We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / The Dominant One

The Dominant One

The dynamics of domination are sometimes debatable.

by Leave a Comment

The Dominant One – Don Mathis

Doormat lies on floor.
Foot walks on it,
dirtying Doormat’s face
with shoe mud.
Doormat takes it,
supports Foot.
Foot is dependent
on Doormat’s support,
becomes used to
Doormat always there.
Until one day,
Doormat turns over
a new life.
The footfalls arrive
but Foot falls,
heels over head,
hard, hitting floor.
Doormat is gone –
and is blamed
for Foot’s downfall.
Who is the dominant one?

 

 

Help is available

Speak with someone today
National Domestic Violence Hotline

Hours: 24/7. Languages: English, Spanish and 200+ through interpretation service

Learn more
800-799-7233

Photo credit: iStock

About Don Mathis

Don Mathis is a poet, a journalist, a concerned father, and loving grandfather. Though this Texas family reside hours apart, they always remain close to each other’s heart.

