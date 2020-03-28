The Heart of Sports: Freddie Freeman Absolutely Crushes This Pitch From … His Son

“The Heart of Sports” is a weekly column that curates the stories, pictures and moments that provide a window into the beating heart of sports:

♦◊♦

These days, with the baseball season – and life as we know it – suspended, the heart of sports has relocated to our homes and backyards.

But really, hasn’t that always been where its been? Generations of fathers playing catch with their kids or hitting balls?

This week, we bring you some backyard family action from veteran Braves first baseman and veteran of our Heart of Sports column, Freddie Freeman:

Every moment of this video is joyful:

The absolute crushing of the ball – going going GONE. (To be fair, it was a Fat Bat…But still!)

The look on the young hurlers face upon giving up the bomb.

Father and son dropping all and running off – Sandlot style – to retrieve the ball together.

♦◊♦

We can’t go to the ballpark and watch a MLB game right now. But we still have our backyards, and we still have our families. So we still have baseball.

So, get out and play ball in the backyard with your sons and daughters (and with J-Lo! Look, A-Rod is doing it. So can you! Well, not the J-Lo part, but…)

Come together in communities online and with the people you are sheltering with.

Watch highlights of the games and special moments together.

Use your skills in creative and unique ways!

And stay both safe and connected.

—

Photo Credit: Twitter/@ChelseaFreeman (Screen Capture)