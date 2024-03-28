The #1 Skillset Missing in Dating

It’s quite a surprise, but emotional intelligence is not something everyone can harness.

It requires years of practice and social mentorship. It’s also not the #1 skill in demand right now.

However, for all men and women, I’ve noticed a really big issue with social media.

All over social media, I see women who have given up, men who are irritated, and those who are nitpicky financially and don’t understand the meaning of being a team.

Marriage or union is about “we” not “I.”

Overall, I’ve noticed whether it’s anyone — — friends, family, relationships — — we are seriously lacking a basic concept.

It’s not manipulation, it’s not niceness, and it’s not emotional support.

It’s COMPASSION.

Society is vile nowadays, with the amount of introversion and unnecessary negativity — — I find that people only find comfort in hyper-independence.

…

What happened to feel safe and warm on the inside?

What happened to how capitalism is for the outside, and your relationship is for within the home? That doesn’t exist even in one bit.

Unfortunately, systems have drained the meaning of human life over time, and I see a revolution starting to take place. Women have been over-exploited, and men have been facing the byproduct of the patriarchy involuntarily. It’s a hardwiring that’s difficult to unravel.

The bright side is that the community is coming back, people are slowly waking up to how they shouldn’t chase the dollar (you can see that in the rise of Instagram content creators).

…

Overall I wonder what happened to kindness and having basic respect. Now it’s judgment, social media status instead of community, and who caused what trauma in life. Don’t get me wrong, trauma is painful as hell — — and requires compassion instead of being rebuffed.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Niceness is manipulation and usually has an expectation associated with it — — unfortunately, patriarchial societies have considered this to be compassion instead of something free-flowing.

It’s time we unlearn and relearn.

…

If you love my emotional intelligence and want more articles about the South Asian diaspora, consider buying me a coffee. Your support goes a long way to help me pay off my student loans, pursue espresso beans, and donate to friends in need.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash