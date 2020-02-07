The 4 Greatest Netflix Shows for Toddlers

There are plenty of Netflix shows for kids, but how do you find the shows that encourage while teaching and entertaining? Here’s four of the best to start with, perfect for toddlers.

The positive lessons and messages of these shows make them beneficial and appropriate for any age.

1. Ask The Storybots

This is a show about little robotic creatures that live in a computer, answering questions that kids ask. Some awesome examples are “How do cell phones work?”, “How is chocolate made?”, “How do computers work?”, and “where do things go when you flush the toilet?”.

The entire adventure answers the question in segments, broken up by fun educational topic-related songs, funny clips, and unrelated segments and songs with a message for learning.

It seems to be geared towards children 5 and up, due to the complexity of some of the material. But that doesn’t mean younger toddlers won’t learn from it or enjoy it! And honestly, it’s not painful to watch as an adult. Great for something you both watch together. I actually learned some things from watching it with my baby girl.

2. Beat Bugs

Perfect for ANY age, this show that revolves around a backyard garden, inhabited by colorful characters. The bugs teach a lesson within each episode.

But the best part is that every episode has a Beatles song in it. A great way to introduce music to little ones. The songs are kid-friendly and catchy. Wouldn’t you be proud of your toddler if they ran around the house singing Beatles songs? I was. My daughter started watching this show at 6 months. The song “Lucy in The Sky with Diamonds” now has a special place in her heart and in mine, and for a while, we sang it every night before bed.

3. The Magic School Bus

If you don’t remember this show, I don’t know if you even watched TV during your childhood. A show about a class, an eccentric teacher, and a magical bus. It teaches kids about all sorts of real-world science concepts in a fun cartoon way.

The class’s field trips with Ms. Frizzle varied, from exploring space, the human body, germs, to the arctic and desert, sound, and chemistry. It’s fun having your toddler learn from what they watch, while you get to be nostalgic.

Not only is there the original Magic School Bus on Netflix, but they also have an original reboot called “The Magic School Bus Rides Again”.

4. Sofia The First

Just because the main character is a princess, doesn’t mean this show is only for girls. The adventures vary and teach Sofia and her crew important life lessons. Every episode of this Disney show has value. And you can take my word for it, as I’ve watched every episode that my daughter has watched.

The most important theme in the show is one every child needs to take to heart: How to be yourself. It’s a timeless message that every child needs to hear.

Go Forth And Make Memories

These are truly great shows for kids. And they’re still tolerable for adults. I’m sure your child has asked you to watch worse!

Send me a message on social media and tell me what your child’s favorite is. And if you’ve found other great Netflix shows for toddlers, shoot me a message. I’d love to hear about them.

Photo credit: istockphoto.com