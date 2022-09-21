The Legit Fear Behind “Please Don’t Call On Me to Read” [Video]

By Understood
It’s scary — in the moment and even recalling it years later. Reading out loud in front of a group when you have dyslexia can be legitimately awful. Hosts Amanda Morin and Lexi Walters Wright dig into this fear with a mom whose son stumbled over reading his own name in front of his class. They hear from other parents, too, and from hockey champion Brent Sopel. Expert Bob Cunningham also weighs in with insight on whether kids really do need to read out loud, and how to make the experience better for kids who struggle with reading.
hi i’m amanda morin a writer and parent
advocate and i’m lexi walters wright
community manager for understood.org
and we are in it
init is a podcast from understood for
parents on this show we offer support
and practical advice for families of
kids who are struggling with reading
math focus and other learning and
attention issues
and today we’re talking about what kids
with dyslexia go through when they have
to read out loud in public and how
parents can help
school was a nightmare for me it was
literally the last place i wanted to be
the only good thing for me is that at my
school there was an outdoor rink
this is brent sopel former stanley cup
champion with the chicago blackhawks an
awesome hockey player but not an awesome
student probably because brent went
through most of his school years without
a diagnosis for what he later learned
was pretty severe dyslexia he talked
about his experiences in a video for
understood
i was in ninth grade english class and i
was asked to read you know i panicked in
my mind i’m like how can i get out of
this what do i do i just started
sweating you know i was guessing at
words and you hear kids laughing and
snickering and trying to figure out what
i’m reading or
what is going on still plays in my head
you know this many years later
the number of people that we hear from
who have this exact issue where reading
in public is terrifying
so many folks write in to us about this
and tina turner writes about this in her
autobiography
governor gavin newsom has talked about
his dyslexia making it hard for him to
read in public half of the shark tank
halfway the people on shark tank right
right
so amanda let’s back up for just a
second
what is dyslexia and
why is reading out loud an issue for
kids who have it
so dyslexia is a language-based learning
disability because it can affect reading
and in other parts of language as well
and when it affects reading it makes it
really hard for kids to decode words to
sound out what the words are to make
sense of them and to read fluently so
what happens when a kid who already has
trouble
reading is now put in front of a group
of his friends i think probably the same
thing that happens when any of us are
putting a group of our friends having to
do something that’s really tough for us
right and for parents i think it’s a
struggle too to see their kids have this
and why do you think that is
well i mean lexi we’re both parents
right
and we know that when our kids are
struggling it makes us struggle too
and i don’t know about you but when my
my kids are anxious and uncertain and
they’re feeling
embarrassed i want to jump in and help
them don’t you right i want to build a
bunch of walls around him and protect
him from everything yeah
and you can’t solve it for them and
you’re seeing their limits and you start
wondering at least i do you know i think
about my own kids and i start wondering
what’s the future going to look like
right
so we asked you to share your stories
about times that your children were
asked to read out loud in public and
here’s what you had to say
my son recently told me a story
about
him being
in class
and
knowing that it was on his iep that he
did not have to read out loud and the
teacher asked him
to read out loud anyway
and he said no
and she told him he had to
and he said no
and just refused to read it out loud
i think it’s pretty sad that it has to
come to that that
there isn’t an understanding that it
makes some people very uncomfortable and
unsure of themselves and every student
should have
the
opportunity to express themselves in a
way that
is comfortable for them
and they should be able to say no
if they aren’t comfortable with
something
so
before the winter break my son’s class
had a celebration that included an
author celebration and all the parents
were gathered the kindergarten first and
second grades were all gathered in an
auditorium and
then they had about 12 of the first
graders who were
probably the most advanced readers each
read a passage about this winter project
the class had worked on and
you know i don’t think they really
