The Massacre That Spawned the Alt-Right

Once upon a time in America, Black people were more likely to get support from the Communist Party than the Justice Department and local police forces. Such was the case with Scottsboro Boys in 1931, who were wrongly accused of rape and would have been executed but for the support of the Communist Party and later the NAACP. That case led to the Supreme Court taking a stand on a defendant’s right to counsel in Powell v. Alabama. Part of the credit for that goes to the Communist Party.

Forty-eight years later, in Greensboro, NC, the Communist Workers Party (CWP) came to town to support the primarily Black textile workers in the area. The CWP came into conflict with the local Ku Klux Klan (KKK) and the American Nazi Party (ANP), who were working together as their interests were similar. The CWP organized a “Death to the Klan” march on November 3, 1979. A few CWP members carried handguns for self-defense. Better-armed KKK and ANP members met them. By day’s end, five people were killed, including four CWP members. Nine demonstrators were injured, along with two news crew members and a Klansman.

The Greensboro Police Department and the FBI had informants in the Klan and Nazi groups who told them armed violence was planned against the Communists. The Greensboro police stayed away, except, of course, the police officers who were members of the Klan.

Ultimately, five people were charged with first-degree murder and felony riot. All were acquitted by an all-white jury, which was still the norm in North Carolina. The Supreme Court has consistently made excuses for allowing all-white juries, like in Brownfield v. South Carolina. Only in Norris v. Alabama after the Scottsboro Boys case did the Supreme Court call out the illegal exclusion of Black jurors, though they left legal options to obtain the same result. Clarence Norris, in that case, was represented by the Communist Party.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

In 1980, the surviving protesters filed a civil lawsuit against 87 defendants. Eight defendants were found liable for the death of one person who wasn’t a member of the Communist Workers Party. In 1984, nine defendants were acquitted in a federal criminal trial as they successfully claimed self-defense, despite video evidence to the contrary.

One of the lasting effects of the Greensboro Massacre was that white supremacist groups learned they could strategize and work together despite their differences. Men that risked their lives to fight the Nazis were now teaming with them because they hated Black people more.

“You take a man who fought in the Second World War; it’s hard for him to sit down in a room full of swastikas. But people realize time is running out. We’re going to have to get together.” — Unknown Klansman

The Greensboro Massacre arguably spawned the Alt-Right movement and was the beginning of events where they came together, like the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville and the January 6 insurrection. Despite their alleged goals, they come from a place of hate, which is what truly unites them.

—

This post was previously published on The Polis.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock