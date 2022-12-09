Stride, Inc. Offers Free Curriculum to Foster Inclusion

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amid a renewed national spotlight on how issues related to racial equity are taught in public schools, a new free curriculum created by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) aims to equip K-12 educators, students, and families with the tools they need to be a part of the conversation and thrive in an increasingly diverse world.

Stride One Voice, an inquiry-based K–12 curriculum, connects U.S. history and contemporary issues in ways that foster respectful, honest, and fact-based dialogue about race, equity, and inclusion. Rather than following a specific agenda or making assertions about U.S. social institutions, the curriculum encourages students to shape their own perspective on related topics. One Voice course materials and teaching resources are available online and free-of-charge to anyone who wishes to use the content, including families, school leaders, and educators in the country.

“Stride is committed to providing the tools needed to help foster honest, objective, and unbiased conversations about our shared history, the current social climate, and personal perspectives,” said James Rhyu, Chief Executive Officer of Stride. “One Voice continues our effort to bridge the differences that divide our communities. Together, we can build a better, stronger, more inclusive nation.”

One Voice was developed with extensive input, insight, and review from an advisory council of experienced educators representing a diversity of viewpoints and experiences, including; diversity, equity, and inclusion practitioners; business and non-profit leaders; and representatives from minority-owned companies and organizations.

The launch of the One Voice curriculum is part of Stride’s multi-year commitment to supporting racial and socioeconomic equity and inclusion in and through education. Stride has been a leading voice in support of parental choice in American public education for more than 20 years. The company’s other commitments include investing $10 million in scholarships for underserved students and developing socially conscious legal and law enforcement career pathways of study.

More information about One Voice can be found at stridelearning.com/onevoice.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) we are reimagining learning – where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

