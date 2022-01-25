The Gesture and the Word [Video]

By Omeleto

Gilbert is a lonely postman whose only friends are the people on his route. There’s Mr. Rostall, a blind widower and retired poet and professor. There’s Aurore, who gets postcards from her boyfriend Eric as he travels around the world. And then there is Eloise, a lovely florist in the neighborhood who gives Gilbert a flower for his jacket every day, along with a lesson in the symbolism in each bloom and a hopeful sign of her affections.

When Aurore suddenly stops receiving postcards from Eric, Gilbert secretly begins to recreate them, recruiting Mr. Rostalle, who believes he’s helping Gilbert express his growing feelings for Eloise. But the effort has unintended consequences, and Gilbert must deal with his fears and inability to express himself with Eloise.

Written and directed by Helen Alexis Yonov, this winsome romantic short delights with its unabashed sincerity and sweetness, weaving together an ambitious set of narrative elements into an unexpectedly wise lesson in courage, love and self-belief.

The film takes its time in developing its cast of characters and the self-closed yet sunlit corner of the world they live in. The visuals are a mix of California and Paris, with radiant colors and cinematography and a vintage-chic sense of place and design. Within this charming, cheerful world, Gilbert goes about his delivery route, the plot ambling at his sturdy, unassuming pace. We meet all the inhabitants of his community, each with their own stories.

The writing has many elements to juggle and it takes time to establish them, but it excels in exploring these pockets of stories beyond Gilbert, whether evoking Eric and Aurore’s exotic, long-distance romance in a sweet little narrative detour or Mr. Rostalle’s moving remembrances of the wife he long loved and then lost. These all surround Gilbert in a tapestry of the different stages and types of love, but it also makes clear that he has no romance to call his own.

The film features a performance by actor James Michael Tyler, known widely to audiences for his role as Gunther on “Friends” and who recently passed away from cancer. Inhibited characters can be difficult to portray onscreen because their fears keep them from action, but Tyler beautifully portrays Gilbert’s deep well of sensitivity underneath his surface reticence and shyness. His interactions with his friends on his route reveal warmth and solicitousness, as well as his hunger for affection and connection.

This loneliness likely propels him to intervene when Aurore stops receiving postcards from Eric, and Gilbert decides to compose some postcards in Eric’s absence, making them seem as if they’re coming from Eric. It’s a sweet gesture, but it has unexpected consequences — all of which force Gilbert to come face-to-face with his true feelings, but also the deep sense of inadequacy that keeps him from acting on them.

It would be easy to sum up the lesson of “The Gesture and the Word” as paying attention to the little things in life. But the real wisdom in the story — delivered with a lightness that belies its emotional richness, with a heart-warming ending all the more poignant for Tyler’s passing — is its observations on how love requires personal courage. It often forces us to grow in ways that will expand us, if only we summon the bravery to confront our fears. In doing so, love truly blooms, based on a foundation of our own self-worth.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02 [Music]

00:12 [Music]

00:13 i’m not sure what she likes does she

00:15 keep flowers in her home yes i think so

00:18 she has a garden

00:20 do you know what perfume she wears

00:23 it’s only our fourth date

00:28 what are you trying to say

00:29 that i think i’m falling in love with

00:31 her

00:35 the red rose symbolizes pure and lovely

00:39 and the white

00:41 it means you’re worthy of her together

00:43 they express unity

00:46 all said with a flower

00:48 why don’t you take a look around and

00:49 pull out the flowers you like and

00:51 we’ll pull together a bouquet for your

00:53 girlfriend

00:58 hi

01:01 anything interesting today

01:08 nope

01:10 sorry

01:18 it said

01:20 the freesia

01:22 symbolizes

01:24 innocence and friendship

01:26 and the victorian are they included in

01:28 bouquets to convey trust

01:31 thank you

01:37 good afternoon mr stahl what do you have

01:40 for me today gilbert

01:42 um

01:44 only something from the electric company

01:46 oh

01:47 lucky me

01:49 come on in anyway

01:53 you have a new flower today

01:56 very fragrant

01:58 oh oh if this if the smell bothers you i

02:00 can put it in my pocket no no it’s it’s

02:02 very nice

02:07 what does it say

02:11 you owe 75 now and for what

02:15 i’ll never mind it’s ridiculous

02:18 suddenly you find yourself

02:20 owing more money

02:22 maybe you should just pay them

02:24 no

02:25 [Music]

02:28 what should i read next

02:32 oh

02:33 maybe one of yours

02:35 it would bore you

02:37 collected poetry written many years ago

02:40 do you miss writing

02:42 where do you get these flowers

02:44 oh there’s this uh

02:46 a woman down the street a florist

02:49 eloise

02:51 yeah

02:52 and you like her

02:56 i think she’s very nice with all the

02:58 flowers she gives you it’s obvious what

03:00 her feelings are

03:01 it is you may not see it gilbert

03:04 but i do

03:17 aurora

03:18 i close my eyes and for a moment the

03:20 world ceases and you are here

03:22 as i travel from one country to another

03:25 i imagine you by my side

03:28 can you see the heat moving through the

03:29 air in waves

03:31 can you feel the sun soak your skin

03:33 weighing you down

03:35 i imagine you standing in its warmth

03:37 face tilted up to the sun

03:39 know that i’m missing you from afar

03:42 eric

03:51 oh hi

03:52 hi

03:54 he wrote you another one

03:56 thank you

03:58 he’s in malaysia kuala lumpur

04:02 does he say when he’ll be back no

04:05 bye

04:06 see ya

04:17 [Music]

04:24 [Music]

04:33 [Music]

04:54 oh wow did you like this

04:58 [Music]

05:48 anything come for me

05:55 still nothing

05:57 no sorry

06:18 let me guess

06:21 another fresha

06:24 yeah

06:25 what’s in the mail gilbert

06:27 oh um

06:28 nothing i’m afraid

06:30 well perhaps tomorrow then

06:33 thank you gilbert

06:36 uh m mr stahl

06:39 yes

06:40 could i ask you a question

06:42 it depends on what the question is

06:44 can you help me with something

06:46 of course come in

06:49 and to whom we were writing

06:51 to a young woman the flower girl

06:55 why not compare her

06:57 to the flowers she gave you

07:01 i

07:02 i’m not sure how i could do that

07:05 think of the national flowers

07:07 in bangladesh it’s the water lily

07:10 in cuba it’s the butterfly jasmine

07:14 in france

07:15 the iris

07:18 what is the national flora brazil

07:20 the catalan orchid

07:22 they’re beautiful how do you know all

07:24 this

07:25 poetry

07:27 but you don’t consider yourself a poet

07:28 anymore

07:32 so

07:33 okay so how do we start

07:36 what words do we use

07:37 you must think of more than just words

07:40 gilbert what do you mean there’s more

07:42 it’s a gesture and the word

07:46 the gesture

07:47 yes

07:48 legends aleppo roll

07:51 a word can say so much

07:53 but when combined with the gesture

07:57 that’s when romance can turn into

07:58 something

08:00 so much more

08:01 think of the flowers she gives you

08:03 that is a gesture

08:05 that holds more meaning than any word

08:09 no

08:12 yes

08:15 yeah

08:15 think of how you can

08:17 show her how you feel

08:19 but for now if they’re words you’re

08:21 looking for

08:23 those i can give you

08:25 i carry the scent of flowers with me

08:28 throughout the day

08:30 they cling to my clothing in the evening

08:32 in the morning

08:34 the faintest scent

08:36 still hangs in the air

08:38 i’ve come to know that the purple

08:40 country girl of costa rica

08:43 has a mild scent

08:45 well sometimes it’s the ecuadorian rose

08:48 that reminds me

08:50 of you

08:51 the white non-orchid of guatemala

08:54 the puerto rican hibiscus brazil’s

08:57 cattleya orchid

08:59 but of course

09:01 you

09:02 are the most vibrant the most beautiful

09:04 of them all

09:06 all these beautiful flowers

09:08 i wish i could bring them from every

09:10 corner of the world

09:12 and place them in your arms

09:15 none of them

09:17 compared to you

09:19 oh hey

09:20 [Music]

09:32 your lips

09:35 are like the petals of a rose

09:38 know like the petals

09:40 of a miniature rose

09:42 your breath

09:43 [Music]

09:45 like honeysuckle

09:47 only sweeter

09:50 [Music]

09:59 do you want me to get an atlas for you

10:02 but it is nice to be back

10:07 hi

10:08 oh hi

10:09 thank you sure

10:16 uh

10:19 that’s not from me

10:21 what do you mean

10:23 i didn’t i didn’t send this

10:25 yes you did look

10:28 i didn’t write this it’s not from me

10:32 why would anyone it’s

10:34 quite well written though

10:36 yeah but it’s not from you

10:38 yes

10:42 it’s only dinner i know but i i don’t go

10:45 out with customers

10:51 um

10:52 do you like sushi though

10:55 hi

10:56 hi

11:10 tough day

11:13 disappointing

11:14 [Music]

11:22 on me

11:25 thanks

11:30 [Music]

11:30 [Applause]

