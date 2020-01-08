Survive, Hive, Thrive

In 2016, Miry Whitehill delivered a baby jumper to a Syrian family who had moved to Los Angeles as refugees. When she visited their home, she discovered what she described in her 2019 Tedx Talk as: “…a haunting vacancy in the bathroom, with no evidence of life to be seen. There were no towels on the towel racks, no shampoo, toilet paper, soap, or cleaning supplies.”

When she realized the significance of the need for resources, she started to make a list of all the items they needed to turn their sparsely furnished apartment into a functional home for a family of five.

This moment would become the origin story of Miry’s List, a Los Angeles based refugee resettlement organization that has helped over 350 families settle into their new lives in America and provide them with the resources and support they need to thrive.

As the Founder and Executive Director of Miry’s List, Miry Whitehill’s journey of purpose and connection is about the bonds we all share as human beings, and the simple yet powerful difference we can make with a single act of kindness.

