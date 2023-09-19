Taco Tuesday | Dad, How Do I? [Video]

Dad, how do I?

.

Here is How to make Tacos

My wife makes an appearance in this one. :0)

You will need;

Ground beef

Taco Seasoning

Shredded Cheese

Sour Cream

Guacamole

Lettuce

Salsa

Olives

Jalapenos

Hard Taco Shells

Soft Taco Shells

.

Transcript provided by YouTube. Slightly edited with AI.

—

Hey kids, it’s Taco Tuesday, so we’re making tacos.

First, you want to brown the hamburger. If you get meat with low fat content, you don’t need to drain the fat.

Okay, once your meat looks like it’s pretty much cooked, go ahead and add a cup of water. It’ll continue to cook because we’re going to boil that water. So now you can go ahead and add your taco seasoning and add a little bit of it at a time. If you’re not used to this – you know, I’ve done it enough times – I know roughly how much I want, but you can’t take away, you can always add, right? Then we’re just going to go ahead and turn the heat up, and then we’re going to boil this. But with taco meat too, you want to make sure you get rid of any chunks. You want to have the taco meat be pretty finely chopped up, right? And then with the boiling water, that’ll help too, and then, like I said, it’ll just steam away and then you’re ready to go. Reduce the heat and let it simmer for about 10 minutes.

While you’re waiting for the meat, go ahead and cut up your vegetables. We like to add sweet onions, lettuce, green onions, and avocados. You could also make guac out of the avocados if you wanted to. We like to just mush them up and call it guac without adding any extra salt.

Okay, I actually like crunchy tacos, so I buy the taco shells that are crunchy, but then you actually do need to throw these in the oven. You can use the microwave. I like to put them in the oven, and then I just fan them out like that, and then there’s actually this little piece of cardboard here, and you want to leave that in. It’s not going to burn because you’re only going to put it in for 350 for three or four minutes. Okay, and then that keeps this taco from falling down. Otherwise, it’ll heat up and kind of close the opening, right? So you want to keep that open, and then I just kind of stack them all together like that so that they all keep each other open. Okay, so we’re going to go ahead and throw that in the oven for three or four minutes.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

All right, so now we’ve got to fill the tacos, right? That’s the fun part. So we’ve got all kinds of different choices here. This is a little tip that I learned from, I think it was TikTok, how to hold your tacos up much easier to fill them. We just want to put a little bit of meat. I almost always end up putting in too much meat, especially if you’re going to add all these other ingredients. You don’t have any room left for them, right? But let’s go ahead and put in some meat.

And then the choices that I have are pico de gallo, a little bit of shredded cheese, guacamole, lettuce, green onions, olives, and sour cream, and regular onions. So you can kind of make different tacos for Taco Tuesday. Kind of fun. Then you can mix it up, right? You don’t have to have the same kind every time. So I’m going to go ahead and add cheese, a little bit of cheese first, because to go on the meat to maybe melt it a little bit. Then I’m going to add a little pico de gallo.

Okay, and a little bit of guac. Hey, a little bit of lettuce. All right, I’m going to leave the olives out just because I don’t have a whole lot of room this time. A little bit of green onions though. And I have some sweet onions as well here. I do have some of those already in the pico de gallo too, and then a little bit of sour cream.

There we go. All right, I hope that was helpful for you. You know, I like, like I said, I like crunchy tacos. You could easily make soft tacos if you wanted. And the nice thing about tacos is everybody can kind of add what they want. It’s kind of a fun thing to do with your family because everybody can make their taco a little bit different. We don’t all have to eat the same thing. And then you can add all kinds of different variations.

Also, if you noticed, those weren’t my hands cutting all those vegetables and preparing everything. It was my wife giving me a hand. So shout out to her for all of her extra help.

So I hope this was helpful for you, and here we go. Let’s try it out. Well, I hope you enjoyed Taco Tuesday. Thanks for watching, and God bless you.

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Welcome to “Dad, how do I?” Here you will find “How To” videos by a dad who has raised 2 adults (and we still talk). I will do my best to provide useful , practical content to many basic tasks that everyone should know how to do. On this channel, you will find a variety of content like How To’s, Story times, Dad Chats, and more!

Link to my book: https://amzn.to/3idKKzq Official Website: https://www.dadhowdoiofficial.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dadhowdoi/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dadhowdoi

This video is produced by “Dad, how do I?” and it is provided for informational, educational, entertainment purposes only. Some of these projects, materials, and techniques may not be appropriate for all ages or skill levels. “Dad, how do I?” does not make any claims of the safety of the projects, techniques, or resources listed on this site including this video, and will not take responsibility of what you do with the information provided by this site. Viewers must be aware by doing DIY projects on their homes, they are doing it at their own risk and “Dad, how do I?” cannot be held liable if they cause any damage to their homes. “Dad, how do I?” assumes no liability for property damage or personal injury incurred as a result of any of the information contained in this video. Use this information at your own risk. “Dad, how do I?” recommends safe practices when working with tools seen or implied in this or any other video on my channel. Due to factors beyond the control of “Dad, how do I?“, no information contained in this video shall create any expressed or implied warranty or guarantee of any particular result. Any injury, damage, or loss that may result from improper use of these tools, equipment, or from the information contained in this video is the sole responsibility of the user and not “Dad, how do I?”.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock