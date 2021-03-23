Don’t call me baby

What is the hottest thing a guy can call me? Is it “baby,” “sunshine,” “cutie,” “hun,” or “good-looking? Maybe. It depends on whose tongue the name is rolling off of and if the term is unique to me. All these words are generic, and they can be used interchangeably among many different women.

Is the man only using this pet name with me, or is it part of his flirting ritual? Does his breath caress many ladies’ ears when he whispers, “baby”? How quickly did I become “babe” to the man addressing me in this manner? What is the nature of our relationship? Are we dating, flirting, or committed?

If you are flirting with me via text, email, or phone, and we are not even dating, I am probably rolling my eyes. If you are standing before me, I will mask my amusement. My mind will wonder how many women you so easily call “baby.” The “player” red flag will go off.

Of course, these terms of endearment are romantic in relationships. If we are coupled-up or heading in that direction, I welcome these pet names. However, they are overused during flirting when they cover a large scope of ladies.

Don’t call me ‘baby,’ ‘babe,’ or ‘love’ unless I’m the only one you’re calling that. — Unknown

You’re getting warmer

Using a pet name specific to me may light my fire. But, if you go back to a generic term of endearment, I will know you have classified me as just another flirt friend. So don’t call me “baby,” unless you mean it.

Maybe I am Greek, so you call me your “Greek Goddess.” Or maybe we met in some faraway, exotic destination, such as Fiji, and you refer to me as “Fiji Girl.” These pet names are a step up. How often do you create unique, pet names for the women you flirt with? That thought will run through my head. “Greek Goddess” will definitely hold more meaning for me than “honey.” Add a pinch of creativity and you will start to spark my interest.

The winner is…

If my name rolls off your lips instead of some generic term of endearment, I will feel the most connected to you. Thus, the sexiest thing a guy can call me is “Gina.” There is nothing hotter than the sound of my name rolling off of the tongue of someone I am attracted to.

“Baby” is fun and reinforces attraction. But, hearing my name will make my heart beat a little faster. I may enjoy a flirtatious name here and there, depending on the underlying meaning. But, I will always smile just a little bit brighter at the sound of my name. You may even throw me off guard and make my stomach do flip-flops.

A person’s name is the sweetest and most important sound in any language. — Dale Carnegie

