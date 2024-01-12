Swipe Elite: Building a Tinder Profile for Elon Musk

Welcome to Swipe Elite, where I create hypothetical dating app profiles for high-profile men. Today’s contestant is Mr Elon Musk, Billionaire owner of X, Tesla, and SpaceX. Let’s get started.

Assume Elon’s not famous

To make this a fair test, let’s imagine Elon’s not famous and is utterly unknown to all women who browse his profile.

1st photo: Medium closeup of him getting out of a luxury car

He’s wearing a great suit, which implies gravitas and power. Also, his expression and body language are natural and masculine. It feels like someone captured him on his way to a corporate event, and he didn’t even see the camera. This image implies success.

2nd photo: Medium shot of him speaking on stage

The location suggests he’s somewhere important; again, we see he’s speaking on stage, which implies he has a lot of status. He’s clearly a man worth knowing. Also, he’s mid-flow and not posing. He’s in his element, doing and speaking about important things while people listen to him.

3rd photo: Extreme closeup of him working out

I think this photo might be AI, but either way, it’s good. Women can see he’s strong and physical, but he’s not showing off his body. He’s not vain.

He’s focused on achieving a goal and unconcerned with how he looks. However, women can see enough accidental muscle in his triceps to know he probably has a good body.

4th photo: Fun photo in a Japanese kimono

Not only does this photo show a lighter and fun side to Elon’s personality, but it also subtly implies his lifestyle. His outfit and location show he’s in Japan, suggesting he’s an international and cultured man.

5th photo: Laughing next to a nice car

If you’re going to show off a car, this is the way to do it. It feels fresh and organic like he’s not trying to flex. Also, his laughter shows us more of the fun sides of his personality. He looks like a man who knows how to let his hair down and have a good time.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

6th photo: Socialising with cool people

The women who browse Elon’s profile aren’t just judging him but the company he keeps. By showing himself having fun with cool people and attractive women, he’s positioning himself as a high-value man with whom women will be safe and have a good time. He’s giving them a window into his desirable lifestyle.

…

Like what you see? I’ve been shadowbanned on medium so follow me on my socials to guarantee you see my content.

…

HONOURABLE MENTIONS

These are pics that didn’t quite make the cut.

1st pic: Playing with his children

Posting pics with his children would be detrimental to Elon’s success on dating apps. Women usually prefer men to be either child-free or look that way in their pics.

However, if he insists on sharing his children, this is how to do it. This pic makes him look like a fun and loving father who has a great time with his children.

2nd pic: Sitting on a boat

What’s good about this pic is that it implies he has an interesting lifestyle. However, the image is pretty dull, and he’s wearing shades, which is a big no-no. Women who can’t see his face will likely swipe left on him.

TERRIBLE PICS

These are pics Elon definitely doesn’t want to have on his profile.

1st pic: Random selfie in shades

This pic is terrible for two reasons. Firstly, he’s wearing shades, which means women won’t be able to see what he looks like and will swipe left. Elon must know that the women scanning his profile won’t like it if he seems to be obscuring his face. They want to know what they’re getting themselves into.

Also, when a man posts selfies, it implies he’s vain and has nothing going for himself. Shades and selfies on their own are had, but together, they form an unstoppable missile of dating self-sabotage.

2nd Pic: 1–2–1 pic with a pretty woman

The woman in this pic is his daughter, but other women won’t know that. They’ll think he’s a player who’s trying to show off his sexual prowess and will mostly swipe right. A small demographic of women will be attracted to that, but most will be put off by it.

3rd pic: Showing off his expensive car

While Elon wants women to know he has money, he doesn’t want them to know that he wants them to know that. He wants his displays of wealth to feel accidental rather than scripted because if they do seem scripted, high-quality women will think he’s trying too hard and pass on him.

4th pic: Unflattering body shot

Dating is a lot like marketing, and being a businessman, Elon should understand that concept entirely. In marketing, you must put your best foot forward to seek your target audience on your USP, and, like I just said, dating is no different.

While showing off a great body can be seen as bragging, flaunting an unattractive one is equally as off-putting. All it takes is one lousy photo for a woman to pass on his profile.

And there you have it. That’s my breakdown of Elon Musk’s hypothetical Tinder profile.

Ciao for now.

Excelsior!

…

Happy client happy coach

…

Want to get the matches and dates you deserve with high-quality women? Book a call with me to see if you’re a fit for my coaching program.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Mika Baumeister on Unsplash