thought about what message would that
send and how to include children who
can demonstrate their
abilities and passions in different ways
hey bob hi guys how are you bob
cunningham is a learning and attention
issues expert at understood and he has a
lot of experience working on this
challenge with kids their teachers and
their parents
so reading out loud comes up a lot in a
typical classroom why is that and what’s
the value of it
um there’s a couple reasons that
teachers want kids to read aloud um one
of the things is just for the sharing
element of it right it’s a way for you
to participate together
in an activity
um another reason
is that it helps kids practice their
fluency right so it’s not only kids with
dyslexia who need to practice
developing fluency and reading all kids
need that i’m reading out loud is a good
way to do that one of the other reasons
that you’ll have uh students read out
loud is because it gives you as the
listener an easy way to kind of critique
their reading oh this is what i’m
noticing i’m noticing this child has
trouble with this or that element of
reading and the reason i know that is
because i’m actually hearing what
they’re reading and saying to themselves
so um it’s an easier form of of uh
correcting
what is it about reading out loud in
front of other people
that
is or can be so challenging for someone
with dyslexia
yeah so you actually hit on both parts
of the issue one is the reading
um out loud and the other one is the in
front of a bunch of people
um and you really have to think about
both of those things right so somebody
with dyslexia um is going to have
issues with the reading itself
usually that looks like less fluent
reading
right so reading is more difficult it’s
choppier for them the other part of the
issue is that a lot of people do not
find it fun at all to be speaking or
reading in front of large groups of
people anyway
um and then if this is something that
you know you have difficulty with going
in reading
you’re gonna have even more trouble with
it probably so it’s both of those so
it’s not just stage right and it’s not
just fear of public speaking
no it’s different from that because
you’re actually asking someone to do
something that is sort of most difficult
for them and you’re asking them to do it
in front of a large group of people and
usually
that means you’re asking them to do it
in front of some people whose opinions
they really care about
so as we’re hearing when a child is put
on the spot things can go
really wrong
that’s what happened to carrie’s son
carrie will you tell us about your son
cameron
sure uh cameron is 12 years old he’s in
sixth grade he’s a great kid he loves
legos he loves the drums
he has two older siblings and a dog
and he also has dyslexia and adhd
carrie had known since kindergarten that
cameron was dyslexic but his classmates
didn’t know until one day in second
grade
uh yes
it was the middle of the school year and
his lovely teacher was leaving for
maternity leave
so we were having a baby shower for her
in the classroom
and the other students were gathered
other teachers his teacher other parents
and we were all
giving her gifts for her baby and her
send off
and
cameron had a book to give to her
and all the kids were going in a circle
offering their gifts
and he opened the book and was trying to
read the inscription he had written on
it which was all the best comma cameron
and actually i had written it because he
he couldn’t write at that point either
i did not go over it with him in advance
it was kind of a last-minute mom rush
thing to be honest
and we’ve all been there yep
and he it was his turn and he struggled
through
all the best
and then he couldn’t read his name
cameron
and it was obvious that that was going
to be the next thing to read and all the
kids noticed
you know he should be reading his name
right now and he wasn’t reading it
and one child said
that’s weird why can’t you read your
name
i don’t think the child said it to be
mean or rude or to embarrass cameron i
think he smiled just didn’t have an
awareness
it was just weird
you know something they didn’t
understand and so they just kind of
called it out
and
cameron
it was just abject humiliation and he
wasn’t looking at anyone and then i kind
of looked
you know met eyes with some of the
teachers that i knew and everyone was
aware it was an uncomfortable
challenging painful moment for cameron
and so
one of the tea you know one of the
teachers said okay who’s next and we
just moved it along to change the
attention and focus to the next kid and
take it away from cameron were you
grateful for that
yes very grateful and i kind of spun out
into like an anxious place myself
um
you know my mind just kind of started
racing and i also just felt really
it’s really sad
after the incident in cameron’s
classroom carrie decided she needed to
do something about it
so she spoke to cameron’s teacher and
asked if it was okay if she came in to
teach the students about dyslexia
so it was in the morning it was probably
after their circle time around nine
o’clock so we were all sitting together
and i said
so i’m here to talk about how all of us
are born on the planet and some things
are easy for us naturally and some
things are hard for us and i gave some
examples for myself
about how some things that come easily
for me like reading and writing
are great but one thing that’s hard for
me for example is you know drumming or
legos i’m terrible at both of those
and
i opened the floor to cameron and
cameron said
what comes easy for me is legos and
drumming and i have but i also have
dyslexia so it makes reading and writing
challenging for me and then we spent a
little bit of time
discussing
what dyslexia is
and maybe people have noticed that
cameron has had a hard time
reading aloud in class
or that when he did a writing assignment
for a history fair project
his writing assignment was a little bit
shorter it may have taken him longer to
finish
i did pass around some examples of
famous people who have dyslexia and i
tried to come up with people
that they would know or could engage
with like alexander graham bell
supposedly had dyslexia and i brought a
landline telephone and most these kids
had never seen a landline telephone so
we passed around that was really cool
um there was an actor i talked about i
passed around his picture um channing
tatum who’s in the lego movies
uh as one of the voices oh yeah so then
we went around the circle and all the
kids
talked about things they knew
for themselves that were challenging and
then things that were easy for them
and it went a lot deeper and was more
poignant than i expected it to be i
thought they might say i’m good at
soccer but i’m not good at taking out
the garbage
the kids
this one little boy goes
i’m a really good athlete
but i’m challenged because sometimes i
get angry and i’m really working hard on
my anger to be more patient wow
and it was really really amazing to see
all these kids trusting each other with
their vulnerabilities carrie you really
really thought this through i mean wow
so you finished this presentation did
they clap
they did they did yeah they it was kind
of like a big warm fuzzy celebration
bob is there some advice or strategies
that you have
that that we could give a student who
has major anxiety around the idea of
reading out loud in public
yeah so the the couple things are first
of all talk to the adult right so if
you’re a child and you have dyslexia and
you know that reading aloud is going to
be challenging for you and it makes you
anxious even thinking about the fact
that you may have to read aloud um talk
to the adults who are involved and let
them know that
just say look i am nervous about this
i’m more nervous than most people
because reading is difficult for me to
begin with
they will most likely do something about
that whether it’s take time to practice
it with you whether it’s give it to you
in advance whether it’s allow you to
listen to them read it out loud a few
times so that you can use your really
good memory um to help you as you’re
reading it there’s a whole bunch of
things that can be done but i always
encourage students or children to go
ahead and talk about the fact that you
know this is going to be hard
can you think of a story or a time when
a student who had reading issues or
maybe dyslexia came up with a really
creative or resourceful way to
participate in an assignment that did
involve reading out loud
so one of the things that i saw a
teacher do that i thought was
particularly
kind of inventive and made everyone in
the class feel good about it um was
there was a student who had real kind of
reading issues that was really
challenging for him uh many got really
frustrated about and things like that
but he’d been working really hard with
his parents and with the teacher and
with the reading specialist and he
developed a pretty strong sight word
vocabulary actually tell me what a sight
word is sure sight word is a word that
you recognize automatically without
having to sound it out
um so
this boy uh developed a pretty good
sight word vocabulary and so the teacher
was very familiar with the boys sight
word vocabulary so she went and
underlined in the book
the words that she knew he knew wow
so when he came up
he
was a little choppy reading until he got
to those words or the series of words
that he knew and then he just kind of
blew through it so everybody was really
kind of excited for him that he got up
and did that because everybody knew that
it was a big deal on the other thing
that i saw um which is a little bit
funnier story is um
sometimes teachers will have kids
read aloud in their groups
right and then each group
has to
do a kind of a round robin reading which
is one kid reads a little bit and then
the next kid picks up and reads a little
bit and then the next kid picks up and
reads a little bit so a group that
actually it was three kids and they had
a girl who
had dyslexia and was really not a fluid
um kind of reader and so what that group
did
was
they gave her
the part of the reading that sort of
repeated itself
so she got that one sort of group of two
or three sentences down and it occurred
at the end of each i’ll call it
paragraph so as the one girl read
she would read a piece and then the kid
with dyslexia would say that piece that
she knew and then the next kid would
read a piece and then the kid with
dyslexia would say that people she knew
and then
the third kid would read a piece and the
kid with dyslexia would say that piece
she knew um and so it was actually the
way that it worked was really smooth and
nice and everybody really appreciated
the creativity and i don’t even think
that it dawned on the kids in the other
groups that these girls these three
girls had done that so that their friend
with dyslexia could fully participate
that’s such a good friend yeah it really
wasn’t it wasn’t an idea that the
teacher gave them what a candy solution
right yeah the kids came up with that on
their own
kerry what did you do directly after
this do you get back to your car and you
know punch the air
um yeah and then i got really nice
feedback from the teachers who said that
the kids
really enjoyed it and that really
helped do exactly what we had hoped was
just kind of heighten everyone’s
awareness and have a little more empathy
for each other so people just be a
little nicer
thank you so much for your time
thank you carrie thank you so much
a lot of you had your own success
stories to share
i’m eddie and ways that i’ve been
working on reading in public is that i
have started taking an acting class to
help me feel more comfortable
just being in front of people
as the mom of a daughter with receptive
and expressive language challenges
i find myself often exhausted feeling
like i need to
protect her
to
save her from embarrassment or
challenges
and
manage teachers and
supports to ensure that she gets what
she needs
and i had a moment
when my daughter was doing a poetry slam
unit for school she had worked really
hard to create this poem and it was the
final presentation in front of the whole
school
not every kid had to go up
and my daughter jumped up and
volunteered
and i just the pit in my stomach of oh
my god what’s gonna happen
i hope this goes okay i hope she doesn’t
freeze i hope she doesn’t stumble on her
words is she ready to do this
and she got up and she owned that poetry
and i realized that her speech teacher
had been practicing with her had worked
on the poem with her
and
built the belief in her that of course
she could get up in front of the school
and do it and it was such an aha moment
for me
as a parent we can become so protective
and lose faith
in everyone else involved
that sometimes i just need to trust my
daughter and that if she wants to take
risks it’s not it’s not on me and it’s
amazing and it’s such a pivotal moment
bob do you think reading out loud should
be optional
um so
i do think reading out loud in front of
large groups should be optional
um i think it’s something that you
should practice i think it’s something
that you should build up to
right and i do think it should be
optional um i think
it’s perfectly fair and understandable
for a teacher to ask a student to read
aloud to them so that the teacher can
identify errors and you know that kind
of stuff so if they’re going to use it
as a real teaching tool
um with the student i can see
um having it not be optional um but
reading aloud in front of a bunch of
people i think should be optional
but does it get easier to read out loud
over time
so the you know the the saying is that
success builds confidence right
so as kids read aloud more and have
success with it they get more and more
confident
um i don’t know if it becomes actually
easier
for kids but it certainly becomes more
comfortable got it um
if you prep them a little bit
for kind of what’s the worst that can
happen
right the worst that can happen is
you’re going to stumble around when
you’re reading
you’re going to misidentify words you’re
going to read the wrong words
um it’s not going to be fluent
um as you’re reading
all of that sort of stuff right so
if you are working with a student or if
your child
um is far enough along in understanding
the challenge that he or she has with
reading
that kind of work can be really really
helpful
um because once a child puts it in
perspective right that’s what that’s
about it’s about putting it in
21:55
perspective
