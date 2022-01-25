Get Daily Email
The Gesture and the Word [Video]

A florist gives her postman a flower every day. But he’s too shy to date.

By Omeleto

.

.

Gilbert is a lonely postman whose only friends are the people on his route. There’s Mr. Rostall, a blind widower and retired poet and professor. There’s Aurore, who gets postcards from her boyfriend Eric as he travels around the world. And then there is Eloise, a lovely florist in the neighborhood who gives Gilbert a flower for his jacket every day, along with a lesson in the symbolism in each bloom and a hopeful sign of her affections.

When Aurore suddenly stops receiving postcards from Eric, Gilbert secretly begins to recreate them, recruiting Mr. Rostalle, who believes he’s helping Gilbert express his growing feelings for Eloise. But the effort has unintended consequences, and Gilbert must deal with his fears and inability to express himself with Eloise.

Written and directed by Helen Alexis Yonov, this winsome romantic short delights with its unabashed sincerity and sweetness, weaving together an ambitious set of narrative elements into an unexpectedly wise lesson in courage, love and self-belief.

The film takes its time in developing its cast of characters and the self-closed yet sunlit corner of the world they live in. The visuals are a mix of California and Paris, with radiant colors and cinematography and a vintage-chic sense of place and design. Within this charming, cheerful world, Gilbert goes about his delivery route, the plot ambling at his sturdy, unassuming pace. We meet all the inhabitants of his community, each with their own stories.

The writing has many elements to juggle and it takes time to establish them, but it excels in exploring these pockets of stories beyond Gilbert, whether evoking Eric and Aurore’s exotic, long-distance romance in a sweet little narrative detour or Mr. Rostalle’s moving remembrances of the wife he long loved and then lost. These all surround Gilbert in a tapestry of the different stages and types of love, but it also makes clear that he has no romance to call his own.

The film features a performance by actor James Michael Tyler, known widely to audiences for his role as Gunther on “Friends” and who recently passed away from cancer. Inhibited characters can be difficult to portray onscreen because their fears keep them from action, but Tyler beautifully portrays Gilbert’s deep well of sensitivity underneath his surface reticence and shyness. His interactions with his friends on his route reveal warmth and solicitousness, as well as his hunger for affection and connection.

This loneliness likely propels him to intervene when Aurore stops receiving postcards from Eric, and Gilbert decides to compose some postcards in Eric’s absence, making them seem as if they’re coming from Eric. It’s a sweet gesture, but it has unexpected consequences — all of which force Gilbert to come face-to-face with his true feelings, but also the deep sense of inadequacy that keeps him from acting on them.

It would be easy to sum up the lesson of “The Gesture and the Word” as paying attention to the little things in life. But the real wisdom in the story — delivered with a lightness that belies its emotional richness, with a heart-warming ending all the more poignant for Tyler’s passing — is its observations on how love requires personal courage. It often forces us to grow in ways that will expand us, if only we summon the bravery to confront our fears. In doing so, love truly blooms, based on a foundation of our own self-worth.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02
[Music]
00:12
[Music]
00:13
i’m not sure what she likes does she
00:15
keep flowers in her home yes i think so
00:18
she has a garden
00:20
do you know what perfume she wears
00:23
it’s only our fourth date
00:28
what are you trying to say
00:29
that i think i’m falling in love with
00:31
her
00:35
the red rose symbolizes pure and lovely
00:39
and the white
00:41
it means you’re worthy of her together
00:43
they express unity
00:46
all said with a flower
00:48
why don’t you take a look around and
00:49
pull out the flowers you like and
00:51
we’ll pull together a bouquet for your
00:53
girlfriend
00:58
hi
01:01
anything interesting today
01:08
nope
01:10
sorry
01:18
it said
01:20
the freesia
01:22
symbolizes
01:24
innocence and friendship
01:26
and the victorian are they included in
01:28
bouquets to convey trust
01:31
thank you
01:37
good afternoon mr stahl what do you have
01:40
for me today gilbert
01:42
um
01:44
only something from the electric company
01:46
oh
01:47
lucky me
01:49
come on in anyway
01:53
you have a new flower today
01:56
very fragrant
01:58
oh oh if this if the smell bothers you i
02:00
can put it in my pocket no no it’s it’s
02:02
very nice
02:07
what does it say
02:11
you owe 75 now and for what
02:15
i’ll never mind it’s ridiculous
02:18
suddenly you find yourself
02:20
owing more money
02:22
maybe you should just pay them
02:24
no
02:25
[Music]
02:28
what should i read next
02:32
oh
02:33
maybe one of yours
02:35
it would bore you
02:37
collected poetry written many years ago
02:40
do you miss writing
02:42
where do you get these flowers
02:44
oh there’s this uh
02:46
a woman down the street a florist
02:49
eloise
02:51
yeah
02:52
and you like her
02:56
i think she’s very nice with all the
02:58
flowers she gives you it’s obvious what
03:00
her feelings are
03:01
it is you may not see it gilbert
03:04
but i do
03:17
aurora
03:18
i close my eyes and for a moment the
03:20
world ceases and you are here
03:22
as i travel from one country to another
03:25
i imagine you by my side
03:28
can you see the heat moving through the
03:29
air in waves
03:31
can you feel the sun soak your skin
03:33
weighing you down
03:35
i imagine you standing in its warmth
03:37
face tilted up to the sun
03:39
know that i’m missing you from afar
03:42
eric
03:51
oh hi
03:52
hi
03:54
he wrote you another one
03:56
thank you
03:58
he’s in malaysia kuala lumpur
04:02
does he say when he’ll be back no
04:05
bye
04:06
see ya
04:17
[Music]
04:24
[Music]
04:33
[Music]
04:54
oh wow did you like this
04:58
[Music]
05:48
anything come for me
05:55
still nothing
05:57
no sorry
06:18
let me guess
06:21
another fresha
06:24
yeah
06:25
what’s in the mail gilbert
06:27
oh um
06:28
nothing i’m afraid
06:30
well perhaps tomorrow then
06:33
thank you gilbert
06:36
uh m mr stahl
06:39
yes
06:40
could i ask you a question
06:42
it depends on what the question is
06:44
can you help me with something
06:46
of course come in
06:49
and to whom we were writing
06:51
to a young woman the flower girl
06:55
why not compare her
06:57
to the flowers she gave you
07:01
i
07:02
i’m not sure how i could do that
07:05
think of the national flowers
07:07
in bangladesh it’s the water lily
07:10
in cuba it’s the butterfly jasmine
07:14
in france
07:15
the iris
07:18
what is the national flora brazil
07:20
the catalan orchid
07:22
they’re beautiful how do you know all
07:24
this
07:25
poetry
07:27
but you don’t consider yourself a poet
07:28
anymore
07:32
so
07:33
okay so how do we start
07:36
what words do we use
07:37
you must think of more than just words
07:40
gilbert what do you mean there’s more
07:42
it’s a gesture and the word
07:46
the gesture
07:47
yes
07:48
legends aleppo roll
07:51
a word can say so much
07:53
but when combined with the gesture
07:57
that’s when romance can turn into
07:58
something
08:00
so much more
08:01
think of the flowers she gives you
08:03
that is a gesture
08:05
that holds more meaning than any word
08:09
no
08:12
yes
08:15
yeah
08:15
think of how you can
08:17
show her how you feel
08:19
but for now if they’re words you’re
08:21
looking for
08:23
those i can give you
08:25
i carry the scent of flowers with me
08:28
throughout the day
08:30
they cling to my clothing in the evening
08:32
in the morning
08:34
the faintest scent
08:36
still hangs in the air
08:38
i’ve come to know that the purple
08:40
country girl of costa rica
08:43
has a mild scent
08:45
well sometimes it’s the ecuadorian rose
08:48
that reminds me
08:50
of you
08:51
the white non-orchid of guatemala
08:54
the puerto rican hibiscus brazil’s
08:57
cattleya orchid
08:59
but of course
09:01
you
09:02
are the most vibrant the most beautiful
09:04
of them all
09:06
all these beautiful flowers
09:08
i wish i could bring them from every
09:10
corner of the world
09:12
and place them in your arms
09:15
none of them
09:17
compared to you
09:19
oh hey
09:20
[Music]
09:32
your lips
09:35
are like the petals of a rose
09:38
know like the petals
09:40
of a miniature rose
09:42
your breath
09:43
[Music]
09:45
like honeysuckle
09:47
only sweeter
09:50
[Music]
09:59
do you want me to get an atlas for you
10:02
but it is nice to be back
10:07
hi
10:08
oh hi
10:09
thank you sure
10:16
uh
10:19
that’s not from me
10:21
what do you mean
10:23
i didn’t i didn’t send this
10:25
yes you did look
10:28
i didn’t write this it’s not from me
10:32
why would anyone it’s
10:34
quite well written though
10:36
yeah but it’s not from you
10:38
yes
10:42
it’s only dinner i know but i i don’t go
10:45
out with customers
10:51
um
10:52
do you like sushi though
10:55
hi
10:56
hi
11:10
tough day
11:13
disappointing
11:14
[Music]
11:22
on me
11:25
thanks
11:30
[Music]
11:30
[Applause]
11:35
[Music]
11:37
what’s going on you should sit down
11:43
[Applause]
11:49
[Music]
11:57
ladies and gentlemen
12:00
welcome as those of you know i am bella
12:03
bliss
12:06
we have a dazzling show let’s have a
12:10
round of applause
12:11
for the lovely miss coco champagne
12:15
[Applause]
12:29
[Music]
12:32
we got a couple things we gotta work out
12:35
mommy’s gonna teach
12:42
[Music]
12:51
who’s laughing now
12:53
thank you so much for joining us this
12:55
evening
12:56
we hope you enjoyed the show
12:59
but
13:00
now we must say good night
13:02
we will leave you with one
13:04
last dance
13:07
mistress
13:09
different
13:20
i wish i was holding you
13:26
my arms and
13:29
folding you
13:31
[Music]
13:32
making
13:38
[Music]
13:44
baby why
13:46
am i missing
13:48
you
13:50
went out to be kissing you
13:56
tell me our love has just begun
14:03
you’re my only one
14:09
[Music]
14:22
[Applause]
14:23
[Music]
14:27
hello
14:29
this gilbert
14:33
[Music]
14:34
so sorry to bother you come here
14:39
i feel ridiculous coming to you
14:42
oh be careful of the furniture it tends
14:45
to jump out at you
14:59
how do you how do you find the strength
15:01
to
15:02
to put yourself out there
15:04
how can i make someone
15:07
see
15:09
see me for
15:12
more than they think i am
15:14
what do you see
15:18
i deliver mail
15:23
my life’s not
15:24
not special
15:26
i’m ordinary
15:29
so am i
15:30
most of us are
15:33
but
15:35
you’re you’re you’re a teacher
15:38
you’re a poet and i’m a husband and a
15:42
father
15:43
you see gilbert
15:45
i’ve traveled the world
15:47
had children
15:49
seen them grow
15:51
fell in love
15:54
watched her die
15:56
and here i am
15:58
alone
15:58
in our home
16:00
these are my final chapters gilbert
16:04
i feel i’ve
16:06
lived a rather simple life when you’re
16:08
going to think of it
16:10
i have
16:11
no regrets
16:15
so there’s nothing that you wish that
16:17
you’d done
16:18
no
16:19
why should i
16:22
what happened tonight
16:26
i saw her but i couldn’t
16:28
you chickened out
16:30
i was afraid
16:31
that you gave her these letters his
16:34
bravery and that you’re a young man
16:36
gilbert
16:38
you have so much more ahead of you
16:40
life’s too short
16:42
not to tell her
16:52
[Music]
17:03
oh hi hi
17:05
um you’re here earlier than normal oh
17:08
yeah
17:08
we’re real really busy today i i have a
17:11
lot of a lot of mail to deliver today so
17:13
it was nice seeing you last night oh
17:16
yeah i didn’t know that
17:18
i i’d never been there before so i
17:20
didn’t
17:21
you know
17:22
it’s okay
17:26
come in
17:28
i have something for you
17:31
[Music]
17:43
[Music]
17:44
we all know what the colors of the rose
17:46
means but
17:49
orchids
17:51
they’re more exotic
17:53
in the victorian era to
17:56
give an exotic and rare
17:58
plant was a way of showing affection
18:03
the more exotic and rare the
18:05
deeper the affection
18:08
it’s beautiful
18:12
i’m glad you like it
18:15
[Music]
18:27
[Music]
18:33
[Music]
18:41
you kept them
18:44
all of them
18:45
[Music]
18:48
why
18:51
[Music]
18:53
i now see each one as more than just a
18:55
simple flower
18:58
you
18:59
gave each one of them meaning
19:02
a purpose
19:07
in this book
19:09
there’s room for every flower here
19:13
and each one is
19:15
an extension of you
19:21
and you’re the most exquisite of them
19:22
all
19:30
[Music]
19:43
[Music]
19:50
it’s beautiful
19:51
[Music]
20:06
i was thinking
20:08
that a part of gold means nothing if
20:11
you’re not here
20:13
i was thinking
20:15
aren’t you more and more
20:18
with every pass
20:20
[Music]
20:36
oh
20:39
[Music]
20:56
till the end
21:00
i was thinking
21:08
i was thinking
21:09
you turned my life around we’re living
21:12
in harmony
21:23
[Music]
21:27
with you
21:30
oh
21:35
[Music]
21:50
till
21:55
[Music]
22:06
over and over again
22:09
it’s the
22:10
truth believe it when i say it’s you and
22:16
[Music]
22:24
till me end
22:28
till the end
22:42
you

