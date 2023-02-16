Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / The Most Important Thing in Life

The Most Important Thing in Life

Connection.

We have a choice.

We all seek human connection.

We’ll find it whether for good or bad.

Our urge to connect is stronger than our urge to be good.

In the absence of good, bad will fill the void,

as any content will fill the void.

Fill the void with good.

You have a choice.

Someone to share life with is all we seek.

 

 

Disclaimer: My posts are simply personal observations, experiences, and perspectives meant to share information. I claim no professional advice, be it financial, health, spiritual, or otherwise.

 

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

 

Photo credit: iStock.com

About Steve C Steve

Husband, father, cancer Survivor, dog lover, aspiring writer, and recovering engineer discovering the social nuances of life and maturity.

Follow me on Medium:
stephanjc.medium.com

