The Most Important Thing in Life

We have a choice.

We all seek human connection.

We’ll find it whether for good or bad.

Our urge to connect is stronger than our urge to be good.

In the absence of good, bad will fill the void,

as any content will fill the void.

Fill the void with good.

You have a choice.

Someone to share life with is all we seek.

Photo credit: iStock.com