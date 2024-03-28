Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

The #1 Skillset Missing in Dating

The #1 Skillset Missing in Dating

What does the status quo of dating demand?

by

 

It’s quite a surprise, but emotional intelligence is not something everyone can harness.

It requires years of practice and social mentorship. It’s also not the #1 skill in demand right now.

However, for all men and women, I’ve noticed a really big issue with social media.

All over social media, I see women who have given up, men who are irritated, and those who are nitpicky financially and don’t understand the meaning of being a team.

Marriage or union is about “we” not “I.”

Overall, I’ve noticed whether it’s anyone — — friends, family, relationships — — we are seriously lacking a basic concept.

It’s not manipulation, it’s not niceness, and it’s not emotional support.

It’s COMPASSION.

Society is vile nowadays, with the amount of introversion and unnecessary negativity — — I find that people only find comfort in hyper-independence.

What happened to feel safe and warm on the inside?

What happened to how capitalism is for the outside, and your relationship is for within the home? That doesn’t exist even in one bit.

Unfortunately, systems have drained the meaning of human life over time, and I see a revolution starting to take place. Women have been over-exploited, and men have been facing the byproduct of the patriarchy involuntarily. It’s a hardwiring that’s difficult to unravel.

The bright side is that the community is coming back, people are slowly waking up to how they shouldn’t chase the dollar (you can see that in the rise of Instagram content creators).

Overall I wonder what happened to kindness and having basic respect. Now it’s judgment, social media status instead of community, and who caused what trauma in life. Don’t get me wrong, trauma is painful as hell — — and requires compassion instead of being rebuffed.

Niceness is manipulation and usually has an expectation associated with it — — unfortunately, patriarchial societies have considered this to be compassion instead of something free-flowing.

It’s time we unlearn and relearn.

If you love my emotional intelligence and want more articles about the South Asian diaspora, consider buying me a coffee. Your support goes a long way to help me pay off my student loans, pursue espresso beans, and donate to friends in need.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Photo credit: Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash

 

About Women of Caliber

Proud Desi at my core, progressive at heart| Native New Yorker📍| I talk about all thing life, politics, strategy, and society related to the South Asian Community and more. Inspired to bring a balance to the diaspora when it comes to self-growth and identity.

