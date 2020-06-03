Subscription Box Review: VIVER JOY – Best Gift for Women Living With Cancer

Each box works on a healing theme and different chakras. First box is life force all about survival courage and strength , 2nd box is orange and named new vision with focus on creativity, action and connection. 3rd box is yellow abd named powerful you and focuses on breathe, ignite and confidence. — Vicki Barghout

I received the editorial sample box and going through it, I was struck by the amazing curated box, it’s a terrific value and it’s creators story is compelling. –

The day before giving birth to her second daughter, Vicki Barghout was told she had breast cancer. At the time, she was leading an oncology research division at a major pharmaceutical company.

She understood the latest treatment protocols, but what she really wanted to know was what else she could do to stay strong during cancer treatments so she would be able to care for her young family.

As a new mom diagnosed with Cancer while undergoing treatment, she found there was a need for holistic comfort and lifestyle support to help her alongside medical treatment. The answer came to her at a retreat led by a well-known breast cancer surgeon, Dr. Beth DuPree.

At the retreat, Vicki learned techniques to manage her new daily stresses, and how to use and prepare food as medicine. Additionally, she learned the power of visualization. To be able to release negative thoughts, she had to replace them with positive thoughts and words.

She wrote down “happy, healthy, and strong,” and placed them in a pretty box. Her daily mantra became “Open box, speak positive words, and repeat.”

Now Cancer-Free for years, her thoughtfully themed boxes are her way to support the spiritual and emotional needs of women undergoing treatment while providing an excellent primer for a Vegetarian diet and promoting a more healthy lifestyle for Women facing Cancer and anyone looking to live a healthier more joyful life!

Congratulations on your good health and wonderful subscription box Vicki!

Viver Joy Boxes Support Healing and Offer Inspiration. Choose a Subscription of 3 Boxes or a Single Box to Gift.

The healing theme, color, and content of each box has been inspired by ancient energy centers that correspond to specific regions of the body.

Each box builds upon the previous box with the goal of rebalancing the mind and body. I sampled box 1

Life Force The first box is the “Life Force” box, which represents: Survival, Strength, and Courage

It’s intended to build a healthier foundation within you. The color red is often associated with courage, lifeforce and a connection to the Earth. Therefore, you can think of this box as an invitation to truly reconnect with the Earth, as well as to embrace all of the elements essential to wellness, such as food, air and water. We’ve included a beautiful S’well bottle along with a packet of Liq­uid IV Hydration Multiplier and a serving of the Sunwarrior Protein Powder to help you do just that. Red Jasper Worry Stone is also included in this box, because it stimulates the awakening “life force” in your energetic body. Rubbing the stone throughout the day provides a sense of relaxation when facing difficult challenges. — Vicki Barghout

The boxes are packed with physician-approved, hand-selected items, and vital information to support healing and offer inspiration from only $56.95 a month (each box has a value of $120).

We made that delicious butternut soup with my daughter who is trying to avoid animal products!

A plant-based diet is important to avoid many chronic diseases, is anti-inflammatory, lowers HDL Cholesterol, and aids in regulating blood sugar and weight.

Viver Joy Subscription Box is impressive, the products seem carefully curated and can be used in tandem with medical protocols. Also, the plant-based focus will appeal to anyone embracing good health!

I wholeheartedly endorse this as a thoughtful gift or personal use for anyone looking to embrace a more healthy lifestyle! It’s a “Lootcrate for healthy living!

How Can You Or A Loved One Experience Viver Joy?

HERE’S HOW IT WORKS:

If you subscribed, the subsequent boxes will ship on the first of the month. Expect delivery in 7-10 days.

SAVE 5% when you pre-pay for a 3-month subscription. Cancel by the 11th of each month to avoid additional charges.

Your first box will ship within 5-7 days of your order. Subsequent boxes will ship on the first of the month. Expect delivery in 7-10 days.

Only ships within the United States

Subscriptions automatically renew. Cancel anytime

