The Dominant One – Don Mathis
Doormat lies on floor.
Foot walks on it,
dirtying Doormat’s face
with shoe mud.
Doormat takes it,
supports Foot.
Foot is dependent
on Doormat’s support,
becomes used to
Doormat always there.
Until one day,
Doormat turns over
a new life.
The footfalls arrive
but Foot falls,
heels over head,
hard, hitting floor.
Doormat is gone –
and is blamed
for Foot’s downfall.
Who is the dominant one?
—
Photo credit: iStock