The Legit Fear Behind “Please Don’t Call On Me to Read” [Video]

It’s scary — in the moment and even recalling it years later. Reading out loud in front of a group when you have dyslexia can be legitimately awful. Hosts Amanda Morin and Lexi Walters Wright dig into this fear with a mom whose son stumbled over reading his own name in front of his class. They hear from other parents, too, and from hockey champion Brent Sopel. Expert Bob Cunningham also weighs in with insight on whether kids really do need to read out loud, and how to make the experience better for kids who struggle with reading.

hi i’m amanda morin a writer and parent

advocate and i’m lexi walters wright

community manager for understood.org

and we are in it

init is a podcast from understood for

parents on this show we offer support

and practical advice for families of

kids who are struggling with reading

math focus and other learning and

attention issues

and today we’re talking about what kids

with dyslexia go through when they have

to read out loud in public and how

parents can help

school was a nightmare for me it was

literally the last place i wanted to be

the only good thing for me is that at my

school there was an outdoor rink

this is brent sopel former stanley cup

champion with the chicago blackhawks an

awesome hockey player but not an awesome

student probably because brent went

through most of his school years without

a diagnosis for what he later learned

was pretty severe dyslexia he talked

about his experiences in a video for

understood

i was in ninth grade english class and i

was asked to read you know i panicked in

my mind i’m like how can i get out of

this what do i do i just started

sweating you know i was guessing at

words and you hear kids laughing and

snickering and trying to figure out what

i’m reading or

what is going on still plays in my head

you know this many years later

the number of people that we hear from

who have this exact issue where reading

in public is terrifying

so many folks write in to us about this

and tina turner writes about this in her

autobiography

governor gavin newsom has talked about

his dyslexia making it hard for him to

read in public half of the shark tank

halfway the people on shark tank right

right

so amanda let’s back up for just a

second

what is dyslexia and

why is reading out loud an issue for

kids who have it

so dyslexia is a language-based learning

disability because it can affect reading

and in other parts of language as well

and when it affects reading it makes it

really hard for kids to decode words to

sound out what the words are to make

sense of them and to read fluently so

what happens when a kid who already has

trouble

reading is now put in front of a group

of his friends i think probably the same

thing that happens when any of us are

putting a group of our friends having to

do something that’s really tough for us

right and for parents i think it’s a

struggle too to see their kids have this

and why do you think that is

well i mean lexi we’re both parents

right

and we know that when our kids are

struggling it makes us struggle too

and i don’t know about you but when my

my kids are anxious and uncertain and

they’re feeling

embarrassed i want to jump in and help

them don’t you right i want to build a

bunch of walls around him and protect

him from everything yeah

and you can’t solve it for them and

you’re seeing their limits and you start

wondering at least i do you know i think

about my own kids and i start wondering

what’s the future going to look like

right

so we asked you to share your stories

about times that your children were

asked to read out loud in public and

here’s what you had to say

my son recently told me a story

about

him being

in class

and

knowing that it was on his iep that he

did not have to read out loud and the

teacher asked him

to read out loud anyway

and he said no

and she told him he had to

and he said no

and just refused to read it out loud

i think it’s pretty sad that it has to

come to that that

there isn’t an understanding that it

makes some people very uncomfortable and

unsure of themselves and every student

should have

the

opportunity to express themselves in a

way that

is comfortable for them

and they should be able to say no

if they aren’t comfortable with

something

so

before the winter break my son’s class

had a celebration that included an

author celebration and all the parents

were gathered the kindergarten first and

second grades were all gathered in an

auditorium and

then they had about 12 of the first

graders who were

probably the most advanced readers each

read a passage about this winter project

the class had worked on and

you know i don’t think they really

thought about what message would that

send and how to include children who

