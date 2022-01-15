Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Stress Is Contagious When You Bring It Home From Work

Stress Is Contagious When You Bring It Home From Work

When a working father or mother comes home in an angry or irritable mood, the stress can lead to negative spirals in family interactions.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Dr Petra L. Klumb

Paid work gives structure and meaning to our lives. It comes with expectations, goals, and demands that help us to know who we are and to further develop our abilities and skills. When demands become too great, too many, or too pressing, however, they can entail physical and mental symptoms such as irritation or depressed mood. Well-known work stressors are time pressure, organizational problems, and conflicts with colleagues, supervisors, or customers.

Even after these stressors end, the symptoms they produce may linger on. Symptoms are known to take up to six hours to fade out. For that reason, some of the negative effects of stress are brought back into the family home. And there, they can be transmitted to other family members – just like a cold.

So, when a working father or mother comes home in an angry or irritable mood, this can lead to negative spirals in family interactions. Family members may detect that the returning parent is tense and seems to overreact to small events instead of being open and interested in participating in family life. Most of us know situations when checking on such a person will only trigger a hostile reply such as “nothing is the matter!!” although everybody knows that something is the matter. This has been illustrated by numerous comedians but is not funny at all when one is in the middle of it.

Situations like this ask a lot from family members at home, who may have their own problems to worry about and who may not always be able to resist snapping back. Stopping the seemingly predefined course of events is easier said than done.

But this sequence does not have to happen in the same way, over and over again. There are things that can be done. The family can grant the working father some time by himself and wait until he has recovered from his anger or can help to distract him from work events and cheer him up when he feels down. Exactly the same goes for a working mother.

The research carried out by me and my colleagues has looked at factors that modify the effects of stress and in further articles I will present research findings about different measures that can be taken by the father, the people at his work and family members.

Posted on: May 16, 2016

ORIGINAL RESEARCH AND REFERENCES

  1. Klumb, P. L., Siegler, S., & Voelkle, M. How negative social interactions at work seep into the home: A prosocial and an antisocial pathway Journal of Organizational Behavior, 2016

This post was previously published on fatherhood.global under a Creative Commons License.

***

About Fatherhood Global

Fatherhood.Global reports the science of fatherhood. The world’s leading researchers on fatherhood have come together to tell the new story they are discovering.

Follow them on Facebook

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares17

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x