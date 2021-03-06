Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Taking up Space

Taking up Space

It happens one thought at a time, one act of love at a time, one commitment at a time. Make the day you were born more than just a number on a calendar; Let it be a celebration of the instant you began to make a difference. Taking up space.

by Leave a Comment

 

Do you just take up space or make the world a better place?

On a friend’s Facebook page was posted a statement that everyone does the best they can. Not sure I believe that. I find that people do the best they are WILLING to do. What if you see a need for change in yourself or in external circumstances and do nothing about it, thinking that someone else will clean up the mess? Is that doing your best?

I find myself falling into judgmental mode when I observe capable adults expecting others to “do their dishes” (literally or figuratively), having an entitled “me first” or “me only” attitude, pushing past others, treating the earth as if it is their ashtray and other people’s right to breathe as secondary to their desire to smoke, harming people and/or animals, living for the moment, without considering the big picture, not being eco-conscious, justifying patterns of laziness, thinking that someone else will do their job for them.

My parents modeled volunteerism in the various communities in which they lived and into their 80s made a difference in the lives of all they touched. They believed in earning their keep on the planet and taught those values to my sister and me.

I am called to remember this quote:

To those whom much is given, much is expected. — John F. Kennedy, Uncommon Wisdom of John F. Kennedy: A Portrait in His Own Words

Musical inspiration comes from the folk group called Brother Sun in their song “What Must Be Done.”

Each of us has a calling to take inspired action to heal the wounds within ourselves and the fractured and fragmented places around us. Lately, I have been heartened by witnessing acts of kindness and love in the midst of all of the darkness that sometimes threatens to close in and overwhelm us. I have to believe that this inspiration exists in every human being, since we come from the Source of Love. I don’t just believe in miracles. I live them. I am one. So are you.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

How would you live if you knew that about yourself?

Are you willing to be all in and put your heart and soul into creating a more peaceful planet? It happens one thought at a time, one act of love at a time, one commitment at a time. Make the day you were born more than just a number on a calendar; let it be a celebration of the instant you began to make a difference.

This post was previously published on huffpost.com.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info?

A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStockPhoto.com

 

About Edie Weinstein

Edie Weinstein, MSW, LSW is a colorfully creative journalist, inspiring transformational speaker, licensed social worker, interfaith minister, editor, radio host, BLISS coach, event producer, certified Laughter Yoga Leader, Cosmic Concierge, the author of The Bliss Mistress Guide To Transforming The Ordinary Into The Extraordinary and co-author of Embraced By the Divine: The Emerging Woman’s Gateway to Power, Passion and Purpose. She has also contributed to several anthologies and personal growth books. Edie has interviewed such notables as Ram Dass, Wayne Dyer, Debbie Ford, don Miguel Ruiz, don Miguel Ruiz, Jr. Marianne Williamson, Louise Hay, Grover Washington, Jr. Noah Levine, Shirley MacLaine, Dennis Weaver, Ben and Jerry and His Holiness the Dalai Lama. She calls herself an Opti-mystic who sees the world through the eyes of possibility. Edie writes for The Huffington Post, Psych Central, Beliefnet, Elephant Journal, The Good Men Project, Expanded Family, Meaningful Mom, Happenings Media, as well as a growing number of other venues. Edie is the founder of Hug Mobsters Armed With Love, which offers FREE HUGS events on a planned and spontaneous basis. www.opti-mystical.com

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x