21:56
yes i might get up there i might fumble
21:58
i might stumble it’s not a secret to me
22:01
to my teacher to my parents or really to
22:03
any of my classmates that reading is
22:05
hard for me
22:07
so i’m gonna get up there and i’m gonna
22:09
do it
22:10
and if i call out a wrong word and it
22:13
ends up being funny or something i’m
22:14
gonna laugh along with everyone you know
22:16
because it’s really not that big a deal
22:19
such a good reminder so if your child is
22:22
up for that like if they’re at that
22:24
point of self-awareness and if they’re
22:26
at that point of acceptance that this is
22:29
hard um you can in fact apply some
22:32
perspective to the situation
22:35
and then it just becomes something else
22:37
that you’re gonna do
22:38
it also helps a lot if teachers
22:42
don’t make a huge deal out of it
22:44
like you know it’s not the inquisition
22:46
you’re going up there in front of the
22:47
class for it’s just to read a passage
22:51
bob that is totally awesome it’s not the
22:54
inquisition huh
22:55
no but you don’t wanna so the danger is
22:58
you don’t wanna diminish or minimize
23:01
the anxiety or fear or challenge that
23:04
this presents for a kid with dyslexia so
23:07
again you have to do a lot of work to
23:08
get a child to the place where they’re
23:11
willing and able to go up there and just
23:13
sort of go with the flow but it can be
23:15
done
23:19
[Music]
23:23
bob’s right it’s not the inquisition and
23:25
you don’t have to make a huge deal out
23:27
of it
23:28
and as carrie
23:29
told us she was able to go in and really
23:32
tell cool stories about people who had
23:35
dyslexia right and i just love that she
23:37
brought in a landline phone and that
23:38
nobody knew what a landline is right
23:41
they’re not as old as this and i bet
23:44
other parents had really creative
23:45
solutions to these kinds of situations
23:47
too
23:48
well that makes me wonder i would love
23:50
to hear from our listeners what their
23:52
creative experiences have been in
23:54
sharing
23:55
their child’s learning and attention
23:57
issues whether or not it was dyslexia or
23:59
a different issue with either a school
24:02
or a family member or a friend we’d love
24:04
to hear
24:09
you’ve been listening to init a podcast
24:11
from understood for parents our website
24:13
is understood.org where you can find all
24:15
sorts of free resources for people
24:17
raising kids with learning and attention
24:18
issues we want to hear what you think of
24:20
our show init is for you so we want to
24:23
make sure you’re getting what you need
24:25
go to you.org
24:27
podcast to share your thoughts and also
24:29
to find free resources that’s the letter
24:31
u as an understood.org
24:34
podcast
24:35
and if you like what you heard today
24:37
please tell somebody else about it
24:39
maybe even your child’s teacher you can
24:41
subscribe to init on apple podcasts
24:43
follow us on spotify or keep up with us
24:45
however you listen
24:47
between episodes find understood on
24:49
facebook twitter pinterest and youtube
24:52
or visit our website u.org podcast
24:55
that’s theletteru.org
24:57
podcast we hope you’ll come back next
25:00
episode we’ll be talking about when
25:02
people choose to talk about their kids
25:03
learning attention issues and when they
25:05
keep it a secret so at that stage
25:08
to have to disclose well you know i have
25:12
learning issues or i process information
25:14
slowly or
25:16
i can take you out to a date but i need
25:18
more time to calculate the tip it can be
25:21
really embarrassing
25:22
if you have stories about when you do or
25:24
don’t talk about your child’s learning
25:26
or attention issues you can call and
25:28
leave a voice message that we just might
25:29
use on the next episode of init you’ll
25:31
find that number at u.org
25:34
podcast
25:36
and a big thanks to everyone who left
25:37
messages about their experiences reading
25:39
in public including kelly roxanne tara
25:43
bryan carrie ayelet angela and john
25:47
our show is produced by blake eskin of
25:49
noun and verb rodeo julie subrin and
25:51
julia botero mike erico wrote our three
25:54
music and laura kushner is our director
25:56
of editorial content
25:57
init is a production of understood for
25:59
parents thanks for listening everyone
26:01
and for being in it with us
26:05
[Music]
26:12
[Music]
26:27
you
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
You might also like these from The Good Men Project:
|.. In Modern Relationships, We Cheat Every Single Day
|Compliments Men Would Love to Hear More Often
|.10 Things Good Men Should Never Do in a Relationship
|It’s Not Just Sex That He is Longing For. It’s This
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock