went
49:53
to
49:54
because
49:56
they started talking about coronavirus
49:58
in
49:58
um 2019 and they called it novel
50:01
coronavirus at the time which meant it
50:03
was a new
50:05
virus that’s what novel coronavirus
50:07
basically means it’s an it’s a new virus
50:10
and so they i don’t think they intended
50:14
for it to get out of
50:17
um
50:18
the
50:19
the labs
50:21
but somehow you remember think about how
50:23
contagious coronavirus is right and how
50:26
easy it is to catch even if you’re
50:28
vaccinated so
50:30
the people working with this
50:32
were probably the first people getting
50:34
it
50:36
getting it and then going
50:38
then going home going out in public this
50:40
is starting and it’s starting to spread
50:42
and remember we have we have researchers
50:45
who were in the wuhan
50:48
um lab facility new facilities doing
50:51
research and they’re coming back and
50:52
forth and back and forth
50:54
and so this is something that got out of
50:56
hand like with like everything with
50:58
donald trump he puts his hands in
51:01
something these little tiny little man
51:03
hands into something and then
51:05
it goes
51:09
it’s true because we did have a lot of
51:11
deaths
51:12
um
51:13
that just sort of
51:14
you know he didn’t close the borders and
51:18
we know that but and and remember he
51:20
always he always wants people to say i
51:23
closed the border to china
51:26
why did you close the border to just
51:28
china if this is a global
51:30
thing what do you know that we don’t
51:33
know like i said dr fauci flashy little
51:35
red object there’s something else that’s
51:37
gonna there’s something else underneath
51:39
all of this that is going to come out
51:42
and as long as they have as long as they
51:44
can build up the
51:46
the with their people the disbelief it’s
51:49
it’s the big lie part two okay this is
51:52
what this is what we’re doing now as
51:54
long as they can give them another big
51:55
lie
51:57
when the truth actually comes out they
51:59
know their people won’t believe it
52:01
yeah i mean the first debts were
52:02
february 2nd so you know that trump had
52:05
been noah that we know of and you know
52:08
that he’d been briefed on this back in
52:11
uh october and november or november
52:13
because scientists were saying they were
52:16
seeing it they were seeing there was
52:17
something occurring with a pneumonia
52:20
that was getting reported but donald
52:22
trump doesn’t didn’t listen to anybody
52:24
and here we are today
52:26
and uh so the rand paul back to that
52:28
thing going after fauci
52:30
they’re going in hard and heavy and for
52:32
what it’s worth wuhan is one of the
52:34
biggest research places in the whole
52:36
world partly because they have the the
52:39
species of bats that they have and and
52:42
different wildlife and things that
52:44
actually could impact our future
52:46
health uh it’s the largest location to
52:49
do any of this research uh other than
52:52
like maybe austin when it comes to bats
52:55
but not the different variety of species
52:57
china in this wuhan area has it
53:01
and we have to be present trump didn’t
53:03
send anybody over there remember
53:05
to
53:06
shut it down
53:07
and that’s the part he was supposed to
53:09
send
53:10
um people over there to shut it down
53:12
with the um with the world health
53:13
organization and he did not and here’s
53:16
the other thing that you need to um
53:18
remember too when it comes to this is
53:20
that they could never figure out where
53:23
the virus started they thought it might
53:26
have a risk
53:28
when it goes back and they’re like well
53:30
we’re not sure it originated with bats
53:31
because we just had a virus and a person
53:34
jump over to a bat and the virus is
53:36
jumping over to animals so it’s like
53:39
you know which came first the chicken or
53:40
the egg the virus obviously came first
53:43
and you cannot tell me that they don’t
53:45
have a cure for it because oftentimes
53:47
when viruses are man-made and they’re
53:49
created they always have the antidote
53:52
first
53:54
all right
53:55
well
53:56
it’s interesting
53:58
we through the whole of all this going
54:02
on
54:03
we’re not hearing a peep from china
54:07
i’ve read some stuff that china’s
54:08
written about america
54:11
and their news programs and they’re not
54:13
very flattering they’re ridiculing the
54:15
country of course they are because they
54:16
they said donald trump trashed it it’s
54:19
done it’s over biden’s struggling to put
54:22
the pieces together and it’s you know i
54:24
can’t say they’re wrong i mean they can
54:26
say that you know what we owe them a lot
54:28
of money yeah and let’s not let’s not
54:31
say that you know they weren’t in on the
54:35
shindig either
54:36
because that’s what i’m saying they
54:38
benefited from trump’s
54:41
either deals side deals or whatever was
54:44
going on but you know since since the
54:47
behaviors of trump have never been
54:49
upstanding or honorable or decent i’m
54:52
going with my thing that there was a
54:54
side deal made and even if the virus
54:57
was coming down the pipeline because
54:59
many scientists had been speaking about
55:01
this and it was just mother nature going
55:04
i’ve had it with you you you jerks uh
55:07
the thing is
55:09
they didn’t do it they took they saw it
55:11
as an opportunity
55:12
and not so much as like oh my god you
55:15
know
55:16
trump saw this as an opportunity to make
55:20
some coins make some deals and
55:24
you know and kill some democrats along
55:26
the way because we see how he you know
55:28
had cuomo fighting and negotiating and
55:31
and uh and knew some online with these
55:35
auctions for these ventilators yeah that
55:37
was like some craziness i didn’t even
55:39
know trying to drive up like this so
55:40
that he could be yeah and everything
55:42
about that was just disgusting so that’s
55:45
my whole point about it you know anyone
55:48
who still supports trump it’s like just
55:50
just really you can like the man but
55:52
just be honest about that that was some
55:54
deep dank dark
55:57
bs
55:58