can demonstrate their

abilities and passions in different ways

hey bob hi guys how are you bob

cunningham is a learning and attention

issues expert at understood and he has a

lot of experience working on this

challenge with kids their teachers and

their parents

so reading out loud comes up a lot in a

typical classroom why is that and what’s

the value of it

um there’s a couple reasons that

teachers want kids to read aloud um one

of the things is just for the sharing

element of it right it’s a way for you

to participate together

in an activity

um another reason

is that it helps kids practice their

fluency right so it’s not only kids with

dyslexia who need to practice

developing fluency and reading all kids

need that i’m reading out loud is a good

way to do that one of the other reasons

that you’ll have uh students read out

loud is because it gives you as the

listener an easy way to kind of critique

their reading oh this is what i’m

noticing i’m noticing this child has

trouble with this or that element of

reading and the reason i know that is

because i’m actually hearing what

they’re reading and saying to themselves

so um it’s an easier form of of uh

correcting

what is it about reading out loud in

front of other people

that

is or can be so challenging for someone

with dyslexia

yeah so you actually hit on both parts

of the issue one is the reading

um out loud and the other one is the in

front of a bunch of people

um and you really have to think about

both of those things right so somebody

with dyslexia um is going to have

issues with the reading itself

usually that looks like less fluent

reading

right so reading is more difficult it’s

choppier for them the other part of the

issue is that a lot of people do not

find it fun at all to be speaking or

reading in front of large groups of

people anyway

um and then if this is something that

you know you have difficulty with going

in reading

you’re gonna have even more trouble with

it probably so it’s both of those so

it’s not just stage right and it’s not

just fear of public speaking

no it’s different from that because

you’re actually asking someone to do

something that is sort of most difficult

for them and you’re asking them to do it

in front of a large group of people and

usually

that means you’re asking them to do it

in front of some people whose opinions

they really care about

so as we’re hearing when a child is put

on the spot things can go

really wrong

that’s what happened to carrie’s son

carrie will you tell us about your son

cameron

sure uh cameron is 12 years old he’s in

sixth grade he’s a great kid he loves

legos he loves the drums

he has two older siblings and a dog

and he also has dyslexia and adhd

carrie had known since kindergarten that

cameron was dyslexic but his classmates

didn’t know until one day in second

grade

uh yes

it was the middle of the school year and

his lovely teacher was leaving for

maternity leave

so we were having a baby shower for her

in the classroom

and the other students were gathered

other teachers his teacher other parents

and we were all

giving her gifts for her baby and her

send off

and

cameron had a book to give to her

and all the kids were going in a circle

offering their gifts

and he opened the book and was trying to

read the inscription he had written on

it which was all the best comma cameron

and actually i had written it because he

he couldn’t write at that point either

i did not go over it with him in advance

it was kind of a last-minute mom rush

thing to be honest

and we’ve all been there yep

and he it was his turn and he struggled

through

all the best

and then he couldn’t read his name

cameron

and it was obvious that that was going

to be the next thing to read and all the

kids noticed

you know he should be reading his name

right now and he wasn’t reading it

and one child said

that’s weird why can’t you read your

name

i don’t think the child said it to be

mean or rude or to embarrass cameron i

think he smiled just didn’t have an

awareness

it was just weird

you know something they didn’t

understand and so they just kind of

called it out

and

cameron

it was just abject humiliation and he

wasn’t looking at anyone and then i kind

of looked

you know met eyes with some of the

teachers that i knew and everyone was

aware it was an uncomfortable

challenging painful moment for cameron

and so

one of the tea you know one of the

teachers said okay who’s next and we

just moved it along to change the

attention and focus to the next kid and

take it away from cameron were you

grateful for that

yes very grateful and i kind of spun out

into like an anxious place myself

um

you know my mind just kind of started

racing and i also just felt really

it’s really sad

