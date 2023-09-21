The Art of Kintsugi: Finding Beauty in Life’s Broken Pieces

“Never be ashamed about being broken because strength is nothing but pain that’s been repaired.” — Trent Sheldon

This quote beautifully resonates with Kintsugi, a Japanese art form that involves mending broken pottery with gold lacquer, highlighting the fractures instead of hiding them. It’s a powerful philosophy that teaches us to embrace our imperfections and scars as part of our unique journey.

Kintsugi reflects the philosophy of wabi-sabi, described in Richard Powell’s “Wabi-Sabi Simple.” This philosophy encourages us to shift our focus from chasing unattainable perfection to finding contentment in life’s imperfect and transient nature.

In personal experiences, moments of feeling broken and defeated have taught valuable lessons. Healing and growth often stem from recognizing and accepting our imperfections. Just like the gold lacquer in Kintsugi enhances the beauty of broken pottery, our experiences of pain and healing can enrich and deepen our lives.

Strength from Pain: The Kintsugi Path to Resilience

British journalist Chris Cleave wisely said, “A scar means, I survived,” drawing a parallel to Kintsugi, the Japanese art of mending broken pottery with gold lacquer. Kintsugi teaches a vital lesson: finding beauty in what’s been broken and repaired, much like scars that tell a tale of survival.

Delving deeper, we encounter the words of Rumi, a Persian poet, who perceived wounds as potential pathways to growth. Rumi beautifully expressed this concept: “The wound is the place where the light enters you,” emphasizing that our struggles can lead us toward wisdom and understanding.

Fundamentally, the act of repair after a rupture is transformative. It takes us from our original form, crafting something new and distinctive. Just as Kintsugi enhances pottery with gold, making it even more beautiful than its pristine state, our personal healing and growth can elevate us, giving us renewed value and resilience.

This deeply resonates with my journey of triumphing over challenges, emerging stronger and more valuable than before. It’s a reminder that our scars, whether physical or emotional, signify strength and resilience, narrating a potent story of survival and evolution.

How to Apply Kintsugi in Daily Life?

Kintsugi, the art of fixing broken pottery with gold lacquer, teaches us more than just how to repair things. It’s a lesson in celebrating imperfections and resilience, both in objects and in ourselves. Let’s see how we can use this ancient Japanese art in our lives.

1 — Appreciate Imperfections, Avoid Overconsumption

Instead of throwing things away when they get a little damaged, Kintsugi encourages us to value and appreciate the unique story that comes with imperfections. It’s like seeing a scar on a piece of pottery as something beautiful. This can help us consume more thoughtfully, taking care of what we have and finding beauty in its journey.

2 — Learn and Grow from Mistakes

When we make mistakes, Kintsugi tells us not to hide them but to learn from them. Just like the golden lines in repaired pottery make it more valuable, our mistakes can make us stronger and better. They’re like threads of gold that add to our success story.

3 — Wear Our Struggles Proudly

Life has tough moments, and instead of hiding them, Kintsugi suggests we wear them proudly, like the gold in the pottery. Our experiences, good and bad, shape us. Admitting and embracing our past struggles help us appreciate how strong we’ve become.

4 — Be Compassionate to Others

After being kind to ourselves, Kintsugi teaches us to extend that kindness to others. Everyone faces difficulties, and just like repaired pottery, these challenges shape who they are. Understanding and supporting others in their struggles make for stronger and more understanding relationships.

…

When we embrace Kintsugi principles, we’re not just repairing what’s broken. We’re changing how we think, finding beauty in flaws, valuing resilience, and treasuring life’s path.

Avoiding excessive consumption, learning from mistakes, being proud of our challenges, and being kind to others lead us to a more meaningful life, where every ‘crack’ in our story shows our strength and progress.

…

Photo credit: Motoki Tonn on Unsplash