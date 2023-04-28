The Four Reasons Why Some Men Don’t Have Any Success With Women

Jeremy can’t help but wonder why and how some people seem to have it easy navigating from meeting dating prospects to having extraordinary love lives. While he struggles heavily to land romantic partners or often ends up with complete fuck-ups when he finally finds one.

Of course, he knows that every relationship has challenges because no relationship is flawless, but there are people whose relationships and love lives are superior.

He has read countless articles on how not to fail at relationships. Yet, he understands that excellent connections will no longer be out of one’s reach if he can open his eyes to recognize and avoid the restricting blockages between him and the relationships.

But still, he blames his lack of dating success on bad luck. And the success of others is based on their good fortune, but he overlooks how bad he is at love relationships.

And the truth is, those who have it all together in their love lives might make it appear that you’re destined to struggle in yours and will eventually remain single forever. But I’m sorry to break your bubble; it’s not your fate; you suck at relationships right now.

And the sooner you leave the counterproductive and sabotaging behavioral patterns and attitudes that keep you trapped in a never-ending cycle of bad dates and bad short-term relationships, the better your love life will be.

That being said, here are four reasons why some fail with women.

1. They’re not emotionally present.

This is one of the most common reasons men are single or have difficulty getting along with the woman they want.

When you are worried about the repercussions of discussing or sharing your emotions with your romantic partner, your chances of developing a relationship with them are weakened even if it appears that you have finally found the one after years of frustration and being single.

And you know why? When you’re keeping a decisive wall up and not comfortable sharing your emotions with your romantic partner or being present and responsive to your partner, it’s easy to end up somewhere else. But, unfortunately, that place might be the worst you’ll ever wish for anyone, not just yourself.

Being emotionally present is one of the essential tools you should have in your toolbox for attracting and being in a healthy relationship. It creates a true sense of intimacy in a relationship and helps build a foundation that lasts over time. But, of course, trying to be vulnerable and express your emotions would be best. And you don’t have to hide your feelings from your partner.

Keeping healthy and satisfying relationships becomes easier when you freely express your emotions and feeling to your romantic partner.

And not when you’re driven by the fear of getting hurt to suppress emotions and feelings that are incredibly detrimental to your relationship.

I’ve, over the years, learned to believe in expressing emotions and feelings because it creates a true sense of intimacy in a relationship and helps to build a foundation that lasts over time. Hence, you’ll stop failing in the women’s department.

And above all, you’ll quickly find yourself in the type of relationship you desire because you can easily express your emotions and feelings.

2. They don’t take responsibility.

I should not say this. But, as I’ve observed over the years, a man’s inability to accept responsibility makes him appear unattractive.

If you barely act when there’s a problem and work to solve it, or if you hardly admit when you’re wrong and strive to be better, then even if that love interest turns out to be your one, true love, you’ll miss out on being in a relationship with them or your relationship will end.

That’s because avoiding responsibility and blaming your partner for every action will make you appear unattractive and weak instead of a loving partner that can be trusted, reliable, and counted on.

And the truth is everyone makes mistakes and unintentionally hurts their partner. But your relationship will end when you don’t have the emotional maturity to accept responsibility for your errors and try to blame your partner for everything.

It isn’t always a happy feeling to remember how you missed out on dating and being with one fantastic soul in the past, nor does it feel great to remember how you cost a great relationship. But this is why you should always take responsibility for all you do.

3. Caring less about learning or meeting their needs.

We all have needs as human beings, and whenever we are in a relationship, we want those needs to be met. However, some men never consider their partner’s needs, which makes it challenging for them to establish and maintain a healthy relationship.

They simultaneously want to be in a relationship. Yet, at the same time, they ignore that a great relationship has to do with two people having their needs met.

And they appear uninterested in what is happening, pay less attention to what their partner is saying, and don’t seem to value their presence.

They forget that the quickest way to tell if you’re in a genuinely satisfying and fulfilling relationship is when your and your partner’s needs are met. Therefore, you should make it a duty to prioritize your partner’s sexual, emotional, and other needs (as much as you prioritize your own).

4. They don’t maintain their identity and purpose.

A fundamental law of nature states that you do not need to change yourself or act in ways that are contrary to your own to win over or be with someone. That is not attraction; it is deception.

Because sacrificing your dreams or passions for the sake of a relationship or being approved by a romantic partner will make the ties unbalanced and unfair and make you appear insecure, which is a major red flag.

Worse, you’ll lose motivation to pursue your goals or hobbies, making you appear less attractive, and no one wants to be with a man lacking direction and goals.

Another amusing aspect of failing to maintain your identity and purpose is that it sends the message that you are not dependent on your own and that you will always sacrifice your passions or identity making it fostering a culture of boredom and resentment.

And the truth is that, like everyone else, you definitely won’t like a situation where nobody wants to be in a relationship with you. Still, these thatches of behaviors reek of self-esteem and make it easier for you to end up in such situations.

—

***

—–

