Record Rainfall Hits Drought-Stricken UAE Amidst Questions on Cloud Seeding

The recent heavy rainfall has caused chaos in parts of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman, with flooding disrupting daily life and claiming at least 20 lives in Oman and one in the UAE. This torrential rain, the most substantial in 75 years, has left highways submerged, homes and businesses inundated, and residents stranded in their homes.

The storm, which initially struck Oman before moving to the UAE, has caused widespread damage, knocking out power lines, flooding roads and homes, and disrupting air travel. Al Ain, a city bordering Oman, experienced a record-breaking 254 millimeters (approximately 10 inches) of rainfall in just 24 hours — the highest recorded since 1949. Videos circulating on social media depict collapsed roads and streets transformed into raging rivers, sweeping away vehicles.

Dubai, the UAE’s largest city and a popular tourist destination, also faced significant disruption as roads and air traffic came to a halt, leading to school closures. The city, accustomed to minimal rainfall, received 100 millimeters (around 4 inches) of rain within 12 hours — a volume comparable to its annual average precipitation.

Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest airport, reported operational challenges and advised against travel due to the adverse conditions. Although inbound flights resumed the following day, passengers were warned of continued delays and disruptions.

The cause of this historic downpour has sparked debate among experts. While both Oman and the UAE grapple with water scarcity, questions arise about the role of cloud seeding — a weather modification technique used to stimulate precipitation. Although cloud seeding has been a contentious topic, authorities from the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) refuted claims that seeding operations contributed to the heavy rainfall.

According to NCM deputy director general Omar Al Yazeedi, no seeding operations were conducted during the storm, emphasizing that cloud seeding targets clouds at earlier stages, rendering seeding during severe weather ineffective.

Experts also dismiss the notion that cloud seeding directly caused the heavy rain, attributing it instead to warmer weather patterns that increase atmospheric moisture content, resulting in intensified precipitation.

This unprecedented rainfall event comes amidst a backdrop of rising global temperatures, with 2023 marked as the hottest year on record. The influence of weather phenomena like El Niño further exacerbates extreme weather patterns, contributing to prolonged periods of record-breaking temperatures.

As climate change intensifies, regions worldwide are experiencing heightened risks of heavy precipitation and flooding. From the Mediterranean to California, climate models project an increase in extreme weather events, posing significant challenges for vulnerable regions already susceptible to rainy seasons.

In Asia, where monsoon seasons are a crucial aspect of agriculture, climate change threatens to exacerbate flooding and disrupt crop production, impacting millions of livelihoods.

The recent deluge in the UAE serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for proactive measures to mitigate the impacts of climate change and build resilience against extreme weather events. As the world grapples with the escalating climate crisis, concerted efforts are required to adapt to changing weather patterns and safeguard communities against future disasters.

The implications of climate change are far-reaching, with cities like Hong Kong already experiencing unprecedented rainfall events. Last September, Hong Kong recorded its highest hourly rainfall since records began in 1884, underscoring the growing threat of extreme weather events exacerbated by climate change.

In response to these challenges, governments and communities must prioritize adaptation strategies and invest in resilient infrastructure to withstand the impacts of climate change. This includes improved urban drainage systems, enhanced flood defenses, and sustainable water management practices.

Furthermore, efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are essential to mitigate the severity of climate change and lessen the frequency of extreme weather events. Transitioning to renewable energy sources, promoting energy efficiency, and implementing policies to curb carbon emissions are critical steps in addressing the root causes of climate change.

The recent heavy rainfall in the UAE serves as a wake-up call for governments, businesses, and individuals to take decisive action to combat climate change and build a more sustainable future. By working together to mitigate the impacts of climate change and adapt to a rapidly changing environment, we can safeguard our communities and preserve our planet for future generations.

Photo credit: Chris Gallagher on Unsplash