that went on it was the it was just
56:01
everybody was up for the slaughter okay
56:04
everybody you know people who are people
56:06
and this goes back to the the whole um
56:08
vaccination thing you know it’s like we
56:11
have our people are talking about oh
56:12
it’s like this he said no the big
56:14
tuskegee study was on all of us with the
56:17
coronavirus the virus was the study
56:21
and
56:23
if donald trump didn’t have he had
56:25
very vested interest in letting it go on
56:28
because if he didn’t he would have
56:31
stopped it he would have stopped it to
56:33
win the election and he did not he knew
56:37
this was out of control he knew it was
56:40
going to cost him the election he knew
56:41
early on when we got to a hundred
56:44
thousand dead people that was going to
56:45
cost him the election why did he let it
56:47
continue
56:49
because there’s there had to be money to
56:51
be gained and two it would have come out
56:54
eventually it would have come out during
56:57
the election
56:58
that um
57:00
he did this so he had he had to let it
57:03
go he had to let it go and the
57:05
unfortunate part is that remember
57:09
and
57:10
this is the part i want people to hear
57:11
this part i want black people to hear
57:15
the covid
57:17
virus
57:18
was not a problem
57:20
for them to even look at or try to fix
57:23
when they thought it was just black and
57:25
brown people dying
57:27
and that was propaganda
57:29
remember that trump was very big on
57:31
saying that and they were when the fires
57:34
first hit all you heard back to back on
57:37
news programs was it’s more deadly in
57:39
the black and latino communities
57:41
and nobody did anything there were no
57:44
mass mandates there were there was no
57:46
quarantining there was nothing and this
57:48
is in every state across the board until
57:52
that first little white lady died
57:54
but at first remember they said
57:57
there was uh some russian propaganda
57:59
stuff that started coming out saying
58:01
black people couldn’t get it
58:04
yeah and that’s how messed up these
58:06
people are that they then then they
58:08
switch the game you see when people are
58:10
lying i mean that was crazy you don’t
58:13
need to do this then he brought up that
58:15
like crazy voodoo woman i mean the the
58:18
the to get rid of us
58:20
was a huge objective he talked every day
58:24
for a freaking year
58:28
from five o’clock to 6 30
58:31
every freaking day to give some kind of
58:34
update on on this right
58:37
no solutions to answer no questions just
58:40
to be on television he wanted this to be
58:43
his moment he wanted to cut he wanted to
58:46
create this and come in and save america
58:50
because guess what i have all the ppe i
58:52
have the um
58:54
i have the uh cure i have the cure and
58:57
remember he kept pushing it as the three
58:59
would have never god
59:01
and he thought that that was going to
59:03
help him win the election and it
59:05
backfired and it killed almost a million
59:08
people yeah okay well we’re gonna go for
59:12
a break in just a moment we got a
59:13
comment here from rio django exactly 45
59:17
systematically tore down the pandemic
59:19
response team
59:20
uh black beauty is saying good thing dr
59:22
fauci did go ahead and keep working on
59:24
research or else we may not have the
59:27
coveted vaccines
59:29
doctor fauci deserves a bronze star
59:33
so
59:34
on that note we’re going to take a
59:35
little halftime break
59:37
on state of things with aisha and jill
59:39
we’re going to be back in just a moment
59:41
keep it locked whether you’re watching
59:43
live or watching on replay so
59:47
ladies what is going on
59:50
just that he needs to get it together
59:52
sick of that i am sick of it something
59:54
is seriously wrong with you is that i
59:57
mean why is he still there
59:59
shouldn’t she shouldn’t be near congress
60:02
you need an exorcism because i don’t
60:04
know
60:05
what
60:06
is wrong with you people
60:08
it was so powerful and i really wish
60:11
everybody would stop bowing down to this
60:14
what is he talking about
60:16
this makes no sense they know they are
60:19
not the oppressed party but they love
60:21
being the superior ones and they want to
60:24
flaunt it so it was always made
60:26
political particularly for people of
60:28
color
60:29
um and the lgbtq
60:31
population we end off every episode
60:34
for the cockroach this afro episodes
60:37
cockroach
60:39
ah
60:40
everything
60:42
all the things are going on all the
60:44
things
60:51
okay we are back and jim’s back
60:54
jill is back with us i you should be
60:56
back here
61:00
are you shooting through the house oh i
61:02
i usually be back with us in just a
61:04
moment folks so we’ll just wait for her
61:06
to come back but again we are asking our
61:10
audience
61:12
who do you think is the cockroach for
61:14
this episode so we’re still taking
61:16
nominations we have one we want some
61:19
more so we want some nominations in
61:21
regards to cockroach of the week but
61:23
let’s continue on with our hit parade
61:26
and now
61:28
a g garland’s son-in-law education
61:31
company sus education company supports
61:34
critical race theory or as as
61:37
joe would go
61:39
here garland mayor garland where are you
61:44
so uh what do you ladies think about
61:46
this one
61:48
well well i
61:50
think gop decided that they needed to
61:54
find some stuff to set they were already
61:56
when he was testifying like we got to
61:58
have something to go for him about right
62:01
so they did a little digging and they
62:03
found that you know his daughter’s
62:05
husband
62:06
um
62:07
is at this foundation uh
62:10
a co-founder of this uh foundation
62:13
called the panorama education
62:16
um and so it sells surveys to school
62:20
districts across the country that focus
62:22
on the local
62:24
social and emotion climate
62:27
so these surveys are used as a
62:29
justification
62:31
for
62:31
some of the new curriculum that these
62:33
parents are having
62:35
uh
62:36
just uh different things with new
62:38
correct new curriculum
62:40
so they
62:41
basically have dumped all over him
62:44
and
62:46
basically started saying uh that merrick
62:49
garland when he sent out that letter to
62:51
the school
62:53
what is it the education the parent
62:57
something defense education league
63:00
jumped in and uh was outraged uh by uh
63:06
the fact of this sort of you know that
63:08
there’s a conflict of interest and blah
63:10
blah blah because merrick garland said
63:12
these parents were acting like um
63:14
domestic terrorists
63:16
so
63:18
then uh
63:20
that’s basically what triggered them now
63:22
what’s really interesting is the woman
63:25
who is a part of the parental education
63:28
thing what her name is azra
63:32
nomani
63:33
and she
63:35
is uh about my age
63:37
and i actually tweeted her today and
63:40
said do you even have school age
63:42
children anymore
63:43
uh because
63:45
she is in charge of the pearl project
63:48
which was daniel pearl the
63:50
journalist she knew him back in the day
63:53
uh and when he had gotten killed by the
63:55
taliban
63:56
but uh so she heads up the pearl project
64:00
but then she created this uh parental
64:03
uh
64:04
defense league uh she’s one of she’s the
64:07
head of it but everybody needs to know
64:09
that this group is funded by the koch
64:11
brothers
64:12
so you know after a while when you see
64:14
all these people who’ve been in
64:15
washington for a long ass time
64:19
they all know they’re all kind of
64:20
filtered around that’s why i think we
64:23
get a little tripped up there’s always
64:25
you know they are
64:27
the creme de la creme they all have the
64:29
jobs their kids go and get jobs you can
64:31
go and look and see what her son is
64:32
doing it’s somewhere politically
64:35
affiliated you know it’s like it’s their
64:37
own little bubble their own little
64:39
bubble and why
64:41
the people on the right defending these
64:43
people
64:44
don’t just go you know screw you all
64:46
you’re all in in on this making a buck
64:49
somehow you know seriously these
64:52
grassroots companies funded by the koch
64:55
brothers what grass roots
64:58
i don’t even think do the koch brothers
65:00
have that one’s dead that’s the only
65:02
grassy scene
65:04
but
65:06
you know let’s just be real it’s like
65:08
it’s just too divisive and it’s so
65:11
you know once you connect
65:13
i always look at the people pointing the
65:14
fingers and then go let me go look back
65:16
the parents have been acting like crazy
65:18
people in these town meetings they’ve
65:20
been losing it they’ve been saying the
65:22
craziest stuff in front of their
65:24
children
65:25
this is what’s so like i keep saying
65:28
american parents really do not care
65:30
about their children they they don’t
65:33
because they wouldn’t say half the
65:34
things they say in front of them
65:36
um
65:38
they that the laws they they want some
65:40
to eat and they don’t want the others
65:42
too they want others to get an education
65:44
and then they don’t want the other ones
65:46
to get it um
65:48
dc has a bubble
65:50
and everybody working in that climate go
65:52
look at all their kids so just hear
65:55
about mera garland’s son having you know
65:57
a founder it doesn’t trip me out it’s
65:59
only you know what did i think he was
66:01
going to be like you know picking up my
66:02
garbage every week
66:04
no
66:05
they don’t do that the elites that’s
66:08
what this is about and
66:10
on one level i’m still perplexed by
66:13
merrick garland because i wasn’t
66:14
impressed by his testimony
66:16
i can’t get a read on him and
66:19
unfortunately
66:22
i don’t think he’s going to do anything
66:24
you guys know how i’ve been feeling and
66:27
unfortunately
66:28
i think we’re in a lot of trouble
66:30
because if he does not prosecute
66:32
trump and his people
66:34
and what went on
66:37
we’re in trouble because you cannot have
66:39
people who are in the system you know
66:42
they’re all they’re all
66:45
hens they’re all foxes in the hen house
66:48
all of them you put them all in one one
66:51
job and they all have a conflict of
66:53
interest all of them are all conflicted
66:55
out yeah biden has issues with your son
66:58
this one has issues we all have issues
67:00
but i’m not working side by side with my
67:03
daughter or getting this one or that you
67:06
know neither are you none of us are so
67:09
they’re not us
67:10
but if if
67:13
garland does not take this on with trump
67:16
and he wants to be the big man about
67:19
this school um
67:20
we’re in a lot of trouble because he is
67:22
a federalist and i don’t i think he will
67:24
be as disappointing as mueller was
67:27
well you know and you guys know i love
67:29
them i was waxing and waning yes yes
67:31
we’re going to have justice
67:34
and i’m not so sure
67:36
i’m really not and it’s really very
67:38
concerning
67:40
why
67:40
i’m looking at this and
67:42
here’s the thing again shiny red object
67:45
okay
67:46
they want to point the finger at merrick
67:48
garland um oh his son-in-law is at the
67:51
company supports critical race theory
67:54
um and
67:58
your your point what does that have to
68:00
do merrick garland isn’t over in the
68:01
department of education he’s over the
68:03
department of justice and so
68:06
right now they’re just they’re just
68:08
screaming anything into the ether that
68:11
they think will like pop the ears of the
68:14
people who support them and you know
68:17
they get on this whole critical race
68:19
theory thing it’s like you know what
68:21
they don’t even know what it is
68:23
no because wasn’t that two months ago
68:25
the crt thing exactly yeah they don’t
68:28
know they don’t even know what it is at
68:30
this point they just know that people of
68:34
color are involved right that’s it in
68:36
the end it’s a way for them to show
68:38
their racism
68:39
it’s a way for them to to to have a
68:42
catch phrase that they can use in other
68:45
words to say black history
68:48
yesterday
68:49
latino history asian history they don’t
68:52
have to say that so it’s just critical
68:54
race theory
68:55
and no one and they don’t know what it
68:57
means and to say merrick girl oh to say
69:00
merrick garland we’re going after
69:02
merrick garland for what
69:04
because merrick garland is over the
69:06
department of justice and if he
69:09
gets off his lazy behind
69:12
he will persecute them prosecute them
69:14
persecute them too but but they didn’t
69:16
care when trump had all his kids going
69:19
and wheeling and dealing and how much
69:20
money did ivanka make 217 million or 300
69:24
million i mean they don’t care about
69:26
that you know this is a group of people
69:29
as aisha said they will pick the catch
69:31
phrases and they’ll hop on to it they
69:34
are they will exploit
69:36
anything they will all of a sudden
69:39
you know they started liking kyrie
69:41
whatever his name is and then before
69:43
couldn’t stand him because you know
69:45
maybe he knelt or whatever you know all
69:47
of a sudden kyrie who’s like going on
69:49
about being an indigenous person every
69:51
damn day
69:53
um yet uh he doesn’t what yeah he does
69:56
on his page he’s indigenous right
69:59
isn’t that the basketball player who
70:01
doesn’t want because he’s got that he’s
70:03
blown
70:04
the girl no i know
70:06
um but
70:08
but
70:08
and and and and here’s the thing on his
70:10
thing it was like dude do you do you
70:12
know that whatever that’s a whole other
70:14
topic but she’s right about the whole
70:17
thing with merrick garland that they
70:18
reach for everything and
70:21
the
70:22
right wingers or the people that they
70:25
hit that button and trigger in their
70:27
heads the ones with the lobotomies to go
70:30
out
70:31
send a tweet
70:32
go do it
70:35
they automate
70:38
because you have people on the street
70:39
like like uh the um daily show um trevor
70:43
noah does this and he’s done it before
70:45
and a lot of other people have gone
70:47
through and asked them well what is
70:49
critical race
70:50
theory um
70:58
so why why are you against it
71:00
well because i don’t want my children
71:02
learning about critical race theory but
71:04
what is critical race theory
71:06
it’s just bad just bring the machines
71:09
just bring the machines on we don’t have
71:12
to bring the ai
71:14
and let them you know i think the
71:17
artificial intelligence is just going to
71:19
turn around and go these people are so
71:20
damn dumb
71:22
i think we should just take them out of
71:24
here because unfortunately
71:26
uh we’re really
71:28
it just shows that we don’t we don’t uh
71:31
we’re not evolving and we’ve got like
71:34
you know groups of people
71:36
like we have shackles and lead
71:38
lead shoes on in the in the swimming
71:41
pool and we can’t get up because they’re
71:44
so stuck in their ways and that has to
71:47
do with you know by the time biden cuts
71:49
down this bill to appeal to cinema
71:52
mansion
71:53
we are literally looking at what else is
71:56
in the bill i i’m actually trying to
71:58
took out the child care they don’t want
72:00
this they don’t want the coal they don’t
72:02
what’s left
72:04
oh that we can’t tax the rich people not
72:06
a damn thing
72:07
biden can sit up there and grin all he
72:09
wants and try to tell us you know one
72:10
thing i do like about him is he was
72:12
really straight up about that gas
72:13
situation and how bad it’s going to be
72:16
until next year but the reality is that
72:19
gas situation is happening globally
72:22
right now and i really want somebody to
72:24
tell me why it’s across the board it’s
72:27
every country everybody has this gas
72:30
situation
72:32
but you know
72:34
but you know then uh it’s so interesting
72:36
about this whole supply chain thing too
72:38
because i was watching something the
72:40
other day briefly
72:42
and do you know how many tankers and
72:44
containers we accidentally lose in the
72:46
ocean just in the in years uh throughout
72:49
the years because they started to ship
72:52
these huge containers they got bigger
72:55
and bigger and bigger and when they
72:57
would hit waves and stuff containers
72:59
would just drop to the bottom of the sea
73:02
we
73:02
have so much karma to pay back we did
73:06
not take care of this
73:07
world this planet
73:09
and if we missed that deadline on the
73:11
climate change which i kind of feel that
73:13
we might have already
73:15
um because people are working with this
73:17
static mindset that mother nature is on
73:20
hold like okay
73:21
i’m giving you
73:23
i think she just let the let it all go
73:25
or they i’m going to give her a
73:27
non-gender binary thing
73:31
yes i think you know you’re learning
73:34
yes an old dog can learn some new tricks
73:37
but
73:38
but
73:39
unfortunately um
73:41
we
73:42
we’ve got to see some results from the
73:45
doj and not right when they’re getting
73:48
ready to go on a vacation
73:50
because that’s what always happens
73:52
thanksgiving’s about to come up again or
73:54
are we not calling it thanksgiving
73:56
anymore
73:57
friendsgiving i call it friendsgiving
74:00
you guys had your thanksgiving yes we
74:02
had it yeah we started a few weeks ago
74:04
so we’re good yeah and that’s another
74:05
thing we’re going to get ram get ready
74:07
because we’re going to hear about the
74:08
pilgrims and the places
74:12
they already saw
74:15
yeah
74:16
so that’s just my thing all right well
74:18
let’s move on
74:20
next conversation topic
74:22
how many children and animals are being
74:24
exploited for likes and monetization on
74:27
social media
74:30
yes
74:31
um i don’t know if you guys have noticed
74:33
it or felt it going on
74:35
first of all i feel like i’m walking
74:37
through a bazaar in morocco
74:40
buy this by this place hey hey lady hey
74:42
ladies
74:44
that’s what instagram feels like it used
74:47
to be so chill just to go and look at
74:49
some pictures and see my friends and do
74:52
funny stuff
74:53
but once they brought in that algorithm
74:57
economy thing and everybody’s on
74:59
e-commerce and i mean i’m afraid to even
75:02
put up a t-shirt a prince t-shirt and
75:04
sell it you know because
75:06
it’s it’s really become um
75:10
crazy but but jill jill
75:12
let let’s look at it this way
75:16
north america is not a democracy nor
75:18
commit north america is a capitalistic
75:21
democracy oh absolutely
75:23
but it but that’s where the rub comes
75:26
because if you’re looking for a caring
75:29
community
75:30
i mean
75:31
or that’s why it’s so disingenuous
75:34
i looked at some things with animals
75:37
doing things and i’m like oh this is
75:39
really cute and whatever and then i saw
75:41
something today that was uh like a
75:44
rabbit really feared for its life and
75:46
somebody was filming it and
75:48
i thought to myself wow
75:51
i don’t know what people are doing
75:52
behind the scenes to get the content
75:54
that they’re really pushing for
75:56
and i’m a little bit hesitant and a
75:58
little bit more
76:00
reticent about giving my time and my
76:03
likes to it because i think it
76:05
encourages people to be completely mad
76:08
and they’ve got their kids saying crazy
76:10
things and i feel that your children’s
76:13
rights might be violated if you are
76:15
monetizing off of them and you go viral
76:18
i think the money should go into a trust
76:20
fund for your children i don’t believe
76:23
that this should be occurring i think
76:26
that the union should be involved
76:27
because social media is becoming very
76:30
performance based these are performances
76:32
we’re watching these are setups these
76:35
are scripted
76:36
events for the most part now because
76:40
there are people who teach classes on
76:42
how to get more likes on tick tock i
76:45
know a guy who was a musician and when
76:47
he started putting like stuff all over
76:50
his pizzas and just making really yucky
76:52
food
76:53
his music was getting a hundred likes uh
76:56
he like now makes a ton of money just
77:00
eating the worst things possible
77:03
but that’s my point is that
77:05
i don’t feel that a child growing up
77:08
would grow up and go why was my life
77:11
exposed on social media like that you
77:13
have no right you had no right we saw
77:16
what happened to michael jackson
77:18
i mean let’s be let’s just really have a
77:20
little bit more
77:21
self-control and respect for some of the
77:24
children they’re minors and they need to
77:26
be protected
77:28
you can’t just put people’s stuff out
77:30
there i don’t care they are children and
77:33
they need to be protected and i think
77:34
the unions need to come in and i also
77:37
think that the that it needs to be
77:39
regulated the same for animals because i
77:42
don’t really know
77:43
what people are doing to get those
77:46
animals to film them for whatever and if
77:49
if it is legit then i think that a
77:52
percentage of the money should go to
77:53
education platforms for children or for
77:56
animals or you know i really do because
77:59
i don’t feel that uh
78:02
at the end of the day 20 years fast
78:04
forward mark my words you will see some
78:06
stories about what people
78:09
did to terrorize their children with
78:11
this nonsense
78:13
growing up with a camera in your face
78:15
like the truman show is pretty distinct
78:18
okay so
78:19
jen’s let’s totally agree with you drew
78:21
jill aisha what do you have to say i
78:24
don’t really care about people
78:27
[Laughter]
78:32
my point is i think we’re just
78:34
exploiting to the level of like people
78:37
say the craziest things this is why when
78:39
there is a protest there are some people
78:42
who are solely seeking uh attention
78:45
narcissism all of those things and then
78:47
there are some people who should be the
78:49
spokesman in the in the group to make a
78:52
sound point and then you got somebody on
78:54
the side who’s just dressed a little
78:56
crazier who gets more of the attention
78:58
and totally derails the whole thing just
79:00
derails what your achievement or what
79:03
your intention behind like we were
79:05
talking about the uh trans netflix
79:08
protests
79:10
what you know and it’s not it’s not
79:13
there’s something wrong with not having
79:17
it regulated and i don’t see what would
79:19
be wrong with that we got everybody
79:21
you know i don’t know
79:25
tamara is saying people will do anything
79:28
and everything to be famous there are no
79:29
limits today everyone has quote a brand
79:33
unquote
79:34
everyone wants everyone wants to be
79:37
famous for simply breathing uh black
79:39
beauty is saying where does the madness
79:42
end with america’s greed fill frenzy for
79:44
monetization even on social media
79:46
platforms welcome to the modern
79:48
gladiator aids so the pharisee gross
79:51
just gross it is and i’m i’m telling you
79:55
i can feel it
79:56
when i go and a few friends
79:59
we’ve been chatting about this like yo i
80:02
i don’t know what’s coming into my feed
80:04
but i
80:05
literally feel like you know i’m being
80:07
hawked for something and
80:10
and you know they have a lot of nerve
80:12
you know getting upset when i tell
80:13
somebody but you know that that’s that
80:16
goes against the community standards
80:17
well how about you guys get some
80:19
community standards about the
80:20
exploitation of children oh you don’t
80:22
think that’s considered trafficking
80:24
you’re trafficking something through the
80:26
regions
80:27
across the globe
80:29
you know america has the worst
80:32
privacy
80:34
rules in the whole world when it comes
80:36
to social media
80:38
germany is tight france is tight italy
80:41
as well
80:42
they hardly let google go around and
80:44
take pictures of their language for
80:46
people
80:48
but not america
80:50
yeah europe has been much more
80:52
aggressive on capitol hill they’re in
80:54
court every day
80:55
with google every day in germany they
80:57
are hammering them and you have to
81:00
because social as barack obama made a
81:02
very important comment these are
81:05
not
81:06
just innocent you know
81:09
uh platforms they are media outlets they
81:12
are media outlets and they need to be
81:15
under the restriction and the
81:17
regulations that that comes into they
81:19
went past little newsletters a long time
81:22
ago a long time ago and they need to be
81:24
regulated
81:26
yeah don’t agree with that part
81:29
okay
81:30
lots of commentary for each on that one
81:33
so what i’m gonna i’m just gonna add
81:34
here cinnamon canela goes i think those
81:37
kids will grow up to crave attention 25
81:39
hours a
81:41
this way the first generation to have
81:43
gone there already does they’re already
81:47
there it’s like you can’t pull them away
81:49
from making videos it’s like everybody
81:51
sees making these videos and going viral
81:54
as a viable career option
81:56
and then cinema canelo adds future
81:59
politicians
82:00
[Laughter]
82:02
yeah but i i i know that in the world
82:04
that things what goes around comes back
82:07
around
82:08
and there will be a move back to
82:11
people pulling away from it and it’ll
82:13
just be garbage land because if real
82:16
brands want to move into that arena and
82:21
continue on i mean and really monopolize
82:24
it more they they it’s it’s too much
82:27
it’s just too much it’s garbage it’s
82:29
absolute garbage because they’re paying
82:31
for it
82:33
i don’t i disagree i think that it’s no
82:35
i don’t mean it’s gonna go back i think
82:37
it’s gonna be worse we’re gonna we’re
82:39
like looking at a wasteland
82:42
well i think you’re right about that but
82:43
i do feel that
82:45
there will be people opting out
82:48
you know because i’m about to opt out
82:49
and they’ll be older they’ll be older
82:51
but we you know i don’t know i thought i
82:54
think we’re leaving a lot of the
82:55
i’ve seen a lot of younger people opting
82:57
out i have seen that
83:00
you know
83:01
i’ve seen some but not to the not to the
83:03
degree that i think
83:05
um
83:06
that you’re talking about because think
83:08
of it the majority of their life has
83:10
been spent online they have they that
83:13
that they have more friends online than
83:15
we have in person we we come from a
83:18
generation and generations of you know
83:21
what you want to talk to your friend
83:23
your mother says you can’t talk to your
83:24
little friend on the phone because i’m
83:26
waiting for a phone call you have to get
83:28
up and go to your friend’s house and
83:31
hope that their mother lets you play
83:32
with them and lets them come outside
83:34
and talk to them and it’s like it’s not
83:37
the same i
83:39
everyone who’s a friend of mine knows
83:41
this about me
83:42
i am the worst at keeping in touch with
83:45
people i do not call anybody okay i
83:48
don’t do it
83:50
and
83:51
jill will know this because there are
83:52
times i forget to quote you
83:54
i’m the worst person at that but i am of
83:57
that
83:58
mindset where it’s like i like
84:00
face-to-face conversation
84:03
i like sitting and talking with people
84:05
and engaging their emotions and seeing
84:07
their you know how they react to things
84:09
and you know that’s why i’m like
84:11
my best friend here
84:13
she knows if i haven’t called her in
84:15
like a month
84:17
she’ll call me just i just can’t see
84:19
that you’re still alive because that’s
84:20
that’s that but these kids now
84:23
their entire world is on this well then
84:27
they’re trash because the girl who got
84:29
raped on the train the other day in
84:30
philly for 30 minutes and all they did
84:33
was film them they even had the audacity
84:35
to come back and say we only film for
84:37
the police uh so they could get a the
84:40
guy and now the reality the reality is
84:43
nobody stopped it if that’s where gen z
84:46
is taking us they can go straight to
84:47
hell
84:48
okay i’m gonna just i’m just gonna catch
84:51
up there were some comments we missed in
84:52
the last on the nih story cinnamon
84:54
canela goes and now russia has a fourth
84:57
strength of covet 19. they do delta plus
85:01
and then all yes i’ve been hearing about
85:03
that and black beauty is going i’m i am
85:05
totally with the ladies as i
85:08
i as of well great concern for the
85:09
future of our democracy usa at this
85:12
point has two core choices support or
85:15
prolonged democracy
85:18
that the people in this country
85:21
want democracy
85:23
actually
85:24
when i look at the behaviors
85:26
i don’t know if that constitutes
85:28
democracy not what democracy really is i
85:31
think everybody wants their way
85:33
but they don’t want to bend the other
85:34
way and that’s why we don’t have it
85:36
because all of the actions and behaviors
85:39
of me me me me what about my group what
85:41
about my group i’m the wheelchair group
85:44
under this group i’m this i identify
85:46
with this we’re not going to get there
85:48
because nobody’s willing to make
85:50
uh come in the middle
85:53
it’s called compromise this is why
85:54
people don’t have relationships they
85:56
don’t know about compromise they don’t
85:58
know about it and that’s okay they can
85:59
all be alone i don’t really give a [ __ ]
86:01
the other part of that too is that um
86:03
maybe they need an authoritarian leader
86:05
maybe that’s what’s gonna need it
86:17
isn’t that why the republican party
86:19
becomes so effective is because they
86:22
don’t have the diversity
86:23
yep and the diversity of opinion
86:26
no they do not not the diversity of
86:28
thought or opinion it’s like the
86:30
democrats have such a diverse diverse
86:33
you know spectrum of people and the base
86:36
you have people who are far this way
86:38
people are part of that in the
86:39
republican party they are a monolith
86:42
they speak well nothing like unity
86:45
and they pretty much all look alike and
86:46
when you’re unified the unified front
86:49
winds yeah
86:51
always
86:52
all right well let’s go so we were
86:55
asking people tonight
86:57
for a
86:59
cockroach and we did have someone
87:03
offer a cockroach so let me scrun it’s
87:06
gonna scroll up was way a long time ago
87:10
so
87:11
jen says i would like to nominate for
87:12
cockroach the folks who are still
87:14
refusing to get vaccinated we all need
87:16
to work together to overcome this
87:18
pandemic and just
87:19
and some just outright ref and some just
87:22
outright refuse my grandparents were
87:24
around in 1918 and barely made it
87:26
through the first pandemic at the tender
87:28
age of 18. my grandmother did lose her
87:30
twin brother to that pandemic so this
87:33
issue cuts very deep for me my family is
87:36
very large and thank god my grandparents
87:39
did survive at that time true because
87:41
jen wouldn’t be here
87:43
yeah
87:44
there you go it’s a miracle and she’s
87:47
right i mean i i think that
87:51
the misinformation disinformation the
87:53
fears the selfishness
87:56
i don’t know what she’s right they
87:58
should be cockroaches but at some point
88:02
um this is going to be survival of the
88:03
fittest
88:05
and it is like a gladiator race we’re
88:07
really getting ready to go there
88:08
especially with delta the delta plus
88:11
happening i think that the virus in
88:13
itself there is something very spiritual
88:15
about this there is something now
88:17
coming into the aspect of you know the
88:20
virus wants to do what it wants to do
88:22
and it wants to eradicate the problems
88:25
that keep it and also it’s a feeding
88:27
frenzy as well but it’s so funny that
88:30
the virus is almost synonymous with the
88:33
virus of the mind in in in the world uh
88:37
so it’s a pretty apropos it’s you know i
88:40
i don’t even know if shakespeare could
88:42
have written this
88:44
well it’s interesting up here in ontario
88:46
in the province i live in here in canada
88:48
they announce on friday they have a step
88:50
program
88:51
so they are now
88:53
uh as of monday
88:55
though you’ll be allowed the gyms and
88:57
restaurants will have filled capacity
88:59
software
89:01
your mass inside and then they’re
89:03
targeting for march of next year to
89:05
get rid of
89:06
people wearing masks and doors so
89:08
we’ll see the government said yeah
89:10
that’s a tentative you know it depends
89:12
what happens during the winter
89:14
but they’re saying
89:15
yeah so they’re saying we’re looking at
89:18
least march at the earliest where people
89:20
if everything goes good if everything
89:22
goes good people will
89:25
not have to wear a mask in indoor
89:26
facilities so they’re just now we’re
89:28
just now getting full capacity in
89:31
restaurants
89:32
just now and the funny thing is many
89:34
restaurants have said hey we’ve lost
89:36
half our revenue already this year
89:39
well that’s the problem with this
89:40
country and that’s why
89:42
we’re not we’re not any close to getting
89:44
this under control is because people
89:47
were like after a month of being
89:49
quarantined we’re like
89:50
oh you know the economy the money this
89:53
and that we need to go back to making
89:55
money we need to go back to this and
89:57
this and trump thought he could win on
89:59
the economy so what does he do let’s
90:01
open everything up and
90:04
just
90:06
planted the virus
90:07
thought he could make it shoot up the
90:08
economy
90:10
and the whole thing like i said and now
90:13
everybody has decided i don’t want to go
90:15
back to work i think i’m just going to
90:16
sell flip-flops online
90:19
you know i’m going to just be an
90:20
ecommerce or i’m just going to go for it
90:23
and fulfill my dreams but what what’s so
90:26
interesting is that there’s a lot of
90:28
like
90:29
multi deeper layers that are happening
90:31
in all of this with with with our our
90:34
people and the brains and thinking and
90:36
the mental health issues that are going
90:38
on and people who can’t be alone and
90:39
then people who only want to be alone
90:42
and then people who
90:44
it’s it’s it’s really just bizarre it is
90:48
totally unraveling but like i said
90:52
we just got to try to hang in there the
90:54
best we can but uh
90:56
you know i got to tell you guys
90:57
something funny so
91:00
you know dr vibe you’ll appreciate this
91:02
says a lot about american people so you
91:04
know my husband’s place tennis right
91:07
and uh
91:08
and
91:09
he’s pretty modest about his rating
91:11
there is an international rating you
91:14
know right like people say i’m a three
91:16
point five or a four yeah i think five
91:19
five is the highest really when you’re
91:20
just having the conversation
91:23
so you go and you sign up to play tennis
91:25
with people in america right
91:27
because he’s from europe
91:29
what what are you hubs i’m a 3.5 he goes
91:32
and tells people they’re like
91:35
okay i’m a four let’s go play he goes
91:38
out there kicks their butt kicks their
91:40
butts it’s embarrassing like 6-1 6-0
91:45
yeah and he comes back and he goes i
91:47
just want to play with somebody better
91:49
so i can get better
91:51
because i playing with these people who
91:52
can’t and i’m like
91:53
well i don’t know i said you’re going to
91:55
have to
91:56
make yourself higher
91:58
because i said
92:00
american people do that they will
92:02
overestimate wha what’s your i’m a i’m a
92:05
10 i’m a 9. i’m a 10. and it’s really
92:08
true it’s happened so many times with
92:10
him even at work even in jobs the ethics
92:13
like when you’re talking to people when
92:14
they’re working here in america
92:16
you do 150 percent like my girlfriend
92:19
who took a job in germany she’s american
92:22
she said i don’t you know it’s it’s
92:24
business business business
92:26
she goes and they had some american
92:28
person there who didn’t last like two
92:30
weeks
92:31
she’s like
92:32
because they can’t couldn’t function
92:35
it’s like you know but when you’re done
92:38
you’re done it’s like you can’t call
92:39
people on the weekends like hey do you
92:41
got those files that happen but there’s
92:44
really something that’s happened in our
92:45
country with the work ethic
92:48
with um the way we
92:51
i don’t know i mean people are going to
92:53
going to their jobs with all these
92:55
things in their heads
92:56
and it is called
92:58
do the freaking work and go home
93:01
but some things change and as one of the
93:03
comments had said people want to be
93:04
famous they want to do this they want to
93:07
believe that people are making 15 000 a
93:10
day online
93:12
there’s a problem with this country
93:14
overestimation of itself
93:16
and it’s really scary
93:18
i think again that braids another full
93:20
show topic america american ethics
93:24
you know
93:25
and abilities abilities and quality
93:28
and quality because we don’t buy quality
93:31
anymore we don’t even hire quality
93:33
we don’t even listen to music that’s
93:34
quality now all right
93:38
listen to canned music it is fabricated
93:42
manufactured crap
93:44
and we’re all like oh wow you know i i
93:47
mean seriously yes it’s another
93:48
conversation but it’s really for real
93:51
everything is so artificial
93:54
and it’s not intelligent
93:58
i think we’re gonna have to do a
94:00
ai but we’re gonna have to think of an
94:02
another word for into intelligence than
94:05
the eye oh maybe ai artificial
94:08
artificial insipids
94:11
artificial intelligence versus actual
94:14
intelligence
94:15
right hold on to that
94:17
remember that i think we should have
94:18
definitely a conversation about that
94:21
on that note ladies we gonna end because
94:23
you’re gonna you’re gonna fire you’re on
94:25
fire tonight and uh aisha’s at another
94:28
remote location
94:29
and he’s just becoming our traveling
94:31
correspondent you know south carolina
94:35
yeah yeah thank you yes the jet sitter
94:37
you know i’m looking strong
94:39
maryland you know just did night in
94:41
maryland looking so sharp in her orange
94:43
i know folks that’s a sharp
94:45
i’m going okay let me just get some last
94:48
comments here cinema canelo says i need
94:50
to move to canada
94:53
yeah we also have a coming in the near
94:55
future vaccine passports are coming too
94:57
uh
94:58
it’s a black beauty saying at the rate
95:00
my country is going futuristically we
95:02
will still be welcomed
95:04
will we still be welcome to participate
95:06
in student exchange programs unicef etc
95:09
america’s thirsty for cavemen mentality
95:12
makes us a prior pariah
95:15
and
95:16
oh tamara’s saying don’t even get me
95:18
started with music
95:20
terrible uh
95:23
dj king this is these are so fun i just
95:25
can’t get over it well we appreciate
95:27
that
95:29
from from twitch wonderful and then
95:32
saying great show as always
95:35
so ladies you hit it out of the park
95:36
again tonight well that’s another thing
95:38
the other day i was told albeit don’t
95:40
call me a lady call me a woman so now
95:42
i’m thinking what am i going to call a
95:44
lady i do so what do i call
95:49
i’m going okay
95:52
i don’t like aisha said it’s the
95:54
intention behind some things i think we
95:56
kind of
95:56
know that you know all that you could
95:59
call me the queen of sheba but it
96:01
however you treat me is the most
96:03
important
96:04
okay
96:05
well as usual we’d like to say thank you
96:07
and you’re always so kind
96:10
you pay a price for being a nice person
96:13
you’re a stand-up
96:15
or a stand-up
96:17
they
96:18
[Laughter]
96:19
stand up person
96:21
okay
96:22
well it’s always like to say thank you
96:24
to
96:25
aisha our roving correspondent you know
96:28
good night and roving and i can’t even
96:30
see that word you’re going to say what
96:32
does that mean
96:33
you know like i can’t even i i are
96:36
i don’t even i whatever right this is
96:38
just the game
96:42
you know
96:43
okay
96:44
dg king is saying my brother went on a
96:46
date and his date got so upset he called
96:48
her a woman so you can’t win oh my god
96:54
and
96:55
yeah yeah call hey you and see who
96:58
responds
96:59
[Laughter]
97:04
oh
97:05
my and my grandmother would have
97:08
cringed at even hay
97:11
oh
97:12
hey you hey hey
97:14
yeah thank you
97:15
yeah exactly you know it’s so funny as
97:19
always want to get
97:20
the final say well we just want to shout
97:22
out sign off here we’re going to say
97:24
jill how can people get a hold of you
97:27
well i am on twitter as you can see jill
97:29
d jones and then on instagram uh jill
97:32
jones music
97:34
yeah and on facebook i think it’s the
97:36
same
97:36
absolutely and what we’re gonna do is
97:39
i’m gonna get to the lydian orange
97:42
is it was that for pumpkin was that
97:44
because halloween are you guys your
97:46
halloween
97:52
you can reach me at aisha staggers on
97:54
twitter or ak staggers on instagram and
97:57
you know i try to leave facebook alone
97:59
okay
98:01
excellent and myself
98:04
i am dr vibe host and producer of the
98:06
winning doctor vibe show
98:08
and uh blessed to be in the middle of
98:10
these two ladies again you can take that
98:12
any way you want because obviously
98:13
anything we say is going to be held to
98:15
like scrutiny uh the best way to get a
98:18
hold of me go to my website the
98:20
d-r-v-i-b-e-s-h-o-w
98:22
dot com other than that probably twitter
98:24
at d-r-v-i-b-e-s-h-o-w
98:28
like to thank everyone who helped make
98:29
this an epic conversation that we had so
98:32
many people on tonight so thank you so
98:34
much wanted to shout out
98:36
uh cinnamon
98:38
dg king from twitch that’s one of the
98:40
platforms we broadcast on uh black
98:43
beauty jen as always real django thank
98:46
you for stopping by
98:48
uh de quita
98:50
quita
98:51
i hope i got that right if i got it
98:52
wrong it’s my head not my heart
98:54
so you can watch replays of these epic
98:56
conversations if you want to go to the
98:58
dr vibe youtube page or the dr vibe
99:01
facebook page i want to encourage you to
99:03
subscribe to the dr vive facebook page
99:06
because that will tell you
99:08
when upcoming shows are coming up you
99:10
get notified not only these ones but
99:12
other epic conversations that i host as
99:14
always i like to end off with this live
99:16
your life as a dream if you can dream it
99:17
you can make it sometimes you have to
99:19
get small to get stronger block
99:21
assumptions that aim bigger and better
99:23
aim higher and wider love faith and
99:25
respect remember to give yourself grace
99:28
always
99:29
and be kind and work let’s all just work
99:31
on being
99:33
a better human each and every day
99:36
if we could do that i think
99:39
the world be a better place
99:41
so again huge thanks all things great
99:43
we’ll see you next saturday nine p.m
99:46
eastern time state of things with each
99:48
and jill god bless peace well keep the
99:50
faith and walk good
99:54
[Music]
101:14
you
***