after the incident in cameron’s

classroom carrie decided she needed to

do something about it

so she spoke to cameron’s teacher and

asked if it was okay if she came in to

teach the students about dyslexia

so it was in the morning it was probably

after their circle time around nine

o’clock so we were all sitting together

and i said

so i’m here to talk about how all of us

are born on the planet and some things

are easy for us naturally and some

things are hard for us and i gave some

examples for myself

about how some things that come easily

for me like reading and writing

are great but one thing that’s hard for

me for example is you know drumming or

legos i’m terrible at both of those

and

i opened the floor to cameron and

cameron said

what comes easy for me is legos and

drumming and i have but i also have

dyslexia so it makes reading and writing

challenging for me and then we spent a

little bit of time

discussing

what dyslexia is

and maybe people have noticed that

cameron has had a hard time

reading aloud in class

or that when he did a writing assignment

for a history fair project

his writing assignment was a little bit

shorter it may have taken him longer to

finish

i did pass around some examples of

famous people who have dyslexia and i

tried to come up with people

that they would know or could engage

with like alexander graham bell

supposedly had dyslexia and i brought a

landline telephone and most these kids

had never seen a landline telephone so

we passed around that was really cool

um there was an actor i talked about i

passed around his picture um channing

tatum who’s in the lego movies

uh as one of the voices oh yeah so then

we went around the circle and all the

kids

talked about things they knew

for themselves that were challenging and

then things that were easy for them

and it went a lot deeper and was more

poignant than i expected it to be i

thought they might say i’m good at

soccer but i’m not good at taking out

the garbage

the kids

this one little boy goes

i’m a really good athlete

but i’m challenged because sometimes i

get angry and i’m really working hard on

my anger to be more patient wow

and it was really really amazing to see

all these kids trusting each other with

their vulnerabilities carrie you really

really thought this through i mean wow

so you finished this presentation did

they clap

they did they did yeah they it was kind

of like a big warm fuzzy celebration

bob is there some advice or strategies

that you have

that that we could give a student who

has major anxiety around the idea of

reading out loud in public

yeah so the the couple things are first

of all talk to the adult right so if

you’re a child and you have dyslexia and

you know that reading aloud is going to

be challenging for you and it makes you

anxious even thinking about the fact

that you may have to read aloud um talk

to the adults who are involved and let

them know that

just say look i am nervous about this

i’m more nervous than most people

because reading is difficult for me to

begin with

they will most likely do something about

that whether it’s take time to practice

it with you whether it’s give it to you

in advance whether it’s allow you to

listen to them read it out loud a few

times so that you can use your really

good memory um to help you as you’re

reading it there’s a whole bunch of

things that can be done but i always

encourage students or children to go

ahead and talk about the fact that you

know this is going to be hard

can you think of a story or a time when

a student who had reading issues or

maybe dyslexia came up with a really

creative or resourceful way to

participate in an assignment that did

involve reading out loud

so one of the things that i saw a

teacher do that i thought was

particularly

kind of inventive and made everyone in

the class feel good about it um was

there was a student who had real kind of

reading issues that was really

challenging for him uh many got really

frustrated about and things like that

but he’d been working really hard with

his parents and with the teacher and

with the reading specialist and he

developed a pretty strong sight word

vocabulary actually tell me what a sight

word is sure sight word is a word that

you recognize automatically without

having to sound it out

um so

this boy uh developed a pretty good

sight word vocabulary and so the teacher

was very familiar with the boys sight

word vocabulary so she went and

underlined in the book

the words that she knew he knew wow

so when he came up

he

was a little choppy reading until he got

to those words or the series of words

that he knew and then he just kind of

blew through it so everybody was really

kind of excited for him that he got up

and did that because everybody knew that

it was a big deal on the other thing

that i saw um which is a little bit

funnier story is um

sometimes teachers will have kids

read aloud in their groups

right and then each group

has to

do a kind of a round robin reading which

is one kid reads a little bit and then

the next kid picks up and reads a little

bit and then the next kid picks up and

reads a little bit so a group that

actually it was three kids and they had

a girl who

had dyslexia and was really not a fluid

um kind of reader and so what that group

did

was

they gave her

the part of the reading that sort of

repeated itself

so she got that one sort of group of two

or three sentences down and it occurred

at the end of each i’ll call it

paragraph so as the one girl read

she would read a piece and then the kid

with dyslexia would say that piece that

she knew and then the next kid would

read a piece and then the kid with

dyslexia would say that people she knew

and then

the third kid would read a piece and the

kid with dyslexia would say that piece

she knew um and so it was actually the

way that it worked was really smooth and

nice and everybody really appreciated

the creativity and i don’t even think

that it dawned on the kids in the other

groups that these girls these three

girls had done that so that their friend

with dyslexia could fully participate

that’s such a good friend yeah it really

wasn’t it wasn’t an idea that the

teacher gave them what a candy solution

right yeah the kids came up with that on

their own

kerry what did you do directly after

this do you get back to your car and you

know punch the air

um yeah and then i got really nice

feedback from the teachers who said that

the kids

really enjoyed it and that really

helped do exactly what we had hoped was

just kind of heighten everyone’s

awareness and have a little more empathy

for each other so people just be a

little nicer

thank you so much for your time

thank you carrie thank you so much

a lot of you had your own success

stories to share

i’m eddie and ways that i’ve been

working on reading in public is that i

have started taking an acting class to

help me feel more comfortable

just being in front of people

as the mom of a daughter with receptive

and expressive language challenges

i find myself often exhausted feeling

like i need to

protect her

to

save her from embarrassment or

challenges

and

manage teachers and

supports to ensure that she gets what

she needs

and i had a moment

when my daughter was doing a poetry slam

unit for school she had worked really

hard to create this poem and it was the

final presentation in front of the whole

school

not every kid had to go up

and my daughter jumped up and

volunteered

and i just the pit in my stomach of oh

my god what’s gonna happen

i hope this goes okay i hope she doesn’t

freeze i hope she doesn’t stumble on her

words is she ready to do this

and she got up and she owned that poetry

and i realized that her speech teacher

had been practicing with her had worked

on the poem with her

and

built the belief in her that of course

she could get up in front of the school

and do it and it was such an aha moment

for me

as a parent we can become so protective

and lose faith

in everyone else involved

that sometimes i just need to trust my

daughter and that if she wants to take

risks it’s not it’s not on me and it’s

amazing and it’s such a pivotal moment

bob do you think reading out loud should

be optional

um so

i do think reading out loud in front of

large groups should be optional

um i think it’s something that you

should practice i think it’s something

that you should build up to

right and i do think it should be

optional um i think

it’s perfectly fair and understandable

for a teacher to ask a student to read

aloud to them so that the teacher can

identify errors and you know that kind

of stuff so if they’re going to use it

as a real teaching tool

um with the student i can see

um having it not be optional um but

reading aloud in front of a bunch of

people i think should be optional

but does it get easier to read out loud

over time

so the you know the the saying is that

success builds confidence right

so as kids read aloud more and have

success with it they get more and more

confident

um i don’t know if it becomes actually

easier

for kids but it certainly becomes more

comfortable got it um

if you prep them a little bit

for kind of what’s the worst that can

happen

right the worst that can happen is

you’re going to stumble around when

you’re reading

you’re going to misidentify words you’re

going to read the wrong words

um it’s not going to be fluent

um as you’re reading

all of that sort of stuff right so

if you are working with a student or if

your child

um is far enough along in understanding

the challenge that he or she has with

reading

that kind of work can be really really

helpful

um because once a child puts it in

perspective right that’s what that’s

about it’s about putting it in

perspective

yes i might get up there i might fumble

i might stumble it’s not a secret to me

22:01

to my teacher to my parents or really to

22:03

any of my classmates that reading is

22:05

hard for me

22:07

so i’m gonna get up there and i’m gonna

22:09

do it

22:10

and if i call out a wrong word and it

22:13

ends up being funny or something i’m

22:14

gonna laugh along with everyone you know

22:16

because it’s really not that big a deal

22:19

such a good reminder so if your child is

22:22

up for that like if they’re at that

22:24

point of self-awareness and if they’re

22:26

at that point of acceptance that this is

22:29

hard um you can in fact apply some

22:32

perspective to the situation

22:35

and then it just becomes something else

22:37

that you’re gonna do

22:38

it also helps a lot if teachers

22:42

don’t make a huge deal out of it

22:44

like you know it’s not the inquisition

22:46

you’re going up there in front of the

22:47

class for it’s just to read a passage

22:51

bob that is totally awesome it’s not the

22:54

inquisition huh

22:55

no but you don’t wanna so the danger is

22:58

you don’t wanna diminish or minimize

23:01

the anxiety or fear or challenge that

23:04

this presents for a kid with dyslexia so

23:07

again you have to do a lot of work to

23:08

get a child to the place where they’re

23:11

willing and able to go up there and just

23:13

sort of go with the flow but it can be

23:15

done

23:19

[Music]

23:23

bob’s right it’s not the inquisition and

23:25

you don’t have to make a huge deal out

23:27

of it

23:28

and as carrie

23:29

told us she was able to go in and really

23:32

tell cool stories about people who had

23:35

dyslexia right and i just love that she

23:37

brought in a landline phone and that

23:38

nobody knew what a landline is right

23:41

they’re not as old as this and i bet

23:44

other parents had really creative

23:45

solutions to these kinds of situations

23:47

too

23:48

well that makes me wonder i would love

23:50

to hear from our listeners what their

23:52

creative experiences have been in

23:54

sharing

23:55

their child’s learning and attention

23:57

issues whether or not it was dyslexia or

23:59

a different issue with either a school

24:02

or a family member or a friend we’d love

24:04

to hear

24:09

you’ve been listening to init a podcast

24:11

from understood for parents our website

24:13

is understood.org where you can find all

24:15

sorts of free resources for people

24:17

raising kids with learning and attention

24:18

issues we want to hear what you think of

24:20

our show init is for you so we want to

24:23

make sure you’re getting what you need

24:25

go to you.org

24:27

podcast to share your thoughts and also

24:29

to find free resources that’s the letter

24:31

u as an understood.org

24:34

podcast

24:35

and if you like what you heard today

24:37

please tell somebody else about it

24:39

maybe even your child’s teacher you can

24:41

subscribe to init on apple podcasts

24:43

follow us on spotify or keep up with us

24:45

however you listen

24:47

between episodes find understood on

24:49

facebook twitter pinterest and youtube

24:52

or visit our website u.org podcast

24:55

that’s theletteru.org

24:57

podcast we hope you’ll come back next

25:00

episode we’ll be talking about when

25:02

people choose to talk about their kids

25:03

learning attention issues and when they

25:05

keep it a secret so at that stage

25:08

to have to disclose well you know i have

25:12

learning issues or i process information

25:14

slowly or

25:16

i can take you out to a date but i need

25:18

more time to calculate the tip it can be

25:21

really embarrassing

25:22

if you have stories about when you do or

25:24

don’t talk about your child’s learning

25:26

or attention issues you can call and

25:28

leave a voice message that we just might

25:29

use on the next episode of init you’ll

25:31

find that number at u.org

25:34

podcast

25:36

and a big thanks to everyone who left

25:37

messages about their experiences reading

25:39

in public including kelly roxanne tara

25:43

bryan carrie ayelet angela and john

25:47

our show is produced by blake eskin of

25:49

noun and verb rodeo julie subrin and

25:51

julia botero mike erico wrote our three

25:54

music and laura kushner is our director

25:56

of editorial content

25:57

init is a production of understood for

25:59

parents thanks for listening everyone

26:01

and for being in it with us

26:05

[Music]

26:12

[Music]

26:27

you

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock