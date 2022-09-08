The Six Traits That Make You More Attractive Than You Think

There are so many ways you can be attractive without looks.

It’s nice to hear words such as “You’re beautiful” and “You’re handsome.” Having looks is a bonus, but hearing those words gets boring in the end… I mean, what else can you offer than commenting on my appearance?

Having great looks is great, but looks can fool you as well. More power to you when you look at your best, but having a great character is the most crucial part.

And if someone doesn’t care about your great personality, well, too bad for them. It’s their loss, not yours. There is nothing you can do about it. It just means they are your worst match due to their immaturity.

I’m going to talk about the six traits that make someone very attractive.

…

1# You’re An Opinionated Self-Thinker.

I easily feel bored with a people-pleasing person who agrees all the time.

I like it when you have an opinion on your own. It means you can think for yourself. You should think for yourself; that’s what makes you unique.

You’re very assertive in yourself and don’t care what people think. You say what feels right in your heart, making people think, “Wow, this person can think for themselves. That is amazing.”

I mean, tell me why you disagree with me and say something that gives me a bigger perspective on a subject. Tell me why you think Beethoven is better than Mozart (Even if I don’t know much about classical music)

Having an opinion gives you a personality. It makes people think that you are using your brain rather than having a brain.

You speak what’s on your mind and still have the ability to stay humble. You know there is still more to learn in this life. I find that to be a beautiful combination. It makes you appear attractive and appealing.

You become a beautifully looking person once you are confident in your own words.

…

2# You’re Emotionally Intelligent.

There are so many people in this world with no emotional intelligence.

Many people are out of touch with their emotions and don’t care how they make others feel. Don’t be that type of person.

But you value intellectual conversation and spread mental health awareness, hoping you can make other people feel less alone.

You can sense people’s emotions easily. You analyze why they feel a certain way. You don’t react if someone insults you.

You don’t react; you act. You act according to the situation as a grown-up person. You’re emotionally stable to be around.

You don’t become aggressive if someone doesn’t like you.

When someone insults you, you don’t become aggressive by insulting them back.

You stay calm and ask, “Did you have a bad day since you’re acting this way?” — Trying to understand is mature and sexy AF.

This form of self-control and a great understanding of how emotions work make you appear extremely attractive.

This is how you use emotional intelligence: You know a person is aggressive because they have been hurt or traumatized in the past.

It makes you realize it has nothing to do with you; it has something to do with what they went through. And this is why you don’t take anything personally when someone tries to hurt you.

In other cases, you need to put them in their place if they continue to disrespect you without knowing the consequences. It makes them respect you more. Defending yourself is attractive as well.

…

3# You’re a Reliable Person.

It’s simply another word for a trustworthy person. If I can’t trust you, I won’t speak to you.

To be in a healthy relationship, you must be with someone you can rely on when bad things happen.

You’re reliable when you say, “I’m going to do this.” and you do it. When you’re unreliable, you say, “I’m going to do this.” but you don’t do it.

When you know you can’t promise something, you are being honest, saying, “I can’t promise you anything, but I will do what I can.”

This type of honesty is important.

Life becomes easier to deal with when you have someone you can trust with everything.

Honestly, if you are not someone I can rely on, I’ll make sure I’ve blocked you. I’m tired of fake people; we need more real people.

Perhaps, you’re good at math, and you’re with someone who is terrible at math.

The first thing you say is, “Don’t worry, I will guide you throughout the whole process of understanding how math works.”

That sh*t makes you attractive because you’re someone I can trust when I face challenges in front of me.

Take it as a compliment when your loved ones introduce you to someone and describe you like this, “Oh, you can 100 percent count on this wonderful person!”

…

4# You Take Good Care of Yourself.

I like it when someone takes good care of themselves mentally, physically, and emotionally. You strive to live a better life than most people.

You take care of your skin, and you read books that will change your life for the better. You drink water and eat healthier meals.

You exercise a few times per week. You speak lovely words to yourself. You don’t live your life having negative thoughts all the time.

You have your own life. You are satisfied with your job. To you, it’s not about having a high education but having the career of your dreams.

There are two types of confident people; The first type feels confident taking care of themselves, and the second type of people don’t give a damn how they look, making both of them attractive.

…

5# You’re Skilled at Something.

Being skilled at something makes you stand out.

Some may see you as “weird” because you have a special skill, but who cares what anyone thinks about you? You know more than two languages, that’s wonderful, it means you have access to communicate with more people.

It’s your passion, and you enjoy it. It gives you fulfillment. It’s all that matters. It’s what’s attractive.

It doesn’t matter if people think you’re corny, do it anyway. Not because you want to impress people, but because you enjoy being skilled.

Seeing you being good at something makes you attractive. Seeing someone enjoying their passion and living life the way they want is beautiful.

Keep being good at what you do. If anyone hates you, good. It means you’re doing something right, and they are envious of you.

…

6# You’re The Best Version of Yourself.

You stand on your ground. You know the importance of staying true to yourself. Everyone is good at playing a fake role in this world, but only a few people are real these days.

We live in a world with many fake people and a few real people. Real people are loyal people. When you’re real, you’re tired of being around fake people.

You don’t like them, and you never will. Honestly, you’d rather be alone than being in a crowd of fake people who don’t dare to be themselves.

Fake people will lash at you because they wish to have the courage to be as real as you. Take that as a compliment.

If you want to be attractive, be the best version of yourself. Seeing people learn from their mistakes and grow as better human beings is attractive.

Don’t be yourself. If you’re being yourself, you won’t grow. Continue to be a better version of yourself every day instead. Always change to be the best version of yourself.

Some people are rude, and telling them to just “Be yourself.” means it’s okay to be rude and insensitive for no reason.

…

How To Apply These Traits.

Be an opinionated self-thinker. It’s okay if you are becoming anxious and nervous. Listen to opinionated people, and they will have a positive influence on you. Oh, and remember to stay humble.

…

The Final Thoughts.

Being attractive is not always about looks. It’s about having a great personality and understanding how the world works.

The truth is, everyone can sense how much you love yourself. You become attractive naturally when you have a good soul.

Love yourself and be proud of standing up for yourself. Have a positive concept about yourself being an intelligent and wonderful human being.

You become happier when you stay true to who you are, making you appealing and attractive to be with. You stand out from the crowd.

You love learning new skills. It’s part of your self-development journey. You become more skilled every day, no matter what you’re good at.

So, what makes someone attractive to you?

—