11:35 [Music]

11:37 what’s going on you should sit down

11:43 [Applause]

11:49 [Music]

11:57 ladies and gentlemen

12:00 welcome as those of you know i am bella

12:03 bliss

12:06 we have a dazzling show let’s have a

12:10 round of applause

12:11 for the lovely miss coco champagne

12:15 [Applause]

12:29 [Music]

12:32 we got a couple things we gotta work out

12:35 mommy’s gonna teach

12:42 [Music]

12:51 who’s laughing now

12:53 thank you so much for joining us this

12:55 evening

12:56 we hope you enjoyed the show

12:59 but

13:00 now we must say good night

13:02 we will leave you with one

13:04 last dance

13:07 mistress

13:09 different

13:20 i wish i was holding you

13:26 my arms and

13:29 folding you

13:31 [Music]

13:32 making

13:38 [Music]

13:44 baby why

13:46 am i missing

13:48 you

13:50 went out to be kissing you

13:56 tell me our love has just begun

14:03 you’re my only one

14:09 [Music]

14:22 [Applause]

14:23 [Music]

14:27 hello

14:29 this gilbert

14:33 [Music]

14:34 so sorry to bother you come here

14:39 i feel ridiculous coming to you

14:42 oh be careful of the furniture it tends

14:45 to jump out at you

14:59 how do you how do you find the strength

15:01 to

15:02 to put yourself out there

15:04 how can i make someone

15:07 see

15:09 see me for

15:12 more than they think i am

15:14 what do you see

15:18 i deliver mail

15:23 my life’s not

15:24 not special

15:26 i’m ordinary

15:29 so am i

15:30 most of us are

15:33 but

15:35 you’re you’re you’re a teacher

15:38 you’re a poet and i’m a husband and a

15:42 father

15:43 you see gilbert

15:45 i’ve traveled the world

15:47 had children

15:49 seen them grow

15:51 fell in love

15:54 watched her die

15:56 and here i am

15:58 alone

15:58 in our home

16:00 these are my final chapters gilbert

16:04 i feel i’ve

16:06 lived a rather simple life when you’re

16:08 going to think of it

16:10 i have

16:11 no regrets

16:15 so there’s nothing that you wish that

16:17 you’d done

16:18 no

16:19 why should i

16:22 what happened tonight

16:26 i saw her but i couldn’t

16:28 you chickened out

16:30 i was afraid

16:31 that you gave her these letters his

16:34 bravery and that you’re a young man

16:36 gilbert

16:38 you have so much more ahead of you

16:40 life’s too short

16:42 not to tell her

16:52 [Music]

17:03 oh hi hi

17:05 um you’re here earlier than normal oh

17:08 yeah

17:08 we’re real really busy today i i have a

17:11 lot of a lot of mail to deliver today so

17:13 it was nice seeing you last night oh

17:16 yeah i didn’t know that

17:18 i i’d never been there before so i

17:20 didn’t

17:21 you know

17:22 it’s okay

17:26 come in

17:28 i have something for you

17:31 [Music]

17:43 [Music]

17:44 we all know what the colors of the rose

17:46 means but

17:49 orchids

17:51 they’re more exotic

17:53 in the victorian era to

17:56 give an exotic and rare

17:58 plant was a way of showing affection

18:03 the more exotic and rare the

18:05 deeper the affection

18:08 it’s beautiful

18:12 i’m glad you like it

18:15 [Music]

18:27 [Music]

18:33 [Music]

18:41 you kept them

18:44 all of them

18:45 [Music]

18:48 why

18:51 [Music]

18:53 i now see each one as more than just a

18:55 simple flower

18:58 you

18:59 gave each one of them meaning

19:02 a purpose

19:07 in this book

19:09 there’s room for every flower here

19:13 and each one is

19:15 an extension of you

19:21 and you’re the most exquisite of them

19:22 all

19:30 [Music]

19:43 [Music]

19:50 it’s beautiful

19:51 [Music]

20:06 i was thinking

20:08 that a part of gold means nothing if

20:11 you’re not here

20:13 i was thinking

20:15 aren’t you more and more

20:18 with every pass

20:20 [Music]

20:36 oh

20:39 [Music]

20:56 till the end

21:00 i was thinking

21:08 i was thinking

21:09 you turned my life around we’re living

21:12 in harmony

21:23 [Music]

21:27 with you

21:30 oh

21:35 [Music]

21:50 till

21:55 [Music]

22:06 over and over again

22:09 it’s the

22:10 truth believe it when i say it’s you and

22:16 [Music]

22:24 till me end

22:28 till the end

22:42 you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

