The Most Important Reason Why You Can Never Satisfy Your Emotional Hunger

What determines your value? Who determines? Some of us have been lucky in this life. Their family is very rich, or they are very healthy, or very handsome/beautiful. Some of us consider ourselves very unlucky. Sometimes they feel so low that they don’t even want to look at themselves in the mirror.

Do you feel that you are inferior to the people around you?

You may be starting to believe that you deserve every misfortune that happens to you. But this is not the case. At its core is the hunger for love.

Here I want to tell you a way out. I want to express every emotion that scares you and make you work things out within yourself. Our biggest enemy in this life is ourselves. Sometimes we burden ourselves so much that we create a plot that doesn’t exist. We make things paranoid in our heads. If we take a calm breath or watch what is happening from an outside eye, we can see that it is not what we imagined.

When we push ourselves so hard and feel inadequate, what makes us feel the most beautiful is the feelings of referral and love. These feelings create addiction like a drug. Once you take it, the body wants to take more. When we cannot express this, we create all kinds of problems in our minds. We become melancholic individuals.

So What Is the Reason for This Emotional Hunger?

There is of course no clear answer to this. If I knew that, I would probably be the Gandhi of the 21st century.

I attribute this to the feeling of complete laziness.

The love that individuals cannot get from their families at a young age, they try to get it from their friends or lovers in the future. This is of course the most unhealthy thing.

Let me reinforce this with an example. Someone who has never had a girlfriend makes a girlfriend for the first time. It’s very majestic. That woman was everything to him. There is an incredible specter inside the man. He believes he has found his soul mate. The first days pass side by side, without ever leaving. The feeling the man gets is unbelievable. Then the woman slowly starts to walk away because the man is always looking for attention. For everything to be lived at the top, the man keeps squeezing the woman. In the end, the woman wants to leave, and the man in this case ends himself out of love. This is a very common story. Everyone has an acquaintance.

Here’s an event. The man keeps his worth in direct proportion to the attention given to him by the woman. That is, when the woman values ​​the man, the man is invincible, but when the woman leaves, that invincible man becomes nothing.

Here Is the Biggest Problem !!!!!

“If you don’t value yourself, others will never value you.”

Regardless of the reason for the emotional void we live inside. We must first fill that void ourselves. If you fail to do this, others will leave you with a bigger wound each time. Remember, no one will love you more than themselves.

You are more beautiful, smarter than you think. You are a very competent individual. Don’t belittle yourself by being too humble. Nobody is better than you. You can get what you want. Work hard, have a good income, get the body you want with a good diet, etc.

But mentally only you can fill that void. If you don’t start doing it right away and you don’t say stop. The emotional hunger you experience will increase day by day and will turn into a progressive depression. Buddha will affect your mood very badly and you will become a melancholic individual.

Don’t let others determine your worth in life. You decide everything. Because you have the power to do it.

