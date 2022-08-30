The Choice Is Ours

As a holistic health practitioner, I work with people who struggle with anxiety, PTSD, depression and other conditions that make it challenging to find joy (which I define as inexplicable peace).

I’m sure you’ve heard the adage, “Happiness is a choice.” Much like Lori Deschene, the founder of Tiny Buddha, I believe that “Happiness takes a lot of choices that are sometimes hard to make,” is more realistic.

Each day we’re presented with countless choices. They include the decision to:

Accept ourselves and our struggles. Or not.

Take responsibility for getting help. Or not.

Do things that promote personal wellbeing. Or not.

Even when—especially when—we feel like giving up.

What’s your most recent choice for happiness?

This post was previously published on Tuesdayswithlaurie.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

Photo credit: Author